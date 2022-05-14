Finance
Safe Money Investing in a Turbulent Stock Market
There are a few things you need to know to make sure you are investing your money safely. The first thing is the stock market is not a very safe place to put all your eggs in one basket. You really need to diversify your portfolio in order to make sure you are keeping pace with inflation.
Have you heard of institutions or advisors that invest your money and they have control of your finances like Bernie Madoff or The Stanford Financial Group. Many people just opened accounts and let these type of financial organizations invest all of their money. The problem is that whether these guys made money or lost money they still were paid high commissions on your money. They also had full control of your money so these institutions or individuals ran illegal Ponzi schemes using your money and as long as they continued to get new money from investors it seemed like they were investing your money the right way. They guaranteed rates of return of 10% and higher.
The problem I have with not having control of your own finances is that you never know whats going on with your money. The investors became creditors of these institutions and many never recouped the money they invested.
As an investment advisor, I always make sure that my clients can log in and manage their own money and check to see how their investments are performing.
The stock market is very unpredictable and is taking large declines, as of this writing, and my focus is to not have any losses when you invest your money and to be as tax efficient as possible. I have invested millions of dollars and I make sure that losses are not part of my philosophy. You still need to invest in a 401k plan if it is offered at your work but diversify your investments in your 401k plan and make sure to allocate some in the money market sector to limit exposure.
I utilize annuities and insurance as a way to invest large sums of money and still get great returns ranging from 7% and up with no risk of losing any principal even in a down market. If you invest strictly in a fixed annuity you will not keep pace with inflation. If you invest in a variable annuity you will be subject to stock market risk which could have large losses. I am an expert in indexed annuities and I have sold millions of dollars of them and they keep growing because of the safety of principal and also having the ability to keep pace with inflation and the tax deferral of the gains is important.
When you invest large amounts in indexed annuities you also have low management fees unlike variable annuities, which like the stock market needs a person to manage the funds which adds to the fees. Indexed products are compared to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500 or other index and thus lower fees to operate. The purchase of an indexed annuity comes with serious compliance to make sure this type of investment is right for you. First, I need to make sure that since your money is locked in for a certain period that this is investment is right for the investor. The company will also make sure this investment is right for the purchaser and then the investor has a free look period to make sure the investment fits. Most of the time an annuity is not right for a person who is in the late 70’s or 80’s but compliance will determine this depending on the situation. If a client is closer to 80 years old we then look at indexed life insurance policies to see if we can solve a problem for them. I do a good job of due diligence to make sure my clients fit the product that solves their money issues.
Online Shares Trading – Profits For The Home Trader
Making a lot of money through online shares trading is the dream of many home traders – it’s been proven that this goal is possible – if the home trader understands how to buy & hold the right shares. Education and expertise will allow you to grasp the fundamentals of home trading – you’ll need to track events by knowing which new products and services will boost company stock prices in the short term.
The many variables of stock trading may seem daunting to home trading “newbies” – however, these variables can be understood and mastered when a new investor learns how to pay attention to geo-politics, business news updates, and the ups and downs of the stock exchange.
Getting the most out of home trading is all about proper money management – you must diversify your holdings to spread out risk in your stock portfolio. Putting all of your eggs in one basket can be a serious error when trading from home – it’s better to invest a limited portion of funds in a single trade. Safe and effective trading is all about knowing the various industry sectors and how they will react to economic, political, and stock market changes.
Many new home traders use instinct to choose their stocks, or shares…this emotional approach to stock market investment can be a mistake. It’s better to spend some time familiarizing yourself with the many stock market industry sectors, such as energy investment or high technology. Once you’ve achieved a more in-depth understanding of industry sectors, you choices will reflect your specialized knowledge. Your savvy will result in smarter trading that is based on hard facts and logical projections.
Looking at up-and-coming companies that offer potential growth and profits, or focusing on seasoned, blue-chip investments that are tried-and-true, can be a great way to get the most out of every single trade you do online. You can combine a few riskier trades with safer investments to spread out risk and diversify. This combined investment strategy will allow you to trade more safely and profitably over the long term.
When you become a home trader, you also become a business analyst and a stock broker – you work for yourself to get the most out of every dollar you spend on shares and options contracts.
Focusing on long-term trends in industry sectors will give you the perspective you need to stick things out for the long haul and enjoy continued success. While you’ll always need to pay attention to daily price drops and increases, you must also keep your eye on the big picture. This two-prong approach to home trading will allow you to think and act like the biggest stock market investors around.
Finding the best possible online trading system can be the ideal first step to successful home trading. You must seek out trustworthy, reputable websites that offer low-cost trades, reasonable commission rates, and a series of “extras” – such as access to excellent stock market analyses and live stock market feeds. Any research you do before you start trading online will build a solid foundation for your trading activities.
Merits and Demerits of Equity Finance
Equity finance means the owner, own funds and finance. Usually small scale business such as partnerships and sole proprietorships are operated by their owner trough their own finance. Joint stock companies operate on the basis of equity shares, but their management is different from share holders and investors.
Merits of Equity Finance:
Following are the merits of equity finance:
(i) Permanent in Nature: Equity finance is permanent in nature. There is no need to repay it unless liquidation occur. Shares once sold remain in the market. If any share holder wants to sell those shares he can do so in the stock exchange where company is listed. However, this will not pose any liquidity problem for the company.
(ii) Solvency: Equity finance increases the solvency of the business. It also helps in increasing the financial standing. In times of need the share capital can be increased by inviting offers from the general public to subscribe for new shares. This will enable the company to successfully face the financial crisis.
(iii) Credit Worthiness: High equity finance increases credit worthiness. A business in which equity finance has high proportion can easily take loan from banks. In contrast to those companies which are under serious debt burden, no longer remain attractive for investors. Higher proportion of equity finance means that less money will be needed for payment of interest on loans and financial expenses, so much of the profit will be distributed among share holders.
(iv) No Interest: No interest is paid to any outsider in case of equity finance. This increases the net income of the business which can be used to expand the scale of operations.
(v) Motivation: As in equity finance all the profit remain with the owner, so it gives him motivation to work more hard. The sense of inspiration and care is greater in a business which is financed by owner’s own money. This keeps the businessman conscious and active to seek opportunities and earn profit.
(vi) No Danger of Insolvency: As there is no borrowed capital so no repayment have to be made in any strict lime schedule. This makes the entrepreneur free from financial worries and there is no danger of insolvency.
(vii) Liquidation: In case of winding up or liquidation there is no outsiders charge on the assets of the business. All the assets remain with the owner.
(viii) Increasing Capital: Joint Stock companies can increases both the issued and authorized capital after fulfilling certain legal requirements. So in times of need finance can be raised by selling extra shares.
(ix) Macro Level Advantages: Equity finance produces many social and macro level advantages. First it reduces the elements of interest in the economy. This makes people Tree of financial worries and panic. Secondly the growth of joint stock companies allows a great number of people to share in its profit without taking active part in its management. Thus people can use their savings to earn monetary rewards over a long time.
Demerits of Equity Finance:
Following are the demerits of equity finance:
(i) Decrease in Working Capital: If majority of funds of business are invested in fixed assets then business may feel shortage of working capital. This problem is common in small scale businesses. The owner has a fixed amount of capital to start with and major proportion of it is consumed by fixed assets. So less is left to meet current expenses of the business. In large scale business, financial mismanagement can also lead to similar problems.
(ii) Difficulties in Making Regular Payments: In case of equity finance the businessman may feel problems in making payments of regular and recurring nature. Sales revenues sometimes may fall due to seasonal factors. If sufficient funds are not available then there would be difficulties in meeting short term liabilities.
(iii) Higher Taxes: As no interest has to be paid to any outsider so taxable income of the business is greater. This results in higher incidence of taxes. Further there is double taxation in certain cases. In case of joint stock company the whole income is taxed prior to any appropriation. When dividends are paid then they are again taxed from the income of recipients.
(iv) Limited Expansion: Due to equity finance the businessman is not able to increase the scale of operations. Expansion of the business needs huge finance for establishing new plant and capturing more markets. Small scales businesses also do not have any professional guidance available to them to extend their market. There is a general tendency that owners try to keep their business in such a limit so that they can keep affective control over it. As business is financed by the owner himself so he is very much obsessed with chances of fraud and embezzlement. These factors hinder the expansion of business.
(v) Lack of Research and Development: In a business which is run solely on equity finance, there is lack of research and development. Research activities take a long time and huge finance is needed to reach a new product or design. These research activities are no doubt costly but eventually when their outcome is launched in market, huge revenues are gained. But problem arises that if owner uses his own capital to finance such long term research projects then he will be facing problem in meeting short term liabilities. This factor discourages investment in research projects in a business financed by equity.
(vi) Delay in Replacement: Businesses that run on equity finance, face problems at the time of modernization or replacement of the capital equipments when it wears out. The owner tries to use the current equipments as long as possible. Sometimes he may even ignore the deteriorating quality of the production and keeps on running old equipment.
Tips For Choosing a Good Forex Trading Platform
Are you serious about trading in the Foreign Exchange market? If so, you may want to look for a trading platform that can meet your needs. Your Forex broker can help you choose one for free of charge. Alternatively, they can be from a software developer, such as the Metatrader 4. Given below are some prominent features of a good platform. Based on these features, you can opt for the right one.
Accuracy
Ideally, you may want to choose a trading platform that can give accurate trading quotes for your desired currency pairs. This can help you start trades in a timely fashion and keep an eye on your risk as well. The majority of Forex trading platforms work on the World Wide Web. Therefore, make sure you have a reliable access to the Internet.
Deal Execution
The trading platform you choose should be able to help you execute in a timely manner. And this means the reliability should be your number one factor to consider. The fact of the matter is that if the platform is not reliable enough, you may not want to choose it. It’s as simple as it sounds.
Order Placement
The trading center should allow easy entry of the kinds of orders that might be needed, such as stop losses, take profits and so on. As a matter of fact, this is the most important thing that most traders are worried about while trading in the Forex market.
Manage Accounts
If you have direct access to your account, that would be great. As soon as you got a trading position, it’s understood that you will need to manage it to monitor the balance and profits your earned. For ease of management, the software should feature various tools for technical analysis, fundamental analysis, strict data security, minimal downtime and so on. After all, if the system is down when you need it the most, you can’t do anything.
As a matter of fact, the features mentioned above are the ones that most traders take into account when opting for the right software for their Forex trading needs. But it’s important to keep in mind that not all trading platforms may have these features. So, what you need to do is check out each platform on its website. You can also choose to get in touch with the company through email or live chat for getting answers to your questions.
The Takeaway
Long story short, nowadays, there are a lot of trading platforms out there. Since the market is huge, many players have come into the market with their own software programs. If you have access to the Internet and a power personal computer, that’s all you need to use a good trading platform to do business online and earn a good deal of money. Since this choice has a great impact on your profitability, make sure you choose one that contains the features we have listed above. Lastly, it’s important that you test the system thoroughly to ensure you can meet all you needs with it.
