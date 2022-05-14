Finance
SAP CRM Modules
SAP CRM consists of 3 core modules.
- marketing – ( pre-sales )
- sales
- service – ( post-sales )
Marketing: Marketing module helps the marketing department with customer acquisition. This includes one or more of the following activities
- Campaign management – This includes different campaigns like e-mail, phone and other forms of customer engagement programs.
- Trade Promotion Management –
- Segmentation – Segmentation is the process of segregating your customers/leads/opportunities into different segments. This is used to effectively use the available time and resources on a targeted marketing plan.
Sales: Sales involves the OTC Cycle ( Order to Cash ) cycle excluding the logistics part. So this effectively includes
- Order Management – This includes order management, contracts management, quotation management and other sales related activities.
- Billing – This includes the billing of the orders created. Billing can either be done in ECC or in CRM. This is specifically suited for Service related Billing.
Service: Service Module involves most activities that are involved in SAP ECC’s SM & PM Modules. They include
- Service Order Management
- Repairs & Returns Management
- Service Contracts Management
- Equipment and Installed Base Management
Channel Management: There are many ways through which these services can reach the customer. In SAP CRM terminology, these “ways” are called CHANNELS. And managing these channels is called Channel Management. Examples of channels include Internet, e-mail, Field Applications, e-Commerce, CIC etc.
- Field Applications – Examples of field applications includes applications specifically designed for devices like PDA, mobiles and other devices that can be directly used in the field. For example, a major soda company uses a field application on a special mobile-based ordering device that scans stock and orders straight from the device and interacts with the in-house CRM server. Similarly, Seven-11 uses a field application that scans the stock at the site and depending on certain presets, places orders directly the next time the device is hooked on to the internet.
- e-Commerce – Depending on the situation, there could be B2B or B2C kind of e-commerce ( Now Called the Web Channel ) applications providing sales to the customers.
- Customer Interaction Center – It has a very sophisticated call-center management system called the Customer Interaction Center or simply IC. In earlier versions, there used to be a separate SAP client used for this called the Win Client. The latest versions ( including 2006, 2007 ) use IC WebClient – A completely web-based software that is used for Call Center Management. This software interacts with SAP CTI ( Computer Telephony Integration ) module for managing inbound and outbound calls.
Analytics: Coupled with an SAP BW system, statistics and key figures in CRM can be extracted and is called Analytics module.
Using a combination of core modules ( Sales, Marketing, Service ), Channel Management ( Different Channels ) & Analytics, you would probably hear multiple variants like:
- e-Commerce Marketing ( Marketing using the Web Channel )
- e-Commerce Sales
- Mobile Sales ( Sales using the mobile Channel )
- Mobile Analytics
- IC Sales
- IC Service ( Service using the Call Center Channel )
- IC Analytics
- and many more
Versions: Please refer to the release notes for the difference between the different versions.
- 3.0
- 4.0
- 5.0
- 6.0 ( 2007 )
- 7.0 ( 2008 )
ClickBank Stealth Review – How to Earn With ClickBank System
Do you want to know more about how to earn with ClickBank using the ClickBank Stealth system? This is a guide that teaches users how to get their brands quickly out on the Internet.
This is a package that contains instructions and methods that has taught me how to bring my own products out on the web, and is worth a total of 14 video tutorials and a step by step e-book guide that is 94 pages long. With this product, you will learn how to control your own joint venture deals, build your own bonus materials and gain control over your product prices and design by retailing your own digital products.
1. How Does the ClickBank Stealth System Work, and What Do You Have to Do With It?
By following the methods in this guide and videos, I have learned how to fully optimize the ClickBank network of publishers and affiliates, providing the best resources and materials to support my affiliates. One thing that you should always do if you have your own product on ClickBank is that you will want to provide high quality materials in your affiliate program for your affiliates to begin working with and to attract massive numbers of affiliates.
2. What Can You Expect To Learn From the ClickBank Stealth Method?
You will learn how to host all the ready-made materials that are available for download in the membership area to start getting huge numbers of affiliates to start promoting them, helping you generate an automatic income along the way. With this affiliate system, you will start seeing targeted traffic flowing into your website sent by affiliates. But before all these, you will learn how to generate your own digital e-books and products step by step.
3. Review of the ClickBank Stealth System
One of the biggest and best differences with this method compared to other guides I have tried before is the shift away from affiliate marketing to creating your information products and attracting affiliates to help you sell instead.
Yes, Another List of Things Small Businesses Should (or Shouldn’t) Be Doing But They Aren’t (or Are)
Yes, this is another list of things small businesses should (or shouldn’t) be doing but they are (or aren’t)
I know, I know, you can’t wait to read yet another list detailing the things you should be doing or worse, the things you’re doing wrong.
Please, put your cynicism aside for a moment and leave the sarcasm to me. I’m not in the fear-mongering business. I’m also not in the magic-button business. The fear-mongering business uses scare tactics to tell you about all of the things you’re doing but shouldn’t be doing because if you do them, you’re likely killing cute puppies and kittens. I’ve read my fair share of those and some actually scared me to the point of second guessing every life decision.
I’m sure you’ve read some of them too. Did they work?
Did those fear-mongering articles make you take some action? Buy a product or service? It’s OK if it worked. It doesn’t make you gullible, or more gullible anyway. It’s used a lot in marketing and advertising because it works. As psychologists, doctors and advertisers have known for a long time, fear is a major motivator to buy.
Fear of the unknown or unpredictable (insurance), fear of being boring (fashion, auto, beauty), fear of missing out (think of anything that uses scarcity as a tactic – Only 10 left!). Hell, even the fear of fear is marketed by big pharma.
Then there’s the magic-button business. This thing I’m about to sell to you will change your entire business, your entire life, even your wardrobe and only takes one click. Yeah, this kind of marketing sucks and is a low blow, not only to our sensibilities but also to our own fragile marketing egos. This marketing works because it typically uses fear-mongering and then sweeps in to save the day with the magic-button solution. Some people are swayed by this not because of fear but because they don’t want to put the blood, sweat, and tears into building a brand or business the same way you have. They want a magic solution. Something as easy as not getting out of bed in the morning.
By this point you might be wondering, “Do you really have a list or was it just some cleverly worded headline to get readers?”
Yes!
I have a list and if you thought the headline was interesting enough to click on it, thank you.
The following list is really about what the headline states so, the headline wrote itself and isn’t that clever. I try to present these topics without the fear-mongering and without the magic-button technique. I just want to present facts that may (or may not be) relevant to growing your business.
1. Understand the Benefits of On Page & Off Page Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
There’s so much information about SEO that it seems like anyone that’s read a few books or articles on Search Engine Land is suddenly giving you advice about SEO. Like with most things that incorporate a lot of knowledge from many different sources, there’s a lot of out-of-date information, myths and rumors about proper SEO. I want you to have facts:
* Optimizing the pages of your website for keywords is a factor in ranking in search engine results pages (SERPS) but, it’s not the only factor.
* Loading time of your website pages is a factor in ranking in SERPS
* Well written content of a specific length is a factor in ranking in SERPS
* There are many variables and factors that make ranking each page unique but, overall there are common rules that can be applied
* Bounce Rate (how long people stay on your site) is a factor in ranking in SERPS
* Optimizing content across the web that isn’t on your site is called Off Page SEO and can help you rank and create backlinks
* There’s a lot to know and test and you have better things to do. This is why it’s a good idea to hire someone that does SEO for a living.
2. Have a Responsive Website
You may have seen this term when building your own site or when someone like me approaches you to tell you that your site isn’t responsive. This simply means mobile friendly. In other words, your site will “respond” or adjust to being shown on a bigger screen like a desktop, a smaller screen like a tablet, or an even smaller screen like a smartphone without getting cut off or not loading images etc.. Here are some more facts:
* It is estimated that by 2020, just 4 years from now, the use of smartphones in the United States alone will increase by 6 million
* Over 90% of people with smartphones use them to search and research online before making a purchase
* While many purchases are still made in store, the trend for online purchases continues to increase
* Without using fear-mongering tactics I think you can plainly see that, with the increase in smartphone use and online shopping, it’s critically important to make sure your website is responsive- (mobile friendly)
3. Social Media Management
I’ve seen a lot of small businesses with Facebook pages, Twitter accounts, Pinterest boards, LinkedIn accounts, Instagram accounts and so on. This is AWESOME! Except, most small businesses must think that just by having the accounts they’ve done their part. So many of these accounts are like the Sahara. Dry, nothing really living there and no one wants to visit. I did a spot check of some local businesses and found a tax business with very little social media real estate. Facebook page? CHECK! Last update? Uh… February? Twitter account? Apparently there is a Twitter account because it’s on the website, but clicking on the link just takes you to Twitter, not their personal page. A couple of popular restaurants in the area suffer from the same issue. Posts are very spread out with 3-6 posts a month (in a good month)! More facts for you to digest:
* There are over 2 BILLION social media users worldwide. “But Jason, how does that affect me locally? There aren’t that many people in my city.” I’m glad you asked…
* 75% of people using the internet in your city are utilizing social media
* There are optimal days and times to post to Facebook to reach the most people
* There are optimal days and times to post to Twitter to reach the most people-and they’re different than the days and times for Facebook
* In fact, each social media platform has certain days and times that see the most engagement
* According to fancy graphs, you should be posting to Facebook a couple times A DAY, and Tweeting 4-15 times A DAY!
4. Manage Your Online Reputation
There are so many stories about people taking to social media to express their love or hatred for a company. Unfortunately, the stories most of us remember are the bad ones. The people expressing their loathing with artistic flair aren’t always a customer or client. Sometimes they happen to be an employee. Like the poor sap working for an advertising agency that was hired by General Motors. He was driving to a meeting at General Motors in Detroit when he decided to Tweet about the irony of the motor city having terrible traffic. Oh, he also used an F* Bomb. Needless to say, General Motors saw the tweet, fired the agency and the poor sap was summarily fired as well. However, I see a lot of businesses that don’t know if they’re being mentioned online unless it happened on their Facebook page. Here’s another list of fun facts:
* 95% of unhappy customers don’t take their complaints online. They complain in person to their family, friends, and pets. This makes the 5% that do complain online CRITICALLY IMPORTANT!
* By making an effort to keep existing customers happy, you’ll add to your bottom line. Just 5% customer retention can account for up to 20% profitability
* Most small businesses worry about negative reviews online. This is fine since negative reviews certainly can damage a business. What if they spent as much energy paying attention to the kind reviews? Rewarding them online for all to see? See where I’m going with this?
* When small business owners are asked what their most valuable asset is to their business, most answer incorrectly. Your most valuable business asset is your REPUTATION!
While this is one of the shorter lists on the internet about things you should or shouldn’t be doing, each item really is crucial to growing your small business. Taking steps to cover each item can help you make sense of how some of the moving parts of the internet work together and how they can add to your bottom line.
Closings, Deeds, and Restrictive Covenants – Does the Buyer Know What’s Being Bought?
Disclaimer: This article is not intended to be legal advice. Legal advice depends on each and every person’s particular circumstance. If you have a related issue, you should consult with your lawyer who practices law in your state regarding your particular circumstance. This article is for informational purposes only.
The title agent led us into a large and beautiful conference room. My client sat down first. I sat down in the chair directly across from her. After flashing me a nervous smile, she placed her arms on the shiny, cold conference room table and clasped her hands together, intertwining her fingers.
She was clearly nervous….
And she should have been nervous; this was her first time buying real estate. Additionally, she was purchasing this home during the real estate boom-when the real estate market was its craziest. More importantly, she was purchasing this home directly from the builder-and she agreed to allow her builder’s mortgage company to finance the purchase of the home and her builder’s title company to close the real estate deal-which usually complicates matters for unsuspecting home buyers.
Unfortunately, I did not represent her at the time she signed her real estate contract since she hired me only a few days before the closing. (For the record, I usually advise most buyers to obtain their financing and title/closing agent services from a party unrelated to the builder).
The closing agent brought in a stack of documents for my client’s signature. He placed the documents in front of me, and then he left the room, closing the door behind him. Of course, I was there to review each document for my client to advise her before she signed any more documents. Most of the documents were ok.
However, there was one document that caused me serious concern: The Deed.
“Did anyone tell you that if you sold your home within the next 4 years, you would have to pay the builder a penalty of 15% of the sales price?” I asked her after reviewing her deed. I was surprised to see such a provision in the deed since I did not recall seeing such a requirement in the real estate contract a few days before.
“NO!!!!!!” she responded quickly. She was, obviously, surprised by my question.
“Are you OK with paying the builder a 15% penalty if you sell the house within 4 years?” I asked her, looking up from the deed.
“NO!!!!!!!!!”
“Therefore, I am advising you not to sign any of these closing documents and to walk away from this closing unless the builder agrees to take these provisions out of your deed….”
I called the title agent back into the room and informed him that the closing would not take place unless the builder agreed to change the deed. The title agent went back to office. He quickly returned with a revised deed.
Thereafter, we closed the real estate deal.
THE PROBLEM
Do you understand your deed? What about your restrictive covenants? Do you even know what restrictive covenants are? Do you know to demand to see all of your closing documents before the closing?
Would you believe that most buyers do not? Would you believe that attorneys who do not practice real estate do not?
As a result, like the seller in the above scenario, sellers can easily spring substantial surprises on potential buyers right at the closing table. This, obviously, puts sellers at a substantial advantage.
What’s worse is that even if the buyer catches the surprise, the seller can threaten to keep the buyer’s deposit if the closing does not take place that day. This puts the buyer in an obvious dilemma. Since real estate deposits tend to be substantial, most buyers feel as if they have no choice but to sign the closing documents.
THE SOLUTION
Buyers must attempt to protect their interests in their closings:
- Consider asking your closing agent to provide you with all of your documents at least 48 hours before the closing.
- Consider reading all of your documents. If you don’t understand something, consider asking an appropriate person to explain it to you.
- If you see something suspicious in your closing documents, consider consulting with a lawyer in your jurisdiction regarding the matter.
- If attempting to understand the closing process, documents, and/or concepts overwhelm you, consider hiring an real estate attorney to represent you in the transaction.
- In many jurisdictions, the hiring of a real estate lawyer to solely represent you in the closing process usually costs less than $1,500.00-which is less than one month’s mortgage payment for many people. This is a small investment to protect the investment you’re making in your new home.
