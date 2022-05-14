News
St. Paul, Minneapolis officially launch all-electric car-sharing network
The cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis have officially launched an all-electric car-sharing network hand in hand with the nonprofit HourCar, which will oversee operations.
The Evie Carshare network spans 171 vehicles parked at 70 car-charging stations dubbed “EV Spots,” which can be accessed through a series of monthly plans tailored to daily, long-distance, student, low-income or occasional users.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter noted that Evie will be the first municipally-owned car-sharing network in the country that relies completely on 100 percent-renewable energy. Carter’s office took the lead in organizing the network as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ “American Cities Climate Challenge.”
The hope is to cut carbon emissions by convincing more residents to give up the family car and rely on walking, biking or public transit options, knowing they’ll still have car access when needed.
Carter joined Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and other officials at the downtown St. Paul Union Depot on Friday to unveil the $12.75 million network, which received heavy financial support from both cities, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Energy, Xcel Energy and the Metropolitan Council.
The overwhelming majority of the car-sharing stations are located in or near communities of color and along transit routes, the officials noted. That includes 10 neighborhoods that were not previously served by car-sharing.
The 70 EV Spots will include charging spaces split between Evie and personal vehicles, as well as fast charging at 12 locations, most of them near highway exits to accommodate longer trips.
Smith said that given the growing impacts of climate change on the environment, the economy and everyday life, climate action was overdue. “This project is building out the infrastructure of a clean and green economy,” she said. “The reality is we are in the midst of a climate crisis that is threatening our economy…our way of living.”
Added Frey, “We’re going to be expanding the number of charging stations, the number of vehicles in the fleet, because to be honest we don’t really have an option right now.”
More information is online at EVSpotNetwork.org.
MN Republicans endorse Ryan Wilson for state auditor
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Ryan Wilson won the Minnesota Republican party’s endorsement for state auditor Friday.
Wilson, who was unopposed in seeking the endorsement, is a constitutional law attorney from Maple Grove.
Wilson’s endorsement was the first awarded during Republican Party of Minnesota’s state convention in Rochester.
The current state auditor, Julie Blaha, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 and is seeking re-election. Blaha is expected to receive the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party at its convention next week, also in Rochester.
The lowest-profile of any statewide elected office, the state auditor’s primary duties are to provide financial auditing services for local governments across the state.
Legally speaking, party endorsements mean nothing. Candidates still have until May 31 to file for their names to appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballots. The primary winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty in St. Paul homicide that resulted in search warrants
An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Friday in the homicide of a 38-year-old man on a St. Paul street, in a case that led to police carrying out search warrants in Minneapolis and an officer fatally shooting Amir Locke.
Mekhi Speed, a cousin of Locke’s, answered questions from a prosecutor and his attorney during a hearing on Friday. But the family of the man who died — Otis R. Elder — said they do not believe that justice is being served.
“My brother’s life was way more important than killing him over some weed and I feel like they’re really not taking it that seriously,” said Motika Elder, a sister of Otis Elder.
Speed pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing an armed robbery and prosecutors dropped a charge of aiding and abetting intentional murder.
SENTENCING IN JULY
As part of the agreement with the Ramsey County attorney’s office, Speed is to be sentenced to prison based on the recommendation of the Minnesota sentencing guidelines grid, said Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman.
For someone with no criminal history, the grid recommends a sentence ranging from 10 years and 8 months to 15 years for second-degree unintentional murder, but it wasn’t clear Friday what Speed’s sentence could be because he does have a criminal background.
At the time of the homicide, Speed was on supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon for shooting another male in Brooklyn Park in September 2020, according to court records. A pre-sentence investigation will determine Speed’s criminal history “score” and he is scheduled to be sentenced July 8.
“We fully respect the grief expressed by the family at the loss of their loved one and understand their request for a longer sentence,” Gerhardstein said in a statement. “Our office advised the family of the proposed plea agreement and considered their input carefully. As with all cases, we are obligated to consider additional factors in making any offer and, in our role as a minister of justice, our decisions are also based on the law which includes all the facts and circumstances.
“The victim’s family will have an opportunity to express their wishes directly to the judge at the sentencing hearing,” the statement continued. “The prosecution will seek the maxim sentence under the sentencing guidelines grid allowed for 2nd degree unintentional murder and Mr. Speed’s criminal history score.”
TEEN SAYS HE DOESN’T RECALL DETAILS OF HOMICIDE
Speed was 17 when Elder was fatally shot in January and the county attorney’s office, which charged him in juvenile court, said they intended to have him stand trial as an adult. The case against Speed was moved to adult court this week.
Elder was mortally wounded in the 500 block of North Prior Avenue, between University Avenue and Interstate 94, in St. Paul on Jan. 10.
Speed, who is now 18, answered questions from his attorney, Paul Sellers, during a hearing held virtually Friday. He confirmed that he went to the location to buy marijuana.
“At some point, the idea changed from desiring to purchase marijuana from this person to instead take the marijuana from this person, is that correct?,” Sellers asked.
“Yes,” Speed said.
“Is it fair to say you don’t know among the group of people you were with when that (decision) changed? And part of that is because you had been using alcohol and Percocet that day, is that correct?,” Sellers continued.
“Yes,” Speed said.
A struggle ensued. Speed was armed, and he doesn’t know if someone else with him also had a gun, Sellers confirmed as he questioned Speed.
“You are aware that there was a gunshot?,” Sellers asked.
“Yes,” Speed said.
“But you don’t have a memory of ever pulling the trigger or ever shooting Mr. Elder, correct?,” Sellers said.
“Yes,” Speed said.
Speed recalled that he was driving the vehicle they arrived in. However, video showed that a person who appeared to be holding the firearm, which was used in the shooting, got into the passenger seat when they left, Sellers said.
Another teen is charged in Elder’s homicide and his case is ongoing.
SEARCH WARRANTS AND COUSIN SHOT
Speed lived in an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis where police served search warrants on Feb. 2.
Amir Locke, 22, was not named in the search warrants and was staying on a couch in Speed’s brother’s girlfriend’s apartment when police carried out a no-knock warrant and a Minneapolis officer shot him. Speed lived in a different unit with his mother, but had access to the other apartment, according to the criminal complaint.
Prosecutors did not charge the officer, saying body camera video showed Locke pointing a gun, though his family has said the footage suggests he was startled awake.
St. Paul school district plans budget around big enrollment loss
Enrollment next school year is expected to fall by enough students to shrink the overall size of St. Paul Public Schools’ general fund budget for a second year in a row.
The district is planning for the loss of 1,877 students, a nearly 6 percent drop from this year. That would mean an $8.3 million decline in revenue, to $563.3 million.
Inflationary cost increases bring another $23 million hit to the budget.
Add in $11.3 million in cost shifts as the district tries to wean itself off federal coronavirus relief grants and the district has what it’s described as a $42.6 million “shortfall” if it were to operate everything at the same levels as this year.
HOW THEY INTEND TO CLOSE GAP
District leaders this week gave a high-level overview of how they intend to close that gap:
- $20.9 million in cuts would be made to programs and schools. The district still is compiling the effects of those reductions in funding.
- $2.9 million in savings would be found by realigning allocations for Title I (low-income) programs and schools.
- $14.2 million in general fund spending on programs and schools would be covered by federal grants from the American Rescue Plan; the district has until September 2024 to spend all of its ARP funds.
- $9.4 million would be covered by earlier COVID-19 relief grants known as ESSER II, for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, which must be spent by September 2023.
Meanwhile, the district will increase spending by $2.8 million for priority programs and expects an additional $2 million in inflationary cost increases in other areas.
Spending details will be made available next month before the school board votes to approve next year’s budget.
In alignment with the district’s strategic plan, spending will focus on promoting equity, positive school culture, culturally responsive instruction and college and career paths.
Separate from the regular general fund budget, $98 million in planned spending next year will be covered by COVID-19 relief grants. That will pay for, among other things, a large number of additional teachers in elementary schools and free lunches in schools that wouldn’t otherwise qualify.
BUDGET INFO MEETINGS
The school district is holding five informational meetings about its budget next week:
- Monday, in English, in a livestreamed virtual format at noon on its website and in-person at 6 p.m. at its administrative offices at 360 Colborne St.
- Tuesday, in Karen, at 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet.
- Wednesday, in Spanish, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
- Thursday, in Hmong, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
- Friday, in Somali, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
