St. Paul school district plans budget around big enrollment loss
Enrollment next school year is expected to fall by enough students to shrink the overall size of St. Paul Public Schools’ general fund budget for a second year in a row.
The district is planning for the loss of 1,877 students, a nearly 6 percent drop from this year. That would mean an $8.3 million decline in revenue, to $563.3 million.
Inflationary cost increases bring another $23 million hit to the budget.
Add in $11.3 million in cost shifts as the district tries to wean itself off federal coronavirus relief grants and the district has what it’s described as a $42.6 million “shortfall” if it were to operate everything at the same levels as this year.
HOW THEY INTEND TO CLOSE GAP
District leaders this week gave a high-level overview of how they intend to close that gap:
- $20.9 million in cuts would be made to programs and schools. The district still is compiling the effects of those reductions in funding.
- $2.9 million in savings would be found by realigning allocations for Title I (low-income) programs and schools.
- $14.2 million in general fund spending on programs and schools would be covered by federal grants from the American Rescue Plan; the district has until September 2024 to spend all of its ARP funds.
- $9.4 million would be covered by earlier COVID-19 relief grants known as ESSER II, for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, which must be spent by September 2023.
Meanwhile, the district will increase spending by $2.8 million for priority programs and expects an additional $2 million in inflationary cost increases in other areas.
Spending details will be made available next month before the school board votes to approve next year’s budget.
In alignment with the district’s strategic plan, spending will focus on promoting equity, positive school culture, culturally responsive instruction and college and career paths.
Separate from the regular general fund budget, $98 million in planned spending next year will be covered by COVID-19 relief grants. That will pay for, among other things, a large number of additional teachers in elementary schools and free lunches in schools that wouldn’t otherwise qualify.
BUDGET INFO MEETINGS
The school district is holding five informational meetings about its budget next week:
- Monday, in English, in a livestreamed virtual format at noon on its website and in-person at 6 p.m. at its administrative offices at 360 Colborne St.
- Tuesday, in Karen, at 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet.
- Wednesday, in Spanish, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
- Thursday, in Hmong, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
- Friday, in Somali, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
Naperville North graduate James O’Shaughnessy gushes about joining Chicago Bears: ‘It’s a sentence you write in a children’s book.’
Depending on traffic and the time of day, it takes about an hour to drive from Naperville North to the Chicago Bears’ practice facility in Lake Forest.
But when James O’Shaughnessy was growing up and playing football under the Friday night lights for the Huskies, that trek seemed miles and miles away.
“In high school, I had aspirations of playing in the NFL,” O’Shaughnessy said. “But I never thought it was a realistic opportunity.”
O’Shaughnessy made his formal debut Monday with the Bears at OTAs, and he’s officially back home.
The metaphorical leap is not lost on the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end who was a fifth-round draft choice in 2015 by the Kansas City Chiefs.
O’Shaughnessy, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears as a free agent, has played 57 games in seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, including 34 starts.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in this league for some time,” said O’Shaughnessy, who has 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns in his career. “To have the opportunity to come home for the team I grew up watching is the definition of a dream.
“It’s a sentence you write in a children’s book.”
Several factors played into O’Shaughnessy coming back home.
Ryan Boles, the Bears’ new general manager, was the college scouting director for Kansas City when O’Shaughnessy was drafted by the team.
Marmion graduate Brad Childress was a member of Andy Reid’s coaching staff during O’Shaughnessy’s two seasons playing for the Chiefs.
O’Shaughnessy attended Marmion his first two years of high school before transferring to Naperville North, where he graduated in 2010.
“I had another visit prior to my meeting with the Bears,” he said. “Having my hometown team show interest, as soon as I heard that, my agent jumped on the opportunity to see if we might make something happen.”
His return home illustrates a remarkable story of persistence and resilience after O’Shaughnessy received just one scholarship offer as a senior from Illinois State.
“He was really competitive from the get-go,” retired Naperville North basketball coach Mark Lindo said. “I think he could have played college basketball.
“The fact he has stayed in the league does not surprise me because of his work ethic. He was always a goal-oriented person.”
O’Shaughnessy arrived at Naperville North in fall 2018, the year after the Huskies won the Class 8A state championship.
At that time, Sean Drendel was the defensive coordinator under longtime coach Larry McKeon. Drendel took over when McKeon retired.
“The whole program at North during that time had a great group of coaches,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Had a tradition of how the game should be played and the standards they expected us to play at.
“When I got to Illinois State, I realized some of the things they taught really carried over like being a selfless player and doing whatever it takes to make sure your team wins.”
The triple-option offense McKeon ran at Naperville North also proved ideal in O’Shaughnessy’s growth and development.
“At Illinois State, when I made the transition to tight end, being asked to block was not something foreign to me or something I was unwilling to do,” he said.
When he graduated from Illinois State in 2015, O’Shaughnessy already was 6-4 and 245.
Positionally, he was in the right place at the right time as the NFL began accelerating its evolution from a run-oriented game to wide-open passing.
The tight end became an important position.
“I was really fortunate to come into the league when I did,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Especially my first team being Kansas City, a team that used so many tight ends.
“I got to see how the position has evolved. Overall, the whole league is now looking for tight ends to exploit matchups and have versatility in the offense. I lucked out in that fashion.”
Playing in a league where the average career is just 3.3 years, O’Shaughnessy has proved to be durable and effective. Now 30, he also is a newlywed.
His wife, Ava, is the sister of Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry, who played at Rockford Boylan and Northwestern.
Being with the Bears is a blessing, and O’Shaughnessy is ready to take advantage.
“I’ve had the opportunity to play a wide tight end, a blocking tight end, a passing end,” he said. “I was a special-teams player with double-figure tackles.
“My greatest strength is my ability to do whatever is asked of me to the best of my ability.”
Patrick Z. McGavin is a freelance reporter for the Naperville Sun.
Dolphins QBs coach on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘There’s not really any throw that he can’t make’
The first time Darrell Bevell met with the media as Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach in February, he hadn’t seen Tua Tagovailoa throw for him in-person yet. So Bevell, then, didn’t want to offer an evaluation of the third-year quarterback’s highly analyzed arm strength solely off of film.
Well, now Bevell has had about a month of watching Tagovailoa throw in the Dolphins’ offseason workout program. What does he think now?
“I’ve seen nothing but really good things,” said Bevell, who spoke to reporters on Friday after the team’s first of two rookie minicamp sessions. “I’m excited about what I saw. I made those comments when we first got here because I’m a firm believer that you really want to see it, and you can tell different things when it’s in person. Very pleased with what I’ve seen.”
Bevell echoed a similar sentiment that new offensive coordinator Frank Smith stated this week, that the offense shouldn’t have any vertical limitations with Tagovailoa behind center.
“We’ll be able to do whatever we want to do,” said Bevell, who has worked with the likes of Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence in his past two decades of NFL coaching. “There’s not really any throw that he can’t make.”
The topic of Tagovailoa’s arm has reached a fever pitch this week after the Dolphins released video on social media of a long pass from him to wide receiver Tyreek Hill that was meant to highlight the connection. The throw, however, which occurred against no defense, appeared a bit wobbly and was underthrown to the point where Hill wasn’t hit in stride and had to turn around to catch it.
It brought questions back up about Tagovailoa’s arm strength, which have been around over his first two NFL seasons. Smith backed up Tagovailoa when asked on Wednesday, and so did Hill on Thursday, responding to the many social media critics of his new quarterback with a video where Tagovailoa made a series of better-looking throws, including a deep ball in stride to Hill himself.
What Tagovailoa has always been known to do well is throw underneath with accuracy and anticipation, things that will benefit him in Miami’s new offense under Smith and new coach Mike McDaniel.
“A sense of timing and accuracy would be the first two things that I would say,” Bevell said of what has impressed him. “Tua’s got, really, a great feel for both of those. That’s where I would say it starts [in this offense].”
Bevell also raved about Tagovailoa’s personality, the way he prepares and works. He said he has seen leadership qualities out of him early this offseason.
“Each guy really has kind of a different set of leadership skills,” Bevell said. “No one’s guy going to be the same, but Tua definitely has it. The No. 1 thing is when you go play well that helps you lead. He’s doing all those other things. He’s working on his game. He’s working on his team. He’s doing all those things to help him be a great leader.”
It helps that the Dolphins have an experienced NFL starting quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater in place to support him as a backup.
“Very capable backup,” said Bevell. “Obviously, another guy that’s very experienced in the NFL, played a lot of games, so any time you would have to go to him, you would feel very comfortable with it.
“He and Tua have a great relationship already. They communicate well, and I think that’s always an important factor for those guys. The starting quarterback kind of needs that guy to lean on. I think Teddy will be great for that. But Teddy hasn’t lost his stinger either. He’s a competitive guy, and for his opportunity, if he ends up getting one, he’ll be ready and prepared to go.”
Friday, Dolphins rookie quarterback seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson got his first throws on Miami’s practice field in rookie minicamp after signing in the morning.
“I liked the way that he played the position, No. 1,” Bevell said of his evaluation pre-draft of the former Kansas State signal-caller. “He always, as I watched his tape, played it with a good base. He’s an older guy. He’s played it for a while, as well. He’s got a lot of experience.
“Then, [Friday], I really liked his command. I liked the way he was able to enter the huddle, communicate with the guys because the plays get very wordy. And then he was able to make some plays with his arm. Good first day.”
Said Bevell of what has stood out from fellow Dolphins quarterback Chris Streveler, who was signed early in the offseason: “His versatility. We’re doing a lot with him in practice. He’s doing a lot of different things, working on special teams. He’s just a tireless worker.”
Stefan Bondy: The NBA’s superstar team-building model is falling apart
The template had been established, and proven worthy of application in the NBA, for as long as we can remember. Acquire as many superstars as possible and the rest will fall into place. Coaching and filling out the roster are tertiary.
The Heat’s Big 3 enhanced the fad and, as recently as the Lakers title in 2020, it still felt like the chosen path to a title.
Having problems getting past LeBron James? So what? Do everything to get Kevin Durant in Golden State or Kawhi Leonard in Toronto.
Is Boston stuck at the hump? Just trade for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
But more recently there’s been a shift, as holes in the superstar strategy have turned into craters. The Nets are the obvious example and most relevant to this market. Their Big 3 of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden is already fractured and finished with just one playoff series victory. The failure of GM Sean Marks left him with no cap space and no control of his own first-round draft pick until 2028.
In Philadelphia, the different iterations of super teams — whether it’s with Ben Simmons or Jimmy Butler or Harden — haven’t advanced out of the second round, with Thursday’s elimination to Miami serving as something of a death blow.
On the West Coast with the Clippers, the exorbitant money spent on Kawhi and Paul George has mostly just produced DNPs. The Lakers, with James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, would be in the lottery but, of course, they traded the draft pick.
Of the top 14 players remaining in the playoffs (two for each of the seven teams), only three — Butler, Jrue Holiday and Chris Paul — weren’t drafted by their respective teams. The franchises still vying for a title — Bucks, Celtics, Heat, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Warriors — were built from the ground up and, for the most part, filled out the roster with young and athletic pieces committed to defense.
They’re not winning a championship because of the buyout market, which the Nets mistakenly hitched their wagons to.
So why is the superstar model falling apart?
There are several reasons, but let’s start with player empowerment because it trickles down from there. As David Stern’s NBA transitioned to Adam Silver’s, the players took greater control of the business. The threat of a superstar deserting a franchise became so powerful, regardless of how many years remained on his contract, that the placating expanded and whatever “culture” was in place is quickly dissolved. Coaches are easily replaced. Accountability is blurred. The players become the GM and recruit their friends, sometimes to the detriment of winning.
Only the Miami Heat seem immune to such takeovers. Nobody is forcing Pat Riley to fire Erik Spoelstra.
LeBron James was a pioneer of the player empowerment movement but he is also a very special case. Not only is LeBron a once-in-a-lifetime talent, he also was available to play almost every game.
Now we have load management and teams falling behind because the top-heavy strategy built on trades and free agency is no longer so viable.
