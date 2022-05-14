News
Stephen L. Carter: The Supreme Court has always been political
In the swirling days since what I suppose we should just call The Leak, a significant theme has been the argument that the Supreme Court has grown deeply politicized. But there never existed a golden age when the court was anything else.
To call the court politicized is to make two separate charges: First, that partisans have successfully packed it with those who will vote a particular ideological line; second, that the justices themselves, busily pursuing ideological agendas, consider the political implications of their work.
Neither is new.
Demanding a court full of ideological conformists is a long-standing American tradition. Pick any era you like.
In 1811, when President James Madison nominated Joseph Story as chief justice, Federalists howled with dismay. They feared he’d dismantle the legacy of his predecessor, John Marshall, who had done much to expand the powers of the federal government. (As it turned out, they needn’t have worried.)
After the execrable pro-slavery decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford, the anti-slavery politician William Seward promised to reorient the court’s “political sentiments and practices” so as to “bring them into harmony with the Constitution and the laws of nature.” During the Civil War, the party’s anti-slavery wing eagerly awaited the death of the ailing Chief Justice Roger Taney, Dred Scott’s author. Mindful that the great post-bellum legal issue would be the fate of the freed slaves, they hoped that President Lincoln would select a dedicated abolitionist in Taney’s place.
When Taney died in 1864, Lincoln fulfilled their hopes, choosing Salmon P. Chase and, in the process, cementing his support from the radical wing of the Republican Party — and ridding himself of a potential rival. (Speaking of political motives.)
A year earlier, Lincoln had become the first president to nominate a justice from the opposing party — but that practice remains a rarity. During the 20th century, some 90% of judges appointed to the court were of the same party as the president. Some years ago, a friend of mine was offered a federal appellate judgeship. When he asked nervously whether he’d have to meet an ideological litmus test, he was told, “Well, we’d at least want to know if you voted for the president.”
Nevertheless, litmus tests have been a feature of history. Franklin Roosevelt appointed eight justices, each of whom he believed would ardently support the New Deal. Richard Nixon promised to appoint only “strict constructionists.” Ronald Reagan ran largely against Roe.
The Supreme Court’s awareness of the politics of its decisions also has a long history. One need only peruse the voluminous scholarship detailing the court’s sometimes ornery negotiations over language (can’t be too harsh!) and even timing (can’t be too rushed!) in the series of school desegregation cases that culminated in Brown v. Board of Education. Chief Justice Earl Warren’s caution to his colleagues during the wrangling over Brown itself has gone down in history: “(T)he opinions should be short, readable by the lay public, non-rhetorical, unemotional and, above all, non-accusatory.”
A prescient warning — but, certainly, a political one.
And let’s not forget the behind-the-scenes politicking that produced Roe v. Wade itself. After the case was argued but before a decision was handed down, two justices retired. Chief Justice Warren Burger sought to have the case argued afresh so that their successors might weigh in. Justice William Douglas, a strong abortion rights supporter, saw the delay as a ploy to change the outcome. He issued a threat: “If the vote of the Conference is to reargue, then I will file a statement telling what is happening to us and the tragedy it entails.” The audience for Douglas’ “telling” was obviously the world; the threat was that he’d draw political attention to the court’s internal processes.
Burger refused to assign the opinion to Douglas, the most senior justice. Instead he chose Justice Harry Blackmun — some think in the hope that the public would more readily accept an opinion authored by one of Nixon’s aforementioned strict constructionists.
Blackmun himself was concerned about how the decision in the abortion case would be received. His contemporaneous notes display a keen awareness of the political moment. He wondered whether the “mandate” — the actual implementing order from the court — should be postponed to allow state legislatures to adopt new statutes.
Do justices have agendas? Of course they do — including the great Earl Warren himself, who later wrote that he took his seat animated by the notion that the court should prevent “the dominant group in a nation” from “pressing for further domination.”
We could go on and on, from justices accused of tempering their work because they had political ambitions to justices who sought advice from beyond their walled garden in drafting their opinions — including a 1945 dissent by Justice Hugo Black that was crafted with the editorial assistance of … the author of an amicus brief in the case.
I am not defending the current court’s politicization. Nor do I think that politicization justifies the leak, which I consider an outrage. I write to remind us politicization has long been the status quo. Given the scope of authority the justices exercise, any other history would be a surprise.
News
OF Andrew Vaughn returns to the White Sox while RHP Lucas Giolito is placed on the COVID-19 injured list
Andrew Vaughn had never played in a Triple-A game before Wednesday, when he joined Charlotte for a rehab assignment while recovering from a bruised right hand.
It wasn’t a long stay.
Vaughn homered twice Thursday, and the Chicago White Sox reinstated the outfielder from the 10-day injured list Friday.
“It happened very fast,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn’s return comes as the Sox placed starter Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19-related injured list.
Giolito began experiencing symptoms Wednesday, the team said. He is expected to rejoin the Sox next week.
“I think we’re going to be OK but just a good heads-up, a reminder you’ve got to be careful,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Friday’s game against the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. “If you’re careful, hopefully things work out.”
La Russa said Giolito had “mild” symptoms.
“Nothing that knocked him on his butt,” La Russa said. “We had a little bit of that in spring training. It was just a normal cold, it was 24 hours, but he didn’t test positive (in that instance).
“He feels fine. Get guys to just take a day off and get better.”
The Sox had Giolito lined up to start Monday’s series opener against the Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
“He can come back once he gets tested that he’s good,” La Russa said. “The way it’s looking, hopefully sometime in that Kansas City series. We’ve got a pitcher for (Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees) and we know what we’re going to do. We’ve got a doubleheader to cover (Tuesday), so hopefully one of those five (games in the series against the Royals) he can pitch, he’ll be OK.”
Asked if veteran Johnny Cueto — who is with Charlotte — is an option in Kansas City, La Russa said, “I think Cueto’s a candidate (in the series) just because we’ve got the five games and not irrespective of Lucas. We’re definitely looking at him.”
Vaughn is back after two games with the Knights. He went on the injured list May 2 after getting hit on the hand by a Mike Mayers pitch in the ninth inning April 29 against the Los Angeles Angels.
“The biggest thing was just getting healthy and getting right and help the team win,” Vaughn said. “When you’re hurt, you’re trying to get back as quick as possible but you really can’t rush things. So I took my time and got myself right.”
He went 2-for-7 with two solo home runs and three runs with Charlotte.
“The first day I was telling everybody I was test driving it and just seeing if it worked still,” Vaughn said. “It felt really good. The next day I stuck to my approach and kept playing baseball.”
Vaughn was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft and spent that year with Arizona Rookie League Sox and the Class A teams in Kannapolis and Winston-Salem.
With no minor-league baseball in 2020 because of the pandemic, he was at the Sox training facility in Schaumburg. Vaughn made the major-league roster in 2021.
“It’s all baseball,” Vaughn said of the first Triple-A experience. “It’s the same thing.”
Vaughn has a .283/.367/.566 slash line with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs in 16 games with the Sox this season. He’s ready to contribute again.
“It’s a bone bruise, I’m going to feel it for a while,” Vaughn said. “It’s going to be sore, but I’ve just got to play through it.”
Vaughn arrived about five hours before the start of Friday’s game. He was not in the starting lineup but is expected to be penciled in this weekend.
“He just got here a couple hours ago so give him a nice (pregame) workout and he can play the next two games,” La Russa said. “Watched him in the (batting) cage, he looks good. Glad to get him back quickly.”
()
News
Rookie safety Lewis Cine told to take charge at Vikings rookie minicamp
During organized team activities next week, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine will learn under the likes of veteran defensive backs Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson. But at rookie minicamp Friday, Cine was put in charge.
Cine was taken with the No. 32 pick out of Georgia in last month’s NFL draft. He arrived in Minnesota on Thursday, signed his contract, and soon got an assignment from first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.
“I told him (Friday), ‘’Hey, lead this group out here,’’’ O’Connell said. “There’s a reason why you were our first-round draft pick and he’s got that makeup and it comes naturally to him to lead by example. But I challenged him, take the rest of that DB group under your wing.”
So Cine, 22, barked out instructions on the first day of the two-day minicamp at the TCO Performance Center to eight other defensive backs. The group included cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick who didn’t participate in drills Friday as he continues to recover from hernia surgery, cornerback Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round selection, an undrafted free-agent signee and five tryout players.
Cine took the assignment in stride.
“I’m a natural leader,’’ he said. “I know that right away I don’t have to do much. Just be myself. As long as I’m communicating with the guys generally, enjoying the game, leadership comes really easy after that.”
When the Vikings open the season Sept. 11 against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cine could be in the starting lineup alongside Smith, a six-time Pro Bowl selection.
“He sent me a good text message, ‘Welcome to the team,’’’ Cine said of Smith reaching out after the first round on April 28. “I sent something back. I’m really excited to get to learn under him.”
Smith is the hardest-hitting player in Minnesota’s secondary, and Cine is also known for dishing out blows. While nobody was wearing pads at Friday’s workout, Cine called it a “dope process” stepping on the field in the “big leagues.”
Cine wore No. 16 in college before the Vikings gave him No. 6 when he was introduced April 29 to the Minnesota media. Cine said then that No. 16 wasn’t available, but he liked 6 because “single digits sell a whole lot.”
The Vikings announced last Tuesday that Cine would be assigned No. 16, but a representative of his agency, Roc Nation Sports, told the Pioneer Press on Thursday he instead had decided to keep No. 6. That’s what he wore Friday, and punter Jordan Berry, listed on the full team roster as No. 6, soon will change.
“They had great intentions in trying to get me 16, the coaches,’’ Cine said. “But I talked to them and it’s like I’m comfortable with 6. It’s a new beginning for me. And I’m staying with it. … It’s great for marketing.”
If Cine develops the way the Vikings hope, he might have plenty to market.
“He’s got a calm demeanor to him,’’ said O’Connell, who is presiding over 42 players at the minicamp. “He’s got that off the field where you’re wondering, ‘Is this the same guy I watched on tape?’ But then, even though he’s just in a helmet and isn’t in shoulder pads and is not in full contact, you watch him step over the white lines and the Lewis Cine from tape comes out. How I saw it was the ownership of the information, the calls back there.”
Cine got a four-year, $11.494 million contract that is fully guaranteed. In the 2021 draft, only the top 28 selections had all four years guaranteed, and Cine thanked Roc Nation Sports and the Vikings for the deal getting done quickly so he could “focus on football.”
“I like being just a normal person,’’ he said. “I talk with people. I laugh. I have a great personality. But I know once I’m on the field, it’s work. I have to be serious about I’m doing, what’s going to feed me, my family and everyone.’’
With O’Connell wanting Cine to be a leader, he is taking the role quite seriously. He said it extends to off the field, and he is making an effort to be “respectful” to everyone at the TCO Performance Center.
“I’m starting to get to know everyone’s name, from people serving me my food, people I just see walking in the hallways,’’ he said. “I’m introducing myself and getting their names because it might look small but that goes a long way.”
News
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow’s struggle to salvage a war gone awry.
Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. The defendant, a captured Russian soldier, stands accused of shooting to death a 62-year-old civilian in the early days of the war.
The trial got underway as Russia’s offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, seemed to turn increasingly into a grinding war of attrition.
Ukraine’s airborne command released photos and video of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over the Siversky Donets River and several destroyed or damaged Russian military vehicles nearby. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.”
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group in the attack earlier this week. A Russian battalion tactical group consists of about 1,000 troops.
“Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky maneuver and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine,” the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.
In other developments, a move by Finland and, potentially, Sweden to join NATO was thrown into question when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is “not of a favorable opinion” toward the idea. He accused Sweden and other Scandinavian countries of supporting Kurdish militants and others Turkey considers terrorists.
Erdogan did not say outright that he would block the two nations from joining NATO. But the military alliance makes its decisions by consensus, meaning that each of its 30 member countries has a veto over who can join.
An expansion of NATO would be a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who undertook the war in what he said was a bid to thwart the alliance’s eastward advance. But in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, other countries along Russia’s flank fear they could be next.
With Ukraine pleading for more arms to fend off the invasion, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief announced plans to give Kyiv an additional 500 million euros ($520 million) to buy heavy weapons.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov welcomed the heavy weapons making their way to the front lines but admitted there is no quick end to the war in sight.
“We are entering a new, long-term phase of the war,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Extremely difficult weeks await us. How many there will be? No one can say for sure.”
The battle for the Donbas has turned into a village-by-village, back-and-forth slog with no major breakthroughs on either side and little ground gained. In his nightly address Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one can predict how long the war will last but that his country’s forces have been making progress, including retaking six Ukrainian towns or villages in the past day.
Fierce fighting has been taking place on the Siversky Donets River near the city of Severodonetsk, said Oleh Zhdanov, an independent Ukrainian military analyst. The Ukrainian military has launched counterattacks but has failed to halt Russia’s advance, he said.
“The fate of a large portion of the Ukrainian army is being decided — there are about 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.
The Ukrainian military chief for the Luhansk region of the Donbas said Friday that Russian forces opened fire 31 times on residential areas the day before, destroying dozens of homes, notably in Hirske and Popasnianska villages, and a bridge in Rubizhne.
In the south, Ukrainian officials claimed another success in the Black Sea, saying their forces took out a Russian logistics ship that was trying to deliver an anti-aircraft system. Though there was no confirmation from Russia, and no casualties were reported.
In the ruined southern port of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant faced continued Russian attacks on the last stronghold of resistance in the city. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, said his troops will hold out “as long as they can” despite shortages of ammunition, food, water and medicine.
Justin Crump, a former British tank commander who is now a security consultant, said Moscow’s losses have forced it to downsize its objectives in Ukraine. He said the Russians have had to use hastily patched-together units that haven’t trained together.
“This is not going to be quick. So we’re settled in for a summer of fighting at least. I think the Russian side is very clear that this is going to take a long time,” he said.
In the first war crimes case brought to trial, Russian Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin, 21, could get life in prison if convicted of shooting a Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in a village in the northeastern Sumy region on Feb. 28, four days into the invasion.
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she is readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offenses including bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting. It was not immediately clear how many of the suspects are in Ukrainian hands and how many would be tried in absentia.
In a small Kyiv courtroom, scores of journalists witnessed the start of the wartime proceedings, which will be closely watched by international observers to make sure the trial is fair.
The defendant, dressed in a blue and gray hoodie and gray sweatpants, sat in a small glass cage during the proceedings, which lasted about 15 minutes and will resume on Wednesday.
Shyshimarin was asked a series of questions, including whether he understood his rights and whether he wanted a jury trial. He declined the latter.
His Ukraine-assigned attorney, Victor Ovsyanikov, has acknowledged that the case against Shyshimarin is strong and has not indicated what the soldier’s defense will be.
Shyshimarin, a member of a tank unit that was captured by Ukrainian forces, admitted that he shot the civilian in a video posted by the Security Service of Ukraine, saying he was ordered to do so.
As the war grinds on, teachers are trying to restore some sense of normalcy after the fighting shuttered Ukraine’s schools and upended the lives of millions of children.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lessons are being given in a subway station that has become home for many families. Children joined their teacher Valeriy Leiko around a table to learn about history and art, with youngsters’ drawings lining the walls.
“It helps to support them mentally. Because now there is a war, and many lost their homes. … Some people’s parents are fighting now,” Leiko said. In part because of the lessons, he said, “they feel that someone loves them.”
An older student, Anna Fedoryaka, monitored a professor’s online lectures on Ukrainian literature, admitting: “It is hard to concentrate when you have to do your homework with explosions by your window.”
___
Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Elena Becatoros in Odesa, and other AP staffers around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Identify The Various Levels Of Expertise You Should Expect From Your Wedding Photographer
Stephen L. Carter: The Supreme Court has always been political
OF Andrew Vaughn returns to the White Sox while RHP Lucas Giolito is placed on the COVID-19 injured list
Rookie safety Lewis Cine told to take charge at Vikings rookie minicamp
How To Get Rid Of Your Cravings… In 3 to 5 Weeks”
Distressed Debt Waterfall?
Investors Make For Stablecoin Hills As USDT Volume Touches All-Time High
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Lynx roster reshuffling continues for Cheryl Reeve, and it won’t end until she has ‘team that we want’
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach