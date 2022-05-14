Finance
The SGX Nifty and Difference Between S and P CNX Nifty and Nifty
What is SGX Nifty? SGX or Singapore Exchange is one of the leading stock exchange in Asia, movement on which somehow reflects in other stock indices in the continent. SGX Nifty is Singapore Stock Exchange Nifty which implies the Indian CNX Nifty traded in Singapore exchange. It is very popular derivative product of Singapore Exchange as it allows foreign investors to take position in Indian Market.
In Singapore Exchange, Indian stocks can not be traded but It allows future products like SGX Nifty Futures. Thus it is the derivative product of Singapore Exchange facilitating futures trading of underlying NSE Nifty index. Its allows FII’s and other individuals to invest in Nifty Futures. Since trading is done for NSE Index, Singapore Nifty is Settled on the basis of the closing price of NSE Index price (S&P CNX Nifty). Trading Timings – There are two types of Contracts in SGX with different settlement periods –
1. E – SGX QUEST (T) With Settlement in the same day, Timings- Mon-Fri – 9.00AM-6.15 PM
2. E* – SGX QUEST (T+1) With Settlement after one day, Timings- Mon-Fri- 7.15PM-1AM
These two contracts have different trading timings which enables traders all over the world to trade in SGX even if the market is closed. FII’s invest in Indian future contracts through SGX Nifty and India is 2.5 hours behind Singapore. SGX opens at 9.00 AM in Singapore i.e. 6.30 as per IST. Thus by tracking Singapore Nifty, we can predict the initial direction of Indian Stock market.
Difference Between Singapore Nifty and NSE Index (S&P CNX Nifty)-
SGX-Nifty product is denominated in dollars which provides foreign traders or investors direct currency protection when they use SGX products for hedging. While in case of Nifty Futures, a foreign investor has to combine position on Nifty Futures with a position on the doller-rupee forward market.
Foreign Investors has to go through variety of complexities to access Indian Nifty hence the dollar rupee forward market. The Margins at SGX products are lower than that of NSE.
How SGX- Nifty Affect Indian Stock Market–
Singapore market open around 2 hour before Indian market and directly relates to NSE market. It moves with respect to the Indian Nifty hence used as a tol to predict the Indian market providing initial direction to the Indian market. Moreover both India and Singapore fall in the same continent which co-related both the market and one most often decides the sentiments of the other market. This is why it becomes easy for Indian advisory and financial institutions to give trading recommendations on SGX Nifty.
Finance
Understanding the Share in Adult Child Meetings
The cornerstone of any twelve-steep meeting, whether for adult children of alcoholics or other groups, is the share-the oral, audible exposure and expression of a person’s plight. But a closer examination of it will reveal its greater importance and the stages it may assume.
Most adult children have what can be considered an “abuse-loge”-that is, the almost-automatic lines that they continually repeat to others about their upbringings that may contain aspects such as alcoholism, para-alcoholism, dysfunction, adversity, and shame. Yet they are only able to skirt the fringes of it until they enter a recovery venue. Probing and penetrating damaging, traumatizing circumstances, whose layers were laid during years of difficulty, requires time and trust, principally because the very fears and anxieties they loathe experiencing in life are the very ones they must face in meetings.
They will most likely only observe, assess, and absorb the share process at their initial ones. Because many, whether characterized as adult children or not, fear public speaking and there is certainly an element of this in these very venues, mustering the courage to do so may require some time. Already lacking the trust they were robbed of during their upbringings, they may feel particularly exposed and vulnerable during such occasions.
Aside from engaging in a form of public speaking, they bare their souls, exposing their deepest secrets about their home-of-origins and thus breaking, perhaps for the first time, the family lie about dysfunction that ensured its perpetuation in front of people they consider nothing more than strangers-at least until they get to know them and become more comfortable with them.
Fearing their judgment, they may rehearse in their minds exactly what they wish to say, striving to do so as flawlessly as possible, only to conclude after the actual share that it could not have been further from what they had intended. They may also believe that their problems pale in comparison to those of others in the group, shedding light on their perception of their low sense of importance and self-esteem. They may be very conscious of any imposed time limit. And their nerves, at least during their early meetings, may prove more powerful than them, hijacking their coherence. It is this last point which most needs to be understood.
Triggered and perhaps retraumatized, they are forced to face the very emotions they try to avoid, and may not understand how the cause can now become the cure. There is a psychology axiom which states that:” the only way out is through”-in other words, a person will never be released from his anxieties and fears until he walks through and confronts them so that he can come out the other side. But there is a difference between attempting to do so alone and doing so in a group meeting.
Connected to God or a Higher Power of their understanding through the standardly-recited Serenity Prayer, they and all others are provided, sometimes without awareness and always without visualization, guidance, support, strength, and comfort from above. Sharing their burden in such circumstances unburdens them, since the group dynamics are far stronger than the adversities that caused their shatter. And that Higher Power does more than just observe: He listens, desensitizes, and lifts the blockages, plugging, ever so gradually throughout the recovery process, the holes in their souls.
Furthermore, witnessed by others who understand their struggles, they find additional comfort in their verification and validation of their pain and their plight.
Aside from the value of understanding the significance of the share process for beginners, there is equal value in it for those who have attended recovery meetings for a considerable time, since it enables them to gauge the stages and depths of what they say and their departure from their outer abuse-logue layer.
Although they may have initially scratched the surface, progressive strength, restoration, confidence, and esteem enable them to penetrate to their core. The more they are unburdened, the freer they become, enabling them to partake of some of life’s aspects they could once only contemplate, but never completely embrace or enjoy. And, as they emerge from the darkness of their past to the light of their present, they may increasingly share about how the recovery process has healed and restored them, and how it has paved the way to a brighter future.
So powerful is the disease of alcoholism, para-alcoholism, codependence, and dysfunction, that it takes the collective, kindred-spirit strength of a twelve-step group, guided by a Higher Power, to combat it, and the share is the method of triumphing over it.
Finance
Selection Criteria: Example of How to Answer Selection Criteria to Get a Government Job
When you’re writing an application, use real workplace examples to show how you meet the criteria. Here’s a real world example that got the applicant the job of her dreams:
Selection Criteria
Statement
Position Title: Administrative Officer (AO2)
Education Queensland
Vacancy Reference Number: 000000
Name: SALLY SAMPLE
Address: PO Box 000
The Gap Qld 4061
Telephone: 00 – 0000 0000 (Home)
0000 000 000 (Mobile)
Email: To be completed by the applicant
Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria – 1
Demonstrated administrative, keyboard and word processing skills, including Microsoft Office and an ability to operate independently and/or with limited supervision.
1. In my current and former roles, I have operated independently and demonstrated my proficiency in administration, typing and word processing. In my position at Victorian Health, I relieve at two different locations and work autonomously in both places. In my position in the Australian Defence Force, I supervised 15 staff.
• In my current position as an Administrative Assistant in Victorian Health and in my former position as Office Manager for Secureit Security Systems, my administrative skills are evidenced through the following:
o Performing reception duties and responding to telephone and counter enquiries and complaints; transferring incoming calls to six different extensions
o Organising appointments for staff and performing public relations duties
o Preparing general correspondence and writing memos and e-mails for staff
o Sorting, opening and processing of incoming and outgoing mail
o Operating computers, printers, photocopiers, fax machines, etc.
o Maintaining accurate customer databases
o Checking and preparing all accounts for payment, and managing petty cash, bank reconciliations and monthly expenses
o Processing daily invoicing and working within set budgets
o Maintaining a register of lost property for Victorian Health
o Ordering stationery to ensure appropriate levels and raising requisitions for stock, stationery and consumables using SAP (government purchasing system)
o Obtaining quotes, preparing purchase orders and reimbursing monthly expenses
o Successfully setting up all office systems and procedures for Secureit Security Systems
• My computing skills are demonstrated through the following:
o typing speed of 70 wpm
o competence in use of Windows 2000, MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, Internet Explorer, Outlook Express and ‘Group Wise’ (VIC Health system).
o Basic knowledge of the data base management system (SMS) used in Victorian schools for the retrieval of information for supply teachers, student details, etc.
I gained this knowledge through voluntary work at a State Primary School.
• From the examples listed above, I am confident that I have demonstrated my administrative, keyboard and word processing skills and ability to set up and maintain efficient office systems while operating independently without supervision.
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 1 Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria – 2
Demonstrated interpersonal and communication skills including the ability to work with all members of the school community both individually and as a member of a team.
- My interpersonal and communication skills are demonstrated in my current role as an Administration Officer (AO2) for Victoria Health (Linen Services) where I am the first port of call for all enquiries about customer linen orders for all Victorian Health Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Dental Clinics, Dental Mobile Vans and School Dental Clinics. I manage complaints about short supply, quality issues and late deliveries and am able to sort out problems quickly by showing empathy, listening to ensure I get all of the facts, asking questions to gain an accurate understanding of the problem and then taking all steps to fix it quickly. I always follow up to make sure customers are completely satisfied with the outcome.
- My team skills are shown through relieving in two hospital locations, where I have developed strong working relationships with all operational staff, based on mutual respect. I work co-operatively with people in numerous sections of the organisation, including Packing Supervisor, Transport Supervisor and Sterile Linen Supervisor to organise changes to standard orders and ensure we achieve the best outcomes possible for our customers. I have been told that I am very approachable and often receive thanks for going out of my way to help in fixing day-to-day problems.
- In my role as Office Manager at Secureit Security Systems, I organised appointments and liaised between technical staff and customers regarding changes to appointments and special requirements. I also responded to enquiries from customers about electronic security issues and resolved any customer problems by striving for a WIN/WIN outcome.
- I am aware of the need to protect client confidentiality and ensure all documents are kept in accordance with policies and procedures.
- My referees will confirm that I have a ‘hands-on’ approach and am always willing to go out of my way to help other staff to get the job done. I believe in supporting each other as members of a happy and productive team.
- From the examples listed above, I believe I have demonstrated my highly developed communication, interpersonal and team skills.
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 2 Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria – 3
Ability to understand or quickly learn about Education Queensland’s administrative policies, practices and procedures used in schools.
1. In current and former positions, I have demonstrated my ability to quickly learn and apply relevant policies, practices and procedures. Similarly, I am confident that I can rapidly acquire knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures used in schools. From researching the internet and speaking to Education Queensland staff, I have familiarised myself with the following documents:
o Department of Education Manual (DOEM) that provides administrative guidelines about issues such as safety, finance, health, etc.
o School Accounting Manual (SAM) that provides guidelines for purchasing, inventory control, stock control, etc.
o Student Handbooks that provide procedures relevant to the particular school in relation to uniform requirements, standards of behaviour, library borrowing procedures, hours of operation for clothing shop, canteen, etc.
- In my role with Victoria Health, I have gained knowledge of contemporary management practices such as Occupational Health and Safety, Equal Employment Opportunity and Anti-Discrimination through reading the Director-General’s Policies, Workplace Health and Safety Overview and Anti-Discrimination Overview.
- I have a basic knowledge of the Privacy Act and its implementation in regard to confidentiality of information about parents, students and other staff. In all former positions, I demonstrated my commitment to maintaining customer and staff confidentiality and treated sensitive matters with tact and discretion.
- As the parent of one child in a State Primary School and another in a State High School, I have a good working knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures including permission slips to leave school during school hours, ‘late passes’, notification of student absences and consent forms for school excursions and school camps. I am also familiar with Student Handbooks containing school rules, uniform requirements and behaviour requirements, etc. I work co-operatively with school administrative and teaching staff and assist in fund-raising activities, book packing and sales of stationery as required.
- From the above examples, I believe that I have demonstrated my ability to quickly learn about administrative policies, practices and procedures used in schools.
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 3 Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 4
Selection Criteria – 4
Basic understanding of occupational health and safety, equal employment opportunity and anti-discriminatory practices and behaviour as applied in a work environment.
- I have a basic understanding of occupational health and safety, equal employment opportunity and anti-discriminatory practices as applied in the work environment through previous employment and reading information from the Division of Workplace Health and Safety and relevant government departments. I understand that the Workplace Health and Safety Act places legal responsibility on both employers and employees at a workplace to ensure the health and safety of others. Employers are responsible for providing practical advice about identifying and managing exposure to risk in the workplace, while employees must follow organisational policies and procedures for the safety of themselves and others. I follow all procedures relating to correct manual handling techniques, identification and reporting of risk and promotion of a safe workplace.
- I also understand that the Equal Employment in Opportunity Act provides the creation of conditions that allow all workers to have equal chance of seeking and obtaining employment and promotion, based on merit. Further, I understand that discrimination in employment occurs when a person is treated less favourably than others due to gender, marital status, age, race, religion, etc. Sexual harassment is unlawful and is an offence under the Act. For the past three years, I have assisted in promoting acceptance of cultural differences in schools through regularly sponsoring Japanese Home Stay students through Queensland International Student Services for periods between two days and 14 days. This provides a wonderful opportunity for families to learn about each other’s cultures.
- In my current position at Victorian Health, I work with a group of people consisting of Fijians, Germans, Russians, Malaysians and New Zealanders. We value cultural diversity, treat each other with mutual respect and work well as a multicultural team.
- I believe my responses listed above demonstrate my understanding of occupational health and safety, equal employment opportunity and anti-discriminatory practices and behaviour as applied in a work environment. I understand that this application will be considered in relation to EEO principles and will be based solely on merit.
Additional Factors
- My application for a Suitability Card from the Commission for Children and Young People is currently being processed.
- In my position in the Australian Defence Force, I attended numerous training courses in First Aid and CPR and am willing to undertake required training to update these qualifications as required.
Finance
Investing – Preparing for the Next Bear Market
Reading the Investing Tea Leaves
What are the ‘Tea Leaves’ telling us, “The sky is falling?” No, wait, shake the cup again… “The sky is the limit?” Now that’s the answer we want!
If investing and trading were that simple, we could visit a Reader for a few bucks and know exactly what the future holds. Unfortunately, if you ask three Readers what their leaves are saying, you get three totally different professional opinions. Consistency is not their strong suit.
First of all, I have never before made any public prophecies regarding the future direction of the economy or the market and do not intend to start now. Furthermore, I’m not a stock market Bear, I’m not a Bull, I don’t have any silly buttons to slap that make all sorts of goofy noises to tell you to buy – buy – buy, and my dart board really is a dart board and not a stock selection device. I don’t think Chicken Little has ever been a good prognosticator and I don’t think the world will end tomorrow. But 25 years of market watching experience tells me there are some things that individual investors should certainly be concerned about.
Let’s filter out the generalized and sensationalized noise about every current market tick, up or down. We’ll leave that to the Talking Heads with their TV cameras and cup of tea leaves; it gives them something to do and keeps them from annoying us. We want to focus on the big picture, the major events, and how these events are likely to affect the economy and ultimately the future direction of the market. Hopefully, you can gain some insight as to what may be about to happen and how you can prepare.
Let’s look at some of the major factors.
For instance: Unemployment, Foreclosures, Housing Market, Mortgage Crisis, the Dollar, the EU, and Gold, just to name a few.
It’s not Rocket Science, simple common sense says the housing market will not improve until foreclosures are no longer an issue and foreclosures will continue to be an issue as long as unemployment is not improving. With 25% of homeowners currently upside down on their mortgage (owe more than the property is worth) the light at the end of the tunnel for foreclosures continues to be attached to a large moving object with a very loud whistle.
As you may know, the mortgage crisis did not just go away. Meaning, all of those junk mortgages that were packaged and farmed out to the unsuspecting, were not paid in full by the happy homeowners, the money is still owed; there was just a little adjustment in the method of accounting so they look better on paper now. Let’s move on to another indicator.
With housing, mortgages, and foreclosures as a backdrop, now think about the price of Gold. As you know gold has been on a tear and continues to hover around $1400 per ounce. You have to ask yourself, what would cause this? Realizing that supply and demand ultimately sets the going price, the obvious increased demand for this precious metal is probably not because your dentist has been extremely busy filling cavities or your Jeweler has been planning for increased holiday traffic. So that really leaves only one logical conclusion. Concern over the currency, the Green back specifically, and more particularly, its value. Forget about the few novice traders that jump in buying gold at the current prices hoping the price will double overnight and they’ll get rich quick, if they don’t lose their money there, then they’ll lose it somewhere else. It’s their destiny. What we are concerned about is the big picture. And the big picture tells us this is not a good indicator for the economy to say the least.
There is an old saying, “If you want the truth, then follow the money.”
Aside from the currency concerns, worried gold-snatching investors, or Mr. Bernanke and his proverbial helicopter distributing green backs to everyone but you and I, what are the insiders doing?
You know, the ones that should be ‘In the know’ and have a handle on what the economy is likely to do and what effect that will have on the market, not to mention the affect it will have on their company stock price. I might add that I do find it interesting that giant companies like Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and others have recently made the news by searching for and hiring top economists away from places like Harvard. Why would they develop such sudden interest in economic professors?
Besides that, let’s see what the actual insiders are doing with their stock.
Insiders, of course, are a company’s officers, directors and largest shareholders. The ones who get a first-hand look at the orders, sales, projections, etc. They are also required by law to almost immediately report to the SEC whenever they have bought or sold shares of their companies’ stock.
Well guess what? They have been on a selling frenzy. Selling the shares of their companies’ stock at a record-pace not seen since early 2007. Let me remind you, that this was just a few short months before the Great Recession began.
Vickers Weekly Insider Report analyzes the insider data each week and calculates a ratio of the number of shares that these informed executives have sold that week to the number that they have bought. Vickers Weekly says, over the last four decades (40 years) this ratio has averaged between 2 and 2.5 to 1. Any reading above 2.5-to-1 is an above-average pace of selling for the insiders, and should also be an eye-opener for the investor.
Now keep in mind these insiders were selling at record pace in early 2007 and hold your breath before reading what this sell-to-buy ratio was as of week two in December, 2010. 7.07-to-1. In other words, corporate insiders on balance are selling more than seven shares for every one that they are buying. Just to show this is not an anomaly, only two months ago the sell-to-buy ratio was 5.29-to-1, and obviously has increased since then.
Another factor the individual investor should keep in mind when thinking ‘big picture’ is Bear Markets. I know, no one wants to think about the market tanking and sucking the average of 29% of the value out of your investment account then having to wait a couple of years to get back to even. But like it or not, for the past 100 years there has been a Bear Market on the average of every three and a half (3.5) years. They come around just like clockwork, they last an average of 18 months, and then leave investors waiting another couple of years for the investment account balance to return to the black. Need I remind you, the last Bear Market started in 2007? You do the math.
So what should you do? I’m not suggesting you call your broker and sell out, and I certainly don’t want to sound like Chicken Little, it’s not my style. But I do believe you should pay close attention to the market indexes, tighten up the stops, prepare for the worst, and hope for the best. When I authored the books ‘Charting and Technical Analysis’ and ‘Common Sense Investing’, this current market scenario is exactly what I wanted to prepare the individual investor for. And more importantly, how to avoid the dredging of portfolio decimation caused by market declines. Another very important thing to remember is your Financial Advisor will never tell you to sell. Protecting your investment dollars is solely your responsibility. So, either educate yourself on investing and be knowledgeable in making your own investing decisions or keep your hard-earned money safe in the bank. It’s your choice.
The SGX Nifty and Difference Between S and P CNX Nifty and Nifty
Fort Lauderdale sports bar Township abruptly closes, paving way for live-music BBQ joint Tin Roof this fall
Wild players know changes are coming after a season of bonding that ended too soon
Omar Kelly: It’s unrealistic to expect significant impact from Dolphins rookies
Understanding the Share in Adult Child Meetings
Chicago White Sox place RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and reinstate OF Andrew Vaughn
Selection Criteria: Example of How to Answer Selection Criteria to Get a Government Job
Mets catcher James McCann breaks bone in left wrist, could miss six weeks
Kayvon Thibodeaux could galvanize Giants if production matches personality
Investing – Preparing for the Next Bear Market
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach