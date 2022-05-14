Finance
The Ultimate Importance Of An Organisational Business Strategy
Every business owner should develop a written guide that presents The Importance Of An Organisational Business Strategy for the company. The role of this article is to evaluate the appropriateness of each operational and marketing activity undertaken in relation to the overall business goals.
What To Consider When Strategizing For A Business
If the actions of a company are not found in the marketing strategy that was previously portrayed, this means is that we are firstly dealing with a crisis, motivated by actions of the competition or the changes in the market. Secondly, it could be about a strategy that did not meet the needs of the company.
In any case, the development of sporadic marketing activities that don`t include any consistency can have a negative impact on the company’s image and sales.
A marketing strategy should have clear objectives and must include the following aspects:
- A description of the targeted audience or final customer
- A description of the competitive environment in which the company operates
- The used distribution channels
- The way in which the company is positioned in relation to the competition
- Aspects related to the authenticity of the product and the reason for which customers may choose it over the products offered by competitors
- Pricing strategies in relation to those offered by the competitors
- Marketing expenses – advertising and promotions
- The conducted market research and the final outcomes.
Why Do You Need A Strategic Plan?
A business, regardless of its type, should be based on a clear strategy and should have a strict plan of actions in terms of financial resources, offers, objectives etc. The strategic plan is the synthesis of the key data of the business, including the business idea, its development project, and related calculations.
For a business plan to achieve the goals of the company, it must give due consideration to the following:
- Individual business profile
- The economic environment in which the business will be conducted
- The objectives proposed during the business development
- The purpose for which it was designed (presentation of the company, attracting partners or financiers for an already existing business or launching a new business).
The operating plan is a document designed to
determine the development of an enterprise during a certain period of time. It is used to establish the mission, objectives, and strategies for the effective implementation of specific activities during a specified future interval. The utility of the plan is both internal (as a tool for managers) and external (to obtain financing or to achieve a strategic partnership with another company).
This organizational plan is the preferred method of communication between entrepreneurs, potential financiers, and investors. It is used toarticulate the business strategy, explain the meaning of all the established attributes of the employees, and the role they play in the company. The business plan is, on one hand, a tool to control the entire process of starting and supporting a business. On the other hand, the business strategic plan is an important indicator of the maturity of the business in relation to its operating environment.
8 Tips That You Should Be Doing to Safeguard Your Organization From Check Fraud Right Now!
• 60% of organizations experienced attempted or actual payments fraud in 2013
• 82% of survey respondents report that checks were the primary target for fraud attacks at their companies Eighteen percent of organizations were subject to payments fraud originating from an organized crime ring while ten percent of organizations were subject to fraud from an internal party. Checks continue to be the dominant payment form targeted for fraud. Most payments fraud originates outside the victimized organization.
*Data taken from the 2014 AFP (Association for Financial Professionals) survey
This begs the question, what can be done? Ardent Partners reports that ACH payments and virtual credit card payments are on the rise and expected to increase in usage. However 50% of B2B payments are still made via by check in the typical organization. If your Organization is still not at that electronic payment crossroad yet there are some things you should do right now to safeguard your business from fraudulent activity.
Tips for Organizations
1. Differentiate your accounts by payment type (e.g., wire, ACH, check, virtual card) and purpose (e.g., taxes, payroll).
2. Conduct daily reconciliations of transaction activity.
3. Order checks wisely
o Buy your check stock from a reputable source, store it securely, and destroy it properly
o Use high-quality, blank check stock with built-in security features, which may include fluorescent fibers, watermark, chemical resistance, bleach-reactive brown stain,
o Establish an employee order/reorder policy for check stock.
4. Layer your people
o Assign accounts payable functions to more than one person and make each one responsible for different payment areas.
o Limit the number of official signers. The fewer check signers you have, the lower your chances are of being defrauded.
o Require more than one signature on large dollar check amounts.
o Notify the bank of any change to your accounts payable process and personnel.
o Separate the check writing and account reconcilement functions. Don’t have the same person balancing the bank statement and issuing checks if possible
o Reconcile your account promptly and regularly — quick fraud detection can equal quick recovery.
5. Utilize your bank’s systems
o Set up a separate account of large dollar payments to keep fraud losses at low denomination levels.
o Request detail reports for large dollar items to stay better informed.
o Use Positive Pay. This type of payment system records pertinent information about each check such as the amount, the check number, bank information and date, and then transmits it to the bank to be verified, before the check can be paid.
6. Know your employees
o Make sure you know who you are hiring to handle your money.
o Conduct random audits.
o Have your employees bonded.
o Segregate duties.
o Require secondary approval for exceptions if the purchase order does not match the invoice.
7. Rely on Online Solutions
o Make payments online.
o Use online statements, reporting and reconciliation services to speed the reconciliation process.
o Review online reports frequently.
8. Secure Your Online Correspondence
o Mask account and Tax Identification Numbers in correspondence.
o Use encrypted email for confidential, non-public information.
o Keep up with the latest fraud trends, such as phishing and malware.
At the end of the day if your Organization continues to write checks you need to make sure you minimize your exposure to risk and safeguard your business. Some would argue that if it is going to happen than it will happen. I bet the people on that side of the argument haven’t been compromised before. In any case, the harder you make it on the criminal element, the more likely they will move on to an easier target.
Flood Insurance: Read the Fine Print
There are three types of flood insurance that everyone needs to be aware of. While it is not limited to these definitions, these are what you find in most policies. There is the exception of some insurance companies not including any kind of flood insurance, so read carefully. Better yet, if you want to educate yourself about flood insurance, read on!
There are three types of flooding, namely flash flooding, river flooding and coastal flooding.
The most common type of flooding is flash flooding. This type of flooding occurs due to heavy rain fall in the situated area and swells up very quickly. However, it is also quick to disperse which is a good thing. The only problem is because the water comes up so quickly, it may not be possible for individuals to be evacuated from the prone area. Being the most common because flash flooding can occur anywhere, insurance for this kind of flooding should be found in your insurance policy and if not, consider taking it on.
The next type of flooding definition is river flooding. While this may seem self-explanatory, river flooding is cause by the overflowing of rivers. Unlike flash flooding which disappears quickly, river flooding can take days, even weeks to return to normal levels. A lot of insurance policies do not include this type of cover and it is up to you to find out if you are covered because this kind of flooding is likely to do the most damage. This issue should be pressed even further if you live near running water.
The final type of flooding is coastal flooding. This sort of flooding occurs around the coast line where cyclones are present and strong wind and storm activity. This is defiantly something to consider if you live along the beach or near sea water as the damage can be tremendous, and be caused in a very short period of time. It is almost guaranteed your insurance policy will not cover this unless taken out as an extra premium so please read up on your insurance company’s policy and make sure you are covered.
So, when you read your insurance policy and find out that you are covered for flooding, it is worth doing due diligence and finding out what kind of flooding you are covered for. Ring up your insurance company and find out. If they don’t offer the cover you are after, keep looking because when the crunch time comes, you can bet these companies will do everything they can to avoid paying out, thus rendering your insurance useless. Remember, read actively and use common sense!
Six Reasons to Teach Your Child to Read
When my first child was about three-and-a-half years old, I decided I wanted to teach her how to read myself. As a first-grade teacher at the time, I may have just wanted to do it myself and not let anyone else do it. I can honestly tell you I am not sure why I was driven to do it, but in the end, I did teach her and I have taught my other two children to read as well.
In this article I will tell you, based on my experiences, why I believe parents themselves can and should take the initiative to teach their children to read. I no longer have any doubt whatsoever as to why and can share six reasons with you.
The first reason I will give you is that by ensuring your child reads well in school leads to early success in school. I learned in teacher school that success leads to more success. Children love to feel successful and will work hard to feel more success. This is the type of cycle I wanted my children and students to experience. And I saw a lot of it using the phonograms. First-graders love recess. There is no doubt about that. But when we were working on the phonograms, we often did not take morning recess and I rarely heard complaints about it. Other teachers would ask me where we were and then could hardly believe it when I told them we were working.
The second reason is that children will be more self-confident students. Imagine your child going to school already knowing how to read. Your child will walk into that school already knowing that this learning thing is not so hard and that they can do it. Contrast with an example of a student who does not yet know how to read and the difficulties faced. Much of life is believing in yourself and teaching your child to read is a good way to get them started believing early. You must know once they have it the odds of losing it are small.
Next, your child will learn so much through the world of reading. You might as well get them started early and let the learning begin. I helped my children choose books to read early on and often made non-fiction books an option. Pretty amazing what their little brains can soak up just because they can read about it. Children can learn a lot by watching TV too, but there is plenty of research that shows people who read are smarter than people who don’t read. Need I say more?
I haven’t talked about the phonograms yet. But teaching your child to read using 70 phonograms makes them understand that words are made up of parts. Research shows that children who understand that words are made up of parts are better readers. It is easy to see why your child would understand that words are made up of parts. You will teach them all the parts using the phonograms. There is a Stanford study linking learning the sounds activates the left hemisphere, which is the hemisphere used by skilled readers. All of these reasons are important. I think if I had to rate them, I’d lean towards this one as number one.
Another reason to teach your child to read is that you will have no doubt as to how your child learns to read. I’m not saying there aren’t many successful teachers in the world teaching children how to read and that there aren’t many different ways to teach children to read. I’m actually a very firm believer that if the parent is extremely involved and supportive, just about any method will work. What I’m saying is, you get the opportunity to remove any doubt about the process.
And finally, the last reason, which I lean toward as number one as well. This reason involves the joy that you get to experience during the process of teaching your child to read. You will spend many hours with your child during the process, some of it very challenging and some of it very frustrating. But in the end, your child will be reading well and you will have been instrumental in making it happen. When children transition from sounding out all the words to those first few words that become their own, it is a wonderful moment. And then the joy continues as you watch them learn more and more and more words and start reading. You will be amazed at what your child can do once all the phonograms have been learned and they start reading regularly. And it was because you made the choice to make it happen.
There you have it, six excellent reasons for parents themselves to teach their children to read. Success, confidence, knowledge, words are made of parts, surety of method, and finally, the joy that will be experienced. I may not have known why I was driven to teach my children to read, but I sure was lucky to experience all six reasons and I am now driven to help other parents have the same experience.
