Tips For Choosing a Good Forex Trading Platform
Are you serious about trading in the Foreign Exchange market? If so, you may want to look for a trading platform that can meet your needs. Your Forex broker can help you choose one for free of charge. Alternatively, they can be from a software developer, such as the Metatrader 4. Given below are some prominent features of a good platform. Based on these features, you can opt for the right one.
Accuracy
Ideally, you may want to choose a trading platform that can give accurate trading quotes for your desired currency pairs. This can help you start trades in a timely fashion and keep an eye on your risk as well. The majority of Forex trading platforms work on the World Wide Web. Therefore, make sure you have a reliable access to the Internet.
Deal Execution
The trading platform you choose should be able to help you execute in a timely manner. And this means the reliability should be your number one factor to consider. The fact of the matter is that if the platform is not reliable enough, you may not want to choose it. It’s as simple as it sounds.
Order Placement
The trading center should allow easy entry of the kinds of orders that might be needed, such as stop losses, take profits and so on. As a matter of fact, this is the most important thing that most traders are worried about while trading in the Forex market.
Manage Accounts
If you have direct access to your account, that would be great. As soon as you got a trading position, it’s understood that you will need to manage it to monitor the balance and profits your earned. For ease of management, the software should feature various tools for technical analysis, fundamental analysis, strict data security, minimal downtime and so on. After all, if the system is down when you need it the most, you can’t do anything.
As a matter of fact, the features mentioned above are the ones that most traders take into account when opting for the right software for their Forex trading needs. But it’s important to keep in mind that not all trading platforms may have these features. So, what you need to do is check out each platform on its website. You can also choose to get in touch with the company through email or live chat for getting answers to your questions.
The Takeaway
Long story short, nowadays, there are a lot of trading platforms out there. Since the market is huge, many players have come into the market with their own software programs. If you have access to the Internet and a power personal computer, that’s all you need to use a good trading platform to do business online and earn a good deal of money. Since this choice has a great impact on your profitability, make sure you choose one that contains the features we have listed above. Lastly, it’s important that you test the system thoroughly to ensure you can meet all you needs with it.
Best Discount Brokerage Firms: Top 5 Online Investing Discount Firms to Check Out
If you want to become involved in any type of investing – especially the stock market – then it’s a good idea these days to go through an online brokerage company. Since they are not full-service, their rates are typically lower than what the average broker charges. The discount firms offer recommendations on low-cost stocks and other affordable investment opportunities and won’t charge a fortune for commissions on trades. Here are a few of the best discount brokerage firms for you to look into:
Interactive Brokers
This is a very strong option for more advanced, frequent traders. New traders might not really like the inactivity fees and high balance requirements, so only consider this discount firm if you already have a bit of experience. The fees are only $0.005 per share and clients can trade using more than 20 currencies on 120 markets in 30+ countries. The marketplace is searchable and connects users to a variety of services, including hedge funds, advisors, business developers, research analysts, and more.
Robinhood
The way this discount brokerage company works is that clients do not have to pay any trading commissions. Instead, you would have to pay a monthly fee up front for the “Gold Service”. This gives you access to a lot of margin loans. To ensure you get the best possible price, the orders are not routed. Both the mobile app and website are very easy to use – even for beginners.
Lightspeed
This is one of the best discount brokerage firms for high-volume traders who have some experience. It is not uncommon for Lightspeed traders to trade more than 1,000 times per year. It also allows its clients to trade through both its 3rd party and in-house trading platforms. However, the Lightspeed Trader platform costs $100 each month for the software fee. Commission spending applies towards this monthly fee.
TD Ameritrade
This is a versatile trading platform for everyone, from beginners to active traders. It does have higher-than-average commissions when compared to the other best discount brokerage firms, but to make up for it, it provides some superior research and tools to help increase the chances of success. The service team is second to none as well. There are knowledgeable, licensed reps that are available via email, chat, phone, and in-person for support.
Zacks Trade
If there is one company that truly deserves to be among the ” best discount brokerage firms “, it’s Zacks Trade. The firm offers competitive rates and innovative platforms. It allows members to find stocks and EFT Trades from $3 (1 cent per share). If you switch to this firm, it will even pay the transfer fee (up to $150) on full account transfers ($5000 minimum). You’ll also get versatile trading options and a feature-rich workstation to optimize efficiency and speed in trading.
Study In India: The Advantages of Indian Systems of Global Education
India is well known for its diversity in languages, cultures, traditions, flora fauna, and geographical disparities. Being one of the oldest civilizations, India is acknowledged for its significant contributions to the knowledge world. Since ancient times it has proved its excellence in the field of academics. India has nourished many talents in fields like Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Astronomy, Management and Finance over years. In ancient times many foreign travelers traveled to India to enrich their knowledge and education. Ancient university of Nalanda has its golden history of enriching scholars from several corners of the globe during the period of Buddha and Mahavir timing 6th century BC. Prudent education system has its roots back to many centuries in the history of India.
The present education system in India is mostly influenced by the British system of education. Under the influence of British colonialism the modern Indian education system has prospered with systematic approach. In the post-independence era there have been significant reforms in the Indian system of education to make the standards distinct and widely adaptable. In 21st century independent India is roaring as an economical superpower with its fast growing economy, industrialization and globalization. There are numerous world-class educational Institutions exist in India. The standards of education are at par with the top-notched institutions of the world. Even there are institutions which are regarded as the most preferred in their respective majors.
In the mean while India has developed holistic system of education catering for the comprehensive development of an individual. From time immortal there exist an essence of emotional bonding between the student and the teacher in Indian system of education. Out of many structures of education provided in India the “Gurukul” system of education has proven its excellence over others. In the recent years this system of education is being adopted by many frontline educational institutions for attaining superior outcomes.
There are numerous vanguard institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Symbiosis International, Xavier’s Institute, TATA Institute are present and excelling in India. They have proven their standards on the global platform. India provides its scholars wide choices for individually preferred field of excellence. With world-class facility campus equipped with latest technologies, Indian educational establishments provide its students life time opportunity of education and curricula development. With affordable and qualitative educational system, Indian educational establishments stand apart from its competitive counterparts.
Technically speaking India offers top of the standards facility to experiment and learn so as to develop the creative side of personality. Indian education system emphasizes on creating personalities rather than preparing workaholic machines. The value education has enriched Indian system of education with every facet of life for joyful learning. This is the rationale behind creating global leaders with marvelous potential. Indian is transforming itself as global hub for business process outsourcing. With its relatively low man-hour overheads it is attracting global investors with fair opportunities for futuristic investments. The international exposure of Indian economy has opened up many doors for foreign direct investments. To meet this demand of technical man-force, educational systems in India are continuously devising strategies to provide best of the quality education to its students.
As the cost of education in India is relatively low as compared to the other developed countries, it has gathered wider acceptance from students around world. The opportunities are plenty and this invites people around the globe to explore their share. The future of Indian education system is focusing more on knowledge economy. This provides abundant resources for exposure and experience for any student to learn through a state of rapid changing economy stage.
The options for study in India are widely diversified with wide presence of broad range of choices for education. You can choose to study on campus, off campus, on distance and correspondence learning modes. The flexibility of education system allows virtually everybody to ascertain their scope of education at any level. Moreover you have a friendly atmosphere while thinking of study in India. India is a country with varied of educational standards spread across its length and breadth. Sovereign Government of India facilitates the intermingling of cross-cultural relationships. With all theses distinct advantages, India is adopted as the numéro une choice of education.
Whether you are an Indian or a foreigner, India has unique opportunities in terms of quality and value added education with state-of-the-art infrastructures and veteran faculties for each one of you. This facilitates the person in you to transpose in to a globally acclaimed citizen.
A Perspective on Trinidad and Tobago’s Natural Gas Reserves
In 2007, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GOTT) commissioned a consulting firm to do a study of the nation’s natural gas reserves. The report, which became known locally as the Ryder Scott Gas Reserves Report, was made available to the general public during the third quarter of 2007. The report questioned the adequacy of our nation’s gas reserves and this has fueled debate on whether or not the ‘end of the road’ was within sight. The report showed that we are consuming our gas reserves much faster than we are replacing them (finding new reserves). Without any further new field discoveries, our country’s proven reserves (both oil and gas) will be exhausted by the year 2025. Given that this sector is responsible for almost eighty percent (80%) of Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T’s) foreign revenue, it is surprising that public reaction has been negligible. This lack of reaction is probably due to the lack of understanding over the definition of petroleum reserves. Politicians add to the public’s confusion as they attempt to class probable reserves as proven reserves since this makes the situation look significantly better.
There are three (3) main categories of reserves, proven, probable and possible. The industry accepted definitions are as follows:
> Proven Reserves – the quantities of petroleum, which can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable from known reservoirs and under defined economic conditions, operating methods and government regulations. Analysis of geo-science and engineering data determined these quantities from a given date forward and there is a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimate.
> Probable Reserves – the additional reserves which are less likely to be recovered than proven reserves but more certain to be recovered than possible reserves. Analysis of geo-science and engineering data indicate that there is a fifty percent (50%) probability that the actual quantities recovered will be equal to or exceed the sum of the proven reserves plus probable reserves.
> Possible Reserves – the additional reserves which are less likely to be recoverable than probable reserves. Analysis of geo-science and engineering data suggest that there is a ten percent (10%) probability that the actual quantities recovered will be equal to or exceed the sum of the proven plus probable plus possible reserves.
Simply put, proven reserves are like the fish that we caught which we can weigh, smell and eat. Probable reserves are candidates for development. These are like the fish that is on the hook but we are not sure of the size and there is still the chance the fish may get free from the hook. Possible reserves are like fish that may be there in the water but we don’t know for sure. Even though probable and possible reserves may materialize, this is not certain and investors will only proceed with economically feasible projects on the basis of proven reserves. Financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), want certainty and do not lend on the basis of probable, much less possible, reserves.
The industry viewpoint is that there is more gas still to be found. Energy experts believe that the sizes of fields yet to be discovered, are no larger that 0.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf). This is much less that the multi tcf fields discovered in the past. On average, our country consumes 1.5 tcf of gas per year. Yet, for the past few years, new discoveries each year only add up to 0.5 tcf, hence our declining reserves position. These same experts suggest that we need to drill between thirty (30) to forty (40) exploration wells each year, but for 2007 and 2008, only a dozen wells were drilled each year, even though Trinidad is considered to be one of the top ten (10) hydrocarbon provinces in the world.
The global economic downturn is being heralded as the reason for less activity in the sector. Fiscal terms have been tightened so much, that it is no longer attractive for foreign oil and gas companies to explore here. T&T now has one of the highest tax takes in the world. Energy authorities believed that because T&T has such an attractive hydrocarbon province, foreign companies will be lining up to do business, regardless of the tax terms. This belief has been proven wrong. This is a global industry and investment goes where it can get the best return. If proper incentive is not provided, then we will not see an increase in exploration and the sector will continue to decline.
On December 12th, 2007, at the Seventh (7th) Energy Caribbean Conference held in Port of Spain, Trinidad, one prominent politician stated that when he was a young man in the 1970’s, he saw a letter which claimed that the oil and gas were about to run out. The letter was dated decades before that time. Therefore, his position was that we have always found oil and we always will. This is faulty logic. Someday, my fellow Trinidadians and Tobagonians, our luck will run out.
