Top 3 Altcoins to Consider For Gains After Recent Market Slump

Pocket Network has been down 10.17% in the last 24 hours.

Decentralized node operator networks allow anyone to participate in the Rocket Pool.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins to consider for gains after the recent market slump.

Rocket Pool (RPL)

For ETH2 staking, Rocket Pool is a decentralized Ethereum pool that offers a 4.33 percent APR. Decentralized node operator networks allow anyone to participate in the Rocket Pool, and with as little as 16 ETH, they may operate their own nodes. This second scenario allows them to profit from both ETH staking and the provision of RPL collateral by earning a fee of up to 6.36 percent APR on ETH and the extra RPL payouts.

According to CMC, the Rocket Pool price today is $18.81 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,277,734 USD. Rocket Pool is down 0.21% in the last 24 hours.

Pocket Network (POKT)

Apps may utilize Pocket Network to manage and transfer large amounts of data at little cost, providing seamless interoperability between the blockchain and apps. The network utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus process to maintain scalability and data integrity.

According to CMC, the Pocket Network price today is $0.265159 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,141,120 USD. Pocket Network has been down 10.17% in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK)

An abstraction layer on top of the blockchain, Chainlink makes it possible for smart contracts to communicate with each other from anywhere. Through a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink provides the crucial off-chain information that sophisticated smart contracts need to become the dominant form of digital agreement by securely interacting with external data feeds, events, and payment mechanisms.

According to CMC, the Chainlink price today is $7.10 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $861,249,533 USD. Chainlink is down 3.02% in the last 24 hours.