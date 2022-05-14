Top 3 Crypto With Better Investment Scope Now

The coins listed are SHIB, APE, and DOGE.

All the 3 coins have a specific follower community that boosts their growth.

As Warren Buffett quotes, a wise trader has “to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.“ Now, the market situation has made every other trader fearful, also the same situation offers great opportunities to invest in some high potential coins.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

According to CMC, the market price is $0.00001182 at the time of writing. The trading volume in the last 24 hrs is $963 million, with a 6 billion market cap. The circulating supply is 549,063.28B SHIB as of now.

Shib Inu all-time price chart (Source: CMC)

In April 2020, Shib Inu launched their metaverse with 100,595 plots each with an initial rate to be 0.2 ETH. Every plot owner will be able to build their own projects and will also be earning passive rewards.

ApeCoin (APE)

According to CMC, the market price is $7.78 at the time of writing. The trading volume in the last 24 hrs is above $1 billion, with a 2 billion market cap. The circulating supply is 284,843,750.00 APE as of now.

ApeCoin all-time price chart (Source: CMC)

ApeCoin advertises itself to be the currency for the web 3 economy, the platform is built with the motto to encourage and enthuse the next-gen digital developers. The recent headline made by the Yuga lab, the company behind APE, is the sale of Otherside Metaverse, which literally stopped Ethereum blockchain and as a result of that Yuga lab is planning to build its blockchain technology.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

According to CMC, the market price is $0.0874 at the time of writing. The trading volume in the last 24 hrs is above $1 billion, with an 11 billion market cap. The circulating supply is 132.67B DOGE as of now.

Dogecoin all-time price chart (Source: CMC)



The coin attained greater highs in the latter half of 2021. Elon Musk and this memecoin are inseparable, Musk became the cheerleader for DOGE by the start of 2021. The recent acquisition of Twitter by musk also seemingly adds to a boon to DOGE.