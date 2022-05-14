Polkadot has been down 11.86% in the last 24 hours.

Swaps are automatically implemented by smart contracts in Polkastarter.

Let us look at the top 3 Polkadot ecosystem coins by social activity as per CryptoDep.

Polkadot (DOT)

As an open-source sharded multichain protocol, Polkadot allows for interoperability across different blockchains by supporting the transfer of any data or asset type, not just tokens. In order to build a decentralized internet of blockchains known as Web3, Polkadot was created.

According to CMC, the Polkadot price today is $9.86 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,341,464,123 USD. Polkadot has been down 11.86% in the last 24 hours.

Polkastarter (POLS)

In order to facilitate cross-chain token pools and auctions, Polkastarter is a blockchain platform. Early-stage blockchain enterprises that aim to raise funding and distribute their tokens quickly are the most popular users of this platform. Swaps are automatically implemented by smart contracts in Polkastarter’s cross-chain swap pools, allowing projects to generate money in a safe manner while allowing investors to participate without risk.

According to CMC, the Polkastarter price today is $0.578523 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,485,673 USD. Polkastarter is down 10.09% in the last 24 hours.

Ternoa (CAPS)

A Blockchain architecture that stays true to the principles of the technology, which are open-source, decentralized, and democratic. Capsule Corp will create its own app using the SDK dubbed “Application Ternoa” via a specialized subsidiary according to the use case description. “Time Capsules” may be used to encrypt, store, and transport data securely and over a lengthy period of time using the Ternoa Application. On the Ternoa blockchain, Time Capsules can be issued.

According to CMC, the Ternoa price today is $0.017768 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $339,579 USD. Ternoa has been down 6.36% in the last 24 hours.