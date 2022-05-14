News
Twins Alex Kirilloff ‘optimistic’ but still adjusting after wrist surgery
Twins outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff has hit OK since returning from the 10-day injured list because of soreness and inflammation in his right wrist, .333 (4 for 12) since May 7. But the Twins’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft said he’s still adjusting to hitting after surgery aimed at mitigating nagging soreness in the wrist.
“Overall, I can swing,” he said before Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field. “I feel like I can be effective, but I still feel like I’m in a little bit of a transition period to figuring it out after the surgery.”
Kirilloff had season-ending surgery last July but returned for spring training but in 10 games through Thursday didn’t have a single extra-base hit in 32 plate appearances. He had a cortisone shot in the wrist on April 14.
The issue, he said, is “a joint where the cartilage is pretty much gone,” causing bones to rub together. Doctors shaved some of that down to create space, he said, but he still feels it sometimes.
“I feel optimistic still,” he said. “I think it feels better than what it did before the shot, so all I can do is keep up what I’m doing in the training room and keep up what I’m doing with my rehab. Hopefully it kind of works itself out.”
Kirilloff said he was told of another correctional procedure called an ulnar shortening osteotomy, which literally shortens the ulna to stop the bones from meeting. First, he said, doctors have to break the bone.
“The timeframe for that is pretty large for recovery,” he said. “I really hope it doesn’t get to that.”
OLD PAL, NEW SKIP
After a COVID outbreak among members of the coaching staff forced a postponement on Wednesday at Chicago, the Guardians played Friday without manager Terry Francona and placed one of their best hitters, Josh Naylor, on the COVID injured list.
The Guardians scrambled to put together a coaching staff from healthy big league coaches and some minor league staff. Pitching coach Carl Willis, who won a World Series with the Twins in 1991, is acting manager. Asked who would manage if he got ejected, Willis laughed.
“I’m not getting ejected,” he said. “I still can’t afford that.”
SECOND OPINIONS
Falling somewhat under the radar during the Twins’ double-header on Thursday was the Twins’ move to put starter Chris Paddack on the 60-day injured list. The right-hander has been out with elbow inflammation since pitching just 2⅓ innings in a 4-3 victory over Oakland on May 8.
Paddack, 26, declined to be interviewed on Friday.
“We’re still working through some opinions on the medical side as far as what exactly the right course of action is at this point,” Baldelli said. “It could certainly lead to being a surgical set of circumstances and all that. But, we don’t know exactly what we’re dealing with yet. I think we have a good idea but I think we’re still gathering opinions.”
STILL RECOVERING
The Twins were hoping right-hander Dylan Bundy could be activated from the COVID injury list and start on Saturday against the Guardians. That won’t happen, Baldelli said.
Instead, the team will call a pitcher up from St. Paul to make the start, likely against Cleveland righty Shane Bieber (1-2, 4.13 ERA).
Bundy was placed on the COVID list along with infielder Luis Arraez. Baldelli got it, too, and he and Arraez returned Thursday. It’s been tougher on Bunday, the manager said.
“Physically, he just needs some time to work his way back,” Baldelli said.
BRIEFLY
Outfielder Kyle Garlick, on the 10-day injured list with a strain in his left calf, started what the Twins hope is a short rehab assignment at St. Paul on Friday. Baldelli said if all goes well, Garlick will likely join the team for a trip to Oakland and be in the lineup Monday against A’s left-hander Zach Logue. … Right-hander Cole Sands, who pitched two innings in a 5-0 loss to Houston on Thursday as the Twins’ 27th man, was placed on the Saints’ seven-day IL with a groin strain.
News
Aaron Hicks moved to the No. 9 spot as ‘double leadoff’
CHICAGO — Over his last 10 games, Aaron Hicks has struggled something fierce, and for Friday night’s game against the White Sox, he found himself dropped to the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Hicks had not been at the bottom of the starting lineup since 2017.
Aaron Boone said it wasn’t punishment or taking the pressure off the struggling outfielder. Instead, he sees his on-base percentage as something they can take advantage up while he finds his power. Hicks is among the best in the league in drawing walks with an 18% walk rate.
“The one thing Aaron’s doing really well right now still getting on base and to have that on-base presence on the nine hole is something that I value and can kind of serve as a double leadoff hitter,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game. “He can get on base in front of our guys in the middle, Judge, Donaldson and Stanton tonight, so I just really value … while he’s kind of finding his way right now, still his ability to get on this has been there all season so far. I think that’s valuable.”
Over the last 10 games, the center fielder is 2-for-30 or .067/.263/.067. Overall, he’s hitting .215/.364/.253 with a .617 OPS, the second lowest of his career.
HELLO AGAIN
After just one start in the minors, Clarke Schmidt was back with the Yankees on Friday. The right hander took the spot left after the Yankees optioned spot starter Luis Gil back to Triple-A.
Schmidt began the season with the Yankees, made four appearances and pitched to a 1.08 ERA with eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched. He was sent to Triple-A on May 1 when the rosters were cut down from 28 to 26. The plan at the time was to stretch him out as a starter.
He went 2.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out three in his only start.
“I mean, it’s tough. It’s a little bit of an environmental change. But yeah, it was good to get my pitch count up. That was my main goal going down there was to kind of build that pitch count up for a start,” Schmidt said. “And so I did like close to 50 (pitches) in my last start, so I mean, I would assume I’m available for around 70 or 80, whenever needed. So yeah, it’s very good to get that in.”
Gil gave the Yankees four innings Thursday night, but the Bombers had to send him back to replenish their bullpen with Schmidt.
“He’s got some length still built up, not the full starters build up, but he’s a guy that can give us some innings out in the bullpen,” Boone said. “He has thrown the ball really well for us when he was here and in his outings so he’s the guy that when we go to him, we have a lot of confidence in him and like where he’s at in the season.”
RORTVEDT UPDATE
Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees acquired from the Twins, has been shut down with a knee issue. Boone said they are trying to figure out what exactly it is.
“We’re kind of trying to get our heads wrapped around that and so he’s just caught the other day and then the knee was kind of catching on him a little bit,” Boone said. “So we’ve got to see.”Boone said he expects tests to be done soon.
Rortvedt just returned to the field after missing most of spring training with an oblique strain, which the Yankees knew he had when they acquired him in the deal that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins and brought back Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Rortvedt.
The Yankees were very high on the young catcher, who is considered an excellent receiver. When his recovery from the oblique injury turned out to be slow, the Yankees went out and traded for Jose Trevino. So Rortvedt obviously doesn’t factor into the big league picture at the moment.
“We’re obviously, knock on wood, in pretty good shape here right now with our catching situation,” Boone said. “But still, we’re really excited about him and what he brings to the table too. So we just got to get him right now and feel like at some point he’ll play a factor for us.”

News
Stephen L. Carter: The Supreme Court has always been political
In the swirling days since what I suppose we should just call The Leak, a significant theme has been the argument that the Supreme Court has grown deeply politicized. But there never existed a golden age when the court was anything else.
To call the court politicized is to make two separate charges: First, that partisans have successfully packed it with those who will vote a particular ideological line; second, that the justices themselves, busily pursuing ideological agendas, consider the political implications of their work.
Neither is new.
Demanding a court full of ideological conformists is a long-standing American tradition. Pick any era you like.
In 1811, when President James Madison nominated Joseph Story as chief justice, Federalists howled with dismay. They feared he’d dismantle the legacy of his predecessor, John Marshall, who had done much to expand the powers of the federal government. (As it turned out, they needn’t have worried.)
After the execrable pro-slavery decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford, the anti-slavery politician William Seward promised to reorient the court’s “political sentiments and practices” so as to “bring them into harmony with the Constitution and the laws of nature.” During the Civil War, the party’s anti-slavery wing eagerly awaited the death of the ailing Chief Justice Roger Taney, Dred Scott’s author. Mindful that the great post-bellum legal issue would be the fate of the freed slaves, they hoped that President Lincoln would select a dedicated abolitionist in Taney’s place.
When Taney died in 1864, Lincoln fulfilled their hopes, choosing Salmon P. Chase and, in the process, cementing his support from the radical wing of the Republican Party — and ridding himself of a potential rival. (Speaking of political motives.)
A year earlier, Lincoln had become the first president to nominate a justice from the opposing party — but that practice remains a rarity. During the 20th century, some 90% of judges appointed to the court were of the same party as the president. Some years ago, a friend of mine was offered a federal appellate judgeship. When he asked nervously whether he’d have to meet an ideological litmus test, he was told, “Well, we’d at least want to know if you voted for the president.”
Nevertheless, litmus tests have been a feature of history. Franklin Roosevelt appointed eight justices, each of whom he believed would ardently support the New Deal. Richard Nixon promised to appoint only “strict constructionists.” Ronald Reagan ran largely against Roe.
The Supreme Court’s awareness of the politics of its decisions also has a long history. One need only peruse the voluminous scholarship detailing the court’s sometimes ornery negotiations over language (can’t be too harsh!) and even timing (can’t be too rushed!) in the series of school desegregation cases that culminated in Brown v. Board of Education. Chief Justice Earl Warren’s caution to his colleagues during the wrangling over Brown itself has gone down in history: “(T)he opinions should be short, readable by the lay public, non-rhetorical, unemotional and, above all, non-accusatory.”
A prescient warning — but, certainly, a political one.
And let’s not forget the behind-the-scenes politicking that produced Roe v. Wade itself. After the case was argued but before a decision was handed down, two justices retired. Chief Justice Warren Burger sought to have the case argued afresh so that their successors might weigh in. Justice William Douglas, a strong abortion rights supporter, saw the delay as a ploy to change the outcome. He issued a threat: “If the vote of the Conference is to reargue, then I will file a statement telling what is happening to us and the tragedy it entails.” The audience for Douglas’ “telling” was obviously the world; the threat was that he’d draw political attention to the court’s internal processes.
Burger refused to assign the opinion to Douglas, the most senior justice. Instead he chose Justice Harry Blackmun — some think in the hope that the public would more readily accept an opinion authored by one of Nixon’s aforementioned strict constructionists.
Blackmun himself was concerned about how the decision in the abortion case would be received. His contemporaneous notes display a keen awareness of the political moment. He wondered whether the “mandate” — the actual implementing order from the court — should be postponed to allow state legislatures to adopt new statutes.
Do justices have agendas? Of course they do — including the great Earl Warren himself, who later wrote that he took his seat animated by the notion that the court should prevent “the dominant group in a nation” from “pressing for further domination.”
We could go on and on, from justices accused of tempering their work because they had political ambitions to justices who sought advice from beyond their walled garden in drafting their opinions — including a 1945 dissent by Justice Hugo Black that was crafted with the editorial assistance of … the author of an amicus brief in the case.
I am not defending the current court’s politicization. Nor do I think that politicization justifies the leak, which I consider an outrage. I write to remind us politicization has long been the status quo. Given the scope of authority the justices exercise, any other history would be a surprise.
News
OF Andrew Vaughn returns to the White Sox while RHP Lucas Giolito is placed on the COVID-19 injured list
Andrew Vaughn had never played in a Triple-A game before Wednesday, when he joined Charlotte for a rehab assignment while recovering from a bruised right hand.
It wasn’t a long stay.
Vaughn homered twice Thursday, and the Chicago White Sox reinstated the outfielder from the 10-day injured list Friday.
“It happened very fast,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn’s return comes as the Sox placed starter Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19-related injured list.
Giolito began experiencing symptoms Wednesday, the team said. He is expected to rejoin the Sox next week.
“I think we’re going to be OK but just a good heads-up, a reminder you’ve got to be careful,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Friday’s game against the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. “If you’re careful, hopefully things work out.”
La Russa said Giolito had “mild” symptoms.
“Nothing that knocked him on his butt,” La Russa said. “We had a little bit of that in spring training. It was just a normal cold, it was 24 hours, but he didn’t test positive (in that instance).
“He feels fine. Get guys to just take a day off and get better.”
The Sox had Giolito lined up to start Monday’s series opener against the Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
“He can come back once he gets tested that he’s good,” La Russa said. “The way it’s looking, hopefully sometime in that Kansas City series. We’ve got a pitcher for (Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees) and we know what we’re going to do. We’ve got a doubleheader to cover (Tuesday), so hopefully one of those five (games in the series against the Royals) he can pitch, he’ll be OK.”
Asked if veteran Johnny Cueto — who is with Charlotte — is an option in Kansas City, La Russa said, “I think Cueto’s a candidate (in the series) just because we’ve got the five games and not irrespective of Lucas. We’re definitely looking at him.”
Vaughn is back after two games with the Knights. He went on the injured list May 2 after getting hit on the hand by a Mike Mayers pitch in the ninth inning April 29 against the Los Angeles Angels.
“The biggest thing was just getting healthy and getting right and help the team win,” Vaughn said. “When you’re hurt, you’re trying to get back as quick as possible but you really can’t rush things. So I took my time and got myself right.”
He went 2-for-7 with two solo home runs and three runs with Charlotte.
“The first day I was telling everybody I was test driving it and just seeing if it worked still,” Vaughn said. “It felt really good. The next day I stuck to my approach and kept playing baseball.”
Vaughn was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft and spent that year with Arizona Rookie League Sox and the Class A teams in Kannapolis and Winston-Salem.
With no minor-league baseball in 2020 because of the pandemic, he was at the Sox training facility in Schaumburg. Vaughn made the major-league roster in 2021.
“It’s all baseball,” Vaughn said of the first Triple-A experience. “It’s the same thing.”
Vaughn has a .283/.367/.566 slash line with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs in 16 games with the Sox this season. He’s ready to contribute again.
“It’s a bone bruise, I’m going to feel it for a while,” Vaughn said. “It’s going to be sore, but I’ve just got to play through it.”
Vaughn arrived about five hours before the start of Friday’s game. He was not in the starting lineup but is expected to be penciled in this weekend.
“He just got here a couple hours ago so give him a nice (pregame) workout and he can play the next two games,” La Russa said. “Watched him in the (batting) cage, he looks good. Glad to get him back quickly.”

