Finance
Understanding the Share in Adult Child Meetings
The cornerstone of any twelve-steep meeting, whether for adult children of alcoholics or other groups, is the share-the oral, audible exposure and expression of a person’s plight. But a closer examination of it will reveal its greater importance and the stages it may assume.
Most adult children have what can be considered an “abuse-loge”-that is, the almost-automatic lines that they continually repeat to others about their upbringings that may contain aspects such as alcoholism, para-alcoholism, dysfunction, adversity, and shame. Yet they are only able to skirt the fringes of it until they enter a recovery venue. Probing and penetrating damaging, traumatizing circumstances, whose layers were laid during years of difficulty, requires time and trust, principally because the very fears and anxieties they loathe experiencing in life are the very ones they must face in meetings.
They will most likely only observe, assess, and absorb the share process at their initial ones. Because many, whether characterized as adult children or not, fear public speaking and there is certainly an element of this in these very venues, mustering the courage to do so may require some time. Already lacking the trust they were robbed of during their upbringings, they may feel particularly exposed and vulnerable during such occasions.
Aside from engaging in a form of public speaking, they bare their souls, exposing their deepest secrets about their home-of-origins and thus breaking, perhaps for the first time, the family lie about dysfunction that ensured its perpetuation in front of people they consider nothing more than strangers-at least until they get to know them and become more comfortable with them.
Fearing their judgment, they may rehearse in their minds exactly what they wish to say, striving to do so as flawlessly as possible, only to conclude after the actual share that it could not have been further from what they had intended. They may also believe that their problems pale in comparison to those of others in the group, shedding light on their perception of their low sense of importance and self-esteem. They may be very conscious of any imposed time limit. And their nerves, at least during their early meetings, may prove more powerful than them, hijacking their coherence. It is this last point which most needs to be understood.
Triggered and perhaps retraumatized, they are forced to face the very emotions they try to avoid, and may not understand how the cause can now become the cure. There is a psychology axiom which states that:” the only way out is through”-in other words, a person will never be released from his anxieties and fears until he walks through and confronts them so that he can come out the other side. But there is a difference between attempting to do so alone and doing so in a group meeting.
Connected to God or a Higher Power of their understanding through the standardly-recited Serenity Prayer, they and all others are provided, sometimes without awareness and always without visualization, guidance, support, strength, and comfort from above. Sharing their burden in such circumstances unburdens them, since the group dynamics are far stronger than the adversities that caused their shatter. And that Higher Power does more than just observe: He listens, desensitizes, and lifts the blockages, plugging, ever so gradually throughout the recovery process, the holes in their souls.
Furthermore, witnessed by others who understand their struggles, they find additional comfort in their verification and validation of their pain and their plight.
Aside from the value of understanding the significance of the share process for beginners, there is equal value in it for those who have attended recovery meetings for a considerable time, since it enables them to gauge the stages and depths of what they say and their departure from their outer abuse-logue layer.
Although they may have initially scratched the surface, progressive strength, restoration, confidence, and esteem enable them to penetrate to their core. The more they are unburdened, the freer they become, enabling them to partake of some of life’s aspects they could once only contemplate, but never completely embrace or enjoy. And, as they emerge from the darkness of their past to the light of their present, they may increasingly share about how the recovery process has healed and restored them, and how it has paved the way to a brighter future.
So powerful is the disease of alcoholism, para-alcoholism, codependence, and dysfunction, that it takes the collective, kindred-spirit strength of a twelve-step group, guided by a Higher Power, to combat it, and the share is the method of triumphing over it.
Finance
Selection Criteria: Example of How to Answer Selection Criteria to Get a Government Job
When you’re writing an application, use real workplace examples to show how you meet the criteria. Here’s a real world example that got the applicant the job of her dreams:
Selection Criteria
Statement
Position Title: Administrative Officer (AO2)
Education Queensland
Vacancy Reference Number: 000000
Name: SALLY SAMPLE
Address: PO Box 000
The Gap Qld 4061
Telephone: 00 – 0000 0000 (Home)
0000 000 000 (Mobile)
Email: To be completed by the applicant
Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria – 1
Demonstrated administrative, keyboard and word processing skills, including Microsoft Office and an ability to operate independently and/or with limited supervision.
1. In my current and former roles, I have operated independently and demonstrated my proficiency in administration, typing and word processing. In my position at Victorian Health, I relieve at two different locations and work autonomously in both places. In my position in the Australian Defence Force, I supervised 15 staff.
• In my current position as an Administrative Assistant in Victorian Health and in my former position as Office Manager for Secureit Security Systems, my administrative skills are evidenced through the following:
o Performing reception duties and responding to telephone and counter enquiries and complaints; transferring incoming calls to six different extensions
o Organising appointments for staff and performing public relations duties
o Preparing general correspondence and writing memos and e-mails for staff
o Sorting, opening and processing of incoming and outgoing mail
o Operating computers, printers, photocopiers, fax machines, etc.
o Maintaining accurate customer databases
o Checking and preparing all accounts for payment, and managing petty cash, bank reconciliations and monthly expenses
o Processing daily invoicing and working within set budgets
o Maintaining a register of lost property for Victorian Health
o Ordering stationery to ensure appropriate levels and raising requisitions for stock, stationery and consumables using SAP (government purchasing system)
o Obtaining quotes, preparing purchase orders and reimbursing monthly expenses
o Successfully setting up all office systems and procedures for Secureit Security Systems
• My computing skills are demonstrated through the following:
o typing speed of 70 wpm
o competence in use of Windows 2000, MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, Internet Explorer, Outlook Express and ‘Group Wise’ (VIC Health system).
o Basic knowledge of the data base management system (SMS) used in Victorian schools for the retrieval of information for supply teachers, student details, etc.
I gained this knowledge through voluntary work at a State Primary School.
• From the examples listed above, I am confident that I have demonstrated my administrative, keyboard and word processing skills and ability to set up and maintain efficient office systems while operating independently without supervision.
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 1 Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria – 2
Demonstrated interpersonal and communication skills including the ability to work with all members of the school community both individually and as a member of a team.
- My interpersonal and communication skills are demonstrated in my current role as an Administration Officer (AO2) for Victoria Health (Linen Services) where I am the first port of call for all enquiries about customer linen orders for all Victorian Health Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Dental Clinics, Dental Mobile Vans and School Dental Clinics. I manage complaints about short supply, quality issues and late deliveries and am able to sort out problems quickly by showing empathy, listening to ensure I get all of the facts, asking questions to gain an accurate understanding of the problem and then taking all steps to fix it quickly. I always follow up to make sure customers are completely satisfied with the outcome.
- My team skills are shown through relieving in two hospital locations, where I have developed strong working relationships with all operational staff, based on mutual respect. I work co-operatively with people in numerous sections of the organisation, including Packing Supervisor, Transport Supervisor and Sterile Linen Supervisor to organise changes to standard orders and ensure we achieve the best outcomes possible for our customers. I have been told that I am very approachable and often receive thanks for going out of my way to help in fixing day-to-day problems.
- In my role as Office Manager at Secureit Security Systems, I organised appointments and liaised between technical staff and customers regarding changes to appointments and special requirements. I also responded to enquiries from customers about electronic security issues and resolved any customer problems by striving for a WIN/WIN outcome.
- I am aware of the need to protect client confidentiality and ensure all documents are kept in accordance with policies and procedures.
- My referees will confirm that I have a ‘hands-on’ approach and am always willing to go out of my way to help other staff to get the job done. I believe in supporting each other as members of a happy and productive team.
- From the examples listed above, I believe I have demonstrated my highly developed communication, interpersonal and team skills.
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 2 Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria – 3
Ability to understand or quickly learn about Education Queensland’s administrative policies, practices and procedures used in schools.
1. In current and former positions, I have demonstrated my ability to quickly learn and apply relevant policies, practices and procedures. Similarly, I am confident that I can rapidly acquire knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures used in schools. From researching the internet and speaking to Education Queensland staff, I have familiarised myself with the following documents:
o Department of Education Manual (DOEM) that provides administrative guidelines about issues such as safety, finance, health, etc.
o School Accounting Manual (SAM) that provides guidelines for purchasing, inventory control, stock control, etc.
o Student Handbooks that provide procedures relevant to the particular school in relation to uniform requirements, standards of behaviour, library borrowing procedures, hours of operation for clothing shop, canteen, etc.
- In my role with Victoria Health, I have gained knowledge of contemporary management practices such as Occupational Health and Safety, Equal Employment Opportunity and Anti-Discrimination through reading the Director-General’s Policies, Workplace Health and Safety Overview and Anti-Discrimination Overview.
- I have a basic knowledge of the Privacy Act and its implementation in regard to confidentiality of information about parents, students and other staff. In all former positions, I demonstrated my commitment to maintaining customer and staff confidentiality and treated sensitive matters with tact and discretion.
- As the parent of one child in a State Primary School and another in a State High School, I have a good working knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures including permission slips to leave school during school hours, ‘late passes’, notification of student absences and consent forms for school excursions and school camps. I am also familiar with Student Handbooks containing school rules, uniform requirements and behaviour requirements, etc. I work co-operatively with school administrative and teaching staff and assist in fund-raising activities, book packing and sales of stationery as required.
- From the above examples, I believe that I have demonstrated my ability to quickly learn about administrative policies, practices and procedures used in schools.
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 3 Administrative Officer (AO2) VRN: 000000
Selection Criteria Statement Sally Sample Page 4
Selection Criteria – 4
Basic understanding of occupational health and safety, equal employment opportunity and anti-discriminatory practices and behaviour as applied in a work environment.
- I have a basic understanding of occupational health and safety, equal employment opportunity and anti-discriminatory practices as applied in the work environment through previous employment and reading information from the Division of Workplace Health and Safety and relevant government departments. I understand that the Workplace Health and Safety Act places legal responsibility on both employers and employees at a workplace to ensure the health and safety of others. Employers are responsible for providing practical advice about identifying and managing exposure to risk in the workplace, while employees must follow organisational policies and procedures for the safety of themselves and others. I follow all procedures relating to correct manual handling techniques, identification and reporting of risk and promotion of a safe workplace.
- I also understand that the Equal Employment in Opportunity Act provides the creation of conditions that allow all workers to have equal chance of seeking and obtaining employment and promotion, based on merit. Further, I understand that discrimination in employment occurs when a person is treated less favourably than others due to gender, marital status, age, race, religion, etc. Sexual harassment is unlawful and is an offence under the Act. For the past three years, I have assisted in promoting acceptance of cultural differences in schools through regularly sponsoring Japanese Home Stay students through Queensland International Student Services for periods between two days and 14 days. This provides a wonderful opportunity for families to learn about each other’s cultures.
- In my current position at Victorian Health, I work with a group of people consisting of Fijians, Germans, Russians, Malaysians and New Zealanders. We value cultural diversity, treat each other with mutual respect and work well as a multicultural team.
- I believe my responses listed above demonstrate my understanding of occupational health and safety, equal employment opportunity and anti-discriminatory practices and behaviour as applied in a work environment. I understand that this application will be considered in relation to EEO principles and will be based solely on merit.
Additional Factors
- My application for a Suitability Card from the Commission for Children and Young People is currently being processed.
- In my position in the Australian Defence Force, I attended numerous training courses in First Aid and CPR and am willing to undertake required training to update these qualifications as required.
Finance
Investing – Preparing for the Next Bear Market
Reading the Investing Tea Leaves
What are the ‘Tea Leaves’ telling us, “The sky is falling?” No, wait, shake the cup again… “The sky is the limit?” Now that’s the answer we want!
If investing and trading were that simple, we could visit a Reader for a few bucks and know exactly what the future holds. Unfortunately, if you ask three Readers what their leaves are saying, you get three totally different professional opinions. Consistency is not their strong suit.
First of all, I have never before made any public prophecies regarding the future direction of the economy or the market and do not intend to start now. Furthermore, I’m not a stock market Bear, I’m not a Bull, I don’t have any silly buttons to slap that make all sorts of goofy noises to tell you to buy – buy – buy, and my dart board really is a dart board and not a stock selection device. I don’t think Chicken Little has ever been a good prognosticator and I don’t think the world will end tomorrow. But 25 years of market watching experience tells me there are some things that individual investors should certainly be concerned about.
Let’s filter out the generalized and sensationalized noise about every current market tick, up or down. We’ll leave that to the Talking Heads with their TV cameras and cup of tea leaves; it gives them something to do and keeps them from annoying us. We want to focus on the big picture, the major events, and how these events are likely to affect the economy and ultimately the future direction of the market. Hopefully, you can gain some insight as to what may be about to happen and how you can prepare.
Let’s look at some of the major factors.
For instance: Unemployment, Foreclosures, Housing Market, Mortgage Crisis, the Dollar, the EU, and Gold, just to name a few.
It’s not Rocket Science, simple common sense says the housing market will not improve until foreclosures are no longer an issue and foreclosures will continue to be an issue as long as unemployment is not improving. With 25% of homeowners currently upside down on their mortgage (owe more than the property is worth) the light at the end of the tunnel for foreclosures continues to be attached to a large moving object with a very loud whistle.
As you may know, the mortgage crisis did not just go away. Meaning, all of those junk mortgages that were packaged and farmed out to the unsuspecting, were not paid in full by the happy homeowners, the money is still owed; there was just a little adjustment in the method of accounting so they look better on paper now. Let’s move on to another indicator.
With housing, mortgages, and foreclosures as a backdrop, now think about the price of Gold. As you know gold has been on a tear and continues to hover around $1400 per ounce. You have to ask yourself, what would cause this? Realizing that supply and demand ultimately sets the going price, the obvious increased demand for this precious metal is probably not because your dentist has been extremely busy filling cavities or your Jeweler has been planning for increased holiday traffic. So that really leaves only one logical conclusion. Concern over the currency, the Green back specifically, and more particularly, its value. Forget about the few novice traders that jump in buying gold at the current prices hoping the price will double overnight and they’ll get rich quick, if they don’t lose their money there, then they’ll lose it somewhere else. It’s their destiny. What we are concerned about is the big picture. And the big picture tells us this is not a good indicator for the economy to say the least.
There is an old saying, “If you want the truth, then follow the money.”
Aside from the currency concerns, worried gold-snatching investors, or Mr. Bernanke and his proverbial helicopter distributing green backs to everyone but you and I, what are the insiders doing?
You know, the ones that should be ‘In the know’ and have a handle on what the economy is likely to do and what effect that will have on the market, not to mention the affect it will have on their company stock price. I might add that I do find it interesting that giant companies like Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and others have recently made the news by searching for and hiring top economists away from places like Harvard. Why would they develop such sudden interest in economic professors?
Besides that, let’s see what the actual insiders are doing with their stock.
Insiders, of course, are a company’s officers, directors and largest shareholders. The ones who get a first-hand look at the orders, sales, projections, etc. They are also required by law to almost immediately report to the SEC whenever they have bought or sold shares of their companies’ stock.
Well guess what? They have been on a selling frenzy. Selling the shares of their companies’ stock at a record-pace not seen since early 2007. Let me remind you, that this was just a few short months before the Great Recession began.
Vickers Weekly Insider Report analyzes the insider data each week and calculates a ratio of the number of shares that these informed executives have sold that week to the number that they have bought. Vickers Weekly says, over the last four decades (40 years) this ratio has averaged between 2 and 2.5 to 1. Any reading above 2.5-to-1 is an above-average pace of selling for the insiders, and should also be an eye-opener for the investor.
Now keep in mind these insiders were selling at record pace in early 2007 and hold your breath before reading what this sell-to-buy ratio was as of week two in December, 2010. 7.07-to-1. In other words, corporate insiders on balance are selling more than seven shares for every one that they are buying. Just to show this is not an anomaly, only two months ago the sell-to-buy ratio was 5.29-to-1, and obviously has increased since then.
Another factor the individual investor should keep in mind when thinking ‘big picture’ is Bear Markets. I know, no one wants to think about the market tanking and sucking the average of 29% of the value out of your investment account then having to wait a couple of years to get back to even. But like it or not, for the past 100 years there has been a Bear Market on the average of every three and a half (3.5) years. They come around just like clockwork, they last an average of 18 months, and then leave investors waiting another couple of years for the investment account balance to return to the black. Need I remind you, the last Bear Market started in 2007? You do the math.
So what should you do? I’m not suggesting you call your broker and sell out, and I certainly don’t want to sound like Chicken Little, it’s not my style. But I do believe you should pay close attention to the market indexes, tighten up the stops, prepare for the worst, and hope for the best. When I authored the books ‘Charting and Technical Analysis’ and ‘Common Sense Investing’, this current market scenario is exactly what I wanted to prepare the individual investor for. And more importantly, how to avoid the dredging of portfolio decimation caused by market declines. Another very important thing to remember is your Financial Advisor will never tell you to sell. Protecting your investment dollars is solely your responsibility. So, either educate yourself on investing and be knowledgeable in making your own investing decisions or keep your hard-earned money safe in the bank. It’s your choice.
Finance
Nigeria’s Oil Imbroglio and the Case Against Imports
Africa’s largest oil producer suffered one of its worst fuel shortages earlier this year when a supply interruption caused chaos and disruption across its cities. The situation was the outcome of oil marketers embarking on a months-long suspension of imports in protest against unpaid government subsidies. Although import shipments resumed in May after Abuja started paying off millions of dollars in subsidy arrears, fuel supplies took more than a month to return to normal.
This is the curious fate befallen on the world’s eight largest crude producer with know reserves in excess of 36 billion barrels. Despite the enviable description, Nigeria is forced to import almost 85% of domestic fuel needs largely due to mismanagement of its four state-owned refineries. Together with increasing vandalism and violence in the Niger Delta, this has led to huge production shortfalls that cost the country over $16 billion between 2005 and 2007 alone1. The losses amount to an estimated 20% of Nigeria’s combined production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day. Moreover, the government has to pay oil companies the difference between import costs and the regulated retail price to make oil more affordable locally. “This is clearly a dysfunctional state of affairs,” the Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum O Ajumogobia conceded during a conference in the capital in February this year2.
Nigeria faces a paradoxical energy crisis of critical proportions – a circumstance that’s best exemplified by recent developments with the state-owned Port Harcourt and Warri refineries. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced late in July that the two units had shut down after running out of crude oil due to damages in feeder pipelines. Although Niger Delta militants entered a two-month ceasefire in August, more than half of the country’s crude production capacity remained unachieved in the first half of this year. In fact average capacity utilisation at the four refineries was less than 19% in the first half of 20093, according to official figures. Even without these shortfalls, the country’s domestic refining capacity is far short of demand and patently incapable of meeting the requirements of its 148 million people.
Nigeria’s historic overdependence on oil starting from the 1970s resulted in the gradual destruction of agriculture and small manufacturing. By 2002, export of non renewables accounted for 98% of export earnings and 83% of total revenue4. The decline of non-oil sectors that accompanied Nigeria’s mounting petrodollar profits resulted in massive poverty and mass migration to cities. The stalling of economic diversification led to the disintegration of infrastructure and social services. Despite the massive oil infrastructure and significant exports, the Nigerian per capita income at the beginning of the new millennium had fallen below the level registered at independence in 1960.
A vigorous reforms programme launched after the reinstatement of civilian rule in 1999 has only been partly successful in reversing the staggering macroeconomic imbalances that continue to plague the economy. Recent initiatives, like President UM Yar’Adua’s Seven Point Agenda for accelerated economic growth, have focussed on a number of fronts, including education reform, private-public cooperation in infrastructure development, SMEs and enterprise promotion. Abuja’s well-laid plans to achieve rapid and inclusive growth in a time bound manner are reflected in the country’s commitment to the UN Millennium Development Goals and its own Vision 2020 target of economic consolidation. The country’s extensive resource base and human capital make it ideal for an enterprise revolution that drives explosive growth and creates a closely-interlinked entrepreneurial economy.
Already, the better effects of recent policy redirections can be seen in healthy growth of the non-oil sector, which touched 9% in 20065. However, the impact of reforms has been questionable, most of all, in the oil industry.
Since 2005, the administration of President Yar’Adua has sought to curb oil imports by offering exploration and production incentives to companies involved in oil refining and power generation. However, even though more than 20 private refinery licenses have been issued since, not a single project has taken off so far. Further, plans to privatise state-held oil refining operations have been on hold for several years, largely due to heavy subsidies in fuel prices that makes local refining unviable. Conflict, corruption and lack of official transparency have together caused several major foreign investments to be delayed or altogether aborted.
Although there is hardly any credible data on the subject, Nigeria’s oil industry in its present state represent huge losses in terms of potential employment generation and enterprise development. Most existing exploration, production and refining operations run exclusively on raw material and technical imports, with no backward linkages to the local economy. Further, a relatively low standard of education means that technical jobs have almost always to be filled by foreign workers.
Repairing the oil industry, in the context of Nigeria’s wider developmental goals, calls for several initiatives:
* Deregulation of oil prices to reduce fiscal burden on the government and to promote private sector investment in refining operations.
* Enhancing equity finance access to emerging oil refining companies; sops and financial incentives to attract foreign direct investment.
* Empowering regulatory authorities to deal more efficiently with issues surround oil operations, including violence and vandalism, labour problems and power deficits.
* Improving capacity utilisation in existing refineries by raising production standards to cut dependence on finished petroleum imports.
* Diversifying the fuel retail business by deregulating the downstream sector and encouraging business expansion of existing players.
* Enforcing environmental compliance and addressing genuine concerns of local communities; increasing social participation and minimising conflicts.
Nigeria’s four oil refineries have a combined built-in capacity of more than 440,000 barrels per day, but have never operated at full potential. The fact however is indicative of a much larger failure in terms of untapped potential in Africa’s second largest economy. Nigeria’s recent attempts to drive SME growth in the non-oil sector are no doubt commendable, but they do not take away the imperative of further development and optimisation of its flagship industry. Only after achieving self reliance in oil can Nigeria hope to develop a thriving and diversified economy.
Omar Kelly: It’s unrealistic to expect significant impact from Dolphins rookies
Understanding the Share in Adult Child Meetings
Chicago White Sox place RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and reinstate OF Andrew Vaughn
Selection Criteria: Example of How to Answer Selection Criteria to Get a Government Job
Mets catcher James McCann breaks bone in left wrist, could miss six weeks
Kayvon Thibodeaux could galvanize Giants if production matches personality
Investing – Preparing for the Next Bear Market
St. Paul, Minneapolis officially launch all-electric car-sharing network
Nigeria’s Oil Imbroglio and the Case Against Imports
MN Republicans endorse Ryan Wilson for state auditor
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach