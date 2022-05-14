News
US report details church-state collusion on Native schools
By PETER SMITH
A new Interior Department report on the legacy of boarding schools for Native Americans underscores how closely the U.S. government collaborated with churches to Christianize them as part of a project to sever them from their culture, their identities and ultimately their land.
The role of churches forms a secondary part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report, released Wednesday after a yearlong review sparked by the 2021 discoveries of hundreds of potential graves at former residential schools in Canada. Most of it focuses on the government’s responsibility for its own officials’ actions and policies.
But it details how the government provided funding and other support to religious boarding schools for Native children in the 19th and early 20th centuries to an extent that normally would have been prohibited under rules on separation between church and state. Churches had clout with the government as well, it adds, and were able to recommend people for appointments to federal positions on Native affairs.
While this church-state collaboration is well known to specialists in the field and was the subject of federal reports in past generations, the latest one brings it to a wide audience at a time when many Americans are only beginning to learn about the boarding schools.
The Interior Department report, quoting a 1969 Senate investigation, acknowledges that “federal policy toward the Indian was based on the desire to dispossess him of his land. Education policy was a function of our land policy.”
A core part of that was training Native Americans in vocations that were less land-intensive — though often ill-suited to available jobs — in addition to breaking down tribal ties.
Christian conversion was also key, the report says, citing an 1886 Commissioner for Indian Affairs document that disparaged Native spiritual traditions and said the government should provide “encouragement and cooperation” to missionaries.
“The government aid furnished enables them to sustain their missions, and renders it possible … to lead these people, whose paganism has been the chief obstacle to their civilization into the light of Christianity,” the commissioner wrote at the time.
This week’s report also says the government funded the schools with money held in trust for tribes as compensation for land they ceded. A 1908 Supreme Court ruling held that “the prohibition on the Federal Government to spend funds on religious schools did not apply to Indian treaty funds,” it notes.
And it says, citing the 1969 Senate investigation, that the U.S. military “was frequently called in to reinforce the missionaries’ orders” in the 19th century.
The report identifies 408 boarding schools for Indigenous children in 37 states and former territories that were either run or supported by the government between 1819 and 1969. While it doesn’t say how many were church-run, an earlier report by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition found that more than 150 were, about half each by Catholic and Protestant groups.
At a congressional hearing Thursday on a bill that would authorize a truth-and-healing commission to investigate the boarding schools, modeled on a similar one in Canada, witness Matthew War Bonnet testified about his childhood experience at the St. Francis Boarding School in South Dakota. Priests who ran the facility sought to alienate him from his parents and culture, and at times subjected him to sadistic abuse.
“The boarding schools were sanctioned by the United States Government,” said War Bonnet, 76, a Sicangu Lakota from the Rosebud Sioux Reservation. “The government gave the churches our lands to Christianize us, modernize us and civilize us. But the churches treated us wrong. … The government and the churches need to be held accountable.”
The Rev. Bradley Hauff, the Episcopal Church’s missioner for Indigenous ministries, who is Lakota and a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said faith groups must confront their history of collaboration on the schools.
“As much as we in the church might not want to acknowledge that, it is the truth, and we have to acknowledge and reckon with it. We did work hand in hand with the government in the assimilation process,” he said. “Most if not all the Christian denominations that had a presence in America in the late 19th century operated at least one Indigenous boarding school.”
At its General Convention in July, the Episcopal Church plans to vote on probing its role with the schools and acknowledging its responsibility for causing trauma in generations of Native Americans.
Maka Black Elk, executive director of truth and healing at the Red Cloud Indian School, founded in 1888 by Jesuits in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, agreed that faith groups must reckon with their past. Lakota staffing, language and ritual are central to the modern Red Cloud school, which serves Christians as well as followers of Native spiritual traditions.
“While today we recognize there are many Native people who identify as Christian … and value that part of their identity, we have to engage deeply with that history,” he said.
Any evangelism must be “rooted in people’s agency and (be) nonviolent,” added Black Elk, who is Oglala Lakota. “That is a big part of our discussion today. That’s a broader question for the greater Catholic church, not just us.”
In April, Pope Francis apologized at the Vatican to Indigenous delegations from Canada “for the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church” in operating the schools, where many children were abused and died from disease and other causes. Francis plans to apologize again on Canadian soil in July.
The Friends Committee on National Legislation, a lobby affiliated with the Quaker movement, which operated multiple boarding schools, said in a statement that this week’s Interior report should spur congressional approval of the truth and healing commission.
“Further, we call on the faith community at large to share records and accounts of their administration of these schools,” the committee said. “Only through complete honesty and transparency can we begin moving towards a more just future.”
___
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Drew Smyly reaches 10 years of MLB service time — something the Chicago Cubs pitcher doesn’t take lightly
Drew Smyly pondered the question, thinking back 10 years ago to his rookie season in Detroit.
What is the biggest difference in you as a pitcher from your first big-league season to now?
The left-hander, then 23 years old, advanced to the 2012 World Series while learning his craft as part of a Tigers rotation that has since combined to win five Cy Young Awards.
Smyly, now 32, still relies on the same three-pitch combination — cutter, sinker and curveball — and overall believes he is the exact same pitcher than a decade ago.
That doesn’t mean Smyly hasn’t evolved.
When his career began, it was early in the analytics revolution and he didn’t really understand beyond locating his fastball down and away while mixing pitches. Over the course of eight stops in different organization, Smyly has picked up things along the way. He learned his fastball played well up in the zone with Tampa Bay. His road back from Tommy John surgery tested his resolve over a three-year stretch. He reinvented himself in Philadelphia after being released twice in less than a month, throwing more off-speed stuff.
Those ups and downs culminated in hitting 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball last week.
“A lot of people can also lose motivation after a certain time,” Smyly told the Tribune. “It’s been hard, too, once you start to build a family and you’re gone, it makes it more challenging. But most people at this level, you just love the competition so much. It’s so hard. I don’t take it for granted. I’m really grateful that I get to do this.”
The MLB Players Association estimates less than 10% of major-leaguers hit the 10-year mark. Smyly entered the season needing only 29 days on the roster to reach the milestone. He received a bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne from his Cubs teammates.
Beyond the financial benefits of receiving a full pension post-playing career, the achievement is an acknowledgement of Smyly’s journey from a highly-ranked prospect to respected veteran and the work he has put in.
“It’s a big honor for me because the baseball world is pretty small,” Smyly said. “If you get a certain reputation it kind of stays with you and people get weeded out really quickly just on their work ethic, their attitude, personalities, a lot of different factors.
“Obviously, you’ve got to get the job done on the field, and that probably matters the most, but being a good player in the clubhouse and trying to help a team win and knowing that all of these teams see value in me, whether it’s on the field or in the clubhouse, that makes me feel pretty good.”
He has certainly earned it, grinding through plenty of tough moments and often uncertain job security. Injuries could have derailed Smyly, but he kept coming back, most notably from a torn left labrum in 2015 and Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss two MLB seasons (2017-18). He was released twice and traded three times, including part of a three-team deal in July 2014 when the Tigers sent him to the Rays to acquire left-hander David Price. His deal with the Cubs in March represented his third straight one-year guaranteed contract.
“It’s not easy signing a one-year deal, going from new team to new team,” Smyly said. “Once you get out there on the field, it’s the same game. It’s me versus him. And that’s what I love the most about the game. But everything else is pretty challenging: making new teammates, new coaches, new fan bases, trying to win over all of that can get pretty taxing.
“Perseverance, longevity — it’s not easy. It wasn’t smooth sailing by any means, but just keep believing and keep trusting and keep going out there.”
Smyly was reminded how frustrating baseball can be Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A few well-placed balls by Arizona’s hitters and defensive plays the Cubs couldn’t quite make combined to spoil Smyly’s outing in a 4-3 loss.
“I might pull out some of my hair out tonight, but that’s just baseball,” Smyly said. “Sometimes you don’t get the results you want, but when I replay the game, I was making really good pitches throughout the whole night.”
Aside from three well-struck balls in the Diamondbacks’ three-run third inning, Smyly didn’t allow much hard contact in six innings, his longest start of the season. He allowed four runs on 10 hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
“That third inning was honestly pretty ridiculous,” Smyly said. “They had two balls down the line just fair. One guy hit it in front of the plate and bounced 40 feet in the air for an RBI single. … They kept getting a lot of people on base, but I thought I did a good job of managing it and getting us back in there.”
Despite Smyly’s final line, manager David Ross thought Smyly pitched well and was indicative of what he gives the Cubs.
“When he takes the bump you feel like you’ve got a really good chance to win,” Ross said. “He’s been one of our more consistent starters for me, just the length, pace. … (He’s) really consistent. I thought it was a good showing for him.”
Toxicroak Pokémon | Evolution, Weakness, Moveset, Stats, And More!
Toxicroak, a Pokemon that may poison its foes with just its claw. Well, that’s really a plus point and others can be found out in Toxicroak Moveset, Toxicroak Stats, and Abilities simultaneously remember to note out the Toxicroak Weakness got from the evolution.
Toxicroak is a two-legged Pokémon possessing a blue color on its skin. A big spike-like structure is present on top of its head. Many believe that it’s a part of its skull. Its eyes are yellow and very fierce. You can clearly see tiny black oval-shaped pupils in them. It has a thin red-colored zig-zag line on top of its mouth.
The teeth of Pokémon are big in size. Its eyes and the entire middle portion are covered with a black thick line. While a pair of black thick bands are located at the ends of both hands. It has three fingers and a red claw placed slightly above them which can be used to aim the poison secreted by it. Like its hands, its legs also possess a red-colored toe in the middle of its remaining toes. The entire pelvic area is wrapped with a thick layer of white color. A large ball-like vocal sac is located right under its jaw area. It is also colored in red.
The female version of Toxicroak possesses a smaller vocal sac than its male counterpart.
About Toxicroak
- Japanese Name: Dokurog
- National Number: 454
- Type: Poison/Fighting
- Species: Toxic Mouth Pokémon
- Height: 1.3 m (4’03”)
- Weight: 44.4 kg (97.9 lbs)
- Abilities:
- Anticipation,
- Dry Skin,
- and Poison Touch (Hidden)
- Local Number:
- 130 (Diamond/Pearl)
- 130 (Platinum)
- 291 (Black 2/White 2)
- 126 (X/Y — Central Kalos)
- 223 (Sword/Shield)
- 083 (The Isle of Armor)
- Catch Rate: 75
- Base Friendship: 70
- Base Exp: 172
- Growth Rate: Medium Fast
- Egg Groups: Human-like
- Gender: 50% Male, 50% Female
- Egg Cycles: 20 (4,884-5,140 steps)
Toxicroak Pokédex Stats
Here are all the Toxicroak stats as mentioned in the Pokedex
- HP: 83
- Attack: 106
- Defense: 65
- Special Attack: 86
- Special Defense: 65
- Speed: 85
- Total: 490
Moves Learned By Toxicroak
Moves Learned By Levelling Up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Category
|Power
|Accuracy
|1
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|Physical
|15
|100
|1
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Special
|20
|100
|1
|Astonish
|Ghost
|Physical
|30
|100
|1
|Taunt
|Dark
|Status
|–
|100
|12
|Flatter
|Dark
|Status
|–
|100
|16
|Revenge
|Fighting
|Physical
|60
|100
|20
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Special
|65
|100
|24
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Physical
|70
|100
|28
|Swagger
|Normal
|Status
|–
|85
|32
|Poison Job
|Poison
|Physical
|80
|100
|36
|Toxic
|Poison
|Status
|–
|90
|42
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Status
|–
|–
|48
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Special
|90
|100
|54
|Belch
|Poison
|Special
|120
|90
Moves Learned By TM
|TM
|Move
|Type
|Category
|Power
|Accuracy
|00
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Physical
|80
|85
|01
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Physical
|120
|75
|04
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Physical
|75
|100
|05
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Physical
|75
|100
|08
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Special
|150
|90
|09
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Physical
|150
|90
|15
|Dig
|Ground
|Physical
|80
|100
|16
|Screech
|Normal
|Status
|–
|85
|21
|Rest
|Psychic
|Status
|–
|–
|22
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Physical
|75
|90
|23
|Thief
|Dark
|Physical
|60
|100
|24
|Snore
|Normal
|Special
|50
|100
|25
|Protect
|Normal
|Status
|–
|–
|27
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Special
|55
|95
|31
|Attract
|Normal
|Status
|–
|100
|33
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Status
|–
|–
|34
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Status
|–
|–
|39
|Facade
|Normal
|Physical
|70
|100
|41
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Status
|–
|–
|42
|Revenge
|Fighting
|Physical
|60
|100
|43
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Physical
|75
|100
|48
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Physical
|60
|95
|52
|Bounce
|Flying
|Physical
|85
|85
|57
|Payback
|Dark
|Physical
|50
|100
|58
|Assurance
|Dark
|Physical
|60
|100
|59
|Fling
|Dark
|Physical
|–
|100
|63
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Physical
|75
|100
|73
|Cross Poison
|Poison
|Physical
|70
|100
|74
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Special
|65
|100
|75
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Physical
|65
|100
|76
|Round
|Normal
|Special
|60
|100
|79
|Retaliate
|Normal
|Physical
|70
|100
|81
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Physical
|60
|100
How To Find Toxicroak?
Toxicroak was not introduced in the first three generations.
|Game
|Location
|Diamond
Pearl
|Great Marsh
|Platinum
|Great Marsh
|HeartGold
SoulSilver
|Evolve Croagunk
|Black
White
|Evolve Croagunk
|Black 2
White 2
|Pinwheel Forest (outer)
|X
Y
|Friend Safari (Poison)
|Omega Ruby
Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
|Sun
Moon
|Pokemon Bank
|Ultra Sun
Ultra Moon
|Pokemon Bank
|Let’s Go Pikachu
Let’s Go Eevee
|Unobtainable
|Sword
|Trade
|Shield
|Stony Wilderness (cloudy weather), Max Raid Battle (Rolling Fields, West Lake Axewell, South Lake Miloch, North Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Stoney Wilderness, Dusty Bowl)
How To Evolve?
Croagunk (Poison/Fighting-type) performs as the pre-evolutionary form of Toxicroak Evolution. Boost the level of your Croagunk up to 37 to earn a Toxicroak.
How Much Useful Is My Toxicroak?
Toxicroak has the ability to poison its opponents when they make any kind of physical contact with it. Usually, it uses its claws to inject the poison into its foes. A tiny scratch is enough to guide someone into a state of unconsciousness.
The ability of Anticipation allows it to detect its enemies’ moves before they apply them to it. Only a total of seven Pokémon possess this incredible skill and Toxicroak is one of them. While Dry Skin is a bit of a mixed bag. When it stands in rain or faces Water-type moves, its HP augments. But when it tries to tackle any Fire-type move or finds itself placed in the presence of scorching sunlight then it loses its HP by a small amount.
Poison Touch is the main hidden ability of Toxicroak. As its name suggests, this Pokémon is known to poison its opponent. And this ability aids it in performing the poisoning process. However, the chances of a Pokémon getting poisoned by it are nearly 30%.
Toxicroak weakness includes against all Psychic, Flying, and Ground-type moves.
So, does the Toxicroak weakness, and other information seem worthy of Toxicroak Evolution? Then right away head to Toxicroak Evolution.
And if the case is otherwise then you may like to see some other Pokemon Evolution rather than the one for Toxicroak and can see for whatever Moveset, weakness, and other specification suits better.
Visit Stanford Arts Review for that!
The post Toxicroak Pokémon | Evolution, Weakness, Moveset, Stats, And More! appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Dave Hyde: A 26-year ghost disappeared as the Panthers celebrated their thrilling opening-round playoff win
Twenty-six years. Sixteen coaches. Ten general managers, including Dale Tallon twice and one set of brothers, Bryan and Terry Murray.
There were five owners, not counting the group of eight investors briefly fronted by beloved Miami quarterback Bernie Kosar, who said hockey was his, “first and special love” before fading away to the bigger wallet of Alan Cohen.
Cohen faded away after four indifferent seasons, telling people he liked investing in horses more than hockey players because, “They don’t talk back.”
Cliff Viner bought the team. His lasting memory was a quickie divorce in Key West where his ex-wife’s relinquishing of any right to the Panthers was such a talk-story the Panthers released a statement on it all.
Viner divorced the Panthers three listless years later.
Does this help any? Does it begin to explain why Friday mattered? Does it tell of the long and tortured treadmill the Panthers had been skating on for more than a quarter-century?
At 10:43 p.m. on Friday night, Carter Verhaeghe was again the cavalry, scoring in overtime as the Panthers beat Washington in a 4-3 thriller. That meant the Panthers won a playoff series. That’s no typo. They actually won a series. A ghost went poof.
“I’m not going to lie, it feels amazing,’ said Aleksander Barkov, who is in his ninth Panthers season.
Dolphins fans bemoan not winning a playoff game since 2000. The Marlins haven’t won since 2003. That’s kids’ stuff compared to the Panthers and their 26 years between advancements in the playoffs.
Here’s one story: Pavel Bure led the league with 58 goals in 1999-2000, and was benched in a playoff series where the Panthers were swept by New Jersey. Benched.
“Don’t ask me why,” he said then.
Here’s another story: Jaromir Jagr, who was ushered out of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996 by pesky Panthers like Tom Fitzgerald and Bill Lindsay, joined the Panthers two decades later. I once asked him about that series. He asked me something back.
“Is it true they haven’t won anything since then?” he said
We could go on with these stories. And on. Mike Keenan, as general manager, fired his coach, Duane Sutter, just 26 games into the 2001 season, put himself behind the bench and, later, agreed to terms on a new contract with the one player this franchise needed: Roberto Luongo. Keenan then traded Luongo before the contract was signed.
Luongo was traded back to the Panthers seven years later, part of a building roster that made the playoffs in 2016. All the inner wiring was then dismantled in a manner that only the Panthers could do.
The veteran coach, Gerard Gallant, was fired after a road game in Carolina and left on his own so he had to wait for a taxi to leave the arena. A coach who had no NHL experience, Tom Rowe, was put in charge of running the front office and coaching the team.
The expected happened. The Panthers happened. Disaster happened again. And, again, they allowed people to quit paying attention.
Confession: Just writing this boils my blood a little, remembering stories I filed away long ago. The Panthers had great hockey men like Bill Torrey providing guidance and sustenance — if they wanted that — until he died in 2018.
“I’m not sure anyone’s listening to what I say,” he said to me once, after one of those lost years. They all blend together by now.
All this explains why you had to be happy watching Friday’s celebration. And you know who deserves to be happiest? The lifers inside that franchise. I see ushers who have been there forever, support staff of the team who give a smile in acknowledgement in passing in the halls.
Randy Moller has worked there for decades, a good and fun-spirited announcer who laughs that his final year playing was 1994-95 — the year before they went to the Stanley Cup Finals. His broadcast partner, Steve Goldstein shouted his trademark, “Let’s go home, baby!” after Verhaeghe’s winning goal Friday.
He reminded me the other day that after he said it one night I mentioned it would be a good signature line for him. He then adopted it as such. Now he closed a series’ winner with it.
Ed Jovanovski, a rookie in the magic of 1996, is now a team broadcaster, giving a history lesson Friday as they showed highlights from that long-ago season. It’s hard to explain to people what it was like in 1996 when hockey took over South Florida — or the passion in 1997 when, say, general manager Bryan Murray traded center Stu Barnes.
South Florida was irate. He traded Barnes? Why was he breaking up that team? People cared then. Maybe Friday night was finally a step back toward that.
“There’s been a lot of talk of not winning, getting knocked out in the first round,” Barkov said. “It’s been there … It’s not there anymore.”
For the first time in 26 empty years, there was something tangible to hold. Jonathan Huberdeau, a Panthers standout for 10 years, was able to casually say what no Panther player has said this time of year, what has been a quarter-century in the waiting.
“Now we’ve got to think of the second round,” he said.
()
