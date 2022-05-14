Using Social Media for Website Marketing Strategies

Share Pin 0 Shares

Social media is a great resource to use in nearly all website marketing strategies. It’s easy, it’s cheap, and it’s a fun way to reach your audience. There are so many benefits to web 2.0 marketing, not the least of which is that you don’t have to worry as much about making search engine rankings.

Social Media for Social Interactions

One of the greatest things about social media is that it puts a personal face on you, the business person. All too often, people think of business owners as being “not real people,” and you can display this side of yourself through social websites. Of course, as with anything on the Internet, you’ll want to keep your reputation in mind with every status update.

It’s perfectly fine to occasionally mention how run down the hotel in which you are staying is, but don’t make complaining a habit. You should keep your content mostly focused on your work, although it’s always nice to throw in a bit here and there about how great your family’s vacation in Florida went. Above all, avoid religion and politics. Pursuing these subjects will inevitably cost you business.

Online Internet Marketing Strategies Using Social Media

For Online Internet Marketing strategies, using social media means walking a fine line between being a “legitimate” business and being spammer. Social marketing requires walking that line – you have to promote your business, but you don’t want your status updates to be completely single minded.

Unfortunately, there’s no sure way to predict when or if you’re going to be labeled as a spammer. Many people don’t know the difference between spamming and regular advertising. You can, however, observe some updating strategies that will make it be less likely.

As mentioned before, don’t make all status updates link back to your site. That is the very definition of spamming. Instead, make observations about your niche, post your favorite inspirational quotes, and maybe throw in an occasional “just for fun” link. You can also link to the blog on your website to get people there without raising too many spam hackles.

Cyber Marketing Strategies and Social Media

There are two major benefits of using social media in cyber marketing strategies. First of all, you can use it to build relationships with your potential and current clients and direct them to your site. You can also, if you’re using the right social communities, build backlinks to your website through them.

Some of the major social community websites use a “no-follow” tag with the hyperlinks on their site. What this ultimately means is that they’ve disabled the ability for websites to increase their search engine rankings by linking to them from the social sites. These websites, Facebook and Twitter especially, are mainly useful for directing tons of traffic.

There are other social websites, such as Digg and StumbleUpon, that don’t use “no-follow” tags. These are the ones that you can use for backlinks. They can also be used to direct traffic to your site, but they’re not as beneficial as the more popular social sites.