Veteran QB Brett Hundley a tryout player at Vikings rookie minicamp
The last time Brett Hundley threw an NFL pass in Minnesota, he had taken over for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay’s 2017 game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Now, Hundley is back and looking for a job.
Hundley, who has been well traveled since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Packers, took part Friday in the first day of a two-day Vikings rookie minicamp. He was one of two tryout quarterbacks on the field, the other Patrick O’Brien, a rookie from Washington.
“I spent a lot of time on him coming out of the draft,’’ said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach in 2015. “I’ve always been intrigued by him as a quarterback in this league. He’s kind of bounced around, been in some spots, been coached up well, you can tell in the meeting room.”
After throwing just 11 passes in his first two seasons and five games with the Packers, Hundley was called upon in Week 6 in 2017 when Rodgers was hit late in the first quarter by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and suffered a broken collarbone. Huntley took over for the remainder of the 23-10 loss and started nine of the last 10 games that season,
Since than, Hundley has been with Seattle in 2018, Arizona from 2019-20 and with Indianapolis in 2021. Over the past four seasons, he has played in just three games without a start and thrown 11 passes.
Quarterbacks on Minnesota’s roster are starter Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley. O’Connell said Hundley and O’Brien will “compete and we’ll see how everything shakes out.”
Of the 42 at the minicamp, 17 are tryout players. Others include defensive back Coney Durr from Minnesota and offensive lineman Hunter Toppel from Minnesota State Mankato.
NO BYE AFTER LONDON
When the Vikings previously went to London, they had a bye after a Week 4 game there in 2013 and a bye after a Week 8 game there in 2017. But they won’t have a bye immediately after facing New Orleans in London in Week 4 on Oct. 2.
O’Connell said the Vikings had asked the NFL to move their bye week until later in the season. So they will play Chicago at home Oct. 9 and are at Miami on Oct. 16 before having a bye in Week 7.
“Internally here we had a lot of discussions about whether we would request that or not from the league and just nowadays, knowing where we want to go with this football team to think about a Week 5 bye, although it might help in the short term coming off a trip like that, playing 13 games in a row before possibly playing some bonus games on top of that, that can be really taxing on (players),’’ O’Connell said. “So what we wanted to try to do is get the bye a little bit later. … We were very thankful for the league for that.”
LOWE OFFICIALLY SIGNS
The Vikings on Friday signed sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe, who had agreed to terms Thursday. Lowe, a tackle from Illinois, didn’t sign Thursday along with five other draft picks because he had a flight delay coming to Minnesota.
Lowe got a four-year, $3.86 million contract with signing bonus of $197,873 and will count $754,468 on the 2022 cap.
The Vikings, who had 10 picks in last month’s NFL draft, signed on Thursday selections Lewis Cine, Esezi Otomewo, Ty Chandler, Jalen Nailor and Nick Muse. Starting the rookie minicamp under injury protection agreements were cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and guard Ed Ingram, both second-round picks, third-round linebacker Brian Asamoah and fourth-round cornerback Akayleb Evans.
Booth expects to get his contract “wrapped up soon.” He is not doing any drills in the minicamp due to undergoing hernia surgery in March.
“Sadly, it’s protocol we have to follow,’’ Booth said. “I wish I could be out there, but just the changing direction, that’s really it. Straight-line I feel good. I’ll be ready in a couple weeks”
O’Connell said Booth is “really close” to being ready but the Vikings “want to make sure” that when he practices he “physically feels great.”
BRIEFLY
O’Connell will throw out the first pitch before Saturday night’s Twins game against Cleveland and will have players from the minicamp attend the game. He wants to get them “acclimated to the local sports scene.” … The Vikings signed nine undrafted free agents before Friday’s practice: kicker Gabe Brkic, defensive back Mike Brown, receiver Thomas Herrigan, running back Bryant Koback, linebackers Luiji Vilain and Zach McCloud, center Josh Sokol, defensive tackle Tyarise Stevenson and punter Ryan Wright. … Minnesota’s third preseason game at Denver has been set for Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Dates haven’t been set for the first two games, at Las Vegas and home against San Francisco.
Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki remain day to day with ankle injuries and are out of the Chicago Cubs lineup
The Chicago Cubs’ middle-infield depth is being tested.
Nico Hoerner is day to day with right ankle soreness after exiting Wednesday’s win in San Diego following a collision with second-base umpire Dan Iassogna in the second inning. Hoerner is still being evaluated after initial imaging Wednesday did not show a fracture.
Seiya Suzuki’s status also remains day to day because of lingering right ankle soreness. The right fielder pinch hit in the ninth inning Tuesday but did not play Wednesday. Suzuki took batting practice Friday. Coming off Thursday’s day off, neither Hoerner nor Suzuki was in the lineup for Friday’s series opener at the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Manager David Ross indicated they were available off the bench, though given Hoerner’s ankle continues to get checked out, he likely won’t be a first option.
Hoerner’s absence thins the Cubs’ middle-infield options. Nick Madrigal went on the injured list Tuesday with a low back strain. Meanwhile, shortstop Andrelton Simmons is not yet ready to join the team from his rehab assignment. He will play nine innings Friday and Saturday at Triple-A Iowa.
Ildemaro Vargas, who struggled defensively when he replaced Hoerner midgame Wednesday, started at shortstop Friday with Jonathan Villar slotted at second base.
“I know each day he feels a little bit better and is trying to listen to his body and we get really good feedback reports,” Ross said of Simmons. “The main thing it’s getting better every single day. He’s a big-leaguer that’s been doing it a long time. He’ll know when he’s ready and he knows where we’re at. We’ll see how things work out today and then go from there.”
Justin Steele’s left thumb felt fine when he threw a bullpen Friday, including with his slider grip, which gave him issues in his last start to cut the outing short from soreness. The Cubs will see how he feels Saturday. Sunday’s starter versus the Diamondbacks hasn’t been determined, but Ross expects it will be either Steele or Wade Miley.
Right-hander Alec Mills (right quadricepts tightness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday while infielder David Bote (left shoulder surgery) is getting at-bats in extended spring training at the team’s complex in Mesa, Ariz.
Minnesota storm victim crushed by grain bin was volunteer firefighter heading out to spot weather
BLOMKEST, Minn. — A west-central Minnesota volunteer firefighter who was on his way to storm-watching duty died Thursday evening as a result of the storms that passed through the area.
Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, was identified Friday by Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien as the victim of the storm. Erickson died in the line of duty when a large grain bin was blown over by the high winds and fell on him as he was preparing to leave his farm to monitor storms near Blomkest.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received the call to the rural Lake Lillian address at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday reporting Erickson missing after the bin blew down, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Emergency responders arrived to search and discovered Erickson under the collapsed grain bin, according to the news release. Erickson’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
Erickson was very involved in the Blomkest community, and had been since he was young man. He became a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old, according to Blomkest City Clerk Barbara Gilberts. He was also a former fire chief, serving in that position for approximately five years.
He was also the former owner of Erickson Plumbing and Heating, but sold his business recently and was working at Perkins Lumber, according to Gilberts.
“He was very well-known because he took part in a lot of stuff. If there was something you needed a volunteer for, he was one of the first to volunteer,” Gilberts said, noting he was a township board member and part of the rural electric board. “He was a promoter of small-town life. He loved his town and he was involved.”
She noted he was well-known for his creativity, and was always the last float in the Blomkest parade because of it. He also loved golfing and could often be found on the golf course in his spare time, Gilberts added.
Erickson leaves behind his wife, Kelly, two grown daughters and four grandchildren.
“For me, if you want to make a difference, you have to participate, and that’s what he did,” Gilberts said.
Who from the Magic’s 2021-22 roster will be in Orlando for 2022-23?
With the NBA draft and free agency creeping up, more attention is being put on who the Orlando Magic will add during the offseason. But whom the Magic add will depend on which players from the 2021-22 roster return.
Orlando prioritized developing its younger players during a season that ended with a 22-60 record. Expect a similar approach to 2022-23.
“Our goals remain the same, which are to develop these young guys,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said during an interview on FM 96.9 The Game’s Open Mike with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi. “Everybody says you need stars in this league. Sometimes stars don’t always reveal themselves instantly.
“There are still evaluations to be made. There are still a lot of improvements that our guys have to make and that’s going to take a lot of work. And it’s going to take time. I don’t really think we recalibrate our goals going into the season. We ramp them up, we challenge our guys to get better, and from a team-building standpoint, obviously, we’ll look to add more.”
Because of the Magic’s patient approach to the rebuild, expect the players on standard rookie-scale contracts (Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and R.J. Hampton) to return.
Wendell Carter Jr., who’s coming off a breakout season and is entering the first season of a 4-year, $50 million extension he signed last year, is all but guaranteed to come back. So are Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who’s expected to make his long-awaited return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Devin Cannady, who signed a partially guaranteed 3-year deal before the 2021-21 season ended, will likely be on the roster to start the season.
He has a non-guaranteed $1.75 million salary for 2022-23. His guarantee date of Jan. 10, 2023, according to Spotrac, for the 2022-23 season gives Orlando time to make a decision on his contract.
The Magic still have ways to make roster changes.
They have their own first-round pick and two second-round picks (No. 32 and No. 35) in this year’s draft. The spot of the first-round pick, which is guaranteed to land in the top six, will be determined in Tuesday’s draft lottery. The Magic are also projected to have the league’s most practical cap space ($28.7 million), according to Spotrac.
Orlando will need to make several roster decisions, from players entering free agency or who have options for 2022-23 to a possible trade candidate.
Here are predictions on who’ll stay and who’ll go, not including who Orlando had on two-way contracts (Ignas Brazdeikis and Admiral Schofield) to end the season:
Mo Bamba (restricted free agent): Go
Bamba averaged career highs across the board in his fourth season, including points (10.6), rebounds (8.1), blocks (1.7), assists (1.2), minutes (25.2) and games played (71), playing in a career-best 86.6% of the season.
He was one of four players, along with Jaren Jackson Jr., Kristaps Porziņģis and Myles Turner, to average at least 1.5 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers.
More chances led to better production from Bamba but he also improved at multiple facets of his game with those opportunities.
The Magic have until June 29 to tender a 1-year, $10.1 million qualifying offer to Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 draft, to make him a restricted free agent.
Before the season ended, Bamba made it clear he wants to return to the Magic. Weltman implied Orlando will tender the qualifying offer, suggesting the Magic are interested in bringing back Bamba with the rights to match offers from other teams.
The result of the draft lottery could influence this decision.
The Magic have the second-best odds of landing the top pick and a 52.1% chance of staying in the top four. Most of this draft class’ top prospects, including Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith and Keegan Murray, are projected to be power forwards/bigs.
Orlando already has multiple young forwards/big who need more playing time to develop. Bamba, 24, fits the Magic’s timeline and has room to grow.
This decision could come down to what’s the most amount of guaranteed money another team’s willing to offer Bamba.
Bol Bol (restricted free agent): Stay
Bol, who the Magic acquired ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, didn’t play for Orlando and was officially ruled out for the season in mid-March after having right foot surgery on Jan. 18 while with the Denver Nuggets.
His potential is evident.
He was a 5-star prospect in high school before playing one season at Oregon, but his limited playing time (328 total minutes in 53 regular-season games with the Nuggets) since being taken with the 44th pick in the 2019 draft makes it difficult to draw conclusions on who he is and can be as a player.
Bol’s injury history — he missed most of his lone season at Oregon because of a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery — doesn’t help.
At 7-foot-2 with a 7-8 wingspan, Bol fits the archetype the Magic prefer and it’s clear they value his versatile skillset.
Bol, 22, and his potential will draw interest from other teams. But it’s hard seeing him getting more guaranteed money than the $2.7 million qualifying offer, which would make Bol a restricted free agent. The Magic have until June 29 to tender.
If he does, the Magic have the right to match any offer.
Gary Harris (unrestricted free agent): Go
Harris got his groove back after dealing with injury struggles in previous seasons, averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18.
He was also a positive voice as one of the few veterans in a younger locker room.
Because of his skillset as a 3-and-D wing and age, 27, Harris is expected to garner interest from other teams — especially contending ones — as an unrestricted free agent.
The Magic can offer Harris the most money because they have his Bird Rights and he’s young enough to get another significant contract after the next deal he signs ends.
With Harris in control of his fate, an offer of enough guaranteed money and the opportunity to play for a playoff-contending team again could pry him away from Orlando.
Robin Lopez (unrestricted free agent): Go
Lopez did everything the Magic asked of him in his “utility guy” role while younger players received more playing time.
Like Harris, he was an important voice in the locker room as a veteran player and produced in the chances he got on the floor.
It’s unlikely the Magic will offer Lopez significantly more than the $5 million he signed with Orlando for last offseason. He should be able to command similar money from contending teams looking for a reliable backup big man.
At 34 years old and 14 seasons into his NBA career, Lopez could value having the opportunity to compete for a championship, even if it takes him further away from Disney World.
Terrence Ross (trade candidate): Stay … for now
Ross, the Magic’s longest-tenured player, has made it clear he’d like to continue his career elsewhere.
He’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Magic during the 2019 offseason, with his $11.5 million salary for 2022-23 about $1 million more than the projected standard mid-level exception ($10.3 million).
Ross thought he was going to be traded ahead of the previous two trade deadlines, but a deal didn’t materialize either time.
Orlando’s been patient with Ross by not settling for less than what they want in a trade and that approach likely won’t change.
Ross, 31, hasn’t had a negative influence on the locker room and contending teams may be willing to offer more in a trade for him ahead of the 2023 trade deadline — the last opportunity for Orlando to trade Ross on his current deal — when they have better ideas of their needs.
Don’t be surprised if Ross starts next season with the Magic but finishes somewhere else.
Moe Wagner (non-guaranteed deal): Stay
Wagner will have his $1.9 million salary for the 2022-23 season guaranteed if he’s on the roster past June 30.
He averaged a career-high 9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.2 minutes (63 games) this past season and has been productive inside (62.4% on 2-pointers) and beyond the arc (33.6% on 3-pointers) since joining Orlando late in 2020-21.
Wagner’s been a solid spark plug off the bench. His production for his low salary isn’t easy to replace.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
