Website Design – The 8 “C’s” That Make a Site Sticky
I believe in judging a website by how well it converts visits into profits and this can be achieved with “stickiness”… the measure of how long a user spends on your site.
The longer they stay the likelier they are to spend money, ask any good salesperson worth his weight in salt!
Website Design, “stickiness” & the 8 “C’s”
Your design should keep visitors on your site AND make them come back for more so implement a few of the “C’s” in your site design to improve your conversion rate:
1.Content
“Content is king” so ensure your web copy is unique, fresh, useful to users and fits in with the overall design.
Broadcast content with RSS Feeds, e-mails and sms to your target audience and link to relevant sites to get your point across (automate this in the website design).
Interactive website design (on-line games, weather reports, etc.) ensures consumers spend more time on your website.
Include F.A.Q.S, reports, research data or on-line response forms and integrate call to actions throughout the website.
2. Community
Engage people on your website, plug-ins from Social networks should be incorporated in your website design to further develop peoples perception of your brand.
3.Communication
It’s important for prospects or customers to reach you, display your contact details on each page and use an email notifier to inform users of any updates to the website.
Your design should include a Blog and allow comments giving you a better insight of your visitors needs.
4.Customisation
Allow visitors to personalise landing pages and ensure the website design is customer centric with personal greetings and personal preferences.
5. Commerce
Customers should be able to complete the entire purchasing process on-line so incorporating on-line registration, secure payment facilities, order tracking and return policies in the website design is essential.
6. Convenience
Ensure your Hosting Company is reliable and keep your website down time to a minimum, remove dead links and ensure that information in no more than 3 clicks away (plan during the initial website design phase).
The website design should ensure a pleasant user experience with simple navigation, good graphics and clear typography.
7. Choice
The website should offer a wider selection of products than normal distribution channels or perhaps offer a product customisation option for registered members.
8. Cost
We always looking for bargains and the easiest way to find them is on-line, offer discounts for on-line purchases or bookings (check out kulula.com for a good example).
Plenty of thought has to go into website design so always plan before you launch your on-line presence (or overhaul your existing web design).
The Key To Smart Branding
I know that for some new entrepreneurs, ‘branding’ can be a scary word. The ‘big guys’ spend millions on their branding efforts, so how can you possibly compete?
In a word – consistency. You compete with consistency in your branding.
I promise – a strong focused brand will attract the perfect customers to you like a magnet.
So why is consistency the #1 best thing you can do for your branding? And how do you keep your branding consistent? Let’s jump in.
Use Consistency For Better Branding
To achieve business success, you need to know how to best leverage your website, social media and other online marketing channels.
And to best leverage these marketing channels, you need brand consistency.
So what do I mean by brand consistency?
First, you must (repeat: must) go through the process of clearly defining your brand. Do this before you build your website, scout out storefronts, or start planning your business packages. If you don’t know who you are and what your business is all about, then nothing else will turn out the way you want.
So how do you determine your brand positioning? You start by understanding your unique selling position (USP) and what sets you apart from your competitors.
Then you follow up with a brand positioning statement that will guide all your future marketing endeavours.
READ: Choosing The Right Photos For Your Website & Online Brand
Forget the old saying. Online, a picture is worth way more than a thousand words. That’s why you have to choose photos for your website and online marketing that really pop and make potential clients remember you.
And don’t worry. Even if you don’t have the budget for a fancy photographer, there’s still plenty of ways to get great images for your website
More on our website
How To Use Your Brand Consistently
Once you’ve established the heart of your brand, you’ll want to make sure that all of your marketing and business dealings reflect your brand voice and personality.
On the ground, this means that every interaction someone has with your brand should have the same look and feel. And that look and feel has to come across in an instant. Remember you only have about five seconds to make a first impression. So what kind of first impression do you want to give.
That’s why it’s so important to have a brand guide to identify your style for all visual materials. Use the same colours and fonts in all of your marketing materials, along with your logo. Stay consistent in this way, and customers will instantly recognize your brand whenever they interact with it.
So have you gone through the process of clearly defining your brand yet? Remember that a brand with individuality has a unique competitive advantage.
Visit our website to find tips on how to make a memorable brand.
Or, you can work with a branding expert! Our visual branding seervices are for small businesses and rising entrepreneurs looking to present their business in a way that will better impress their target market while establishing vital credibility and trust.
To your business success,
Susan
National Car Rentals – Get Out Of Your Dreams and Into Your Dream Car
Let’s face it when you go on vacation or decide to take a road trip most people find it to be exciting to rent a car. After all this gives you the chance to drive a car that under normal circumstances you would not be able to normally afford to drive. Renting a car can make you look and feel like a million dollars. It is a great way to impress a new client for a business meeting. Renting a car is also great for a weekend getaway, These are a couple of reasons that people rent a car. While it may be fun to rent a car there are some things that you need to keep in mind that will take the fun out of renting a car.
1- Keep in mind that most nationals car rentals companies will not even consider renting to you if you are under 25 years of age. This can be a bummer for any person that was planning on renting a car for spring break. You will have to have an older adult that will have to rent the car for you.
2- It goes without even saying that you will have to have a drivers license to rent a car. As crazy as it sounds there are those people out there that think they can go to a national car rentals without a license. Also many of the companies will require that you reserve the car on a major credit card. If you don’t have one this might present a problem and again you may have to have another person rent the car for you
3-Another no brainier is the fact that you will have to have your own personal car insurance. Don’t be quick to purchase their insurance plan when they offer it. Call your agent and find out if your policy covers rental cars. If you are covered then there is no need to bother purchasing their coverage, this will save you a ton of money in the end This a trick that many of the national car rentals will not tell you about.
4- When dealing with national car rentals, my advice is to make sure that you call ahead and ask about prices and availability on particular model. The last thing that you want to do is show up to the rental place and find that the only models available are the cheap economy cars that look like they are a reject from 1970. Call ahead or many car rental places now offer you the chance to preview a car online along with searching their available fleet.
5- In the end after you have considered all of the other factors, it is time to go and pick up your car. Make it a point that you have all the necessary paperwork with you. Especially your auto insurance policy with you, otherwise you will be in the position that you might have to purchase their insurance anyway and take away from the amount of money that you have available to you on your trip.
A FSSAI Food License Is A Boon To Every Consumer
Every individual across the country remembers the scandal Maggie noodles faced a few years back. Within a span of a short time, the food giant lost untold numbers of customers. It was during that controversial era that strict laws related to food licensing came into being. FSSAI made their registration and compliance more stringent in the wake of the Maggie hullaballoo.
Today, a registered FSSAI company is seen as a boon to the end user and the entire food industry. A drastic change was brought about in the outdated laws and regulations. FSSAI upped the rules and made consumer much safer. They ensured that even massive corporations are brought to call when they make errors and put the health of the public at risk.
What is FSSAI License Registration?
Every person knows that there is a body that keeps our health and safety at the foremost, but few are aware of its integrities. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India incorporated a regulatory institution called the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (or FSSAI). The ministry governs the body which has two functions:
- Regulate the food distributed
- Supervise food safety
The goal is to keep the public safe at all times. Every company, distributor or manufacturer who wants to work in the food industry should apply for a food license. The registration can be conducted online or through well-known consultants.
How Does Food License Benefit The Consumer?
Now that the origin of FSSAI is clear, the next step is to understand how the body helps the citizens of the nation. Each benefit that the authority affords the consumer is expounded underneath. Though the focus here is on the end user, the advantages are equally applicable to every food business.
- The Obvious Safety
The Prevention of Food Adulteration Act was recently overhauled. The changes made to the policies and law within have made the quality of food in the country far superior to before. FSSAI ensures that every supplier of food in India meets these rigorous rules and the consumer gets access to the best quality. Pithily put, FSSAI makes the food everyone eats in India safer. They make sure that the health of the customer is not affected due to negligence in standards.
- The Much-Needed Legal Aid
Oversight is a crucial aspect of any business. As long as there is a higher authority keeping a check on the work and production, quality is maintained. The
Food License takes this responsibility in the food sector. It is the body that guarantees that all safety norms are being met. They conduct periodic audits of food quality and the status of license registration on all food businesses. If any organisation is not complying with the set regulations, FSSAI takes legal action against them.
The consequence of not meeting the FSSAI standards can range from temporary closure of the firm to permanent shutdown. In other words, the body provides the consumer with the legal aid needed when a food company is not keeping up with the benchmark. The FSSAI takes action on behalf of the customer. Instead of the end user keeping an eye on the companies, the regulatory body does it.
- Surety of Food Legitimacy:
The consumer of today is smart, informed and proactive. They are very much aware of the laws and regulations a food manufacturer has to maintain. Before consuming anything, the customer:
- Wants to know how healthy it is for them
- Needs to be aware of the hygiene element
- Asks the level of quality of the food.
In a gist, the consumer is taking a step further in monitoring everything they consume. It is why recent years have seen controversies over chocolates and noodles. The FSSAI gives assurance to the consumer that the product licensed by them is of the highest quality. Any firm registered with FSSAI has legitimate food that can be eaten without any issues. It evokes confidence in the buyer.
- A Healthier Future
The FSSAI has kept up with the century and entrenched another value. They give out the information on the nutrient facts of every product. This change was incorporated to follow the latest trend in consumer behaviour. The buyer of today is always opting for a healthier diet. Before consuming, they want to know which is the best choice to intake. The FSSAI helps by providing the data right on the food. Some of the information they print on the product labels are:
- Nutritional value
- Expiry date
- Veg or non-veg
- FSSAI license and number
Mentioning this data gives the tools the consumer needs to decide if the product is wholesome enough to consumer or not.
The End Goal Post
The purchaser prefers any food product that has the FSSAI logo because it generates a feeling of goodwill. The buyer trusts that supplier of the product and believes that it will be of superior quality, healthier version and compliant with all standards.
