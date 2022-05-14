Finance
What’s the Difference Between SEO, SEM, and SMM?
Buzz words come and go, but some are here to stay! Take for example, SMM, SEM, and SEO. Are they just a jumble of confusing letters, or are they important? What do these terms actually mean, and why does that matter to the business owner?
· SMM is short for “social media marketing” and is has to do with the promotion and engagement with fans on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, etc.
· SEO, “search engine optimization,” directs traffic to your website through specific strategies on your website meant to get a higher ranking on user searches through portals such as Google, Yahoo, or Bing.
· SEM is an acronym for “search engine marketing” and it has to do with getting website traffic to your site through combinations of SEO, as well as with paid advertising efforts. This term is the more broad term, and it includes SEO, but it is more than SEO alone.
Why should you care?
1. Most online marketing companies specialize in one area over another. Know what your goals are before you engage a marketing company to help you so that you engage the right kind of help.
2. Take into consideration that the definitions above are very generalized but there is a major distinction between SMM and SEO/SEM. The first (SMM) focuses on interactions and relationship building, and the second two (SEO/SEM) focus on driving traffic to a website. There is a big difference in the focus. You may need both aspects, but give serious consideration to your goals here.
3. If you skew towards or include SMM, then you need to remember that time and energy will need to be spent on regular, fresh content. Whether you create all of your posts and conversations yourself, or whether you outsource this task, there will need to be daily attention to this effort on your social media platforms. Social media managers tend to be cheaper to hire than SEM/SEO companies, but the return on SMM may seem less profitable because it always takes more time to build relationships, and relationship building does not always translate into immediate sales.
4. If you skew towards or include SEM/SEO, remember that algorithms on how search engine results are acquired change regularly – almost daily. That means you should expect this to be an ongoing commitment, not a one-time fix. To be found on the first page of Google, for instance, is a daily battle. It’s not about relationships or conversations. It’s about links, relentless key word research, updates and adjustments. Payoffs tend to be higher for driving traffic to your website, but that adds an expectation that your website will be continually updated and monitored for the best results.
5. Finally, no matter where you place your emphasis, sales are a result of how engaging you are as a company or a product. Marketing of any kind can only produce visibility and build a reputation. Ultimately, sales come from the customer service, quality of products, and need you fill for your customers. SEM, SEO, and SMM can only assist you in being accountable and getting found. The rest is up to you!
Finance
Website Design – The 8 “C’s” That Make a Site Sticky
I believe in judging a website by how well it converts visits into profits and this can be achieved with “stickiness”… the measure of how long a user spends on your site.
The longer they stay the likelier they are to spend money, ask any good salesperson worth his weight in salt!
Website Design, “stickiness” & the 8 “C’s”
Your design should keep visitors on your site AND make them come back for more so implement a few of the “C’s” in your site design to improve your conversion rate:
1.Content
“Content is king” so ensure your web copy is unique, fresh, useful to users and fits in with the overall design.
Broadcast content with RSS Feeds, e-mails and sms to your target audience and link to relevant sites to get your point across (automate this in the website design).
Interactive website design (on-line games, weather reports, etc.) ensures consumers spend more time on your website.
Include F.A.Q.S, reports, research data or on-line response forms and integrate call to actions throughout the website.
2. Community
Engage people on your website, plug-ins from Social networks should be incorporated in your website design to further develop peoples perception of your brand.
3.Communication
It’s important for prospects or customers to reach you, display your contact details on each page and use an email notifier to inform users of any updates to the website.
Your design should include a Blog and allow comments giving you a better insight of your visitors needs.
4.Customisation
Allow visitors to personalise landing pages and ensure the website design is customer centric with personal greetings and personal preferences.
5. Commerce
Customers should be able to complete the entire purchasing process on-line so incorporating on-line registration, secure payment facilities, order tracking and return policies in the website design is essential.
6. Convenience
Ensure your Hosting Company is reliable and keep your website down time to a minimum, remove dead links and ensure that information in no more than 3 clicks away (plan during the initial website design phase).
The website design should ensure a pleasant user experience with simple navigation, good graphics and clear typography.
7. Choice
The website should offer a wider selection of products than normal distribution channels or perhaps offer a product customisation option for registered members.
8. Cost
We always looking for bargains and the easiest way to find them is on-line, offer discounts for on-line purchases or bookings (check out kulula.com for a good example).
Plenty of thought has to go into website design so always plan before you launch your on-line presence (or overhaul your existing web design).
Finance
The Key To Smart Branding
I know that for some new entrepreneurs, ‘branding’ can be a scary word. The ‘big guys’ spend millions on their branding efforts, so how can you possibly compete?
In a word – consistency. You compete with consistency in your branding.
I promise – a strong focused brand will attract the perfect customers to you like a magnet.
So why is consistency the #1 best thing you can do for your branding? And how do you keep your branding consistent? Let’s jump in.
Use Consistency For Better Branding
To achieve business success, you need to know how to best leverage your website, social media and other online marketing channels.
And to best leverage these marketing channels, you need brand consistency.
So what do I mean by brand consistency?
First, you must (repeat: must) go through the process of clearly defining your brand. Do this before you build your website, scout out storefronts, or start planning your business packages. If you don’t know who you are and what your business is all about, then nothing else will turn out the way you want.
So how do you determine your brand positioning? You start by understanding your unique selling position (USP) and what sets you apart from your competitors.
Then you follow up with a brand positioning statement that will guide all your future marketing endeavours.
READ: Choosing The Right Photos For Your Website & Online Brand
Forget the old saying. Online, a picture is worth way more than a thousand words. That’s why you have to choose photos for your website and online marketing that really pop and make potential clients remember you.
And don’t worry. Even if you don’t have the budget for a fancy photographer, there’s still plenty of ways to get great images for your website
More on our website
How To Use Your Brand Consistently
Once you’ve established the heart of your brand, you’ll want to make sure that all of your marketing and business dealings reflect your brand voice and personality.
On the ground, this means that every interaction someone has with your brand should have the same look and feel. And that look and feel has to come across in an instant. Remember you only have about five seconds to make a first impression. So what kind of first impression do you want to give.
That’s why it’s so important to have a brand guide to identify your style for all visual materials. Use the same colours and fonts in all of your marketing materials, along with your logo. Stay consistent in this way, and customers will instantly recognize your brand whenever they interact with it.
So have you gone through the process of clearly defining your brand yet? Remember that a brand with individuality has a unique competitive advantage.
Visit our website to find tips on how to make a memorable brand.
Or, you can work with a branding expert! Our visual branding seervices are for small businesses and rising entrepreneurs looking to present their business in a way that will better impress their target market while establishing vital credibility and trust.
To your business success,
Susan
Finance
National Car Rentals – Get Out Of Your Dreams and Into Your Dream Car
Let’s face it when you go on vacation or decide to take a road trip most people find it to be exciting to rent a car. After all this gives you the chance to drive a car that under normal circumstances you would not be able to normally afford to drive. Renting a car can make you look and feel like a million dollars. It is a great way to impress a new client for a business meeting. Renting a car is also great for a weekend getaway, These are a couple of reasons that people rent a car. While it may be fun to rent a car there are some things that you need to keep in mind that will take the fun out of renting a car.
1- Keep in mind that most nationals car rentals companies will not even consider renting to you if you are under 25 years of age. This can be a bummer for any person that was planning on renting a car for spring break. You will have to have an older adult that will have to rent the car for you.
2- It goes without even saying that you will have to have a drivers license to rent a car. As crazy as it sounds there are those people out there that think they can go to a national car rentals without a license. Also many of the companies will require that you reserve the car on a major credit card. If you don’t have one this might present a problem and again you may have to have another person rent the car for you
3-Another no brainier is the fact that you will have to have your own personal car insurance. Don’t be quick to purchase their insurance plan when they offer it. Call your agent and find out if your policy covers rental cars. If you are covered then there is no need to bother purchasing their coverage, this will save you a ton of money in the end This a trick that many of the national car rentals will not tell you about.
4- When dealing with national car rentals, my advice is to make sure that you call ahead and ask about prices and availability on particular model. The last thing that you want to do is show up to the rental place and find that the only models available are the cheap economy cars that look like they are a reject from 1970. Call ahead or many car rental places now offer you the chance to preview a car online along with searching their available fleet.
5- In the end after you have considered all of the other factors, it is time to go and pick up your car. Make it a point that you have all the necessary paperwork with you. Especially your auto insurance policy with you, otherwise you will be in the position that you might have to purchase their insurance anyway and take away from the amount of money that you have available to you on your trip.
What’s the Difference Between SEO, SEM, and SMM?
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers
Website Design – The 8 “C’s” That Make a Site Sticky
The Key To Smart Branding
National Car Rentals – Get Out Of Your Dreams and Into Your Dream Car
Bob Raissman: Fox Sports making huge bet that Tom Brady will shine in the booth
A FSSAI Food License Is A Boon To Every Consumer
Panic Selling of BTC Has Come to a Halt
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Mobile Home Park Due Diligence
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach