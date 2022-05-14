Where to Buy Orchid Pots?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Before your decision to buy orchid pots, you need to consider some features of such a delicate flower, like an orchid. Specialized containers for plants of this family should provide:

good outflow of moisture;

the temperature level acceptable for this flower.

safe extraction of long root, which often crawl far beyond the container;

active circulation of air around the root system and the substrate inside the pot.

Among the orchids there are types where the roots not only absorb nutrients and moisture, but also actively participate in the process of photosynthesis. Epiphytic plants do not need a large volume of substrate, so a large pot is not needed here. The main thing is that there will be holes for drainage on the bottom and the both sides of the pot. Then the height of the pot should be equal to the width of the flower stalk. And the important thing is the volume of the pot which should be suitable to the size of the root system.

Many flower lovers choose pots by two main criteria: design and size. Orchids can be grown in different pots, so we need to decide what material will be. On the site there are pots for orchids from:

1. Polystone (artificial stone)



These are special pots of artificial stone. Inside, there are small holes, so that the roots of the orchids can “breathe”. This is an important condition for this flower. The advantage of such pots of plastic one is that the polystone does not heat up during the summer period and is notable for its stability. These pots have a stunning design, so they will decorate any type of interior.

2. Glass round pot or glass vase (high)



You will perfectly understand that transplanting a flowering plant is not recommended. Orchid get stress during the transplant, and as a consequence, it fades much more quickly. To prevent this, choose beautiful glass vases, where your orchid will feel comfortable and you can enjoy its wonderful flowering. On the site https://getpotted.com, there are small round models of this pot or a high rectangular shape. Such models require special care for your flower, so you need to find out all the specifics if you decide to choose it. But there is one drawback: glass can injure the orchid and the person, besides it will not allow the roots to breathe. This choice is better to do as a spectacular flowerpot for an orchid planted in a plastic.

3. Decorative baskets (like ornamental flowerpot)



If you still have not decided which pot to choose, you could try to grow your orchids in baskets for epiphytes. These models are made of wood, bamboo or plastic. This is a compromise between natural and room conditions of detention. In the basket, there will never be overheating or overcooling of flower roots, stagnation of moisture and it also provides good aeration. But watering plants with this method of planting will have more tips. Baskets can also be used as decorative pots.

There are different approaches, how and where to buy orchid pots. Someone prefers to grow these flowers without it at all, placing epiphytes on blocks, while others are campaigning for the maintenance of plants in a closed system. Your flower is a very delicate plant, so pay more attention to choosing the right pot. You will provide your flower with comfort and the necessary conditions and it will please you with its stunning and amazing flowering.