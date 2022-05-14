Finance
Where to Buy Orchid Pots?
Before your decision to buy orchid pots, you need to consider some features of such a delicate flower, like an orchid. Specialized containers for plants of this family should provide:
- good outflow of moisture;
- the temperature level acceptable for this flower.
- safe extraction of long root, which often crawl far beyond the container;
- active circulation of air around the root system and the substrate inside the pot.
Among the orchids there are types where the roots not only absorb nutrients and moisture, but also actively participate in the process of photosynthesis. Epiphytic plants do not need a large volume of substrate, so a large pot is not needed here. The main thing is that there will be holes for drainage on the bottom and the both sides of the pot. Then the height of the pot should be equal to the width of the flower stalk. And the important thing is the volume of the pot which should be suitable to the size of the root system.
Many flower lovers choose pots by two main criteria: design and size. Orchids can be grown in different pots, so we need to decide what material will be. On the site there are pots for orchids from:
1. Polystone (artificial stone)
These are special pots of artificial stone. Inside, there are small holes, so that the roots of the orchids can “breathe”. This is an important condition for this flower. The advantage of such pots of plastic one is that the polystone does not heat up during the summer period and is notable for its stability. These pots have a stunning design, so they will decorate any type of interior.
2. Glass round pot or glass vase (high)
You will perfectly understand that transplanting a flowering plant is not recommended. Orchid get stress during the transplant, and as a consequence, it fades much more quickly. To prevent this, choose beautiful glass vases, where your orchid will feel comfortable and you can enjoy its wonderful flowering. On the site https://getpotted.com, there are small round models of this pot or a high rectangular shape. Such models require special care for your flower, so you need to find out all the specifics if you decide to choose it. But there is one drawback: glass can injure the orchid and the person, besides it will not allow the roots to breathe. This choice is better to do as a spectacular flowerpot for an orchid planted in a plastic.
3. Decorative baskets (like ornamental flowerpot)
If you still have not decided which pot to choose, you could try to grow your orchids in baskets for epiphytes. These models are made of wood, bamboo or plastic. This is a compromise between natural and room conditions of detention. In the basket, there will never be overheating or overcooling of flower roots, stagnation of moisture and it also provides good aeration. But watering plants with this method of planting will have more tips. Baskets can also be used as decorative pots.
There are different approaches, how and where to buy orchid pots. Someone prefers to grow these flowers without it at all, placing epiphytes on blocks, while others are campaigning for the maintenance of plants in a closed system. Your flower is a very delicate plant, so pay more attention to choosing the right pot. You will provide your flower with comfort and the necessary conditions and it will please you with its stunning and amazing flowering.
Finance
Invest In The Poor, Reap Abundant Returns
There are about 7 billion people in our world today. But, 80% of these figures are living below the poverty line of $1 per day. It is unfortunate, pathetic, and redeemable.
Indeed, it a world ravaged by poverty, want, misery, violence, bloodbath, dead, galloping economic issues
Take it or leave it, most of the so-called problems, challenges facing our world today are self-created and therefore self-inflicted.
We, individually and collectively have created most of these conditions facing us today, through our thoughts, words and deeds, yesterday and yesteryears.
When we help the poor, with our resources, talent, skill, expertise, advice, smiles, kindness, experiences, whatever, we are piling up positive, spiritual deeds for ourselves, and this is a plus to our karmic credit.
In our present lives, or when we die and enter the cosmic plane, spiritual plane, or even in our next incarnation on this same earth plane, we will come face-to-face with the consequences of our actions-good or bad.
As a special correspondent, writing for Nigerian Tribune newspaper from the Lagos end, I interviewed Rev Mrs Dele George, founder, Little saints Orphanage Home, Lagos.
She actually inspired this write-up and I am grateful she was down-to-earth in answering the questions.
Click this link to read the interview: https://tribuneonlineng.com/I-started-my-orphanage-with-set-of-twins-they-are-now-the-ones-running-it-george/?fbclid=IwAR3wTgdjNeGdjZW2T9cK6YFbO6GhLAkFVL9qnEuqEz3fa9EceNeONrzJigg You are also free to read us on: http://www.tribuneonlineng.com
This is the only way to follow us and get to read some of our juicy stories daily.
Helping others will uplift us individually and collectively on all planes of existence even while we are still here on earth.
It will eventually bring about world peace; if we give a helping hand to one another regardless of sex, race, tribe, or nationality.
Ask people who are well verse in spiritual issues. We continue in this incarnation from where we stopped in the last. You are free to agree or disagree with me here. You have every right under the sun to do so.
When we help the less privileged in our society, we are burning off our negative karmic debt, or what the Christians call sins, so to say.
In our next life, for sure we will return to continue in this school of life, the cosmic of God will empower us and we will be born into a family, community, state and nation that will further encourage us one way or the other to continue from where we stopped in our past lives.
Finance
Options Trading – 5 Interesting Facts About Stock Options
When people refer to options trading they could actually be referring to a number of different securities. Options are traded on all types of securities (forex, commodities, stocks, etc.), but for the purpose of this article I will only be referring to stock options.
Here are 5 interesting facts about options trading that most traders never realize:
Fact 1: Most people never know who actually creates stock options. Heck, I traded for years before I found out the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) issues all listed options at the CBOE as well as other U.S. option exchanges.
The OCC ensures the options market stays liquid and that there is always a buyer and seller for every transaction. Another party that helps facilitate this liquidity are Market Makers.
Fact 2: Sometimes it’s not another options trader who buys or sells your stock option from/to you. Market Makers are exchange members who help keep the market liquid by using their own money to buy and sell options.
So when there is an absence of public buy and sell orders the Market Makers step in and put up their own capital to ensure the trade can be executed.
Fact 3: The price options are quoted at is their per share price, but they are only actually sold in 100 share batches. So what that means is that whatever price you see quoted has to be multiplied by 100 to get the true cost of that option.
People who are unaware of how stock options work may look at a quoted price of $2 and then get excited thinking they can buy that stock option for $2 when in all actuality it will cost them $200.
Fact 4: Stock options do NOT expire the third Friday of the month of their expiration. They actually expire the third Saturday of the month of expiration, but for trading purposes people usually state that they expire on Friday (since the market is not open on Saturday).
Fact 5: When you purchase a stock option you’re not purchasing ownership in anything like you are with stocks. The only thing you are purchasing is a contract that grants you certain “rights”.
In the case of a Call option you are purchasing the “right” to buy a stock and with Put options you are purchasing the “right” to sell a stock.
Options trading can be confusing at first, but take your time, keep learning and eventually things will start to come together.
Finance
A Bluffer’s Guide to Options Trading
Options and warrants are derivatives – that is, their value depends on the value of the share – so you’ll need to have done your underlying analysis of the share’s prospects before you start considering buying the options. One of the most attractive – but equally the most dangerous – aspects of options is that they can provide you with the ability to greatly leverage your money.
Essentially an option is just what the name suggests – it is an option to buy or sell shares at a particular price, as if you said to a friend ‘If you ever want to sell that car of yours, I’ll give you five hundred quid for it.’ Your friend doesn’t have to sell you the car – but he can sell it to you at that price.
Yes, that’s a childish example. But it’s quite an important distinction between options and some other derivatives, such as futures, that you have the choice, and can let the option lapse. With futures, you don’t have the choice – you have to exercise them. Traded options give you a third choice – as well as exercising the option (buying the shares), or letting it expire, you can trade it on the market. You can have a call or put option – a call gives you the right to buy the shares at a given price, a put gives you the right to sell them at that particular price. (In fact, very few traded options are ever exercised – that’s not what they’re there for.)
The pricing of options is a horrifically rocket-scientist job if you do it properly, involving the Black-Scholes Formula. I have actually used the wretched thing and it’s hard work unless you have a certain aptitude, and I think I can confidently say it’s an aptitude I haven’t got.
A simpler way of looking at options pricing is that the option has two potential sources of value. First, intrinsic value, the difference between the share price now and the ‘strike price’ of the option.
The premium (that is, the price) of the option should reflect both these sources of value. Remember that options are wasting assets, since they expire at a particular date – if you buy an out of the money option and hold it all the way to expiry, it will gradually decline in value until you have lost all your money. So buy and hold is not a strategy that works with options, as it does with shares.
Obviously, if you think the share price is going up, you’d buy a call option (you could, equally, sell a put option short), and if you think the price is going down, you’d buy a put.
There are all kinds of strategies that options traders use to generate income and capital returns – writing options, straddles, collars and so on. I’m not going to cover those here – they are for the trader, not the investor, and if you’re mainly an equity investor, they’re probably not very relevant to you.
The simplest way of using options is to gear up your investment on shares you want to buy – getting more exposure for the same stake. You might decide to use options rather than buying the underlying shares if you think the share price movement will occur suddenly – for instance if there’s a regulatory decision coming up, like the bank charges case in the High Court or the water regulator’s decision on pricing, you could use options to take a position on it.
But you can also use options to hedge your portfolio. Suppose you held water shares for the income from dividends, but you were worried about the water regulator coming out with a very adverse decision. It’s not worth trading in and out of your whole portfolio, if you want to carry on holding the shares as long as the decision is a good one. Instead, you could defend yourself against downside risk by buying a put.
One major warning that should accompany both options and warrants is that they can be highly illiquid, with big spreads. Another key concern is margin calls – these happen when an options trading account no longer has enough money to support the open trades. Because of the leverage effect of using options, these margin calls could wipe an investor out so you would need to be particularly careful about using options to trade in volatile stocks.
Finally, you should be aware that these are very technical markets and you really need to do your own research if you’re going to use these products.
Where to Buy Orchid Pots?
CBSE Board Exam Rule Changed: Big news for 10th-12th students! know in how many terms the examinations will be held from next year
Twenty people wounded in pair of shootings after Milwaukee Bucks game
Invest In The Poor, Reap Abundant Returns
Wild Fire Under Uncontroll: Laguna Niguel Coastal Fire In South California Destroys Many Homes
Nic Kaufmann is Teaching His 18 Million TikTok Followers to Look Beyond Appearances
Rising water levels on Lake of the Woods cause concern
Options Trading – 5 Interesting Facts About Stock Options
Tribute!!! Trevor Strnad, The Lead Vocalist Of The Black Dahlia Murder Dies At The Age Of 41
Main Strategies to Promote Your Online Business
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach