Finance
Why I Choose to Purchase a Nanny Spy Camera
After reading a very disturbing article online recently, I started to think about some of the great benefits of using a “nanny cam” in my own house. Quite a few people may find the utilization of hidden cameras an invasion of privacy. Before I did the research and started reading endless stories of abuse and neglect; I found the idea of a hidden camera at my house disturbing. In fact I felt safe with all the choices I’d made when it came to people I permitted to care for my kids.
On the list of stories that really caught my attention was that regarding a single mother of twins. Although she’d have loved to stay home with brand-new babies, she like a number of us needed to return to work in order to care for her new family. She’d installed a Nanny cam so she could check in on her sons after she went back to work. She’d been home with the twins, born prematurely, for a number of months before returning to work.
The camera was motion-activated, disguised as the clock on the mantel and this captured the shocking images. The recording covered a span of 5 to 7 hours during the day, from the moment the family came downstairs to breakfast. She had hired this woman based on a great one on one interview and several wonderful references. She thought she could trust her. It wasn’t long after configuring the camera that she was facing the horrifying fact that you never truly know what a person is capable of. This Nanny was caught hanging these little boys upside down by their feet, tossing them on the couch like rag dolls, and leaving them unattended several times a day.
The idea alone of leaving the kids with someone who may be capable of something like that or worse scared me to death. After speaking with countless concerned parents on the subject I have found a large number of them have looked to Nanny Cams as a means of protecting their children when they cannot physically be there themselves. This is how my search for the perfect camera began. It didn’t take me long to find the perfect fit for my family. The Desk Top Speakers Hidden Camera I purchased online has really put my mind at ease. The completely functional 2-piece speaker system works with PC’s, iPods, MP3 player, CD and DVD players. Includes easy power and volume controls with headphone output jack. AC/DC adapter included.
Within a matter of minutes I had installed the camera and was able to see what was happening in my living room while wasn’t there. It was simple to set up, and even easier to use. Although the disturbing stories that led me to this purchase still haunt me to this day, I feel a great deal more confident in my choices when it comes to the people I hire to care for my children every day. Together with careful screening and a thorough background check, my nanny cam makes leaving the kids with a sitter not as difficult.
Finance
To Sell Is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others by Daniel H Pink – Business Book Review
On December 31, 2012, Daniel H. Pink released his new book, “To Sell Is Human.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.” Pink announces that, regardless of our career, today, we’re all in sales.
In the United States, 1 in 9 workers still earn their living trying to get others to make a purchase. Pink says that the other 8 in 9 are also in sales. “Non-sales selling” is Pink’s term, referring to persuading, convincing, and influencing others to give up something they’ve got in exchange for what we’ve got. Today, people spend roughly 40 percent of their workday engaged in non-sales selling.
Non-sales selling transcends the workplace, as parents cajole kids, and we, as individuals, sell our ideas, wares, and uniqueness on sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Match.com. Pink notes that none of these social media platforms existed ten years ago.
Corporate America often compartmentalizes duties, like accounting, marketing, and sales. The increase in entrepreneurs and mico-entrepreneurs requires one or few individuals to wear many different hats, including selling services, creativity and customer service.
Initially, people surmised the Internet and technology would erode sales as a career, but the opposite persists, thanks to burgeoning mobile technology.
“The same technology that renders certain types of salespeople obsolete has turned even more people into potential sellers,” Pink says.
Elasticity in today’s workplace is crucial, because as Pink says, “A world of flat organizations and tumultuous business conditions-and that’s our world-punishes fixed skills, and prizes elastic ones.”
Ed-Med represents education and healthcare- the fastest-growing careers, both domestically and abroad, according to the U.S. Occupational Employment Statistics program. Non-sales selling drives both fields. Healthcare professionals sell patients on a remedy and teachers sell students on the value of paying attention in class.
Historically, caveat emptor (buyer beware) led consumers when making a purchase. Before the Internet, sellers often possessed knowledge not easily available to the general public, creating information asymmetry.
Now, caveat venditor (seller beware), reigns, as educated consumers now have access to once hidden information, via the Internet, which levels the playing field between buyers and sellers. Honesty, directness, and transparency trump duplicity and double-dealing in traditional sales and non-sales selling.
To be successful at moving others and non-sales selling requires re-writing the traditional ABCs (Always be closing) of sales.
The new ABCs of sales are Attunement, Buoyancy and Clarity- not flippant buzzwords but user-friendly concepts. Complement them with honed pitches, improvisation and service and you’re well on your way to being successful, whether you’re in traditional sales or non-sales selling.
On New Year’s Day, Pink hosted an exclusive, hour-long Webinar for first responders to “To Sell Is Human.” He suggested Daniel Coyle’s bestseller, “The Little Book of Talent-52 Tips for Improving Your Skills. To learn more, visit: http://thetalentcode.com/book
Finance
A Guide To Help You Buy And Maintain A Garbage Truck
If you have a waste collection business to manage, we suggest that you take the best steps to improve the efficiency and performance aspects of your business. For instance, you can invest in some garbage trucks. But if you are going to make this purchase for the first time, make sure you consider some buying and maintenance tips. Read on to find out more.
1. Nature of Use
First of all, make sure you know your purpose in buying these vehicles. For instance, some of these vehicles are designed for industrial applications. They are used for the collection of commercial waste. In this case, your best bet is to go for front loader models.
On the other hand, side loaders or rear loaders are a much better choice for residential waste removal.
2. Reliable Seller
If you are going to go for a used vehicle for your business, you must look for a good, reliable seller. Although there are a lot of sellers out there, make sure you look for a trustworthy seller. This will help ensure you get a vehicle that will stand the test of time.
3. Documentation
Another important thing is to consider is to check the documentation. This is even more important if you want to get a pre-owned carrier. In these vehicles, some parts are replaced and some need to be replaced. This is important before you take the vehicle on the road.
Apart from this, find out if the engine has been changed or swapped as it can impact the truck performance.
If you check the documents, you will get a much better idea of vehicle efficiency. Also, renowned dealerships offer the services of trained technicians. So, you can save plenty of money on your new vehicle.
4. Maintaining the Truck
As far as maintenance is concerned, make sure you know how to operate the vehicle. For this purpose, you can contact your dealer or seller in order to know the features of your truck and the right way to operate it.
Also, the majority of waste trucks tend to break down in only one decade as they are not operated properly. Therefore, we suggest that you don’t underestimate the importance of regular maintenance. A properly maintained vehicle can stand the test of time.
On the other hand, if you don’t care about the truck maintenance, you will have to swap the engine in a few years. And this can cost a good deal of money.
Although some people think that a second-hand garbage truck requires more care than a new model, it’s not a fact. Aside from replacing some parts, you don’t need to do anything special. If properly maintained, a used vehicle will be as good as a new one. According to some experts, if you use a garbage truck properly, it can save you as much as $60,000 until the last day of the operational life of your truck.
In short, you should follow these tips if you are going to buy and maintain a garbage truck for your business.
Finance
How to Invest in Rice: 5 Suggestions for the Savvy Investor
Ever thought about how to invest in rice? This article will provide 5 suggestions on how a savvy investor could get involved in this commodity market.
Until recently the opportunity for the retail investor to invest directly into rice farm land would not have been possible. This direct investment opportunity would have only been available to investment funds.
All that has changed now as one alternative investment company has introduced an investment where the investor can invest directly into African Rice land. This investment would cost the investor £5,850 and would secure 3 hectares of prime rice land for 49 years. The investor would get a annula return of around 15% and benefit from capital appreciation in the land itself. If the investor was prepared to hold this investment for 5 years they could expect to achieve 287% on their initial investment.
If you wanted to invest within the financial markets, the purchase of a Rough Rice futures contract could be the way to go. Its symbol is ZR.
The Rough Rice Futures contract is quoted on the price per bushel which currently is around $14.50. The number of bushels in a full contract is 2000. They are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade and the minimum price movement on the contract is $10.
This market is only available to high net worth investors, and many brokers will ask fir detailed financial records before they allow you to open an account.
To invest in a futures contract you ill need to put up initial margin of about $2,430 at current market prices. This is called the initial margin and if your futures contract goes into a loss position you will be asked to top up your account. This is called a margin call.
A cheaper way to invest in the futures market is to purchase an options contract on a future. If you believe the underlying asset price will rise you buy a call option and if you think the price will fall you buy a put option on the underlying future contract. The benefit of a option contract is that you only risk the premium you paid to buy the option and the amount of capital tat has to be put on margin is much lower at $250.
A riskier strategy with Options is to write options contracts i.e. sell them. This opens up the investor to unlimited loss and brokers will check you have sufficient capital to cover the potential losses before they will allow you to write this contract.
Options and Futures are really only available as an investment to sophisticated investors or high net worth investors. Retail investors will be disallowed to participate in these markets by the financial regulator in their own country.
The retail investor can invest in rice by investing in an exchange traded fund. There are no 100% rough rice ETF’s but there are a number that have a percentage allocation to rough rice.
One potential ETF the investor could choose is Elements International Commodity Index- Agriculture Total Return (RJA). This is a well diversified index that includes allocations across the following commodity types, corn, wheat, cotton, soybeans, coffee, live cattle, sugar, cocoa, lean hogs, rubber and several others, including rice).
This Powershares ETF is based on DBIQ or DB Agriculture index. This index comprises a number of commodity futures contracts within the gricultural sector. This index aims to track the underlying performance of the softs category of the commodities index. Main holdings in the Funds index are corn, soybeans, sugar, live cattle, cocoa and coffee.
The Rogers International Commodities index (RICI) Agriculture has been around tracking the softs category since December 2005. It has a 2.15% weighting in Rough Rice. To invest in this index requires you finding a broker who specialises in this index.
For the UK investor an alternative to Futures, options and ETF’s is spread betting. A number of the spread betting companies will allow you to bet on the underlying futures price as quoted on the Chicago Board of Trade. The minimum bet size is only £0.50 and an investor only requires 3250 in their account. Spread betting has many advantages over Futures and Options as the capital requirement an investor needs is much lower. This is an ideal investment in the UK as spread betting profits are tax free.
