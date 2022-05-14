Why I Choose to Purchase a Nanny Spy Camera

Share Pin 0 Shares

After reading a very disturbing article online recently, I started to think about some of the great benefits of using a “nanny cam” in my own house. Quite a few people may find the utilization of hidden cameras an invasion of privacy. Before I did the research and started reading endless stories of abuse and neglect; I found the idea of a hidden camera at my house disturbing. In fact I felt safe with all the choices I’d made when it came to people I permitted to care for my kids.

On the list of stories that really caught my attention was that regarding a single mother of twins. Although she’d have loved to stay home with brand-new babies, she like a number of us needed to return to work in order to care for her new family. She’d installed a Nanny cam so she could check in on her sons after she went back to work. She’d been home with the twins, born prematurely, for a number of months before returning to work.

The camera was motion-activated, disguised as the clock on the mantel and this captured the shocking images. The recording covered a span of 5 to 7 hours during the day, from the moment the family came downstairs to breakfast. She had hired this woman based on a great one on one interview and several wonderful references. She thought she could trust her. It wasn’t long after configuring the camera that she was facing the horrifying fact that you never truly know what a person is capable of. This Nanny was caught hanging these little boys upside down by their feet, tossing them on the couch like rag dolls, and leaving them unattended several times a day.

The idea alone of leaving the kids with someone who may be capable of something like that or worse scared me to death. After speaking with countless concerned parents on the subject I have found a large number of them have looked to Nanny Cams as a means of protecting their children when they cannot physically be there themselves. This is how my search for the perfect camera began. It didn’t take me long to find the perfect fit for my family. The Desk Top Speakers Hidden Camera I purchased online has really put my mind at ease. The completely functional 2-piece speaker system works with PC’s, iPods, MP3 player, CD and DVD players. Includes easy power and volume controls with headphone output jack. AC/DC adapter included.

Within a matter of minutes I had installed the camera and was able to see what was happening in my living room while wasn’t there. It was simple to set up, and even easier to use. Although the disturbing stories that led me to this purchase still haunt me to this day, I feel a great deal more confident in my choices when it comes to the people I hire to care for my children every day. Together with careful screening and a thorough background check, my nanny cam makes leaving the kids with a sitter not as difficult.