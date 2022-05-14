News
Wild Fire Under Uncontroll: Laguna Niguel Coastal Fire In South California Destroys Many Homes
A fire broke out by the intense pacific ocean winds in a community in the Laguna Niguel region in California which outlooks the pacific ocean on Wednesday. It paved the way for the burn down of at least 20 homes. It is said to be the effect of climate change in the California region. Wild […]
Nic Kaufmann is Teaching His 18 Million TikTok Followers to Look Beyond Appearances
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.
Nic Kaufmann (18.2M, TikTok) started performing online when he moved from Singapore to Germany to study computer science.
“Since I didn’t have much to do, not knowing a lot of people being in a new country, I just started making videos,” Kaufmann, 21, said. “And that led to my first two videos blowing up. And from then on, I decided I would post daily and I have since then.”
Kaufmann said his niche as an influencer centers around his personality, and he posts videos of his travels, outfits, and hair styling. He is drawn to fashion and also feels passionately about tackling gender stereotypes. Kaufmann, who is half Indian and half German, also tries to promote multiculturalism on his platform.
“I’m very interested in trying to break gender norms on social media and toxic masculinity,” he said. “That’s something that I definitely have a lot of impact on.”
Kaufmann’s followers hail from all around the world including the U.S., the U.K., Europe and Latin America. He also said he has a lot of Indian followers because of his background. Initially, Kaufmann’s follower base was 97% female, but it has since diversified.
Kaufmann’s revenue streams
Kaufmann, who is based in Munich, makes most of his money through promoting different brands on his platform, working with fashion companies like Prada and Louis Vuitton that pay him to promote their clothing. He also generates income through TikTok’s creator fund, which he described as a small, but consistent revenue stream. TikTok users can pay creators when they livestream on the platform, but Kaufmann urges his followers not to.
“I tell my following not to donate because I feel like it’s fine for me to take money from large brands, but I don’t want my followers, some of who are very young and impressionable, just to be giving me 10 bucks when they only have 20,” he said.
Kaufmann said he also has money invested in cryptocurrency and NFTs and a stock portfolio. He also hopes to get involved in real estate investing this year.
Building his own brands
In addition to promoting other brands, Kaufmann is working on launching two of his own. He wants to start a hair care line with products mainly targeted towards men since a lot of the content he makes revolve around his hair performs well.
“One of my most successful formats on social media has been hair tutorials on TikTok, most of which get upwards of 30 million views,” he said. “I definitely think that I have expertise on the topic of hair stylings. So I would definitely like to combine that with my own brand.”
He’s also working on starting an e-commerce fashion company focused on affordable but ethically sourced clothing.
For many creators, working with companies is a primary source of income. Sometimes, fans will get frustrated when creators they follow promote brands in a way that seems contrived or inauthentic. But Kaufmann said creators often do not have a lot of autonomy when it comes to working with brands
“I think a lot of people don’t know how restricted the creator is sometimes,” he said. “So sometimes you get a really good brand deal from a really good company or partner to work with, but they force you to do it in a very specific way.”=
Appearance pressure
When Kaufmann started on TikTok, he said a lot of his content was centered around promoting his appearance, which is what attracted many of his followers. But he’s been working on expanding his content to become more meaningful by posting videos that are more personality-based.
“There’s definitely a very high pressure,” he said. “Although the pressure was much higher when my content was purely revolved around the fact that my followers or friends think I look good.”
Advice for creators
Kaufmann advised aspiring creators to hone in on a specific quality or niche that will attract followers: “At the beginning, you’re a nobody just like everyone else in the sense that you don’t have any public image, you don’t have any public persona,” he said. “So you first need to build that up.”
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it in your inbox before it’s online.
Rising water levels on Lake of the Woods cause concern
Water levels on Lake of the Woods continue to rise, fed by extremely high flows and record April precipitation in the Rainy River-Lake of the Woods Watershed.
In response to the influx of water, the Lake of the Woods Control Board opened the Norman Dam in Kenora, Ontario, on May 7 to increase the amount of water flowing out of Lake of the Woods and into the Winnipeg River, but water is flowing into the big lake faster than it flows out, the LWCB said.
Water is flowing into Lake of the Woods at about 100,000 cubic feet per second but flowing out at less than 45,000 cfs, LWCB statistics show.
As of May 9, the mean elevation of Lake of the Woods was approaching 1,061 feet above sea level. That’s approaching levels seen in June 2014, when Lake of the Woods rose to 1,062.8 feet above sea level and caused extensive flooding. The 2014 level was the highest level on Lake of the Woods in more than a decade and about a foot higher than normal summertime levels, Herald archives show.
In Warroad, Minn., city officials in 2014 constructed temporary flood walls along the shore of Lake of the Woods as a precautionary measure.
In a news release, the LWCB said it adjusted outflow from Lake of the Woods throughout the winter to create storage room in the lake in anticipation of high spring runoff from substantial melting snow. It gradually began releasing even more water in early April.
Unusually cold April weather delayed the start of spring runoff, and Colorado lows that pummeled the region in three consecutive weeks dropped heavy precipitation. April precipitation was the highest on record for the Lake of the Woods-Rainy-Namakan watersheds, the LWCB said, and the combination of rain, melting snow and frozen ground quickly resulted in extremely high flows from the Rainy River.
At Rainy Lake, dam operators are releasing “very high flows” as the lake quickly rises, the LWCB said, while tributaries to the Rainy River are adding more flow than the dam.
The result is exceptionally high inflow to Lake of the Woods, and the big lake has risen by 25 inches since early April, the LWCB said.
Even with dry weather — a rare occurrence, of late — Lake of the Woods is expected to rise toward the top of the legislated operating range for the lake of 1,061.25 feet by mid-May, the LWCB said.
Until water flows out faster than it’s flowing in, water levels on Lake of the Woods and the Winnipeg River will continue to rise, the LWCB said.
That will depend on rainfall in the coming weeks. Wet weather could result in very high lake and river levels, and the LWCB said areas affected by previous high-water events should prepare for that possibility.
DOCK DAMAGE
Property owners on Lake of the Woods’ Northwest Angle already are feeling the impact as large chunks of ice, busted loose by rising water and strong current, have taken out docks on Oak and Flag islands, according to Frank Walsh of Walsh’s Bay Store Camp.
Walsh, who has owned the camp on Oak Island with his wife, Laura, since 1994, said he’s never seen the big lake this high this early in the year — especially with ice still covering parts of the lake.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of ice damage because things are breaking loose prematurely and (the chunks) have more mass than they normally do,” he said. “It’s got a lot more oomph, and when it hits something, it’s going to take it out.”
As lake levels continue to rise, Walsh on Tuesday said he already has placed large containers of water on each side of his docks to weigh them down and hopefully prevent them from breaking loose.
The water problems will persist, and perhaps worsen, if the recent stretch of unsettled, rainy weather continues. There’s only so much that water managers can do, Walsh concedes.
“I feel they do a very good job of controlling it as best they can,” he said of the LWCB. “I guess it’s like herding cats. It’s not an exact, ‘set the dial at a given level’ (science).”
For more information, visit www.lwcb.ca.
Tribute!!! Trevor Strnad, The Lead Vocalist Of The Black Dahlia Murder Dies At The Age Of 41
The members of The Black Dahlia Murder have shared a devastating news on their last Instagram post. The band’s co-founder and main vocalist, Trevor Strnad has passed away at the age of 41. The news was shared on the official social media pages of the band on Wednesday. The band has posted a black picture […]
