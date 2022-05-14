News
Wild players know changes are coming after a season of bonding that ended too soon
Usually extremely personable after wins and extremely accountable after losses, Wild alternate captain Marcus Foligno had trouble looking reporters in the eyes Thursday night in St. Louis. He powered through each of his answers, providing thoughtful responses despite the fact that he was still coming to grips with a once-promising season coming to a disappointing early end.
This group was not supposed to go out like this.
“It’s tough to put into words right now,” Foligno said after the Wild ended their season with a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. “Just how close this group was and how positive the regular season was. It’s just disappointing.”
After the best regular season in franchise history — a 53-22-7 record and 113 points — the Wild looked primed for a deep playoff run heading into their series with the Blues. Understandably, the early exit left a sour taste as this version of the Wild couldn’t escape the fate of so many Wild teams that came before it.
The toughest pill to swallow for everyone involved, players and coaches alike, was that this exact group of players will never been the same. It’s the nature of the business in professional sports. So much changes season to season, and the Wild are no different.
While star winger Kirill Kaprizov is under contract for the foreseeable future, along with captain Jared Spurgeon, shutdown center Joel Eriksson Ek, emerging rookie Matt Boldy, and a handful of other key contributors, there are a lot of question marks heading into this offseason.
No matter how many players general manager Bill Guerin decides to bring back, it won’t be the same roster when next season rolls around.
“It sucks,” coach Dean Evason said. “They actually love playing together. There’s no individuals. There’s no (complaining) on the bench. There’s no, ‘I should get this ice time; I should be on the power play.’ They play for each other, and that’s what’s so disappointing. It’s like, ‘What’s going to happen now?’ We don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The biggest reason this season felt different was because of how close Wild players were on and off the ice.
It’s something the leadership group tried to instill from the very beginning, with Spurgeon leading the way. Though he had some help from Foligno and fellow alternate captain Matt Dumba, it was Spurgeon who spearheaded the culture shift inside the locker room.
There was no hierarchy. If someone had something to say, regardless of their age or years in the NHL, the leadership group wanted them to feel comfortable speaking up. That wasn’t always the case in the past.
“You can’t say enough about the guys in our room and how special they are,” said goaltender Cam Talbot, who personified that selflessness throughout the playoffs, maintaining professionalism after being passed over in favor of fellow goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. “I think that’s what stings the most. This team has been building something special.”
As far as Foligno is concerned, that doesn’t have to stop. He called this season “a huge, huge stepping stone” in the grand scheme of things. Even if it might not feel like it in aftermath of another unsuccessful pursuit of the elusive Stanley Cup.
“No matter what, we built something here,” Foligno said. “We have to grow in it. No one in this organization is thinking about taking a step back.”
That’s the focus heading into next season. While the roster might look different, the mindset isn’t going to change.
“The reality is we’ve got a great thing going here,” Foligno said. “We know it’s a special group. The leaders led all season and guys followed tremendously. Just needed to show up in playoffs. That’s a learning thing that we’ve got to take and make sure everyone is coming back pissed off.”
Except it won’t be everyone. Not from this group at least.
“I don’t really know what to say right now,” veteran winger Mats Zuccarello said. “I’m really proud of this group. We all competed with each other every game. It’s a great group. It’s kind of disappointing that it ended so quickly.”
Omar Kelly: It’s unrealistic to expect significant impact from Dolphins rookies
Mike McDaniel walked up to Erik Ezukanma before his first practice as a Miami Dolphins player and began to tease the rookie.
The Dolphins’ coach was seemingly attempted to cut the tension, ease the nervous energy the team’s fourth-round pick had percolating by bringing up his body fat, and telling the former Texas Tech receiver he needed to get it down.
“I’m at four percent,” said Ezukanma, who caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards and scored 17 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Red Raiders. “He was cracking a joke on me. We had a little laugh.”
Before taking to the field on Friday during the first on-field session of Dolphins rookie minicamp, all the newcomers — the four draftees, the 14 undrafted rookie free agents, and camp tryout players — were measured, weighed, examined, tested, and basically over-analyzed to determine exactly what each player is working with.
So, what are these newbies bringing to the team?
The correct answer to that question about this handful of youngsters, who will likely get off to a slow start in the NFL because of how deep Miami’s roster appears to be, is inexperience.
And with that comes a side of mistakes, and growing pains like what Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, Jaylen Waddle and the rest of last year’s rookies experienced before picking up their productivity in the second half of the 2021 season.
That’s why it’s not safe to expect any of these rookies to play significant roles in 2022.
Former Kansas State standout Skylar Thompson might spend his rookie season on the practice squad unless he balls out in the preseason and becomes a developmental quarterback the Dolphins can’t expose to the waiver wire.
Unless Channing Tindall is a football savant, don’t be surprised if the former Georgia linebacker Miami selected with the 102 pick in the 2022 NFL draft spends his rookie season struggling to learn Miami’s complicated hybrid defense.
The odds of Tindall, who was a tad smaller than I expected despite being listed at 6 feet 2, 230 pounds, unseating Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts for one of the starting inside linebacker spots are slim. Baker has led the team in tackles for three years, and Roberts, a two-time team captain, is coming off a career year, one where he wasn’t a full year into the rehab of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee until December.
So in an ideal world Tindall, who was a role player on the Georgia team that won the national championship last fall, become a package-based player. Maybe he’ll push Duke Riley for the role he held last season as a pass-coverage specialist.
“College was fast-paced, but it’s even faster here,” Tindall said following Friday’s practice. “That’s probably the biggest thing I took from today.”
Cameron Goode, the California pass rusher the Dolphins selected in the seventh round, facing a similar uphill climb. Unless this 6-foot-3, 232-pounder becomes an edge-rushing demon during training camp and the exhibition season he’ll likely need to carve out a contributing role on special teams.
That might not seem like a lot, but it would be more than what last year’s seventh-round picks — tailback Gerrid Doaks and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman — did for the Dolphins. Miami stashed Coleman on the injury report last season, and Doaks spent the entire season on Miami’s practice squad despite the Dolphins’ desperate need for tailback help at midseason.
After Friday’s session Goode commented on how “surreal” it was to be on an NFL roster.
That’s why his 5:45 a.m. alarm didn’t bother him even though Goode was up till around midnight studying his newly issued playbook, and watching film on the team-issued iPad.
“My mind was racing,” Goode explaining why he couldn’t sleep.
“When I woke up this morning I was telling myself there is no place on earth I’d rather be,” said Goode, who registered 172 tackles, and 20.5 sacks in the 37 college games. “I was tired, but I couldn’t be mad.”
After all, he’s living his dream, a dream so many other college football players have, but don’t get a chance to make a reality. Even if it is as a role player, or roster long shot.
Chicago White Sox place RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and reinstate OF Andrew Vaughn
The Chicago White Sox placed starter Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19-related injured list and reinstated outfielder Andrew Vaughn from the 10-day IL, the team announced Friday.
Giolito began experiencing symptoms Wednesday, the team said. He is expected to rejoin the Sox next week.
Vaughn went 2-for-7 with two solo home runs and three runs in two rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte this week. He was on the injured list since May 2 with a bruised right hand.
Mets catcher James McCann breaks bone in left wrist, could miss six weeks
Not much has gone wrong for the Mets to start the 2022 campaign.
But the first-place Mets suffered a blow on Friday when it was announced that catcher James McCann suffered a broken bone in his left wrist and will need surgery.
The Mets projected his recovery time at approximately six weeks.
McCann was placed on the 10-day IL.
Developing story, check back for details.
