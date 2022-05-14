News
With subtle swing changes and a ‘five-tool’ skill set, Jorge Mateo has locked down the Orioles’ everyday shortstop role
Ryan Fuller sees the incremental changes every day in the batting cage, the subtle tweaks to shortstop Jorge Mateo’s hand positioning, his load and his stance. They add up to a larger overhaul, but in small doses, the alterations aren’t as jarring to the Orioles’ co-hitting coach.
But to Darren Holmes, the assistant pitching coach who throws on-field batting practice, those changes to Mateo’s approach came in one fell swoop. He doesn’t see Mateo each day, as Fuller does, so his amazement at the adjustments served as validation.
“For someone else to see it, like, ‘Oh man, that looks different,’ it was kind of like, ‘All right, it’s moving the needle a little bit here.’” Fuller said.
So much of Mateo’s game is developed. He’s a plus-fielder with elite speed. He can hit for average, steal bases and surprise with occasional power. According to Sports Info Solutions, Mateo ranks fifth in the league among shortstops with four defensive runs saved.
But doing it all at a consistent level has been Mateo’s largest challenge — and one he hasn’t faced at the major league level until this season. As the Orioles’ everyday shortstop, Mateo is putting together the last piece in his puzzle, adding consistency in the shape of a nine-game hitting streak to the rest of the tools he already possesses.
Mateo is in a role he’s always wanted. And he’s living up to the billing.
“He’s never had an opportunity to play every day, and he’s gonna have the opportunity to play shortstop here,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I want him to take it and run with it.”
The path for Mateo has been filled with roadblocks. A former highly ranked prospect with the New York Yankees, he was packaged as part of the deal that sent Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics to the Bronx.
He was then dealt to the San Diego Padres in 2020, where he made his major league debut as a utility fielder. With Fernando Tatis Jr. patrolling shortstop, there wasn’t a clear path to everyday playing time there.
And then in August 2021, the Orioles selected Mateo off waivers, opening the door for the 26-year-old. He showed flashes of his potential to finish that season, playing all over the field.
Mateo arrived to spring training this offseason with a goal, however. And after hitting .381 with a 1.315 OPS in nine spring training games, Hyde pulled Mateo aside.
“We want you to be our shortstop,” Hyde told him.
It’s all Mateo wanted to hear.
“Now I get the opportunity,” Mateo said. “I know how to deal with it. It’s a good opportunity for me, and I try to take advantage of it and make the team proud.”
There were adjustments Fuller wanted to make, though. With a shortened spring training because of baseball’s 99-day lockout, the hitting coach waited to make most of the major adjustments until Mateo had made the big league squad, giving them more time to work one-on-one.
First came the change to his stance, with Fuller trying to stop Mateo’s bottom half from drifting toward the pitcher. Then came the decision to alter Mateo’s load, bringing the bat back into his shoulder joint to allow for a longer bat path in the zone. With his speed, Mateo said his focus is to put the ball in play, because “something is going to happen.”
“It’s just kind of piecing lower-body efficiency with upper-body efficiency,” Fuller said. “He’s ultra-talented, obviously. We all see that every day. But consistency with the bat has been a big focus for us.”
As that consistency at the plate grows — a nine-game hitting streak bringing his average to .243 with a league-best 10 steals — it couples with the flashy plays he makes at shortstop. Twice he’s turned double plays after racing into center field, snaring a popup and firing the ball to first to nab a runner. He made a twirling throw on a sharp grounder up the middle Friday.
They’re standout moments that look routine at this point. And they’re part of the reason he’s locking down his role as Baltimore’s everyday shortstop, proving for the first time in his major league career that the lineup card is where his name belongs each game.
“He’s a five-tool guy when you look at him,” Fuller said. “It’s fun to see him play.”
()
News
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 READ MANGA and Release Date
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is set to release on May 20, 2022.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of the My Hero Academia Chapter 353.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
My Hero Academia fans need to know when will be Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia will be released, the date, time, lineup, and other details. This page is updated with all the details of My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is being released and will surely update as soon as possible.
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Updates
My Hero Academia is one of the most important Japanese manga series of this style. The series was first launched on July 7, 2014. Since he is opening some chapters for the first time, the quality of this episode is very high.
The final chapter premieres, and fans love it. After the last chapter, when the next chapter 353 comes out, you should know the My Hero Academia Chapter 353 release date. It is expected to be broadcast within a quarter of the day in 2021.
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Release Date And Details
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is set to release on May 20, 2022, and as uh you know the raw scans will be coming two-three days before the release. final release and spoilers are still left.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
This series has gained a lot of popularity recently and the fans are curiously waiting for the release of the next chapter.
What’s for lunch? pic.twitter.com/6RDKmfUASG
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 27, 2022
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia is set for 20th May 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
All anime fans are preparing for another exciting style of My Hero Academia. The manga returns with a new chapter, and all fans are eagerly looking forward to Chapter 353. Just because it fascinates all fans. In the last few episodes of the show, we saw Ikuhisa hanging out with a scientist.
Baggio told Deco that in return, he would unlock the fourth and sixth aircraft carriers once and for all. Bachau said he was another person when he was resting and called him an idiot. Originally written by Kohei Horikoshi and printed in English by Viz Media.
He was supported by Kazumas Sanjoba and Hiroshi Kamei. Lin Youji discovered it. The fifth part of one of the most famous comic series.
The new chapter begins with Fripp’s famous high-level temperament. Chapter 321 Deku VS Class 1-A, the heavenly master understands Deku’s thoughts, once she makes a decision, she can complete the article and tell Fripp that she does not need your help.
Deku joked that he was writing. Some kind of reliable fake that I even deny. All seasons of the series have been well received by the public, including critics from all over the world, who praised each other for the most effective adaptations of manga and anime.
NEWS: 15 Superheroes Gather For My Hero Academia’s HERO FES. 2022 Event
READ: pic.twitter.com/9XHiH3YhmY
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 20, 2022
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Recap
Burnin, Kido, and Onima utilize their Quirks to safeguard Shoto as he prepares his impact, yet Dabi out of nowhere shows up behind him, having involved the Hell Spider as an interruption.
Dabi throws a blazing right hook at Shoto, asking him how he felt staying at U.A. with every one of the frightened regular citizens, as the child of Endeavor and sibling of Dabi.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/m5ronF7yjd
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 11, 2022
He proceeds with his attack, assailing Shoto as notwithstanding being “the kid brought into the world with everything”, favored with an ideal body perfectly located, he actually relies upon every other person, and like an insane manikin, he won’t ever make a thing of himself, releasing a Jet Burn assault that impacts Shoto straightforwardly into a structure.
In any case, Shoto figures out how to kill the hotness, amazingly. He answers that he’s not off-base and was brimming with uncertainty this time, perceiving himself as a “silly faker”.
Regardless of that, considering he thought Dabi was just at any point zeroed in on Endeavor, he’s happy to hear that he’s been watching out for him as well.
Subsequent to contemplating how he’s been chipping away at a move to keep the speed with everybody, he announces that he transformed Flashfire into something else, and presently it’s a transition to stop him.
Can Shoto DEFEAT Dabi?
This is the kind of thing fans have been bantering about for quite a while. Also, the second is at long last here. However, what will happen precisely? The historical backdrop of anime and manga consistently showed us the elder siblings being overwhelmed regardless of how extraordinary the younger siblings are.
On the off chance that Shoto’s “Flashfire Fist” closes things here, it would be frustrating, which we know won’t occur. How? Call it hunches, yet we as a whole realize this battle won’t go down that without any problem.
By the looks, doesn’t it seem like Dabi’s last battle? Dabi has been keeping himself alive just with the goal that he can cause his dad to feel the aggravation he felt this time. Also, this second feels like it. He will likely kill Shoto to cause his Endeavor to feel what it feels to lose everything.
Shoto being the hero will attempt to bring his older sibling back. Yet, for what reason does it seem like, eventually, Dabi’s fire will end? There would be a ton of admissions, and undoubtedly vast tears in our eyes. Dabi, the older sibling will have something up his sleeves that can bring Shoto down for good.
However, in anime and manga, the force of fellowship and love has generally been more prominent than the force of unadulterated contempt. So indeed, that summarizes everything. Despite the fact that Dabi might have finished Shoto’s whole vocation, things will end in an unexpected way.
Stay connected with Stanford Arts Review for all the latest updates.
The post My Hero Academia Chapter 353 READ MANGA and Release Date appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Chainsaw Man Chapter 98: Release Date, Time and Read Manga Online
The most probable theory says that Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 may release in the last week of July. But still, it’s not official news that’s why we can’t confirm it.
Chainsaw man, a new sensation in the manga world, successfully release one after another stunning chapter. With the help of a unique storyline already the manga won the heart of manga and anime lovers.
After reading the previous chapter now the fans and readers are eagerly waiting for the next chapter. So, if you are also interested in knowing more about this upcoming chapter, stay with us until the end.
After reading the whole article you get all the information that is disclosed in the market. But before going to that, let’s quickly talk about the Chainsaw Man manga series.
About Chainsaw Man manga series
Chainsaw Man is basically a Japanese manga series that is based on dark fantasy, fiction, and horror-comedy. The famous Japanese writer Tatsuki Fujimoto wrote this and also illustrated the series too.
As per the report, the series almost circulate over 11 million copies worldwide. Now if we see the plot then we see the main character named Denji. He is a young man who lives his life with lots of struggles and difficulties. As his father was not well healthy that’s why he has to work and pay his father’s debt. That’s why he works as a devil hunter and from here the original story start.
So, if you are not still not read it then go immediately and read it from start. I hope the storyline and all entertain you very much.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 Release Date
After watching the previous chapter fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming one. But still, now the publisher doesn’t disclose any particular release date regarding this. But maybe it will be released very soon as the fans demanded it.
The most probable theory says that it may release on the last week of July. But still, it’s not official news that’s why we can’t confirm it.
How to Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 Online?
Like the other chapter, Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 will is also released on Viz media’s official website. Here you can read it by just paying $1.99 per month.
So, that’s all for today. Stay tuned with Stanford Arts Review for the latest updates.
The post Chainsaw Man Chapter 98: Release Date, Time and Read Manga Online appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date and Haitus Status
Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 is on Haitus. The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter was chapter 390 was released more than 3 years ago on “26 November 2018”.
Hunter x Hunter is considered and is one of the best manga series of all time. It is one of the best “Shonen Manga” series out there. This manga is so good and inconsistent at the same time. But despite being so inconsistent the popularity of this manga hasn’t dropped and people are still eagerly waiting for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391.
Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date
The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter manga that was chapter 390 was released more than 3 years ago on “26 November 2018”.
Togashi’s author comments are the realest thing you’ll ever read in Shonen Jump pic.twitter.com/qCe4KAJ4Ii
— Joey Weiser (@joeyweiser) May 18, 2016
This manga was created by famous Mangaka “Yoshihiro Togashi” and it is one of the longest-running series. It was adopted for the anime series in the year 2011 which is worldwide famous anime series.
Hiatus isn’t the new thing for this manga as first it happened in the year 2014 and continued for the next two years and ended in 2016.
This hiatus was the first one for Hunter x Hunter and it is one of the longest hiatus by any manga series after that, 2018 Hunter x Hunter broke its record two years ago in November after releasing its chapter 390 it went on another long hiatus which still isn’t over.
This time this hiatus is going on for more than two years and every manga fan is craving the new chapter.
— Yoshihiro Togashi (@HaitusXHaitus) June 21, 2017
Reason for a Long Hiatus
The reason behind such a long hiatus and the reason why not a single chapter was released in the span of the last two years is Yoshihiro Togashi.
All this is happening because Togashi is suffering from health issues and he is on a break so that he can recover from his back problems and can get back to continue his world-famous manga. Togashi is suffering from lumbago which is causing him lower back pain.
According to Togashi tweet which was two years ago in the Shounen Jump that he has already made the next 10 chapters in the manga series and he will continue the work as soon as he will get better. It means that he has already made manga till chapter 400 and manga will return soon and will break its hiatus.
When Can We Expect Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391
Because the last chapter of the manga was called “Clash: Part 1” the next chapter in Hunter x Hunter manga can be called “Clash: Part 2”. If we talk about the cast then in the upcoming chapter we will see a lot of Hinrigh, Lynch Fullbokko, and Zakuro Custard as in the previous chapter they failed to achieve what they seek for.
They failed to kill Monera but without being caught they were successful in gathering important information from the Hia-Ye. We will get to see these characters in the next chapter and also we can see Kurapika and Hisoka in chapter 391.
Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date
In the past, many websites were claiming that the next chapter of this famous Manga series will be out by this year but it isn’t and 2020 is coming to an end but we will tell you the more expected time.
We can expect to get the new chapter of the Hunter x Hunter manga in the early months of 2021 and as it is yet not confirmed so stay with us as we will keep you updated.
No one can tell the exact date except Togashi but we can expect it in the early months of next year.
Stay Tuned with Stanford Arts Review for More Updates
The post Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date and Haitus Status appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
With subtle swing changes and a ‘five-tool’ skill set, Jorge Mateo has locked down the Orioles’ everyday shortstop role
Best 308 Scope To Buy In 2018
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 READ MANGA and Release Date
Reading-The Best 15 minutes You’ll Ever Invest
Chainsaw Man Chapter 98: Release Date, Time and Read Manga Online
Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date and Haitus Status
The Inside Scoop on Forex
Top 3 Altcoins to Consider For Gains After Recent Market Slump
How to Choose a Profitable Share or Foreign Currency to Trade
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach