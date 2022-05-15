News
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
By CAROLYN THOMPSON, MICHAEL BALSAMO and DAVE COLLINS
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.
Police officials said the 18-year-old gunman, who is white, was wearing body armor and military-style clothing when he pulled up and opened fire at people at a Tops Friendly Market, the shooting streamed via a camera affixed to the man’s helmet.
“He exited his vehicle. He was very heavily armed. He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was livestreaming what he was doing,” city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference afterward.
Gramaglia said the gunman initially shot four people outside the store, three fatally. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots at the gunman and struck him, but the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest and had no effect, Gramaglia added. The commissioner said the gunman then killed the security guard.
Video also captured the suspect as he walked into the supermarket where he shot several other victims inside, according to authorities.
Police said 11 of the victims were Black and two are white. The supermarket is in a predominantly Black neighborhood a few miles (kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo.
“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”
Gramaglia said Buffalo police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.
“At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo police personnel — two patrol officers — talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear, surrendered at that point. And he was led outside, put in a police car,” he said.
The suspected gunman was later identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, a New York state community about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.
Wearing a hospital gown, Gendron was arraigned in court Saturday evening on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Another court hearing is scheduled for next week.
At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
Elsewhere, NAACP President Derrick Johnson issued a statement in which he called the shooting “absolutely devastating.”
“Our hearts are with the community and all who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. Hate and racism have no place in America. We are shattered, extremely angered and praying for the victims’ families and loved ones,” he added.
Separately, the Rev. Al Sharpton called on the White House to convene a meeting with Black, Jewish and Asian “to underscore the Federal government (is) escalating its efforts against hate crimes.” In a tweet, Sharpton said that “leaders of all these communities should stand together on this!”
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.
At the scene in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, police closed off an entire block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot.
Witnesses Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was receiving regular updates on the shooting and the investigation and had offered prayers with the first lady for the victims and their loved ones.
“The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” she said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.
More than two hours after the shooting, Erica Pugh-Mathews was waiting outside the store, behind police tape.
“We would like to know the status of my aunt, my mother’s sister. She was in there with her fiance, they separated and went to different aisles,” she said. “A bullet barely missed him. He was able to hide in a freezer but he was not able to get to my aunt and does not know where she is. We just would like word either way if she’s OK.”
Associated Press reporters John Wawrow in Buffalo and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report. Balsamo reported from Washington and Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.
News
Yoán Moncada gives the Chicago White Sox lineup some needed pop in his return from the injured list
Yoán Moncada felt “on time” at the plate while rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte as he recovered from a right oblique strain.
That preparation was on display Thursday when Moncada hit his first home run of the season at an ideal time for the Chicago White Sox.
The Sox trailed the New York Yankees by three runs in the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field but had two runners on and Moncada at the plate. The third baseman hit an 0-1 sinker from reliever Jonathan Loáisiga over the center-field wall for a tying home run in an eventual 15-7 loss.
“I went over there (to Charlotte) to take a good approach, the same approach that I have been doing,” Moncada said through an interpreter before Friday’s game. “I went over there to see a good pitch to hit and put a good swing and hit the ball hard somewhere.”
Moncada made his season debut with the Sox on Monday. He had four hits in his first 17 at-bats leading into his fifth game of the year Saturday against the Yankees.
Moncada, 26, entered Saturday slashing .235/.316/.412 with the home run, three RBIs, two runs and a walk. He had one hit in each of his first four games, including going 1-for-4 in Friday’s 10-4 loss to the Yankees.
“I felt really good and I’m still feeling good,” Moncada said. “The most important thing for me is continuing working hard and continuing with my approach at the plate.”
Moncada suffered the injury during the final day of spring training in Glendale, Ariz. The Sox placed him on the injured list April 5.
“I thought it was going to be less time (away), but it was more than that,” Moncada told reporters Monday. “But I’m just really happy to be back with the team.”
Moncada added that he was “100%. I don’t feel anything. I’m ready to go.”
The time in Charlotte helped with the preparation. He slashed .318/.360/.636 with a double, two homers and five RBIs in six games with the Knights from April 30-May 7.
“I’ve said it before, I’ve come to really trust and respect what happens in Charlotte with (manager) Wes (Helms) and (hitting coach) Chris (Johnson), they’ve been right on every time last year and this year,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Saturday. “(Friday’s Yankees starter Gerrit) Cole comes out there and punches (Moncada) out, he punched out other guys who have been here. He’s throwing the ball well. (Moncada) got a base hit (against Cole in the fifth). I’m confident that he’s going to help us.”
The Sox regained another bat to lengthen the lineup this weekend with outfielder Andrew Vaughn returning from the injured list. Vaughn suffered a bruised right hand April 29. The Sox reinstated him from the IL on Friday and he started Saturday, batting fifth while serving as the designated hitter.
“Depth,” La Russa said of having Vaughn and Moncada back. “And if you watch (left fielder) Eloy (Jiménez) moving around, he’s going to be around soon too.”
Jiménez is recovering after suffering an injury on April 23 that required surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. His estimated recovery at the time of the injury was six to eight weeks.
“I try to be careful what I ask because it sounds like I’m pushing, so I just say how’s he running, how are his legs,” La Russa said. “Everybody believes his progress is really impressive. But there is a certain buildup in the muscle that has to happen, and you just can’t fast-forward that.”
The Sox are envisioning a roster at full strength. They took a step closer with Moncada in the mix.
“We’re glad to get him back,” La Russa said after Thursday’s 15-7 loss. “He’s already taking good swings. That (home run) was clutch.”
Moncada finished third in the American League with a .375 on-base percentage in 2021 and led the Sox with 33 doubles. After missing all of April, he’s ready to contribute.
“The way I’ve been taking my approach, that’s what I’ve been trying to do and get good pitches to swing,” Moncada said Friday. “Just be ready to hit the fastballs.
“My real focus right now is to make sure I’m swinging to hit the ball hard somewhere and swinging at strikes.”
News
Twins send ailing slugger Alex Kirilloff back to St. Paul
Alex Kirilloff said Friday he’s in a transition period, learning to swing through — well, exactly what isn’t quite clear — after having surgery last July that was intended to repair his right wrist.
On Saturday, the Twins optioned the outfielder / first baseman to Triple-A St. Paul so he can play every day and get the at-bats the team thinks he needs to adjust to his condition.
“He wasn’t going to be playing every day. He probably would have been in a rotation of some kind,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But I don’t think the best thing for him is to be in a rotation right now.”
Kirilloff was optioned to make room on the active roster for left-hander Devin Smeltzer, who was set to start against Cleveland on Saturday night.
Articulating exactly what’s bothering him has been difficult for Kirilloff, the Twins’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, although he knows it is caused — or at least was caused — by the ulnar bone in his right arm rubbing against a bone in his wrist. Last July, he had season-ending surgery to fix the problem, but it doesn’t seem to have taken, despite the Twins insisting he’s healthy.
Kirilloff was given a cortisone shot on April 14 and placed on the 10-day injured list before playing a short rehab assignment in St. Paul. After being activated on May 7, he hit .333 for the Twins but is still looking for his first extra-base hit.
“Medically, he’s completely clear — from the doctor’s side, from the specialist he would go see, from our medical team, and from his point of view, too,” Baldelli said. “And he’s figuring out, I think, his new reality after coming back from the procedure and everything, just exactly what everything is going to feel like, and it probably does feel a little different now.”
Asked on Friday if that means adjusting to the reality of pain or discomfort in his wrist, Kirilloff said, “I hope it’s not going to be like that, but since (the surgery), there’s a lot of swings where I feel it.
“It’s one of those things where I think guys have played through it before. Obviously, I had the procedure done, so I’m optimistic that the discomfort and adjusting to that will, one, I’ll be able to handle it and, two, it will kind of subside.”
60-DAY FOR SANO
To make room on the 40-man roster for Smeltzer, the Twins placed Miguel Sano on the 60-day injured list. The first baseman injured his knee after his walk-off single against the Detroit Tigers on April 26, and on May 5 had surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
“His timeline, even originally I think, was going to be close to that — especially the getting back (part),” Baldelli said. “He’s going to need (rehab) at-bats, as well, when he’s completely healthy.”
With Sano on the IL and Kirilloff in St. Paul, the Twins will mostly rotate Luis Arraez and rookie Jose Miranda at first, Baldelli said, adding that veteran catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela could play first in a pinch.
“We don’t have the most experienced bunch to go play first base, but that happens,” the manager said.
MORE THAN A FEELING
Smeltzer became the 41st player to log a game with the Twins this season, and a lot of those players have found themselves major league teammates with former teammates in Minnesota’s minor league system.
Seven players have made their major league debuts this season, including former first overall draft pick Royce Lewis, who hit a grand slam for his first major league home run in Friday’s 12-8 victory over Cleveland.
A few of the other rookies could feel it coming when the shortstop stepped into the box with two out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
“We were saying, ‘You know, he’s going to hit a home run right here, man,’ ” said outfielder Mark Contreras, who started the season in St. Paul with Lewis and Miranda. “It was just felt among us, like, ‘He’s going to do it right here.’ And for him to do it, that’s truly special. That’s just the beginning for him. He’s going to play this game for a long time.”
Miranda made his debut last Thursday against the Houston Astros and hit a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat, driving in former minor league teammate Gilberto Celestino.
BRIEFLY
Right-hander Bailey Ober, on the IL since April 30 with a groin strain, was scheduled to pitch for the Saints on Saturday in Columbus. If it goes well, the Twins expect him to return during a road trip through Oakland and Kansas City. … Center fielder Byron Buxton, managing knee and hip issues, was given a day off Saturday. … David West, acquired with Rick Aguilera and Kevin Tapani in the 1989 trade that sent Frank Viola to the Mets, passed away Saturday after fighting brain cancer. He pitched in World Series for the Twins (1991) and Phillies (1993).
News
Bruce Zimmermann’s quality start wasted by Orioles’ anemic offense in 3-0 loss to Tigers
Barring the changeup he left atop the strike zone to begin the seventh inning, Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann hadn’t missed many spots Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. That’s the way he’s been all season, giving the Orioles a chance every time he takes the mound.
He did so again Saturday, allowing two earned runs in his six-plus innings. But as the Orioles lineup continued an anemic stretch in the first two games of this series, the chance fell by the wayside, handing Zimmermann a loss when he supplied an outing worthy of more.
The 3-0 defeat for the Orioles secures a series loss, their offense a whisper that couldn’t keep up with the Tigers — even though Detroit’s batters hardly produced a roar.
“We haven’t given him a lot of run support in his starts,” Trey Mancini said of Zimmermann. “At the same time, that doesn’t matter to him at all. He goes out there, no matter what the score is, and he’s going out there and pitching really well.”
Three times an Orioles (14-20) batter reached base with one out or fewer in the third, fourth and fifth innings after walks from Anthony Bemboom and Mancini as well as a single from Tyler Nevin, Baltimore’s first of the day. Each time, those runners were wiped out by double plays. And when Mancini singled to lead off the ninth, a sharply hit grounder from Anthony Santander (106.3 mph) turned into another two outs.
Baltimore couldn’t push a runner into scoring position until the seventh inning, when a grounder from Ramón Urías ate up third baseman Jeimer Candelario and wound up in shallow left field for a double. But even then, a pop up by Rougned Odor and a Nevin strikeout ended that threat.
It continued a dismal offensive display from Friday night, when the Orioles hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 runners in a 4-2 loss. On Saturday, there were fewer runners to strand, even with an early departure for right-hander Michael Pineda.
After a rocket from Urías ricocheted off Pineda’s forearm, the 33-year-old starter exited just one out into the second inning with a right hand contusion. That set up an unexpected bullpen day for the Tigers, but the following pitchers blew through the Baltimore order. Five relievers covered the remaining 7 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits.
“It’s not always easy, I’m sure, when your pitcher and starter unexpectedly goes down,” Mancini said. “But those guys came out and did a really good job for them today. Got a lot of double-play balls in big situations, which is something as an offense we’ve got to improve upon.”
Some of the Orioles’ misfortune came down to ill luck. Twice Mancini hit balls to deep right field, leaving his bat at over 100 mph with expected batting averages at or above .770. Both were caught just shy of the fence. Eight of the top 12 hardest hit balls were from Baltimore batters, per Statcast, yet seven of those resulted in outs.
There’s another side of it, though, that revolves around the absences of injured starters Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays. Without those two bats in the middle of the lineup, the Orioles lack much of their firepower, something that had finally started to show after an April in which Baltimore plated 62 runs, the second fewest in the majors.
The injuries to Hays and Mountcastle propelled Urías into the cleanup hole for the first time in his career, perhaps the most obvious sign that there were few places for manager Brandon Hyde to turn. And it led to a poor offensive showing, lacking any support for another serviceable start from Zimmermann.
“That’s two of our top-of-the-order guys, two of our run producers for us, guys we’re relying on to count runs,” Hyde said. “But other guys have to step up. It’s a 26-man roster. We’re in the big leagues. And we’ve got to be able to hit.”
Another quality outing
The two pitches Zimmermann wishes he could have back both left the yard in a hurry. There was the high changeup to lead off the seventh that Willi Castro launched into the bullpens, ending Zimmermann’s outing. And there was a sinker Zimmermann left high in the zone for Eric Haase to catch.
“They jumped on me on a couple of those balls, which, when you’re in the zone as much as I am, you kind of have to expect that, especially third time through,” Zimmermann said. “That’s on me to know that and mix a little better.”
But the two solo homers and earlier sacrifice fly were minor miscues of another strong showing — something Zimmermann has done all year. Zimmermann gave up two earned runs on seven hits while recording one walk and two strikeouts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each start, although he hasn’t pushed beyond six innings.
That’s the next step for Zimmermann, who said he’s still figuring out how to go there.
“The seventh is kind of the monkey on my back right now,” Zimmermann said. “But I know I’m going to get it off soon.”
Around the horn
>> After throwing two scoreless innings and recording two strikeouts in his major league debut Friday, right-hander Denyi Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. In his place, the Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna, adding another bat to the bench to cover for the absences of Hays and Mountcastle.
>> Left-hander Paul Fry, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk earlier this week, was designated for assignment Saturday, removing him from the 40-man roster. Baltimore claimed right-hander Beau Sulser off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned Sulser — the brother of former Oriole Cole Sulser — to Triple-A.
Sunday, 1:40 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
