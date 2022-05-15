Connect with us

11,835 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 348,155,467 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet

Published

17 seconds ago

on

  • Bitcoin is up 1.35% in the last 24 hours.
  • The transaction happened at 19:47:22 UTC on May 14, 2022.

After two days of stagnation, the BTC price is holding steady on Saturday. After a near two-year low, the sellers seem tired. With a gain of $5K, the price immediately rebounded from Thursday’s lows. There’s also a bullish pattern on the weekly chart that’s hoping for an increase.

The price of BTC is making a valiant effort to rise, but it has run into significant resistance to the upward in recent sessions. The price of Bitcoin has fallen by 63 percent from its record high of $69,000 in November. Even in an oversold market structure, the weekly time period has a reasonable possibility of recovery.

The horizontal resistance zone would be $40,000 for an acceptance above $34,000. On the other hand, a sudden increase in the number of people placing orders to sell might drop the price. In addition, a daily candlestick below $25,000 would set off a crucial level to increase the selling into December 2020 low, $18,000.

Whale Alert

Whale Alert uses one common format to record transactions from various blockchains. Thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses are stored in these databases, which are regularly updated using artificial intelligence (AI).

A whale sent 11,835 Bitcoins to an unknown wallet. Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and monitoring business, also reported that the transaction was valued at $348,155,467 USD. The transaction happened at 19:47:22 UTC on May 14, 2022. Moreover, according to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $29,809.72 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,939,802,713 USD. Bitcoin is up 1.35% in the last 24 hours.

20 seconds ago |