5 Questions Buyers Should Ask Themselves Before They Buy Any House!

Since, for most people, the asset value of their house, represents their single – biggest, financial asset, wouldn’t it make sense, if potential, qualified home buyers, took the time, and based their decisions, on a variety of well – considered, common sense, considerations, etc? After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, it concerns me, so few of these people, do so! Anyone/ everyone, considering, buying a home, should ask himself, at least, 5 questions, in order to make the wisest, best decision, for them! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 specific, relevant questions, which would help in this process, etc.

1. Can I afford it?: Many individuals seem, to believe, as long, as they qualify for a mortgage, and have sufficient funds, on – hand, for any needs, in terms of down – payment, and closing costs, they can afford the specific purchase! However, this doesn’t consider, other, key considerations, such as, one’s comfort, in terms of monthly costs, including mortgage principal and interest, real estate taxes, and escrow payments, as well as having the reserves, needed, for contingencies, such as repairs, renovations, maintenance, upgrades, etc! Ask id you would be comfortable with the economic stresses, of doing so!

2. Does it meet my immediate needs?: Define, determine, and know, your immediate, personal needs, in terms of housing, and owning a home, of your own! What do you believe, you currently, need, and, are you making this purchase, simply, as a shorter – term, starter home – type purchase, or, as your home for life (or, an extended period)!

3. Intermediate and longer – term: What do you believe, your intermediate, and longer – term housing needs, might be? How comfortable, are you, in terms of your future, personal finances, etc, ability to maintain a specific life – style? Are you employed, and/ or, involved, in a secure situation, or, do you expect, there is a better – than – average – probability, you will decide to, or need to, relocate? Be prepared!

4. Strengths and weaknesses/ Pros and Cons: Many make purchase decisions, based, predominantly, on, their emotions, when, it would make more sense, to consider, the logical considerations, etc, of your decision! What are the strengths and weaknesses, of a particular house and property, and why, are these factors, considered, as – such, by you? Pay attention to both, the pros and cons, in – detail, and thoroughly!

5. How about the specific house/ property?: Why have you chosen, this particular house, and property? How might it satisfy your needs, and wishes, and, what do you like, and dislike? What is, in, move – in condition, and what do you feel, needs relatively, immediate, renovation/ upgrade,, etc? Why have you chosen this location, etc?

The more – prepared, one is, the better, the probability, they will make the right decision, for them, when they purchase a specific property! Are you ready, willing, and able, to proceed, with the common sense, to make the best, overall decision, for you, and your personal needs, etc?