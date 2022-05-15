Finance
5 Reasons to Embrace Digital Marketing
The spread of Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all around us. Businesses and lives in general have suffered a lot and we still seem to be inside a tunnel with a hope to see the light soon. Various businesses have been pushed to their limits and they are forced to re-strategize and re-invent themselves. Innovation has become the key to their survival.
While the new age businesses already had the edge of being digitally active, their reliance on digital marketing grew even further. On the other hand, the businesses that relied more on conventional forms of marketing like in-person events, trade shows, and exhibitions etc., suddenly found themselves in troubled waters. Hence, there has been a pressing need for the companies to go for digital transformation to stay competitive and to avoid extinction.
Here we mention 5 reasons for the businesses to embrace digital marketing at the earliest.
- Visibility and Competitive Edge: With the growing penetration of the internet, it is getting increasingly common for people to go online to initiate their search for products and services. They usually discover your products and services through e-mails, Search engines, social media channels, and websites etc. The more you are found online, the more business opportunities it can generate. No wonder, digitally adept companies are doing more business. Hence, investing in digital marketing can give you that competitive edge.
- Performance analysis and building strategies in accordance with that: Once you have started implementing digital marketing strategies, you can monitor your campaigns’ performance with analytics tools like Google Analytics, Facebook Analytics, and Instagram Insights etc. For example, Google Analytics can help you to keep a track of key metrics such as number of visitors, bounce rates, and time spent on different pages of your website. It helps you gather information on what is working and what is not. Moreover, you can develop your future strategies based on these insights.
- Marketing budget optimization: Last year was a nightmare for businesses in tourism, hospitality, events, and travel etc. Even other businesses that relied heavily on traditional forms of marketing suffered a lot because of the lockdown restrictions. However, there have been enough stories of how switching to digital helped them stay afloat in new normal. Even though the marketing budgets took a hit, some businesses were wise enough to redirect what was available towards digital marketing. It became an eye opener for many of them as they found newer avenues for lead generation. It has granted the businesses a vision to optimize their marketing budget in a way that they make the best use of both conventional forms of marketing and digital marketing.
- Empowerment of employees: With more and more businesses adopting an integrated marketing strategy, employees feel empowered because digital tools enable them to accomplish their jobs faster and with increased transparency. Since this is an ever-evolving field, learning and development is a key aspect of this job. All of these contribute to innovative business practices that enable employees to make informed decisions faster.
- Increased Revenue: With multiple digital marketing channels at your disposal and their effective usage, you can increase your organization’s revenue at a faster rate. 81.7% of respondents in a survey conducted by Grin agreed that digital marketing increased their financial performance. This is purely because of a data-driven marketing model with innovative concepts and strategies which help organizations to reach new markets while keeping the existing markets equally interested.
While adopting digital marketing strategies became a sort of emergency pill in this pandemic era, there are enough reasons to believe that they will continue to be an integral part of organizations’ marketing strategies when things are back to normal. Moreover, they would be more prepared to handle any such eventualities in future.
Benefits of Buying Affordable SEO Services From Internet Marketing Experts
SEO or Search Engine Optimisation is used by website owners to improve their Google search ranking & associated traffic. A team of SEO experts is required to do a complete SEO job for a website. There are multiple affordable SEO internet marketing companies available to deliver SEO Packages. To buy SEO services online is more economical rather than hiring a SEO in-house team to do the same job. An online SEO company needs to evaluate your website if you are looking for custom made solutions. But for most of the small and medium sized websites, a pre packaged SEO service should be sufficient. You may buy SEO online, also when you need to execute only a few SEO elements for your website.
There are multiple elements when it comes to complete SEO. It starts with on-page optimization and includes a variety of submission services. A new website or a website which is doing SEO for first time, requires a complete re-haul of its website to include keyword suggestions from on-page optimization team. Again SEO experts would do a very good keywords analysis to come up with right kind of keywords for your SEO project. You should therefore buy services only from a qualified SEO internet marketing company. An affordable SEO solution would also do the sitemap submission for your website to various search engines.
This SEO service is quite affordable and you may buy only a part of submission services, as what suits your marketing budget. There are multiple offerings under this banner; including directory submissions, article submissions, social bookmarking etc. One may also look for affordable SEO services, which provides RSS Feed submissions & Press Release submissions too. When you buy service, you should confirm if the online SEO Company provides content writing services too. Most of the time, a website may not have relevant articles, press releases etc, stuffed with the suggested keywords. These articles are required during submission service.
If budget permits, one should look for SEO internet marketing company which provides Blog posting, Forum participation, Video submission & various other value added services. An affordable SEO service may provide all these services under a single banner. With a qualified SEO experts team at your disposal, your website search rank on Google would improve drastically. Needless to say this would help improve traffic to your website resulting into better profits. Thus it’s important to buy affordable SEO services from a well qualified online SEO company. It’s a prerequisite to your online business success and profits.
Digital Signatures and Certificates
When we think of VPNs, often our first thought is that of encryption of the user data. But adversaries or those intent on reading the data could However an attacker could record a conversation and then replay the replies between to participants. What we need to do is to be able to ensure the source of the data is genuine, and that is where digital signatures and certificates comes in.
To construct a Digital Signature, public key encryption systems must be in place. The construction of the Digital Signature entails applying a hash function to the message by concatenation of the message with a known secret key and then applying a mathematical function which will produce a fixed length output known as the digest. The digest is then encrypted with the public decryption key which produces a signature that can be appended to the message to verify that the message is from the genuine source.
The receiver recalculates the hash function and compared with the signature after applying the public key. If the two match, then because only the originator could have known the hash function and the private key, the message must be genuine.
Message Digest algorithms use Hash functions to map many potential inputs to each of a large number of outputs. What is normally produced is a fixed length field, typically a few hundred bits in length. A secret key is shared between sender and receiver and by concatenating this with a message for transfer, the digest is produced.
MD5 (Message Digest 5) is probably the most common hash function used, and it produces a 128 bit digest which is often appended to the header before the packet is transmitted. Any change in the message will cause the digest to change, and even the source and destination IP addresses can be used together with the message contents when creating the digest, which validates the addresses.
Another popular hashing algorithm is SHA (Secure Hash Algorithm) that produces a 160 bit digest ensuring greater security than MD5.
It doesn’t matter how long the digest is, an identical digest will always result for an identical packet. But anyone wishing to attack the system could monitor exchanges and determine which packets sent in what ever order would result in some known result. This result could therefore be reproduced by replay of the messages. This is known as a collision attack.
HMAC (Hash-based Message Authentication Code) can be used to combat collision attacks by including two calculated values know as ipid and opid, which are initially calculated using the secret key for the first packet and recalculated for subsequent packets. The values are stored after each packet and recovered for use in the calculation of the digest for the next packet. This ensures that the digest is always different even for identical packets.
A Digital Certificate is produced using some known information such as name, address, mother’s maiden name, house number, National Insurance number, or indeed anything. This information is appended to the public key and then used as part of the hash function to create the digest which is then encrypted using the private key through a secure encryption system such as RSA or AES.
A Digital Certificate can be validated by passing it through the public encryption process with the public key for the user to yield the digest. This can be compared with the calculation of the digest from the claimed identity of the user and their public key. If the two calculations yield the same result then the certificate is valid. Digital certificates are appended to messages to verify the authenticity of the source of the message.
Growing Your Business Through Plumber Internet Marketing
To successfully conduct plumber marketing, one must provide a daily and sustained amount of commitment to make things happen. It is not possible to find any short cuts to marketing; there are no magic potions that will flow through your plumbing business to bring droves of new clients to your doors. Rather, you will need to have a strong commitment to sales marketing if you are serious in getting the message of your business out into the face and eyes of the public.
The center of what leads a plumbing business to success is attention to marketing. It is not possible to find your prospective clients out of thin air, start and set appointments with them, and run projects through to completion if you do not have a compelling plan for plumber marketing. Marketing is the oil that keeps your business lubricated; it is what keeps your credit card machine or cash register going while all the other plumbers are waiting for the phone to ring.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of plumbers have no idea about how to market themselves. In fact, they tend to just copy their ideas for marketing from other plumbers. The secret is to lead, rather than to follow, if one is interested in successfully marketing one’s self as a plumber. The next four ideas are designed to give you a leg up when it comes to successful marketing tactics and procedures.
First of all, it is essential to practice plumber internet marketing and plumber SEO. This is done through having an up to date website on the internet. You will need to work at the SEO so you get a high ranking in Google, which will allow people to find you. People don’t use the Yellow Pages to find their plumbers anymore, and if you don’t have any form of plumber SEO, then no one will know you exist. However, with a good website and good search rankings, then you can do all sorts of things, including showing testimonials, providing coupons, and giving tips on plumbing for the DIY crowd.
You will also want to pick up a Google Places listing as part of your plumber internet marketing, as well as take advantage of social media. A Facebook page is a must to help potential customers figure out who you are and what you are up to. Similarly, a Twitter account can be used for pumping out instant messages about any bundled services or discounts you may offer.
Good old fashioned word of mouth, however, will still be your best friend as a plumber, even if you master plumber internet marketing. When you make your customers happy, they will recommend your business to any friends and family they have. Referrals are still how things work, and if you get people to say good things about you, you will do well.
