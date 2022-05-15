Finance
9 Basic Steps In Moving WordPress Website to a New Host
Not satisfied with the service? Not getting what you paid for? Not having 100% assistance from your provider and afraid of losing data? Well, you might want to start moving your WordPress website to a new host. Don’t worry about damaging your site. You can move your WordPress website to a new Host free from frustrations and delays once you follow the correct procedure. Here’s how.
- Select a New WordPress Host
It really takes time to migrate your WordPress website to a new host. So, you better take your time as well in choosing your new WordPress Hosting provider. If you prefer a shared hosting provider, Bluehost is the best for you. Plus, you are eligible for 50% discount. Siteground could be the best if you choose cloud hosting or location specific providers. Not to mention their three data center in the country.
- Back Up Your Website’s Files
After deciding which WordPress provider to choose, the next major project to do is to back up all data in your site. Remember to back up your files before making any change on your website.
Plugins that can back up your files are ubiquitous. You can choose any plugins of your choice. After installing the plugin, you will see a quick set up wizard. But prepare yourself for it uses manual steps to complete the process. You can have a FTP program then connect to your web host to copy your files to a folder on a computer. It might take sometimes to complete this step depending on the number of media uploads on your website.
- Migrate your WordPress Site
Don’t lose your patience yet. It will be easier. Just login to cPanel account on your web server and open phpMyAdmin application. Then, choose the database having your WordPress installation from the list and select Expert tab on the menu.
Quick export and SQL settings would be enough for the migration. The migration process will start once you click the Go button. Once the database and FTP transfer have both accomplished, you’re good to go on the next step.
- Create the WordPress Database on Your Chosen Host Server
You’re doing a great job. See, It’s not that difficult moving your WordPress Website to a new host. But before completing the migration, you must create a database where you can transfer your SQL data.
Connect your new web host to the cPanel software. In you find this process difficult, contact your web host support team to assist you in establishing your new data base. Don’t forget to jot down MySQL username and password for you might need that later.
- Edit the wp-config.php File
Open the folder on your computer where you downloaded the files on your website. Open wp=config.php that controls the connection between WordPress and your database. You have to make a copy of this file in another folder on your computer. Just to make sure you can still restore it after the changes. Next, open the original version of the file and do these three steps:
- Change the Database Name
Don’t be surprised if you see this:
- define (‘DB_USER’, ‘db_user’);
db_user – this part will be set to MySQL database name of your old web host. So you need to change to the name you just created.
- Change the Database Username
Change db_user from the old host’s username to the new one you just made.
- define (‘DB_USER’, ‘db_user’);
Change db_user portion from your old host’s username to match the new username you just created.
- Change the Database User Password
Lastly, edit the third line.
- define (‘DB_USER’, ‘db_user’);
Make sure change this to the new password you made for your MySQL. Then, save wp-config.php and close the file,
- Import Your Database
Alright! You just created your new database. This time around, Let us begin the import procedure.
Go to your new server then cPanel and open phpMyAdmin to choose the database on the left hand sidebar. From the navigation menu, choose Import tab. Click choose file from the File to Import section and click on SQL file you exported earlier. Uncheck the Partial Import check box, secure that it is set to SQL then click Go to start the import process. The import time depends on your database size. Notice you will receive a message confirming that the import has been finished.
- Upload the WordPress Files to Your New Host
After setting up the new database, start uploading the files on your website. Using FTP program, connect to your new web host and check to the folder where your website will be held. If it’s primary then upload the files to public_ HTML folder. Your website files will now include the updated version of wp-config.php having the remote directory selected. This would take several minutes. Just a reminder, do not remove these files from your computer. They will be needed until the last step.
- Link to New URL and Defining New Domain
To avoid any issues in this process just like others have experienced, do not include your links to other posts or inserted images directly by pointing to a URL on the server that may cause to break when moved a new domain. Run the search and place on the new domain you are transferring the site to not the old one.
Changing Site URL: You are changing the site_url and home URL values in your database while doing your search and replace on your old domain. This is for the assurance that when you log in it will automatically direct you to the new domain.
- Reconfigure the Domain’s DNS settings
You’re just a few steps away from the finish line. Before using this site you need to reconfigure your domain’s DNS settings. Since it will be point on your old host, you will have to point the correct records to the new IP address. Of course, that depends on where you registered your domain. Don’t worry because your domain registrar will provide you with all the information to make the process successful. The DNS changes can fully finish up to 48 hours. Do not make any changes on your website with in the 48 hours.
Right after the 48 hour period, you will be able to access the new web host on your website. You can now visit the old host to remove file but keep a back up of these files just to be on the safe side if in case you need to repeat the migration process.
As promised, moving your WordPress website to a new host will not make you sweat. If you follow these easy and friendly steps then you can successfully complete the process. If ever you have to move your WordPress to a new host again in the future, you can always refer to these steps.
5 Elements You Must Use While Writing A Perfect Business Blog Post
You may have read a lot of business blog posts. But, have you ever come across a perfect business blog post?
Do you know how to write it? If no, then read this post.
You must have a lot of business posts. Some are good while some may not be. But, there exist no perfect blog post. So to write a perfect business blog post, you need certain elements and strategies.
Before moving on to specifics of writing a perfect post, I want to tell you the most important component of the perfect business post. And that is before writing, just ask this simple question to yourself: “What’s the unique angle of this post, and how will it help my audience?”
It means just figure out how your post is different from others?
What are your readers interests and needs?
These two elements, uniqueness and audience targeting, separates good posts from the amazing ones.
Here are five elements that can consistently be found in popular business blog posts:
1. Captivating opening: The opening of your blog post is the hook that will get people to start reading. Without a captivating opening, audience may never even click on the article or be interested in reading it in the first place.
Headline of your blog is one of the most critical elements. A survey found that 80% of people will read the headline, and only 20% will read the rest.
If you want to get most clicks, your headline must be clear, concise and self-explanatory.
While writing the opening of a paragraph or sentence, try to put yourself in the mindset of your ideal reader: What problems will he or she be looking to solve?
What you can do to show that you understand what they are struggling with?
2. Use of a Relatable Image with a Caption: Cheap-looking or irrelevant images has the potential to completely undermine the rest of your content. So, it is better to first choose relating images for your post. Also, it is good to use captions in images wherever possible.
3. Outside Data and Information: Although this is important for all the blog posts, but when it comes to business blogging, it is very important. Many readers will approach your posts with a some doubt, particularly if you run a small business blog. So, you must use outside information to increase your credibility.
For example, you may use customer testimonials, research data or expert quotes in your business blog posts.
4. A clear Viewpoint: No one likes to read a wish-washy article. As so much content is available online, having a clear and focused point of view will help set you apart. Every blog post should have clear opinion or point of view.
5. Easy to read Structure: When you write a business post, make sure that it appears easy to read at its first glance. This means use short paragraphs, subheadings, proper use of headings, lists, and generally anything that makes your content appear less intimidating to read.
These were the five strategies that work well to increase clicks and social sharing of your content. So, next time when you write any business blog post for any company or article writing services, use these five strategies.
WordPress Hosting – Choosing the Best
Which is the best hosting provider for your WordPress blog? With so many companies and packages how do you choose which is the best for your blog? I’ve compared the leading hosting providers so that you can make the right decision.
Today there are a lot of hosting companies which you can choose to host your WordPress blog. Not all are the same however. Most will provide a reasonable level of service, with good uptime and features. But when your blog traffic grows will your hosting package have enough bandwidth? As your blog files increase will you have enough disk space?
I have compared the leading hosting providers and short listed the top packages. Each of these is perfect for running a WordPress blog. They all offer great uptime and support and enough bandwidth and disk space for your blog to grow without you having to go through the painful task of moving hosting company. Here are the top WordPress hosting providers.
1st place goes to BlueHost. BlueHost are one of the leading hosting companies today. They offer those extra touches such as the latest version of cPanel and Fantastico, so that you can easily install and manage your WordPress blog. With a massive 300Gb of disk space and 3000Gb of bandwidth you can happily grow you blog content and readership without outgrowing your hosting package.
2nd place goes to HostGator. They are the fastest growing hosting company on the internet. This is due to their excellent customer care and support response. With an incredible 600Gb of disk space and 6000Gb of bandwidth your blog can grow and grow and grow. HostGator offer unlimited domains and databases, so if you are looking to host more than one blog on your account HostGator are perfect.
3rd place goes to Hostmonster. Although cheaper than BlueHost and HostGator, Hostmonster offers excellent uptime and support. 300Gb of disk space and 3000Gb of bandwidth is more than enough for any growing blog. Perfect for anyone wanting to keep initial costs low.
I have used each of these hosting companies and can highly recommend them for your WordPress blog. Choosing the right WordPress host today will save you problems and headaches in the future.
Top SEO Services Can Guarantee Top Ranking on Search Engine Result Pages
In the process the services also ensure that they will not come across any unforeseen problems at later stages. Usually the service will assign one or more SEO specialists to make customized research for collection of necessary data that would help the optimization process.
Specialists assigned with the services will prepare a list of the targeted keywords that would attract most of the traffic vertically in the business. Specialist those are assigned with the task will finalize the best keywords for the website.
An important aspect of SEO services is content creation. Best SEO services will rely mostly on quality contents for search engine optimization on the web. Original and unique contents should be created to optimize the website whenever possible. Contents will take over as soon as the keywords are finalized.
Contents created would be search engine friendly as well as professionally created for marketing the site with human readers. All these can be done in close consultation with the webmaster so that the essence of the website is not compromised in any manner.
Next step for the SEO services procured would be website redevelopment. Team of the SEO services will help make the website search engine friendly by redeveloping the website using seamless integration of new and optimized contents, improved architecture, text and graphic, Meta tags, internal linking and sub-patterns. In all these the site keeps the integrity of the site as well as core values unchanged.
Any best SEO company will not overlook the essence of link development for website optimization. Links pointing to the website from other popular websites will give the site good page ranking. Numbers of highly effective link building strategies will include both one way links and quality contents from the relevant directories and websites. Reciprocal link exchanges with content relevant websites with good PR will help. Directory submissions for both free directories and fee based services will be helpful.
