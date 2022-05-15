Finance
A Freethinking Secular Wellness Enthusiast Interviews Dr Ken Cooper, Devout Christian – Happy X-Day
I am NOT neutral about Ken Cooper. I like the man. I admire his contributions and initiatives; he is an exercise and fitness pioneer whose works have benefited countless citizens. In fact, I consider Ken Cooper an American hero, a trailblazer who provided a foundation for the wellness movement. Ken is also a friend of mine — we have been together on many occasions and shared membership in the late and lamented “National Fitness Leaders Association,” an honorary body whose members were selected by the President’ s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports with support from Allstate Insurance Company and the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce. We have exchanged lots of materials over the years. Going way back, his books on aerobics were among the scientific resources that helped convince my graduate school administrators that wellness was a field deserving of the research I proposed for a doctoral dissertation.
March 4, 2011 was Ken Cooper’s 80th birthday. Let’s all give three cheers for a grand old man responsible for a world of good works. America is fat and unfit, for the most part, but not because Ken Cooper did not do more than his part to promote a healthy nation. In fact, without his presence on this earth for the past 80 years, things would be much worse. A few years ago, I did an extensive interview with Dr. Cooper. I told him that I thought he should consider promoting wellness more and fitness less, however important exercise is. I wanted him to be less of a guru, also, though our celebrity-focused culture no doubt applies all manner of incentives for him to go along with that role. But I have always wanted to see him lose that white coat, doctor outfit with stethoscope dangling from his neck. This first was seen on the cover of his books and later at his websites! In my quality of life way of seeing things, wellness lifestyles are not medical matters but challenges of philosophy and self-management (more more and far beyond the business of a doctor). The doctor image seems to portray an expert with authority, a figure who has all the answers. In a wellness context, the individual is the responsible agent – and a doctor, nurse and for that matter, all other professionals are simply resources for advice, when called upon. These are some of the concerns I raised with Dr. Cooper and are discussed in this interview.
The first challenge in my view is for physicians and other health promoters to empower consumers with the sense that they can take charge of their own lifestyles. (Not because of doctor’s orders but because they appreciate that exercise and a wellness lifestyle represent a better way to live, as well as a healthier choice.) I wonder if now it might be time for Dr. Cooper to go off on a very long vacation – he’s worked hard enough. Is there no end to how much endurance for duty this man has. Maybe he should slow down a bit-smell the roses more-it’s hard to believe that anyone (let alone a guy who just turned 80) is still going so strong.
A little background on the good doctor is in order for some younger readers. Kenneth H. Cooper, M.D., M.P.H., wrote the landmark book, “Aerobics” in 1968. This was based on groundbreaking work as a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon and director of the Aerospace Medical Laboratory in San Antonio. “Aerobics” introduced Cooper’s 12-minute test and his “Aerobics Point System.” The book represented a plea to refocus the entire field of medicine away from disease treatment to disease prevention through aerobic exercise. From this time forward, Cooper’s message has been: “It is easier to maintain good health through proper exercise, diet and emotional balance than it is to regain it once it is lost.” For at least 30 years, the message was not heeded. In part because of this message and because of a lot of other similar messages during the last decade, it is now happening – medicine is shifting toward prevention and even health promotion. But the transition is slow.
It is often said that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart brought more beauty into the world than anyone else; it is not unusual to hear similar high praise bestowed upon Cooper. It’s possible that he has motivated more people to exercise in pursuit of good health than any other person. A list of his achievements would take more space than allotted here but I’ll mention just a few:
* Author of more than 20 books, 30 million of which have been sold in 41 languages (and Braille).
* Set the standard for a fitness center. This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Cooper Aerobics Center in Dallas, which he founded and continues to head as president and chief executive officer.
* Consultant to the fitness world. At present, more than 2,500 universities and public schools utilize all or a part of his programs, as do military organizations in this country and abroad.
* Influence on public health. Cooper’s books, the impact of the Cooper Center research programs, his lectures and other initiatives have been highly influential in the 48 percent decrease in deaths from heart disease reported in America between 1968 and 1990.
* Promotion of exercise near and far. Cooper has appeared in fifty other nations. In Brazil, running is called “coopering” or “doing the cooper” and the national fitness test in Hungary is called the “Cooperteszt.”
* Professional consultation to individuals and business groups. Cooper and his staff are available for hire to assist companies of all kinds in the start up and design of wellness-related facilities and services. They do feasibility studies, facility design, club management, staffing, exercise equipment recommendations and more. He also manages several websites and markets a line of vitamin/mineral supplements.
* Produces and performs a weekly one-hour radio show.
When we spoke for purposes of this interview, we spent a bit of time discussing mutual friends, memories of meetings over the years, our respective personal fitness activities, the National Wellness Institute and assorted current events. He proudly mentioned the accomplishments of Cooper Center staff members, one of whom had just competed in the Hawaii Ironman Triathlon. Despite preparation at the Cooper Clinic, this person only managed the first two events (the 2.4 mile swim and 112 mile bike) – the run became a near-death experience. While we expressed respect for the dedication and commitment required for Ironman distance events, we agreed that such ordeals are not conducive to or even consistent with optimal health-thank goodness!
My first question was about personal change. I asked if his ideas had evolved over the years, volunteering that I sensed a shift in focus from a strict emphasis on exercise/fitness/ prevention/and testing to a broader awareness and promotion of personal effectiveness. In short, I noted a deliberate move toward wellness. He readily and enthusiastically agreed. However, he did not go on, as I anticipated, about such dimensions as humor and play, critical thinking, relationships, emotional intelligence or the quest for meaning and purpose, though I’m sure he values and promotes all of the above-and more.
Instead, he launched into a discussion of the Cooper Clinic and the research being done there on coronary heart disease and risk factors-and followed that with a commentary on high blood pressure and hypertension, HDL cholesterol and HDL ratios, percent body fat, smoking and alcohol consumption, treadmill performance time and pulmonary function! He mentioned the Center’s “Fitnessgram” project. To date, standard tests and individualized fitness report cards for more than ten million students have been distributed. Also noted was the fact that research data are collected daily at other divisions of the Cooper Aerobics Center. The Cooper Clinic has dozens of physicians who conduct comprehensive physical evaluations and provide recommendations for attaining and maintaining good health. The Center’s health club has 3,000 members engaged in supervised exercise programs. Each day, information is gathered and added to the computerized database. As at other high-end facilities, members have access to state-of-the-art workout facilities, classes, personal coaching, a day spa and outdoor/indoor running tracks. Cooper said he’s personally active in other Center offerings such as the live-in programs that range from four days to two weeks and include medical evaluations, nutritional counseling, supervised exercise, stress reduction training, wellness workshops and personal counseling.
Cooper did not think there was any conflict of interest in recommending his own brand of vitamins and mineral supplements, saying that this aspect of his program was integral to on-going research being done at the Center. I did not pursue this. I might at some future date, when I feel more like playing an investigative journalist ala John Steward or Mike Wallace. But, this chat was designed as a friendly interview.
Dr. Cooper is passionate about his mission. The ambitious agenda and diverse endeavors give meaning and purpose to his existence. His role is to reach out and be of service to others. His pace at 80 is not, of course, what it was – no one entering his ninth decade can be. His physician son Tyler will be his successor. After all, nobody, not even the Father of Aerobics, can live forever. I mentioned and he enthusiastically endorsed the sentiments of Hans Selye, who said, “there ‘s nothing wrong with retirement, so long as it doesn’t get in the way of your work.” He continues to speak with animation about his projects — he is a happy man who is somewhat maniacally-focused (in a nice way!) on his Cooper Center, Cooper websites, Cooper supplements, Cooper research, Cooper travels, Cooper lectures, Cooper videos, Cooper contacts and much, much more projects and services the names of which start with the word “Cooper.” It would not surprise me if there’s a fast food restaurant somewhere that offers a low-fat “Cooper Whooper Burger.” While financial and other forms of success seem to have come to him in abundance, he remains a warm, engaging and kindly figure who is remarkably friendly and accessible.
One of my questions was going to be “How do you avoid getting treated like a guru?” but decided that this was not appropriate for the obvious reason that he clearly enjoys being a guru. People probably reinforce it for him and it serves to boost the Cooper enterprises. Considering that he is first and foremost a physician prescribing for the ill and worried, well and unfit, that’s probably what his audience desires. Finally, given that he will be 90 in ten years and a centenarian ten years later, I wondered if he wants to be thought of as the “God of Aerobics” forever? But, I already felt I knew the answer. He would love it.
What Is a VA IRRRL or Streamline Refinance Loan?
The Veterans Administration (VA) offers a unique refinance option to people who currently have a VA home loan. This option is called the Interest Rate Reduction Refinancing Loan, or IRRRL for short. There are other people who call it a Streamline option to refinance. This type of mortgage refinancing is very advantageous to the veteran in several ways.
When a veteran applies for the IRRRL much of the paperwork is reduced since there is an existing VA loan in place. The certificate of eligibility, the appraisal and full credit file are not required. This makes the entire process much simpler and faster, thus the “streamline” tag.
There is a requirement that the homeowner must have made the previous 12 mortgage payments on time. In addition, if the current loan has a fixed interest rate then the new loan must have a lower rate. Home buyers that took advantage of an adjustable rate loan when they first purchased the home may refinance to a fixed rate whether the new rate is higher or lower.
Veterans usually do not have to worry about out-of-pocket costs for an IRRRL. The guidelines allow for fees and closing costs to be added to the new loan and financed over the duration of the mortgage.
Although the veteran is not allowed to receive cash from the closing of the new loan there is another bonus to this type of refinance. Homeowners can make energy saving improvements to the home up to a cost of $6,000 and include that amount in the new loan. This could be items such as insulated storm windows, improved duct work or improved insulation.
How to Obtain an Insurance Broker
What is company insurance & What are its functions and benefits?
A company insurance may be defined as a kind of coverage which can be utilized by big agencies to cover up various operational dangers together with robbery, financial losses, personnel’ health blessings and injuries.
Such an insurance plan is also known as commercial enterprise coverage and it is of superb gain for the officials who’re concerned or had been involved with the organization and obviously, for the enterprise itself. in this regard, it must be mentioned that the protection has certain limits.
The officers of the employer are held accountable for any nonpublic moves so that it will no longer be included by way of this insurance.kinds of corporate Insurance
Types of Corporate Insurance
Corporate coverage is a provision through which businesses can cowl their losses. here is a list of the types of company insurance to be had inside the marketplace; one ought to certainly have at the least this type of on the way to financially defend an organization and for keeping the enterprise walking swiftly.
1. Property Coverage: In case the assets of a company get broken by way of incidents which includes natural calamity, hearth, workers unrest, vandalism etc., assets insurance can assist cowl the losses. a few insurance plans cover all forms of incidents with an exception of only a few ones below their All-chance guidelines. on the other hand, there’s any other type of assets insurance this is referred to as peril-specific rules which provide monetary cowl best for the one’s losses that are indexed within the policy.
2. Expert Legal Responsibility Insurance: This form of insurance is also referred to as mistakes and Omission insurance (E&O) insurance and protects the enterprise from all types of negligence claims and sure mistakes. It differs from one industry to some other and is addressed via an industry-precise custom designed policy.
3. This form of corporate insurance is obligatory for any organization that offers with accounting, finance, consulting, healthcare, law, and insurance.
4. People’ Compensation Coverage: A business enterprise should upload workers’ compensation coverage in its insurance listing the moment its first employee is employed. It covers the medical remedy costs of the worker and affords compensation in case of death or disability of the employee at the same time as he/she is operating for the company.
5. Group Medical Health Insurance: One of the maximum important corporate insurance, organization medical insurance offers healthcare benefits to a collection of people, i.e. the personnel of a corporation. commonly, this coverage plan is uniform in nature and offers the identical benefits to all the individuals of the group. What’s extra, group medical health insurance enables in availing full-size tax benefits.
6. Product Legal Responsibility Insurance: when you have a commercial enterprise which manufactures products for mass consumption inside the fashionable marketplace, then you definitely should actually have Product legal responsibility coverage. although the producer is certain that the products are flawless and safe, you ever recognize if the product will become causing harm to a person. hence, the satisfactory option to protect a manufacturing business is with the help of this unique type of corporate insurance.
7. Commercial Enterprise Interruption Coverage: There are in all likelihood to be incidents while certain activities and occurrences can interrupt the regular path of your commercial enterprise. This insurance will assist cowl up the losses one faces in this interruption period. business Interruption coverage is the high-quality for a retail shop or for the form of enterprise wherein one needs a physical endpoint to get in contact with the clients.
As a result, there are numerous styles of company insurance that could help you at some stage in the path of your commercial enterprise and can assure full economic protection of the equal.
Features of Corporate Insurance
Although there are a couple of forms of business coverage and everyone has its own gain and blessings. but, there are positive common functions which all of these company coverage plans share. those are listed beneath.
Corporate coverage offers you the absolute lawsuit safety, regardless of the truth that there is something incorrect completed at the enterprise’s/professional’s behalf. Even after being accidentally negligent, with the assist of an insurance coverage, one shall be able to cover the losses and their enterprise can be properly-defended.
In some instances, the insurance organization appoints a lawyer to defend the business towards the claims.
The institution health insurance of the company may even act as a financial remedy to the employees in an effort to cowl any of the physical losses that they face including serious health issues or even loss of life.
Having your commercial enterprise completely insured isn’t the simplest important but is also a smart choice. each form of business, whether or not massive or small, need to definitely have positive sorts of insurance to cowl any extraordinary legal repercussions.
Benefits of Corporate Insurance
Benefits of corporate Insurance After analyzing the sorts and features of corporate insurance, it’s miles very plenty understood that it’s far one of the critical elements of an enterprise inside the direction of avoiding any hassle or loss. The advantages of commercial enterprise plans are as follows.
A corporate coverage facilitates hold the business jogging inside the face of a fiasco. it can shield your organization from lack of earnings caused because of severe failures.
Your commercial enterprise appears more credible when it’s miles included by means of insurance. personnel carries out higher after they recognize that there are provisions for his or her monetary safety if they’re not able to hold on their obligations. thus, you can entice and maintain your employees with the assist of group health insurance.
In case you are looking forward to having an enterprise settlement with a customer, the first component that your consumer will be aware of is whether or not your commercial enterprise is insured or not. some customers even specify that they may paintings with handiest those agencies that have their company nicely insured.
There’s additionally a provision of protection of your homes in opposition to the “Acts of God” consisting of Hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, and floods. The property and office shall be included in opposition to the losses incurred all through this direction of time. On account that personnel is the actual property of your business, it’s far them who hold your business strolling and flourishing. therefore, it’s miles your responsibility to ensure their safety.
Normal health-care centers, checkups, and reimbursement in case of incapacity or demise will make them rely on the business enterprise. This manner the organization too shall be able to maintain the first-class talents.
There are possibilities of robbery in any new enterprise. so as to guard the fixtures, computer systems, and many others. from robbery, those coverage plans are a must.
Therefore, a company coverage is a should for any organization planning to achieve extremely good desires in the future. To protect the interests of the employer and employees, employers must get the right insurance plans at the earliest.
if you are looking for a Corporate Insurance in Calgary [https://wescaninsurance.ca/], go to our internet site and we can tailor your health insurance in keeping with your budget.
Refinance Home Mortgage Loan – Fixing For Life
There are different reports everyday about the economy and interest rates on the news or papers. Mortgage interest rates are now at a record low. This is the point many homeowners make their decision. Some are concerned that interest rates will start going up shortly, some are worried that the house valuations are going to go down further.
Many of them are comfortable with their home and surroundings. What they are to do, how do they need to take advantage of the low rates and not worry about the house valuations for a while? Judging by history, house prices will come back up at some stage in the future. As long as they can secure their ship for the rough waters ahead, they should be alright in the long run. This may be the idea behind fixed rate mortgage.
This seems to be the view many homeowners are taking. High refinance Home Mortgage Loan applications are the evidence of that. Some take cash out home equity to pay their high interest credit cards and personal loans. Consolidate all their debts under one low mortgage monthly payment. Some put cash in to qualify for these refinance offers, reduce their debt and wait until the cost gets clear. There are probably many more reasons why people decide to refinance their mortgage now. It is not difficult to come up with another ten reasons.
Fixed rate mortgages are very popular. Fixing their home loan for life shows that homeowners are looking for stability. It provides an easy budgeting solution. Knowing exactly how much they are going to pay for their mortgage for the rest of their life is extremely satisfying in an environment of economic uncertainties. Just think about it for a second. They have a roof over their head that they can call their own home. On top of it, never changing monthly payments and they are done worrying.
Whatever your circumstances, get online now. Get your credit score free. Enter your details accurately and truthfully in one of the online mortgage quote systems and get up to four mortgage rate offers within hours. Within the next couple of hours you know where you stand with refinancing your loans. No guessing anymore. From there, you can compare those rates with your existing loans and find out how much you can save. There is no harm in this little exercise as you get all those free of charge.
