Finance
A Guide To Shop Insurance
Owning and running a shop can be hard enough work in itself, often seven days a week, without the additional worry of what might happen to your livelihood should the worst happen. Fortunately there are many different shop insurance policies available today covering all the risks that a retailer might face in running a business from a premises that sells goods and services to the public.
A shop insurance policy will contain a variety of covers, packaged up for the convenience of the shopkeeper.
These include shop buildings and contents cover, stock in trade cover, business interruption and loss of profits, money cover and staff fidelity insurance, legal protection, window & glass cover for shop fronts, goods in transit, public liability, employers liability, and various options to cover shop specific risks. Shop insurance packages will include as standard most of the above risks, whilst some insurers allow the prospective policyholder to select the covers that are appropriate for their particular type of shop.
Shop Insurers use various basic rating factors to decide premiums and postcode and annual turnover are major factors.
The location of your shop will largely determine the price you pay for cover, in particular for shop stock and contents. A shop located in a run down housing estate with known propensity for theft and vandalism will command a much higher premium than one located in a modern shopping centre with street security and CCTV. Annual turnover is used to calculate cover levels such as the impact of a loss on a shops ability to trade.
Shop buildings insurance covers the costs of rebuilding the shop and the costs of replacing the shop front, which is invariably made of glass. All buildings insurance covers permanent fixtures and fittings such as toilets and doors. This cover is available for both shop owners and those who lease the property.
Shop contents insurance covers all the additional shop fittings and equipment that is used in the daily running of the business. Most insurance companies will require a breakdown of the contents of the shop into sums insured fo business equipment, fixtures and fittings, electrical and computer equipment, tenants improvements, refrigerated stock and all other stock.
Shops that require protection for high risk goods held on the premises will usually need to declare the total values of each stock item. High risk shop stock and goods are those that attract thieves and are expensive to replace. Examples of high risk stock items are electronic equipment, cigarettes, and tobacco, designer clothing, computers and digital equipment, software, computer games and consoles, drugs pharmacy and medicines, watches and jewellery, mobile phones and radios, photographic equipment, power tools, TVs, DVDs, CDs and Wines and Spirits.
If your shop has high risk stock you can reduce the cost of your premiums by having adequate security in place. This includes an insurance company approved burglar and fire alarm, window grills, shutters and bars, CCTV and sprinklers. Many shop insurers will only offer stock cover if the minimum levels of security are in place for all shops, regardless of the stock contents held. A lot of insurers may offer further large discounts to the premium if the shop owner lives on or above the premises and is there at night.
Shops by their very nature deal with members of the public and a good insurance policy will usually contain liability cover as standard. This should include Public Liability of up to £2,000,000 for any one claim by a member of the public who may suffer loss or injury visiting the shop.
If you employ staff all policies will offer Employers Liability cover of up to £10,000,000 one event and because shops sell goods and services, Products Liability cover of £2,000,000 for any one period of insurance.
Other standard features of a shop insurance policy are various levels of cover for Legal expenses and Legal protection, Employers, Public and Products Liability, Loss of profits, Glass and Sanitary Ware, Money cover and staff Personal Accident assault, Business Interruption, Goods in Transit, Loss of Licence, Treatment Risks and Seasonal increases in stock contents value.
Finance
Donating To Charity – Why It Is Important
Global and local charities play a very important role in improving communities and the world in general. Charitable organizations support and raise funds for given groups and as a donor, you have the freedom to choose which charity you wish to donate to. People are passionate about different things and hence they will feel happy donating to some charities and find others not that touching for them to donate. With so many charities, however, you definitely will find a few that you are willing and happy to make donations to.
Most of the charities are self-funded, but there are others that are funded by governments. Whereas a few years ago most charities would be organized by churches, today, even individuals can team up with merchants to collect the funds and donations to support causes. There are actually online platforms that also take part in such donations. Amazon Smile is among the platforms that play a role in charity donations. For every purchase you make on the site, a small amount is donated to a charity of your choice. But why donate to charity?
Donating to charity helps people in need. Not everyone has access to basic human needs and when you donate to charities, you end up extending a hand to such people improving their life in the process. Helping the less fortunate is actually the major goal for most charities and whether you choose to donate cash, goods or time; you will be helping out a needy person somewhere in a huge way.
Donating makes the world a better place. There are so many causes supported by charitable organizations. Whether you choose one that supports the less fortunate or those that are driven to protect the environment, you will be making the world a better place. Contribution to the society in whatever forms definitely make a difference and you will leave a legacy behind by being caring enough to make a change where it is needed most.
Donations support causes that you are passionate about. You, for instance, could be passionate about making it possible for every child to get a good education, yet you might not have the capacity to even fully sponsor one child. Through charities you will be able to team up with those you share the same passion to make a difference in the lives of thousands of children who cannot afford to go to school. You will have a feeling of worthiness, when you are at least able to support what you believe in even in the smallest way possible.
Donating helps you meet new people. This is especially the case when you choose to be part of volunteer programs that take the goods or monetary support to those in need. Charitable drives will open up opportunities for you to meet new people who are just as passionate about the cause as you are. When you mingle with like minded people, you can create lasting relationships and even come up with even better ideas to make a difference in the lives of others and the world as a whole.
Finance
Trademark Law India
Trade Mark means a registered trade mark or a mark used in relation to goods for the purpose of indicating or so as to indicate a connection in the course of trade between the goods and some person having the right as proprietor to use the mark; and a mark used or proposed to be used in relation to goods for the purpose of indicating or so as to indicate a connection in the course of trade between the goods and some person having the right, either as proprietor or as registered user, to use the mark whether with or without any indication of the identity of that person, and includes a certification trade mark.(See Section 2(v) of the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958)
In other words, a trade mark is a visual symbol in the form of a word, a device, or a label applied to articles of commerce with a view to indicate to the purchasing public that they are the goods manufactured or otherwise dealt in by a particular person as distinguished from similar goods manufactured or dealt in by other persons. A person who sells his goods under a particular trade mark acquires a sort of limited exclusive right to use of the mark in relation to those goods. Such a right acquired by use is recognized as a form of property in the trade mark, and protected under common law. A person can also acquire a similar right over a trade mark, not so far used but only proposed to be used, by registering it under the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958. The law of trade marks is based mainly on two concepts ; distinctiveness and deceptive similarity.
Function of Trade Mark
The function of a trade mark is to give an indication to the purchaser or possible purchaser as to the manufacture or quality of the goods, to give an indication to his eye of the trade source from which the goods come, or the trade hands through which they pass on their way to the market. It tells the person who is about to buy that what is presented to him is either what he has known before under the similar name as coming from a source with which he is acquainted, or that it is what he has heard of before as coming from that similar source. It gives the purchaser a satisfactory assurance of the mark and quality of the article he is buying, the particular quality being not discernible by the eye. It is on the faith of the mark being genuine and representing a quality equal to that which he has previously found a mark may be used to indicate not only that the goods are of a particular maker but are goods of that maker of a particular kind or quality. Thus a trader may indicate his best quality by one trade mark, his second quality by another trade mark and so on.
Under modern business conditions a trade mark performs four functions:
(1) it identifies the product and its origin,
(2) it guarantees its unchanged quality,
(3) it advertises the product, and
(4) it creates an image for the product.
Object of Protecting Trade Mark
With the immense growth in the scale of business, and the advertising that accompanies it, modern customers rarely have that personal knowledge of suppliers which is the hallmark of a village economy. Even so, their interest in source of supply has not in essence changed. Information about origin is only a means towards an end : their main concern is in the quality of what they are buying. In the case of some goods, part of that quality may be bound up with source in a specific way : as for instance, when the goods will need servicing and the manufacturer or supplier is looked to for the services. But in a great may cases source, particularly when indicated by a Cypher such as a product mark or get-up, does not have even this significance. What it does is to enable the purchaser to link goods or services to a range of personal expectations about quality which derive from previous dealings, recommendations of others, attractive advertising and so on. Nor should it be forgotten that, however persuasively the advertiser may seek to promote this sort of symbol, it retains a neutral character in one sense : once a consumer learns that he does not want particular goods, the mark, name or get-up becomes a significant warning signal.
A law protecting marks, names and get-up accordingly, seems unavoidable in a capitalist economy. In various aspects, however, these laws have tended to develop in a manner that may appear to confer power without responsibility. The trade mark owner acquires the all important right to stop imitations of his indication of source, but his own use is conditioned by few limitations of positive requirement. It is perfectly possible for the public to be taught that a box bearing a particular mark and get-up contains 500 gm. of chocolates and then, by discreet expansion of the packaging, to reduce that amount to 475 grams. (See Surya Roshni Ltd. v. Samana Steel Ltd., AIR 1997 Del 321, where plaintiff was held entitled to temporary injunction for protecting its trade mark).
Different forms of Protecting Trade Mark
If the mark is a registrable one the best way to protect it is by registration. Infringement of the mark can be easily established. If the infringing mark is identical and the goods covered by registration, the success in an action for infringement is almost certain unless the registration can be attacked on the ground of invalidity of registration or the defendant could established honest concurrent user, or acquiescence on the part of the registered proprietor, or prior user. If the marks are not identical but only similar then the plaintiff will have to establish that the defendants` mark is deceptively similar, that is to say, the similarity is such as to be likely to deceive or cause confusion which is a proposition not easy to establish. Ultimately the question of similarity is one for the judge to decide on which opinion may often differ.
In the case of unregistered marks and marks which are not registrable the only way they can be protected is by an action for passing off. The plaintiff will have to prove sufficient use of the mark so as to create valuable goodwill of the business connected with the goods bearing the mark.
Property in Trade Mark
Under common law a trader acquires a right of property in a distinctive trade mark merely by using it upon or in relation to some goods irrespective of the length of such user or the extent of his trade. As between two who are each desirous of adopting the same mark it is entirely a question of who gets there first.
Property in a trade mark which is only proposed to be used in relation to some goods can be obtained by registration of the mark under the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958.
There is no right to the exclusive ownership of a trade mark apart from its use or application of it in connection with some vendible commodity. In other words property in a trade mark does not exist in air.
Finance
Donate For Free – No Cost, Easy Ways to Give Back on the Internet
What prevents most of us from donating to charities and worthy organizations? Like many, lack of extra money and time can be an issue even if your heart is in the right place. Luckily for all of us there is a simple, easy solution that won’t take any additional effort or time on your part. Can it really be so simple? The answer is yes!
By simply changing a few of the web sites you visit for your normal online activities, you can begin to give back without actually donating out of your own pocket. And since you are only changing the sites you visit, it won’t take any longer out of your day to start right now. There are plenty of online services that are comparable to, and in my opinion better than, their competitors that give to charities just by having you visit or use their site instead of another. These donations are usually funded by the companies that advertise on these sites or by third parties that may benefit from your patronage. Regardless, it allows everyone to give back without even trying.
Below are a few services that I have incorporated into my normal routine and it has now become second nature to visit them when I need something, making giving back effortless.
1. Search Engine – My new search engine of choice is goodsearch.com powered by the already well-respected and established company Yahoo! It lists a daily charity off to the left when you go to the site so you know what your searches will benefit that day and it also allows you the ability to suggest a charity if it is not already listed. Another easy way to promote them is to copy a link or banner to post on a personal web page directing traffic to their site.
2. Online Shopping – Shopping online is something most internet savvy people do nowadays at some point during the year. A well-known site for online shopping is charitymall.com Benefiting cancer research, a charity close to my heart, all you have to do is select the retailer and it tells you the percentage they will give back for all your purchases. Another option, also on Good Search is a link to their shopping site, Good Shop. You get to pick your participating company and you can also submit a charity to donate your purchase too. Once verified you can shop all day and know that a percentage of your normal purchases will be going to the charity of your choice.
3. E-cards – If you are like me, you will occasionally or even often send an e-card to a friend to brighten their day, for a birthday or another occasion. Make your efforts benefit a charity. There are plenty of sites that donate a set fee for each e-card sent. Sometimes I will even log on and send a card to everyone on my email address just to get the donations rolling and hope they will do the same. Check out e-cards.com There are many others that offer this kind of service year round, while some offer donations to a specific charity for a limited time.
Now that you have some more information on how to go about giving back without spending anymore time or money than you do in a normal day, what is stopping you? Use the sites listed above or find your own and share what you’ve found with your friends and family. Your referrals to these sites only add to the donations you are creating. I challenge you to surf the web for your cause!
