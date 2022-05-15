Finance
After You Buy Workers Compensation Insurance
After you buy your coverage, you can rest assure that you most of your financial obligations for work related injury have been meet. Most does not mean all. Its practically impossible as a business owner to be completely assured due to the number of facets of operating and securing your business and the legal system.
Therefore, do the following after and during your policy:
1. Read It
Read every word of your policy. Take notes, mark it up. This document not only explains your obligations but the obligations for the insurer. They do make mistakes. If you do not understand the policy call your agent or broker. Make sure you are properly coded, it has a direct effect of your premium and can affect the application of coverage should an incident occur.
2. Confirm “COVERAGE B”
Make sure this is included and that you have an attached copy. Since the latest court decisions in Florida, this is a must have! This section provides insurance and defense cost for claims made and suits. They are not covered under the main part of the policy. Expense incurred for attorneys’ fees and cost are extremely high and sufficient enough to severely cause financial damage to a small or med-size business.
3. Keep the Policy up to Date
If your business adds additional locations or if you expand out the state. The policy must be updated. Include the worker’s compensation policy update on the check list of TO Dos as you expand your business. Failure to disclose to the carrier a location in another state could lead to declination of coverage.
4. Comply with Reporting
You must make sure that when you read the policy you outline the requirement for reporting a claim or a law suit. Failure to report within the time and manner stated could result in a coverage declination. Depending on the amount of awards and attorney’s fees, this could be the end of the business.
5. Review the Annual Audit/Statement
It is important to review the information in your annual or quarterly statement. If your business was down, you may be entitled to a refund. On the other hand, if your business did good, you may owe. If you use a PEO, review your statement to verify coding, business qualifications and availability of discounts. Your broker should be in touch with you periodically to determine available discounted rates and services available.
Some Advantages and Disadvantages of ClickBank
Internet has brought lots of changes in the business world. Now, every individual can earn good income, if there is a computer and an internet connection at their home. There are numerous online jobs available on the internet and one such easy way of earning money is affiliate marketing. If you are an affiliate marketer then you will be familiar with the “ClickBank”. But, if you are new to the internet marketing, then definitely you need to know about the ClickBank and its pros & cons.
What is a Click Bank?
Click bank is the online store where numerous products including e-books, videos, software etc. are displayed. All the products that are available in the ClickBank are digital, so the customers can enjoy the product as soon as they purchase.
Advantages:
* You will find plenty of affiliate programs in the internet. To become affiliate marketer in those programs you need to register in the website by paying registration fee. ClickBank does not charge any registration fee and you can become an affiliate marketer at free of cost.
* The major drawback in most of the affiliate programs is payment system. Most of the affiliate programs fail to pay their affiliates in time. But, ClickBank is very prompt in paying its member. Payments will be issued monthly twice in the form of cheque.
* The main concept of affiliate program is choosing the right product that you are familiar and the one you like. But, most of the affiliate programs offer only limited products which may not suite every affiliate marketer. ClickBank is the only company that hosts wide range of products where you can make your selection easy.
* Affiliate marketing is the online program preferred by people who wants to earn extra income. So, every affiliate will expect high commission. ClickBank pays excellent commission on the products you sell ranging from 10% to 75%.
* The only affiliate marketing that is simple to handle is ClickBank. Starting from the registration process to getting payment everything is professional and easy. Even a new affiliate can easily grasp the procedure from the ClickBank.
Disadvantage:
There are also few disadvantages in ClickBank affiliate program. Since, this site allows you to register free; any one can register in this site to sell their product. Some time you may find faulty product. So, you need to be very careful while purchasing and promoting a product through ClickBank.
ClickBank affiliate network is the right program to earn money. But, you need to take some time to learn the entire process for successful business.
Motor Insurance Quotes – Are Motor Insurance Quotes Legally Binding?
Q: Are the motor insurance quotes I receive from insurance companies binding? If so for how long?
A: The answer to that is yes and no. Let us explain. If you receive motor insurance quotes from an insurance company – then that is the price they are going to charge you. However, they are not legally bound to quote you the same price if you call them back three days later.
It is likely you will receive the same quote from the same company provided there were no incidents from when you first received the quote, but just because it is likely doesn’t mean that the company is bound to stand to by the earlier quote.
A good way to find out how long the quoted rate is good for is to ask the agent or representative who is giving you the quote. Be wary of a hard sell at this point however as the agent is going to realize you will be requesting quotes from other companies.
Motor insurance quotes are liable to change suddenly due to market changes, new insurance legislation, or a driving offense that may have occurred. To avoid this we recommend doing all of your insurance shopping over a one or two day span. This will ensure you get the price that was quoted to you.
Lastly, we strongly recommend that you take comparison shopping seriously when it comes to finding the best deal on auto insurance. While it may sound like common sense, there are many drivers who don’t take the time to compare quotes from different companies and end up overpaying for their coverage as a result.
Tips for Small E-Retailers Competing Against Ecommerce Giants
In today’s digital marketing age, more and more retail stores are building ecommerce websites. An ecommerce site enables any size retailer in any place of the world to have a global market reach. When promoted effectively, an ecommerce site can also offer immense cost-efficiency for customer acquisition and product sales.
Parallel to the enormous growth in ecommerce, most industries and product sectors are being dominated by a few major ecommerce giants. These powerful players often have a prominent brand image accompanied by targeted search engine ads and wealthy online marketing budgets. This has made competing against such ecommerce sites a difficult endeavor, especially for small e-retailers with limit ad spend.
In sectors where it might seem impossible to steal market share from ecommerce goliaths, there is usually always a way to capture a good chunk of customers. The trick is to get the creative juices flowing and find out which channels are the most relevant, least competitive, and cost-efficient. Below we highlight three tips that can help small business ecommerce sites compete with big budget brands.
Carve a Fine Niche
One of the most important approaches to building a successful ecommerce store is to establish a very specific market niche. This is particularly significant for boutiques and small business retailers with a very distinguished inventory. Unlike some large ecommerce stores that offer a broad range of goods, determining a very focal niche will help to establish a retailer as a specialty provider for a certain category of products. This can help to promote greater trust and credibility in potential customers.
Well-established ecommerce sites typically sell all sorts of products within a certain category, such as ‘motorcycle clothing.’ Take the time to do some research on the inventory that your ecommerce competitors offer with respect to your own product lines. Your objective is to pinpoint the areas that could be the most profitable for your ecommerce efforts. This may involve narrowing your focus to very select product categories as the overall theme for your online store, such as ‘leather motorcycle jackets.’
Starting off slow in a niche that you’re confident will drive sales is an excellent tactic for small business ecommerce. As you begin to dominate one product category, you can start exploring new categories to expand your sales potential.
Mix Up Your Marketing Efforts
Marketing your ecommerce site can seem like a daunting task. However there are a few primary channels that are paramount for ecommerce. These include Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, organic search engine optimization (SEO), and social media marketing. In a nutshell, ecommerce marketing hinges on being found in the search engine results as well as being recognized on social media platforms. But before picking which channels are priorities, think of approaching a marketing plan with a more holistic approach.
Between SEO, PPC, and social media, none are more powerful than the other. Although each channel is very different, that all share the same degree of potential in attracting more customers. More times often than not, including a blend of search engine marketing tactics that use both SEO and PPC is the best approach. Because SEO is a long-term effort, using PPC to test which keywords are most profitable is one of the best strategies. This can save a lot of work down the road by optimizing for keywords that only provide sufficient profit margins.
Social media platforms, like Facebook, Google+, and Twitter, help to build more recognition in your brand. These platforms can help sustain loyalty as well as funnel traffic to your website. Social media offers a great way to share content, generate interest, and build a following. This can help sustain ecommerce success by promoting repeat purchases and the viral sharing of great content that’s connected to your brand.
Promote with Richness
Online shoppers in particular feed off insightful information that’s presented in a rich media format. The use of images, audio, and video can be momentous for ecommerce marketing. The ways in which you can use such media offer endless ideas.
Reviews are big deal in the ecommerce arena. Customers see a lot of value in quality reviews that accurately describe the features, benefits, and pitfalls of certain products. For this reason, recording your own reviews or product highlights in the form of a video can be an ecommerce game changer, especially if those videos are optimized and found in the search engine results.
Visual stimulation is huge on the Internet. In addition to videos, including a wealth of images on your product pages can significantly help sales. In fact, product page mini-galleries are becoming popular for many ecommerce stores, so adopting this strategy is becoming essential. The use of more informative images, or infographics, is also a creative way to attract customers. Social media can be used to share this content, which can help lead to more exposure and the potential to go viral.
Successful ecommerce is rooted to empathy. That is, how well you as the marketer can put yourself in the perspective of your target audience. Understanding how to present your brand, as well as your communications is key. Good ecommerce marketers have a sharp sense of awareness. They know what it is their target customers are looking for, and how to best enlighten them on how their ecommerce store can meet their needs.
