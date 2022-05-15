Are These the Best Ever Batman Gadgets?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Like any comic book universe, the world of Batman and Gotham City is packed with gadgets and weapons galore. Whether wielded by our hero, the Caped Crusader himself, or one of Batman’s villains, these gadgets can quickly become legendary.

Inspired by the release of 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and a host of other big-name celebs like Colin Farrell, we decided to put together this quick overview of our favorite Batman gadgets and weapons.

Catwoman’s Whip

What exactly is Selena Kyle hiding under her demure, librarian demeanor? No less than a pretty intense one-piece catsuit in tight leather and a penchant for theft. She’s also packing one of the most iconic weapons of any comic book baddie: her whip.

Ranked in 11th place on IGN’s Top 100 Comic Book Villains of All Time list, Catwoman is one of those characters who endure throughout generations, and her whip has been with her throughout the entire journey.

Used to loop around objects out of her reach, it helps her move from ledge to ledge. It also helps her to snaffle sparkly goods and jewels she doesn’t rightfully own but would like to have (she is a cat burglar, after all).

Combined with a cat-o-nine-tails and an ever so feline flick of the wrist, Catwoman’s whip also means she can inflict considerable damage on those who stand in her path.

Batman’s Batarangs

Okay, it’s not exactly the most modern of all Batman’s gadgets, nor is it one that Alfred Pennyworth hands Batma. The Batarang is the one gadget that has been with our hero ever since his inception.

Stashed inside the bat’s handy utility belt, Batarangs can be used to throw explosives at the enemy, engage in mid-range combat full ninja-style,offer a timely distraction and all manner of other uses.

Shaped like a bat, these take inspiration from the shuriken and was starting point for all other bat-prefixed gadgets in this DC world, and for that alone we’re thankful.

The Riddler’s Cane

For every good Bruce Wayne, we need an equally bad Edward Nigma. After all, can there even be a hero without a nemesis?

This year’s Batman film opens with a scene in which Mr. Norton (aka the Riddler) is carrying out some carnage on the Mayor-elect with a carpet tucker, a simple gadget used to straighten the edges of the newly laid carpet. However, the man with all the questions usually relies on his cane to create damage.

This cane is made of steel and is shaped like a question mark, in style befitting the villian. Inside, it contains a wide variety of technological devices and fear-inducing weapons. The Riddler can pull out his can and conjure holograms, security bypasses, and electrifying blasts.

Poison Ivy’s Crossbow

Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley is a mild-mannered botanist by day, but by night she’s Gotham City’s resident eco-terrorist: Poison Ivy. Part human and part plant, Ms. Ivy cares little for humanity. She’s far more invested in her precious plants and their ultimate domination over the human race.

While she has a few weapons at her disposal, including those poisoned fingernails and powerful plant pheromones, she has been associated with a wrist-mounted, miniature crossbow. Often used as her last resort, Poison Ivy can engage her weapon to strike others or to puncture objects standing in her way.

Don’t forget, along with her genius-level intellect, Ivy is a skilled gymnast who can leap, twist, and roll her way out of sticky situations. Hence, her crossbow is an addition to her arsenal as opposed to a be-all and end-all. Still, we wouldn’t want her pointing that thing at us!

Catch Batman, the Riddler, and Catwoman flaunting their weapons and gadgets in The Batman, which is playing in cinemas now.

