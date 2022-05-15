Finance
Are You New to Buying a RIB or Buying RIB Insurance?
Thinking of buying a Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)? Well assuming it’s for private and pleasure (P&P) use (commercial use will be dealt with in a separate article) here’s a guide to some of the insurance issues you may encounter as well as some of the benefits you might get as part of your cover.
Use an Insurance Broker!
I’m going to say specialist insurance broker rather than a quotation sourced direct from an insurer. I will declare an interest here in that I actually am a specialist broker. There are advantages:
A specialist broker can do your shopping for you because they will have access to multiple markets and therefore make a recommendation as to which one best fits your needs.
A specialist broker should also be able to help you if a claim happens. Understanding and liaising with your insurers regarding liability and/or settlement value. They may also have access to a wide range of approved boat builders, dealers and repairers that will help you get your RIB back in use with minimum disruption to your pleasure in using your RIB.
This is in contrast to going direct to an insurance company which means you will just receive information based on their product. It also means you will have to make time consuming multiple telephone calls find out what is available so to decide what is best for you. That’s OK if you have time, but time is money!
What Value is the RIB insured for – Purchase Price or Agreed Value?
You need to understand the basis on which your RIB is covered. It is common for insurers to cover the RIB and its equipment for the purchase price. However, cover can also be on “agreed value”. If you are unsure which yours is check your insurer’s policy wording. Some may state that they will pay the value stated in in the Schedule of Cover (this will be “agreed value”) and others will state they will only pay up to that value (i.e. the purchase price less any depreciation). If your RIB is a total loss the difference in the policy wording could have a significant effect on the amount of your claim is settled for.
As you will expect, the more you pay for your RIB, the more your insurance cover is likely to cost. Insurers rate your policy on the value of your hull, machinery, trailer and any special equipment you might have. The rate applied will usually decrease as the insured value slides up, so the cost to cover a RIB at £50,000 would usually be proportionately cheaper to cover than one valued at under £10,000.
Here are some of the other factors that will affect your overall annual premium for your RIB insurance:
Where are you keeping your RIB?
Location can matter. Certain parts of the UK that are considered prone to extreme weather and it will cost more to insure there. Additionally, your choice of mooring can have an effect too – chances are you could be relatively free from a moorings loading if you are on a pontoon in a marina but a swing mooring will often result in your cover costing you more. Also it is worth mentioning that, if your RIB is permanently moored in Continental Europe it will be rated differently than if UK based.
How Fast Can Your RIB Go?
There’s no doubt that the last few years have seen an increase in performance of RIBs being used for P&P and the maximum speed of your craft will be a factor on your premium and the availability of cover.
Generally, up to 35 Knots is within the appetite of insurers. Above 35 Knots things start to change, with premium increased but most RIB insurers are comfortable offering cover up to 55 Knots. Above 55 Knots many insurers are uncomfortable meaning that they won’t provide cover or there is a sharp rise in premium rates for these RIB’s.
What is your experience on RIB’s?
Some insurers will allow a small premium discount if you are an experienced skipper. By experienced this is usually taken to mean more than 5 years with RIB’s. If you have less than 5 years’ experience then be prepared to have your premium loaded – over 2 years’ experience but under 5 would typically attract a load of 5% to the basic premium. Under 2 years and it could start to get painful; under 1 and you start to find insurers who will not even offer a quotation and others who will – but with a significant premium increase.
You’re Qualifications?
The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) has recognised training centres worldwide. If you invest in getting appropriate RYA qualifications – such as Powerboat Levels 1&2 – there may be a premium discount.
No Claims have occurred?
Typically, insurers will allow a 5% discount per year up to a maximum of 5 if you have held boat insurance and made no claims but it is possible to find insurers offering larger discounts in certain circumstances.
Covering Personal Possessions & Accessories
Trailers, inflatables and other accessories used with your RIB can be added to your schedule of cover – there will usually be an additional premium charged. Check your policy documentation for terms and conditions relating to use, security and storage of these items.
In return for a further additional premium your insurers may allow you to add cover for personal possessions against loss of damage whilst on board your RIB. Before opting for this extension, however, it is worth checking exactly what is and isn’t covered as some policy wordings will detail a lengthy list of excluded property, including (but not limited to) passports, money, credit cards, travel tickets, jewellery, watches keys, mobile phones and laptops. You might also be able to obtain a better premium rate and scope of cover for this type of property as an “All Risks” extension to your home contents insurance policy.
European Vacation?
Many providers will include up to 30-days European use (including road transit) as a free extension so you can hook up your trailer and have fun – don’t forget to check your certificate and/or schedule to make sure this cover is in place before you go.
Here’s a tip: If you are going overseas ask your insurer to provide you with a certificate in the language of the country where you will be using your RIB – it may save you a lot of hassle with the local authorities if you can present a certificate of cover that the local authorities don’t have to get translated.
Transiting Your RIB
Cover for road transit of your RIB can be included on your policy – sometimes this is a freebie but some insurers will levy an additional premium for transit cover – don’t forget to ask your broker if your transit cover is free or if they are charging for the extension.
Marine Third Party Liability
Your RIB’s Marine Third Party Liability Insurance covers your legal liabilities arising from the use of your RIB as agreed by your insurers. It will cover injury to passengers and other third parties as well as damage to third party property.
This cover often comes as a free extension to your RIB’s Hull & Machinery Insurance but some providers will levy a separate premium for your Liability Insurance. At time of publication the indemnity limit commonly provided by insurers is £3,000,000, though some will provide a higher limit if required (eg. a particular marina insists on a higher limit) in return for an additional premium.
Depending on where your RIB is berthed, it may be a requirement for you to have Marine Third Party Liability Insurance. For example, the Environment Agency (EA) requires all vessels on their waterways to be registered and part of the registration process is to provide details of your insurance. Although you are not required to submit your documentation the EA carries out spot checks and will fine boat owners who do not have the correct level of insurance.
Will You Be Water-skiing or Towing Toys?
Obviously you’ll want to have fun with your RIB and if that includes water skiing or towing toys such as bananas, ringos and other inflatables you will need to have your liability insurance extended to include this activity.
Policies are commonly endorsed with the permitted number of toys or skiers that can be towed at any one time and may have additional conditions applied such as having somebody on board to act as a look-out or observer in addition to the helmsman.
Some Small Print to Look For:
High Speed Clauses
If the maximum speed of your RIB is in excess of 17 Knots then your insurers are likely to apply some additional terms and conditions to your cover.
Commonly defined as a “High Speed Clause” you are likely to find an endorsement on your schedule or certificate of cover that excludes cover that your policy usually provides to vessels with a design speed up to 17 Knots.
Each insurer will have a slightly different wording so it is worth studying this exclusion if it is likely to apply to you. If in doubt, speak to a specialist broker who is familiar with the nuances of different policies and is able to make a suitable recommendation to meet your specific requirements.
Outboard Locks
Theft of outboard engines is prevalent. Professional gangs seem to be able to operate without fear of being caught and some cases, such as where they have succeeded in removing even the largest engines from vessels in marinas, their success in escaping with tens of thousands of pounds worth of outboard has been extraordinary.
Insurers will almost certainly require your outboard engines to be secured to your RIB with an anti-theft device in addition to its normal method of attachment.
Wheel Clamps
Theft of your vessel while left unattended at any time on a trailer will more than likely be excluded unless it is secured by a wheel clamp. Some insurers will relax this if the trailer is in a locked building or compound. Check your documentation to be absolutely sure what your insurer’s requirements are.
Excesses
Excesses often vary – usually the higher the value of your RIB and outboard, the higher the excess is likely to be. In addition to the standard excess, insurers may apply higher excesses for particular types of claim. For example, claims resulting from damage to semi-submerged objects (SSOs) can be subject to higher excesses than the policy’s standard.
Kill Cords
At time of writing it is not a legal requirement in the UK for P&P craft to have kill cords in use whilst the craft is underway. However, some insurers are now making the attaching of kill cords a requirement of their cover for fast craft. Again, check your wording or speak to your provider if you are not sure what your insurance obliges you to do.
Nb. These examples represent only a small part of your policy’s terms and conditions. You should carefully read the whole of your policy document to ensure you are aware and fully understand all policy requirements and the scope of cover provided. If in doubt, speak to your insurance provider and obtain clarification from them.
Additional Cover & Free Benefits
Legal Expenses
This cover is usually an “add on” which attracts a charge. A Legal Expenses policy will cover your uninsured losses in the event of a non-fault claim such as your standard policy excess. It might also cover you with regard to contractual disputes and legal defence.
Data Tag
One insurer I work with offers a free data tag to all policy holders. This is particularly useful for RIB owners as, if your outboard should disappear overnight, it is possible for it to be located by the police and the perpetrators apprehended.
Marina Benefits
We have already discussed (in Part 1) the premium benefits you are likely to enjoy if your vessel is kept in a marina. This is due to greater security against theft as well as the marina generally being a safer haven from adverse weather conditions than other types of mooring.
In addition to premium savings you can often benefit from not having your excess applied in the event of a claim arising whilst your RIB is marina berthed. Some insurers will also provide the benefit of not penalising your no-claims bonus in the event of theft or damage occurring whilst your vessel is moored in a marina.
Personal Accident Insurance
This is a useful feature and, in most cases, it usually does come as a genuine free benefit. The sums insured are relatively low (typically £5,000 or £10,000) and do not compare favourably with stand-alone personal accident policies but, nevertheless, would provide some support if an insured event were to occur.
You should always seek professional advice from a properly authorised and registered insurance provider before buying insurance.
Finance
Top Ranked Online MBA Programs in New York
There are a number of top rated online MBA program schools in the state of New York, including Hofstra University, Syracuse University, Clarkson University, and Marist College.
Hofstra University’s Online MBA Program is the first distance learning program in strategic business management in New York. It was ranked 71st nationwide and was the only online graduate business program in the New York metropolitan area to make the top 100, according to U.S. News & World Report 2013 rankings.
In addition Hofstra Online MBA Program is among the best in the nation, according to Fortune magazine. It was ranked 25th out of 104 universities for 2021. The universities were measured in four areas including results from average test scores, retention and graduation rates, among others.
The Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University also offers a top rated online master of business administration program, which was ranked No. 11 in the Financial Times’ 2018 ranking of all schools and programs globally and No. 7 in the nation. Graduates of the program are well equipped to apply their education to a wide variety of industries, including financial services and consulting, health care, media and entertainment, and more.
Additionally the Whitman School of Management is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and its online master’s degree program has been ranked among the top online programs by the Princeton Review.
Clarkson University is highly regarded for its online program. The Online MBA at Clarkson University’s Reh School of Business has been ranked in the top 50 programs globally in the QS 2021 Global Online MBA Rankings, which assess the programs based on faculty and teaching, class profile, employability, and class experience.
Clarkson University’s Reh School of Business has also been ranked in the top 30 programs nationally by Fortune Education. Its online MBA offers high-quality management training for working professionals who are often balancing work and family commitments.
Marist College offers the top online MBA program in New York. It is a comprehensive graduate degree program that emphasizes business practices alongside business analytics, leadership, and more. Students can complete the program while still pursuing a full-time career.
Marist College’s Online MBA has been ranked among the top in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Online Education Programs”. The Princeton Review also ranked Marist College’s program in the top 50 nationally. Launched in 1998, the College’s program was New York State’s first AACSB-accredited, fully online master of business administration program.
Finance
Effective Strategic Alliance
Introduction
Human life has two levels – individual & collective. The individual level of life is evaluated on two grounds – mindset or thought-pattern & behaviour or work-pattern. A stable existence of positive mindset and right behaviour shapes wise individuals. On the other hand, the collective aspect of life is assessed on interactive behaviour of individuals. The collective life has three aspects – social, economic, and political. An individual plays multiple roles in his collective / interactive life. The interactive roles of an individual can be grouped into two categories – natural & voluntary. A relationship between parents and children is natural, while a relationship between husband & wife or entrepreneur & worker or politician & follower is voluntary. A voluntary relation is not permanent and can be broken apart any time. A voluntary relation can take three shapes – cooperative, competitive, and independent. Ideally, a relation between husband and wife is cooperative; however, it may take some hostile shape due to certain social, economic, or psychological reasons. A link between two opposing support teams is competitive; the very purpose of the link is to defeat the other team. And, a relation among participants walking on a jogging track is independent or autonomous.
The economic aspect of life is shaped by economic agents, i.e., entrepreneurs, investors, professional, workers, & consumers. Mutual interaction of economic agents may take three shapes – competitive, cooperative, and autonomous. A voluntary cooperative attitude of economic agents shapes multiple economic alliances. The frequently prevalent cooperation in business life is occurred at strategic level, it is called strategic alliance. The less frequent phenomena of organizational cooperation are mergers / takeovers. A strategic alliance is made to create / achieve something that neither party could do/get themselves, independently.
The ultimate motive of Strategic Alliance is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of venture. The economic rationale of strategic alliance is to reap economies of scale. An alliance avoids wasteful duplication of resources/efforts and gives rapid growth to business due to synergy benefits. A synergy benefit means that the economic addition of two institutions would create/bring more than double benefits.
Strategy
A strategy is a rational and stable move to materialize the business mission/vision with available resources. An entrepreneur makes countless strategies in his business life in order to give a fillip to his business. A strategy is based on multiple factors, i.e., innovations, customer’s tastes and needs, market structure, available human resources, capital availability, and government policies. A business cannot flourish or sustain without strategy or strategic management.
The ultimate motive of a strategy is materialized through setting certain economic goals and objectives. Goals make the system effective while objectives are necessary to improve efficiency level of a system. The twin outcomes of successful business strategy, i.e., efficiency & effectiveness maximize the benefits of a business. In addition, a strategy directs towards right start of a business venture.
A strategy can be grouped into three categories: – Individualistic, Cooperative, and Competitive. In individualistic strategy the institution is indifferent towards other institutions (e.g., 5-S, 6-Sigma). In cooperative strategy, the institution develops cooperation with other institutions; cooperation would be fruitful if it is based on some common values (e.g., Benchmarking, Strategic Alliance, and Merger). In competitive strategy, institution competes with other institutions (e.g., Media War and Price War). On different occasions, an institution may adopt different strategy; it may be a composition of any two or three (mix strategy approach) or may be separate strategy (dominant strategy approach).
Ingredients of Fruitful Strategic Alliance
It is a hard fact of economic life that most of the alliances are failed. The alliances are started generally with high-sounding words but ends in low-pitched excuses. The very basis of failure is misconception, miscommunication, micro-management, and mismanagement. Moreover, an irrational – unstable collaboration may create some mutational traits in institutional struggle, consequently the whole structure of institutions may damage. There are three ingredients for stable or fruitful strategic alliance.
Entrepreneurial Harmony – A conceptual understanding and sincere/honest/just cooperation between the concerned entrepreneurs is vital for fruitful strategic alliance. A valueless approach towards an alliance gives rapid but skewed growth that is shattered ultimately. Moreover, a value driven alliance is convergent to any external – internal shock or threat.
Institutional Harmony – A positive correlation of success factors / performance indicators of the concerned institutions is indispensable for fruitful alliance. For example, the growth-pattern of software house and management consultancy is mutually reinforcing, an institutional harmony can be developed between these two entities. Institutional harmony may develop at conceptual level or structural level or operational level. Institutional harmony is achieved slowly, gradually and painfully.
Natural Harmony – It is Natural Law that a right effort produces results slowly, while a wrong effort produces results quickly. Bad human nature chase quick results but these are not deep-rooted or sustainable. An alliance based on Natural Rules / Scientific Methods would be deep-rooted, sustainable, and fruitful. Quality Management is based on scientific rules. It shapes / develops natural harmony among individuals / institutions.
It is noteworthy, a cooperative right effort is fruitful than individual right effort but cooperative wrong effort is more disastrous as compared to individual wrong effort.
Critical Areas of Strategic Alliance
A strategic alliance is assessed generally on two grounds – rationality & morality. Rationality is necessary condition for fruitful alliance but it is not sufficient, morality towards sharing is also essential for stable alliance. An unjust attitude or approach is the critical hurdle that may arise in the future course of time and one or both parties may be enslaved of greedy/lusty behavior. Anyhow, in strategic alliance, we judge multiple things to evaluate strength/weakness of institutions. The vital concerns are: Economic Rationale Of Alliance, Financial Analysis, Ownership And Control, Legal Bottlenecks, Marketing & Operational Issues, Structural Constraints, Areas Of Possible Risks/Uncertainties, Areas Of Conflicts/Cooperation, Insurance Coverage, Defining Some Conciliatory Body To Avoid Possible Conflicts, and Alliance Termination.
Another critical area of strategic alliance is its social dimension. A strategic alliance with social dimension is much fruitful and beneficial to concerned parties. For example, a strategic alliance of economic and social entrepreneur may create multiple benefits for both. It is noteworthy that social values, economic viability, and profitability are mutually reinforcing but it takes a bit longer time for maturity as compare to a valueless and non-social strategic business alliance.
Finance
5 Ways to Tie Culture Into Your Online Courseroom
Culture often plays a very strong role in people’s lives. Culture has the ability to sway perceptions, influence goals and hopes and even steer fears and anxieties. In business, leaders are often encouraged to create core values that set the foundation for the culture that will soon evolve. Once the core values are set, it is up to all those in an organization (both management and non-management) to continue the growth and development of this culture based on those created values. A culture is always created in an environment, sometimes no culture is the culture. As a professor, your classroom is your business and you are the leader. It is up to you to create the foundation and continuously guide, the culture.
Here are 5 Ways to Add Culture Into Your Courseroom
1. Create Core Values.
It is up to a professor to create core values. Core values are the very foundation of your culture. Adding culture into your courseroom may produce benefits for your students and could impact levels of fear in asking for help, increase course retention and peer interactions, and enhance understanding of content.
The How To:
Think of 3-5 traits that you really value in yourself, students, and class and begin to shape your classroom based on these traits. Do you value punctuality? Do you value willpower? Do you value working collaboratively? These are examples of traits that you can adapt and begin turning into core values. Be sure to shape your classroom content, attitude, and interactions according to these values. You are a model for your students and they will follow your lead. Share your values as expectations early on so that students take part right from the start in maintaining and developing this culture.
2. Make Culture an Action.
Culture is a continuous activity and it involves both the professor and student. The more you can get students involved and engaged in growing the culture, the more fun and better rapport everyone has in the courseroom.
The How To:
Take time to think about how you can get your students to do more, while still making it fun so they want to do more. By getting students to go above and beyond you foster critical thinking and encourage them to open their mind.
Here are a few actionable ideas that can add more fun to the culture of your classroom now:
· Create an in-class library where you and students list off “must-read” books.
· Create a “Pinterest” type board where you and students can add pictures during the term that represent fun and the classroom core values.
· If your school allows and the student approves, highlight a student of the week that met a core value and explain why.
· Have students upload pictures of their families and themselves. Discuss the purpose behind why they are on this educational journey.
What three actionable ideas can you add to this list?
3. Reward Students.
John E. Jones says, “what gets measured get done; what gets measured and fed back gets done well; what gets rewarded gets repeated.” By rewarding students, you reinforce their behaviors, build up their confidence, build a rapport and push them to the next level. You may not be able to send students a $100 gift card every time they get and A on an assignment, but that is not necessarily how you build the courseroom culture when it comes to rewarding students, anyway.
The How To:
Take time to think about ways that you can increase a student’s opportunity to grow in the classroom, this is a reward. They are attending school to learn, they are paying to learn. The more you can enhance learning, the more it is a “bonus” or “reward” to/for them.
Here are a few rewards that you can add to your courseroom now:
· Provide students with inspirational readings or media, such as TedTalks or YouTube videos.
· Create your own media to make content more understandable.
· Provide thorough in text comments and feedback when grading assignments and discussions.
· Give real-world examples of situations and outcomes.
· Provide resources that the school or communities offer.
· Educate students on the various social media platforms.
· Find ways to connect students’ comments, thoughts, ideas.
· Highlight students that are using certain core values.
· Stay on top of trends, hot topics and technology in order to enhance discussions on current events and how to tie them into the now.
What is one reward that you can you add to this list?
4. Let the student put in less effort.
Of course a student needs to put in maximum effort to get this degree. But the journey in getting that degree can be easier if professor does two things: One, provides a culture that allows students to receive communication in a timely manner and two, he or she knows what a student needs before they know.
First, it is hard enough to ask a question for some students, but to not get a response or miss a deadline while waiting for a response, that can create some serious anxiety in a student. This can create a culture of fear, nervousness and lack of respect. Two, a seasoned professor often knows a student’s question before they ask it. This is because most questions tend to be common or related to a certain topic and this pattern has been noted over the years of teaching.
The How To:
First, be sure to respond to student in a timely manner. Check your email from students at least one time per day and do your best to set a personal goal and beat the response time mandated by the university. If you have an ask your instructor forum in your classroom, be sure to check that area of your classroom a couple times a day and remember that other students in this type of forum setting see the student’s question and your response. Never be harsh, condescending or critical in your response. This can really hurt the student’s confidence who asked the question and increase anxiety in those reading this section of the courseroom.
Second, take a moment to reflect on all the courses you have taught. In each course, did a recurring question or theme come up? Was there a worksheet several students could never locate? Was there a certain section of an assignment that was always misunderstood? Create an announcement before that week and let the students know what to expect or how to hurdle the issue they are about to face. This simple change in your culture and practice allows for more of a focus on learning and less of a focus on smaller mundane tasks.
5. Connect students to a higher purpose.
When we are connected to a higher purpose in life, we are more committed, happier and more motivated. This higher purpose doesn’t only have to be faith driven. It is about connecting people to people and people to resources. A professor can create a culture of connectedness.
The How To:
Create a culture of connectedness in your courseroom by connecting students to one another and to resources both inside of the institution and outside.
Here are a few ways to connect students in your courseroom now:
· Get them involved in the school’s social media.
· Educate students on the power LinkedIn can have on networking, credibility and job searching.
· Tie students’ comments together and note commonalties.
· Encourage students to share about how they overcame certain issues that others in the course may be facing.
· Share websites, blogs and content that might support a certain issue a student has (this can be over email and not always in the public forum).
· Write letters of recommendation if your institution allows.
· Provide students with a list and consistently comment on the various resources the university offers.
· Encourage students to share their dreams and goals for themselves and family.
What is one way that you currently connect your students to a higher purpose?
