Arise, O’ Compatriot

There’s the issue of bad supply of power, unemployment, fuel scarcity, false declaration of assets, budget loss, book-haram, invasion of herdsmen, loss of pride, betrayal, and a whole nest of them. As a problem declines, another surges. I can faintly remember some issues, like a guy that was sent to 12-month imprisonment for urinating in his neighbor’s pot of soup, and a politician that was only fined a few coins after embezzling a huge part of the national treasury. I faintly remember the facts of those many issues, because they are no longer trending. Back then, my friends and I would pick up our phones and check the latest on those issues. Today, we check trending news, but once they get off the trending list, we get off the cases; not like back then when we would follow the issue for months.

I do not remember at what point in time, or what strategy it took, but I have realized we have lost our hope. Nigeria’s most challenging issue as of today is the break in spirit. Every new generation comes in with a renewed spirit, waiting to break out and affect the change. Different generations, same weapon: Hope! And the same enemy has always invested the broken spirit on them. The greatest enemy we face is ourselves. We may cry all we want about how Former President Goodluck Jonathan failed to create enough jobs, or how Babangida was rumoured to embezzle. Even if the ‘oga at the top’ turn out to be guilty of the mountains of accuses piled up against them, what would they be guilty of? They would be guilty of broken dreams, not broken spirit; they would be guilty of broken hearts, not loss of hope. True they may have misused the chance to serve, but that should not mean we all should betray our hearts and the unborn generation.

A Nigerian doesn’t need to speak, just the reaction on their face would say all after hearing the slang, “E go better”. No one believes it would be better for Nigeria, so every man’s dream is to make things better for themselves, and maybe their families.

It is just a challenge, the break in spirit. And this begs the question, what is the balm for a broken spirit?

Everyone got broken on their own terms, and thus, everyone should heal on their own.

Christians should hold steadfast to the part of the bible that states that, “The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)

Muslims should believe more than ever that the Quran says that, “We have sent down in the Quran that which is healing and a mercy to those who believe.” (Surat Al-Isra: 17:82)

The philosophic individuals should remember that a man of honour should never bend to unpleasant circumstances.

What religion! What belief! The point is to heal in the best way possible, only that the result must be a renewed vigour, a renewed strength to fight the hopelessness, uplift our neighbours, hope for the best and gird for the worst. And always remember dearly “to serve our fatherland with love and strength and faith”.