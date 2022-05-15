Finance
Arming Your Business Online With Internet Reputation Management
When potential customer conduct a Google, Yahoo or other search engine inquiry about a business and see negative feedback from blogs, rip off reports and message boards, it is the economic kiss of death for a business attempting to grow its client base and strengthen its market share.
It only takes one irate ex-employee, one unscrupulous competitor or dis-satisfied customer to send the financial trajectory of a business into a steady decline that it may never recover from, depending upon it’s exposure on the internet. Consumers are becoming more internet savvy and the internet is the first stop for the buying public when considering the purchase of a new product or service of a company or individual. Companies that do not have the services of a reputation management firm, also known as a search engine reputation management company (SERM), may be leaving themselves open to months of unnecessary headaches and loss of needed revenue.
Firms such as these assist businesses and individuals in taking the pre-emptive measures to assure that a their reputation remains relatively untarnished, and to maintain a strong presence on the internet, translating into a stronger increase in market share in the perspective field of the individual business entity as well as stronger revenue streams from online generated clientele. One could easily equate Internet Reputation Management with Internet Revenue Management. SERMs are hands down one of the soundest investments that a business entity can make, as every business model is becoming more and more cyber based, ultimately add to the bottom line of a business entity by preserving its online persona and reputation.
Finance
Purchase of Crude Oil Using the Internet
In the modern times, internet is used to promote trade of different products ranging from a small needle to airplanes. There is hardly any commodity which is not sold and bought through the use of internet. It won’t be wrong to state that “If it is not available on internet it does not exist”. If internet is the most influential communication media of this generation, then crude oil also holds the distinction of being the most important product or commodity in the modern world. Let us further study how the most of important promoter of Trade (the internet) helps buyers of crude oil to purchase this most sought after commodity.
There are online merchant trading platforms which offer opportunity to both the buyers and the sellers (of crude) to look for suitable matches. Getting allocation of crude from various refineries remains a very tricky job. Establishments those who fail to get these allocations have no choice but to rely upon companies which were successful in getting them. There are many smaller companies (agents) in the supply chain who closely know the companies already having these allocations and look for buyers on their behalf. Most of the times these agents would upload their sale offers on a crude oil trading web portals.
As a purchaser of crude, first step would be to visit one of these websites and get your company registered with them. Registration on the website will give you privileges to browse through various sections of these website and have a free hand in scrutinizing details listed therein. Easiest way to look for sellers here would be through using the ‘search’ option available in almost all these websites and mentioning your search parameters therein. Almost instantly on the click of the button you can get a list of suppliers meeting your search criteria. You can go through this list and may further refine it based on your liking and understanding of these search results.
The details which you can get through a crude oil trading portal may include, Name of the selling company, their address and other contact details, their current turnover, information of their major markets, what quantity and grade of crude they are offering, price idea and port of loading. This information would be good enough for you to further refine this list to few companies whom you think are genuine and serious with their sale offers. You can individually contact these companies confirming your interest in their offers and ask for further details and present your credentials to them as well.
If everything goes well and to your liking, after exchange of initial information you could have a face to face meeting to make the final contact and sale deed. The thing which started with few clicks on your web browser could end up in a successful million dollar sale contract.
Finance
Successful Web Design Companies, Part 1
Creating a quote for a job is a difficult task if you are a part of or manage a web design company. Putting a price on your skills can be complicated. You do not want to charge too much, but you want to make the job worth your time. You have to consider everything from how much you will need to outsource to what the job requirements are. Meanwhile, the only thing the person you are working for is concerned about is how much the project is going to cost. One of the easiest ways to handle this is to break it down into who does what job at your web design company.
The first category of jobs has to do with the creative process that goes into creating a website. This might include graphic designers, copy writers, or flash developers. Many people who use website design company services may even wonder if this type of work is necessary. They see free hosting and templates everywhere, so why do they even need you? Here is a look at what the creative people on your team need to know.
• Photoshop. Photoshop and other similar software are important, but it is also complicated and it can take a long time before someone can truly consider themselves an expert on the subject. However, if you do understand it, you can design logos, buttons, and other artwork for the website.
• Web Languages. Speaking of complicated, browsers have to be told what they should be doing at any given time and the only way to do this is to understand the language the browser speaks. The more popular ones are HTML and JavaScript, but CSS, PHP, ColdFusion, and others might be necessary as well. Even free templates may need a little html before they work properly and chances are your client doesn’t know it.
• Marketing. SEO is all you need to know here. Most clients aren’t aware of it or how it works.
• Usability. If a website is not usable by customers, it may as well not even exist.
• Good Content. A website has to have content and preferably good content. Someone has to create it; it does not come along with a free web template.
The next category has to do with development of software, website development, and programming. What does a good website design company need to know about development?
• Good websites have features that allow customers to interact. Shopping carts and feedback forums are just a few. A good programmer can provide these. A template can’t. This might also involve front-end design knowledge.
• Programmers also need to know how Google or other search engines will interact with what they do.
• Also, a good programmer will know how to and will test how those features function. He or she will also analyze the results.
Finance
Profitable Products To Sell On Amazon
The key word is profit – relatively simple to “sell” products (just sell smartphones or technology products), but your profit margins will be hideous.
What most people don’t realize is that the money you “collect” from business is just part of the story.
“Full” retail purchases provide a gross income. To determine the profit, you need to discount COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) and any extra “administrative” expenses, such as advertising, warehousing and staffing costs.
Whilst the allure of the “digital” realm has encouraged millions to foray into its depths, it is not unique. You still need to account for profit (bottom line) rather than overall gross (top line) in order to maintain your sanity (& viability).
The “online” business world closely mirrors its offline counterpart, which means that if you’re looking to take advantage of the plethora of opportunities created with the likes of Amazon, YouTube, etc – you’ll want to look at how they work… as “markets”.
YouTube is a market for entertainment, Twitter is a market for attention and Amazon is a market for commodity prices. Understanding this puts you in the advantageous position of being able to determine a more effective way to provide solutions to participants in said markets.
Supply/Demand…
The most important thing to appreciate that it’s all about supply & demand – the cornerstone of a “free market”.
Supply/Demand states that if there is demand, supply will surely follow… Over-supply brings “prices” down. Under-supply brings “prices” up.
The most important thing to consider is how demand is created/influenced.
Demand is the cornerstone of whether a “product” will sell, and is why the likes of “technology” products always do well online (because people want to ensure they’re getting the latest & greatest components).
Therefore, when considering what to “sell” on Amazon, you’re basically looking at which products have demand and are under-supplied. The supply situation may not by indicated by high prices, but people will generally either hold back on “non-essential” purchases, or ask for variations of provided solutions.
The important thing to consider is that most people are focused on “supply” (typically over-supply), such as you’d see from products which either have a lot of buyers or a lot of vendors (“smartphones” being a prime example).
By selling a “me-too” product, you may get sales but you’ll almost invariably have no profit. In my own experience in the “tech” space, profits are minimal because volume is so high. Contrast this with the likes of furniture where volume is relatively low, profits can be much higher.
The point is that the “price” you achieve on any of the modern platforms is heavily dependent on the quality and veracity of the solution, rather than whether other companies are already offering it.
To this end, the following are some of the more effective solutions/products to sell through Amazon:
-
ACCESSORIES For Popular Products
This works especially well for smartphones, computers and video consoles/games. If you find a popular product (especially game), you should be able to source complimentary accessories for it. iPhone cases were very good for this from between 2013 to 2015.
-
CHEAP-To-Make Kickstarter Products
Kickstarter (crowd funding platform) is a goldmine for the inquisitive Amazon retailer. Not only do you have SPECIFIC listings of products which have been funded (and the actual data to support them), but you have a blueprint for products that a market will actually want. Some of the best categories for this are in the “creative” space – books and board games. Now, obviously the caveat here is to NOT rip-off the products in question – just use them as a point of observation of what you could buy/get made to compliment the demand they have PROVEN to exist.
-
Boxed VIRTUAL Products
If you can get STEAM codes cheap, why not pay some money to get them boxed? What about if you found several “guides” doing well on ClickBank’s marketplace (there are a TON of game guides for the likes of World of Warcraft Gold etc on there)? A great trick is to find a virtual product that’s already selling and just make a physical copy. Obviously, you CANNOT rip-off the other product. If you don’t have anything of your own to add, just buy their book and rewrite it or something. The point is that you need to provide a unique offer to a new market – with demand ALREADY proven.
-
Custom / Unique Products You Have Access To LOCALLY
One of the BIGGEST mistakes new sellers make with Amazon is basically just doing exactly the same as everyone else. They’ll even use the same “source” in China (via Alibaba of course). The best people are able to basically “source” their own products locally (or perhaps from their own suppliers) and then offer them as comparable products on the Amazon platform. For example, you may know a local clothing provider who’ll sell you cheap clothes (wholesale) – you’d be able to put them onto Amazon whilst targeting successful clothes that are on the platform already.
Notice all offerings above depend on there being very few other vendors in the market (whilst capitalizing on existing demand).
Whilst I believe the quality of a product is the most important thing, if you’re trying to make a penetration and don’t have resources/expertise to put into R&D, you’ll want to pick up any slack the market may have presently.
This is best done by playing the “demand arbritrage” game – providing products that have been proven in other markets, and offering an improved / comparable version through Amazon.
Alternative / Secret Trick…
To speak from my own experience, the whole supply/demand thing is legitimate for “commodity” products like technology components, clothes, food or generic medical solutions.
… BUT there is another way…
If you’re familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Human Needs, the “price” quantifier is important for the stuff that people *need*, but don’t necessarily *want*.
In other words, if you’re playing on “level 1” (psychological) or “level 2” (safety) of the hierarchy, pricing is going to play a major role because people can get the same solutions from most vendors (just look at Android).
This can be seen in almost every market – whereby a company will only provide “cheap” prices due to the generic nature of their solutions. They don’t do much different, and thus end up attracting a fickle crowd (who are price sensitive).
Reality is different. Rather than being a slave to circumstance, the best work higher up the hierarchy – towards belonging (brands/communities), self-esteem (personal development/”big risk”) & self actualization (legacy).
By doing this, they transcend price (although cannot escape it) because of the perceived uniqueness of their offering (often termed “perceived value” in marketing).
They attract buyers who actually *want* to deal with them, and are happy to pay a fair price to take ownership of a solution whose benefit far outweighs its worldly (“tangible”) value.
This is where “premium” and “luxury” companies come from.
The secret is that markets respond to solutions. You take your wares to market, you don’t want to let the market rule you. The potency of your solution determines its demand.
The trick I’ve found works best is to go out and try big, bold experiments on your own and then provide the “solutions” you discovered as packaged products. This can be done both virtually and physically (through Amazon) – and what’s more, it’s entirely dependent on you… meaning that there should be very little by way of “competition” that can affect how successful the products are.
For example, say you’re interested in playing video games. You may like World of Tanks. Posting videos of WoT on YouTube is done by anyone with a capture card, so it’s not likely to give you a huge edge (although it will work quite well if you post good replays) – the real trick will come from running WoT tournaments which you post the results for on you website, YouTube and also through the likes of Twitch.
The part where Amazon plays into this is that it will give you the opportunity to sell the “SECRETS” to successful WoT gameplay, as well as premium vehicles and physical (boxed) versions of any “strategy” guides you created.
The key is that people who enjoy don’t really want to buy your stuff – they only want to get better at the game. Thus, what you’re “selling” is a way to do this.
You attract people by the quality of your replays/tournaments, and you’re able to then offer other products as a result they’re able to replicate.
Likewise with other solutions. Perhaps you went on a trip to Tuscany and found some special clothing pieces, or you took your programming skills and created a custom web based application for users who wanted to enjoy the underlying way in which certain things work. The possibilities are limitless.
Remember, though, the KEY is to have people willing to PAY for the usage of the items you’re offering. Most make the mistake of selling the product – people want the SOLUTION (“results”). They don’t buy acne cream because it’s “natural” – they buy it to get rid of acne… the idea that it’s “natural” is a by-product of this underlying purpose.
Arming Your Business Online With Internet Reputation Management
Purchase of Crude Oil Using the Internet
Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect’s parents
Successful Web Design Companies, Part 1
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Profitable Products To Sell On Amazon
Parents of supermarket shooting suspect interviewed by feds
Crypto Analyst Predicts 1 Altcoin Will Fall Down Hard – Is It Cardano?
Real World Economics: Global famine looms — is anyone paying attention?
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach