Aroldis Chapman struggles in 9th as Yankees win streak ends at 5 as White Sox walk off with 3-2 win
CHICAGO — Aroldis Chapman got one out Saturday night and then everything fell apart. Trying to hold on to a tie, the Yankees closer instead gave up a single, walked a batter and then Luis Robert hit a walk-off RBI single as the White Sox beat the Bombers 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“That’s a good baseball game there. Well played for the two teams,” Chapman said through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu. “That hit up the middle there and then the walk, things got a little complicated there, you gotta give them credit.”
It was the Yankees (24-9) first loss in six games. They have already assured at least a split of this four-game series with the White Sox (16-16) and will go for their 10th series win Sunday in the series finale. The Yankees dropped to 2-7 when they score two runs or fewer this season. It was the first game in the last five the Bombers did not hit a home run, after hitting 11 in their last four games.
Still, they had a chance, tying it in the top of the ninth inning when Joey Gallo led off with a walk against Liam Hendriks and advanced to third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. He scored on Kyle Higashioka’s sacrifice fly, but Kiner-Falefa killed the rally by being thrown out at third base on the same play. DJ LeMahieu struck out to end the inning tied 2-2.
Chapman gave up a single to Tim Anderson with one out and then walked Yoan Moncada on a full count. Robert’s ground ball single just past a diving Anthony Rizzo won it for the White Sox.
Dallas Keuchel shut the Yankees down for five innings, scattering four hits. He walked three and struck out three. The left-hander has always been a thorn in the Yankees’ side, especially in his time with the Astros. In nine starts against the Bombers, Keuchel had a 2.23 ERA.
The Yankees offense, which has scored 25 runs in the first two games of the series, had their chances. LeMahieu led off the game with a single, Giancarlo Stanton led off the second with a double, but the Bombers got nothing. In the fifth, as Keuchel was clearly tiring, he issued two, two-out walks to load the bases. Rizzo, who has been booed here in his return to the city where he played for a decade across town, came up with a chance to break through and grounded out harmlessly to second base.
After Montgomery and Keuchel were long gone, the White Sox turned the game over to Joe Kelly, who had imploded on Thursday night, and the Bombers were able to punch through. In the eighth, Aaron Judge lined a one-out single into center field and Rizzo’s ground ball got past a diving Josh Harrison. Stanton singled to bring in the Yankees’ first run. Tony La Russa, who let Kelly implode Thursday, went and got him after Stanton’s single. Hendriks struck out Donaldson on a 98-mph fastball up in the zone and went to a 99-mph fastball in the same spot to beat Gleyber Torres and end the Yankees’ threat.
That lack of offense has become all too common when left-hander Jordan Montgomery takes the mound.
Montgomery came into the start averaging just 2.33 runs of support per nine innings. Saturday night, however, Montgomery wasn’t as sharp as he had been in his first five starts. He struggled to establish his curveball to keep hitters off of his fastball. He got 10 swings and misses, four with the changeup and 11 called strikes, five on his sinker.
“I really didn’t have much to work with today. I just felt like my timing was honestly different every inning,” Montgomery said. “I was never really able to get comfortable and [gave up] a lot of walks and deep counts, so I couldn’t really attack and rip the ball like I wanted to, but I gave it all I had.”
He allowed two runs on a Robert, RBI-single and a Moncada home run to lead off the third. It was just the third home run he has allowed this season. The White Sox got six hits off him, he struck out four and walked three. The fourth-inning walk of Adam Engel was the first that Montgomery had issued in 87 batters faced, dating back to his April 21 start in Detroit.
Lynx fall to Sky, but Reeve sees ‘big time progress’
Entering the season, it was widely expected Sylvia Fowles and Aerial Powers would produce for the Minnesota Lynx. But Moriah Jefferson? Nikolina Milić? Evina Westbrook?
Jefferson and Westbrook signed with the team Friday. Milić has been around since May 6.
Yet there the trio was making plays at both ends of the court early in the fourth quarter Saturday as the Lynx made a rally to get within two points. And they were on the floor in the final minute of a one-possession contest.
Ultimately, Minnesota fell 82-78 to the Chicago Sky and dropped to 0-4 for the season.
Milić scored seven of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, Fowles finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jefferson scored 16 points and had five assists.
“We wanted to win the game. We’ll never ever, ever accept moral victories. But anybody who’s been watching us knows that was a big time progress game. Looked more like the Lynx. If we make some free throws (14-23), maybe we win the game … but we did a lot of good things,” said coach Cheryl Reeve.
Minnesota held the Sky to 40.6 percent from the field and had a 37-28 rebounding advantage.
“There were so many good things, fun things, promising things that we want to take forward with us,” Reeve said.
Aerial Powers looked more confident, rebounding from a trio of tough starts with more assertiveness at both ends. She finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Jefferson started at point guard and played just under 35 minutes, and, at least for one night, made a strong case for many more.
Jefferson also earned some faith from Reeve, who was disappointed with point guard performances in the team’s first three games. Picking up her fourth foul less than a minute into the second half, Jefferson played the entire third quarter and most of the fourth.
“It was worth the gamble,” Reeve said.
The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Jefferson has battled knee troubles. Healthy in 2021, she started 28 games for Dallas, but was waived by the Wings Monday. She’d gotten in two days of work with Minnesota before her Saturday start.
“I thought it’d be a little more hectic and crazy but I think my teammates did a really good job of kind of accepting me, talking me through some things as well,” she said. “In this league, you know a lot of schemes are the same, so for me just about kind of getting those plays, getting those names down, and then if all else fails call Syl for a pick and roll and go off.”
Emma Meesseman led five Chicago (2-1) players in double figures with 17 points.
Azura Stevens added 14 and Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points — including the final 10 Sky points — and 11 assists.
A pair of free throws by Powers and a layup from Milić got the Lynx within 64-60 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Jefferson, Westbrook and Milić scored big baskets down the stretch.
Fowles received a pass from Westbrook and scored on a layup to get Minnesota within 77-76 with 53.5 seconds left, but Vandersloot countered with a 3-point shot.
Westbrook scored four points and had five assists in her WNBA debut.
Hannah Sjerven, a Rogers, Minn. native, also played in her first career game. She committed a couple fouls in 4 minutes.
Medicinal marijuana chains embrace ‘bud’ sales as Minnesota regulations relax
It was a brisk but sunny afternoon in St. Paul, the last day of February, and the young woman behind the pharmacy counter at the Vandalia Street offices of Rise Dispensaries smiled broadly behind dark eyeliner and hints of goth makeup as she handed clients fresh bits of history, one smokable marijuana roll at a time.
With little public fanfare, Rise — formerly known as LeafLine Labs — began selling rolls and jars of “buds,” or dried, raw cannabis flower, to adult medical marijuana users on the first day such sales were legal in Minnesota.
For the state’s burgeoning medicinal marijuana industry, the date marked a long-awaited breakthrough of sorts.
Legal medical marijuana sales officially began on July 1, 2015, but at the time it was signed into law by then-Gov. Mark Dayton, the state legislation that authorized those sales was widely considered the most restrictive of its kind in the nation.
QUALIFYING CONDITIONS
A patient would have to meet one of nine major qualifying conditions to receive marijuana in a liquid, pill or vaporized delivery method. Smoking “pot” was still off the table.
State law has since loosened, at least by a pinch. Among what’s now 17 qualifying conditions, “now we have ‘chronic pain’ and that’s a big one, because there’s a lot of things that fall under chronic pain,” said Sarah Lynch, commercial general manager for Rise’s Minnesota dispensaries.
Still, the industry as a legal option remains nascent and restricted relative to many other states that have legalized cannabis, but expanding.
What had once been limited to back-alley transactions has moved into a new, more regulated and corporatized space. In Minnesota, only two companies — Rise and Green Goods — are authorized to operate cannabis dispensaries, and their approach is night-and-day compared to the illicit market.
MINNESOTA MOVES TOWARD MID-LEVEL REGULATIONS
That commercial space still includes — but isn’t limited to — products heavier on CBD, a chemical in the cannabis or hemp plant that produces relaxation without the high associated with marijuana’s higher THC levels. CBD products, which are increasingly commonplace from gas stations and coffee shops to health food stores, are legal under federal law but still restricted in some states.
At Minnesota dispensaries, customers can choose products by both CBD and THC level, mixing and matching by preference.
“With the addition of flower, Minnesota is moving into the middle of the pack on the regulated side,” said Dr. Kyle Kingsley, chief executive officer of Minneapolis-based Goodness Growth Holdings, which operates eight Green Goods dispensary locations throughout Minnesota and others throughout four other states. “There are a slew of states that have CBD-only laws, like Iowa, which have definitely restrictive limits on THC levels.”
They have participation from health care providers, Kingsley added. “Generally, it’s been a thoughtful, incremental program, and that’s a good approach if you want things to be well-regulated for patients. Things are going in the right direction.”
In Minnesota, patients or caregivers must be registered in the state’s Medical Cannabis Program, which requires annual renewal. Rise, which was acquired by Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state operator, in December, grows its product in Cottage Grove and operates six dispensaries statewide, including in Eagan and a new site in Mankato.
Shipping cannabis products in from out-of-state is still illegal. It remains the only legal dispensary in operation in St. Paul, which hosts one of the company’s larger retail outlets.
Under state law, Rise can open only two more locations.
“We will be opening more,” Lynch said. “I can’t say where yet.”
Green Goods, its only authorized competitor, advertises shops in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Woodbury, Blaine, Duluth and a handful of sites as far outside the metro as Moorhead, Minn.
REGULATIONS LOOSEN, FLOWER PRICES CHEAPER
Despite significant regulation, as the latest doors to open within the state’s relatively new medicinal marijuana landscape, bud sales have added both a traditional and new dimension to distribution, which is still arranged through pre-orders and sales of up to 90-day supplies. In short: buds are cheaper.
“This is new for us, having smokable flower,” Lynch said. “It’s been an extract-only market.”
And those concentrated extracts are pricier, largely because vapor oils, lozenges, sublingual sprays and capsules require more processing.
Medicinal marijuana user Todd Rosewell of Hugo said a half-gram vapor cartridge costs him roughly $55 to $65, whereas 3½ grams of high-grade dried cannabis flower sells for roughly $45 to $55, or even cheaper for lower-grade options. Given quality controls, and a lack of pesticides and contaminants, the product is both safer and pricier than the illicit market, making resales unlikely.
Still, flower is “more economical,” he said. “I just think it gives more people access. As more dispensaries open up, it’s the same as any market — more supply would drive the price down. One of the problems with the state of Minnesota is they’ve limited the market to only two companies.”
Peter Ingersoll, chair of the cannabis division for a San Diego-based commercial real estate brokerage, sees an upside to a duopoly: a professionalization of services. In Minnesota, he said, having only 17 dispensary locations “will keep the prices high, (but) better than flooding the market with hundreds of amateurs who are all going to fail,” he said.
Elsewhere, “shareholder lawsuits, half-finished projects and receiverships litter the playing field,” Ingersoll wrote, in a recent state-of-the-industry update for Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. That said, “this industry will soon be legalized and continue to grow in the double digits for many decades.”
MANY CONSIDER FEDERAL LEGALIZATION INEVITABLE
To date, some 37 states have legalized some level of medical marijuana use, and 18 states have decriminalized it entirely, allowing recreational use. Ingersoll said most industry pundits consider federal legalization of cannabis inevitable, though they also predict it’s still at least three to five years away, if not longer, as it does not appear to be a priority for President Joe Biden’s administration.
In Minnesota, regulation is loosening in other ways. The Minnesota Department of Health’s official list of qualifying conditions has expanded over time to span 17 categories, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, epileptic seizures, Tourette syndrome and terminal illness with a life expectancy of less than one year.
The state has added some conditions that are more fluid or harder to diagnose and quantify, such as intractable pain, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and autism spectrum disorder as defined by the American Psychiatric Association’s DSM-5 manual.
Still, the Minnesota Legislature has rejected more common conditions such as anxiety and depression, which some psychologists have likened to the common cold as far as their frequency in the general population.
AVOIDING OPIOIDS
Rosewell, 48, once traveled 100 days out of the year in his job as a national representative for a large Twin Cities manufacturing conglomerate. He decided he needed a change of pace, so he visited a friend’s marijuana farm in rural Colorado in the summer of 2020, in part to learn more about the industry.
Instead, he choked on a grilled bratwurst. His friends performed CPR, saving his life but leaving him with eight broken ribs, a punctured lung and a cracked sternum. It was, he recalled, the worst pain of his life.
After a few days on heavy pain medications, Rosewell was determined to recover without relying on morphine, or opioids such as OxyContin, “which are highly addictive, and I wanted nothing to do with that,” he said.
Within seven days, he was moving toward cannabis.
“When you take morphine or OxyContin, you can’t function,” he said. “You’re sleeping. It’s going to knock me out and I’m going to need to lay down on the couch.”
Instead, he smoked pot. “When I was prescribed that in Colorado, it was amazing,” Rosewell said. “But when I got back to Minnesota, I wasn’t able to get it. It became difficult and quite expensive to get it in any form in Minnesota, compared to Colorado or any other state where it’s been legalized.”
He turned instead to cannabis pills, and later to cannabis vaporizer cartridges and lotions. Since the legalization of smokable flower at the end of February, he’s also been purchasing marijuana buds from Rise’s St. Paul dispensary.
After months away from the workplace, Rosewell’s next goal is to break into legalized sales and distribution himself, he said.
“There’s kind of a stigma around it because of how it’s been viewed in this country over the last 100 years,” he acknowledged. “But there’s so many benefits to it; we’re just starting to scratch the surface. Obviously, there’s responsible use. We’re not talking about hippies back in the ’60s just sitting around all day. (Just look at) the amount of people who are serving time, who are minorities, for selling something that could be used as beneficial.”
Yankees win streak ends at 5, offense quiet for Jordan Montgomery in 3-2 walkoff loss to White Sox
CHICAGO — With Tim Anderson on third base, Aroldis Chapman gave up a ground-ball single to Luis Robert as the White Sox rallied for a 3-2 walkoff win over the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday.
Anderson hit a one-out single off Chapman, who was clearly bothered by Anderson’s threat to steal second. Chapman then walked Yoan Moncada.
It was the Yankees (24-8) first loss in six games. They have already assured at least a split of this four-game series with the White Sox (16-16) and will go for their 10th series win Sunday in the series finale. The Yankees dropped to 2-7 when they score two runs or fewer this season. It was the first game in the last five the Bombers did not hit a home run, after hitting 11 in their last four games.
It’s nothing new for the Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery came into the start averaging just 2.33 runs of support per nine innings. The Yankees have won two of his five starts and scored at least five runs just once — but only two of the runs were scored with him in the game. It’s not a new development, Montgomery has not received much support over his career. More than half of his career 83 starts are no decisions because of that.
Dallas Keuchel shut the Yankees down for five innings, scattering four hits. He walked three and struck out three. The left-hander has always been a thorn in the Yankees’ side, especially in his time with the Astros. In nine starts against the Bombers, Keuchel had a 2.23 ERA.
The Yankees offense, which has scored 25 runs in the first two games of the series, had their chances. DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a single, Giancarlo Stanton led off the second with a double, but the Bombers got nothing. In the fifth, as Keuchel was clearly tiring, he issued two, two-out walks to load the bases. Anthony Rizzo, who has been booed here in his return to the city where he played for a decade across town, came up with a chance to break through and just grounded out harmlessly to second base.
After Montgomery and Keuchel were long gone, the White Sox turned the game over to Joe Kelly, who had imploded on Thursday night, and the Bombers were able to punch through. In the eighth, Aaron Judge lined a one-out single into center field and Rizzo’s ground ball got past a diving Josh Harrison. Stanton singled to bring in the Yankees’ first run.
Tony La Russa, who let Kelly implode Thursday, went and got him after Stanton’s single. Liam Hendriks struck out Donaldson on a 98 mph fastball up in the zone and went to a 99 mph fastball in the same spot to beat Gleyber Torres and end the Yankees’ best threat. That snapped a three-game hitting streak for Torres.
Hendriks walked Joey Gallo to lead off the ninth inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a single to right field to advance Gallo to third. Kyle Higashioka got the run across on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Montgomery was more of a victim in his first five starts, pitching really well and getting nothing to show for it. Saturday night, Montgomery was not as sharp. He struggled to establish his curveball to keep hitters off of his fastball. He got 10 swings and misses, four with the changeup and 11 called strikes, five on his sinker.
He allowed two runs on a Robert, RBI-single and a Moncada home run to lead off the third. It was just the third home run he has allowed this season. The White Sox got six hits off him, he struck out four and walked three. The fourth-inning walk of Adam Engel was the first that Montgomery had issued in 87 batters faced, dating back to his April 21 start in Detroit.
Clarke Schmidt, who just returned to the Yankees bullpen on Friday, gave the Yankees 2.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one. Clay Holmes worked a scoreless eighth inning.
