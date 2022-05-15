News
ASK IRA: Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option?
Q: I am not sure what the timeline is for Kyle Lowry’s return, but whenever it is, he should come off the bench for a couple of games. He is likely to be rusty and the Heat cannot afford a bad start in any game against Bucks or Celtics. If Dwyane Wade can come off the bench, anybody can. – Parag, Weston.
A: And there are layers to this beyond who starts. Because it’s not only about Kyle Lowry again starting, it also is about the back end of the rotation. With Kyle back, then it is Kyle and Gabe Vincent as the 1-2 punch at point guard. With Kyle out, it’s Gabe and Victor Oladipo as the 1-2 alignment on the depth chart at point guard. So with Kyle back in the mix, it then impacts a role for Vic. More than anything, it is a situation that has to be monitored. And it comes down to this: You play Kyle if he is 90 percent back from his hamstring. But what if he is 80 percent? Or 70 percent? Or even less? At some point, an argument could be made that Vincent-Oladipo might trump Lowry-Vincent.
Q: I believe one reason Miami got P.J. Tucker was to be able to beat Milwaukee. He will know exactly what they’re going to do before they do it. He probably defended Giannis Antetokounmpo in practice last year. Pat Riley has a history of figuring out what player to add, to be able to beat the defending champion. – Martin.
A: Or they got him because he simply makes them better. I doubt P.J. Tucker could offer anything about the Bucks playbook that the Heat don’t know after consecutive seasons of playoff matchups. And P.J. tends to know what every opponent is going to do before they do it. If anything, two-way guard Javonte Smart could pass along the Bucks’ playbook, if he kept a copy after being released by Milwaukee at midseason.
Q: What can the Heat do to get Tyler Herro to the next level in the playoffs? – Stuart.
A: Have the other team stop double-teaming him and making him the focus of their defense. That was the approach by the 76ers in the second round. It all comes down to pick-your-poison by opponents. And the Celtics certainly remember what Tyler Herro did to them in the 2020 playoffs.
Literary calendar for week of May 15: ‘Democracy Under Fire’ and ‘What? I’m a DOG?’ And more
LAWRENCE R. JACOBS: Founder/director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance and Walter F. and Joan Mondale Chair for Political Studies at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, Jacobs signs copies of his book “Democracy Under Fire: Donald Trump and the Breaking of American History.” Jacobs argues that Trump’s presidency offered Americans a dire warning regarding the vulnerabilities in their democracy, but the threat is broader and deeper — and looms still. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
MARY LOCKMAN: Signs copies of her books “They’re Always With You,” “It Starts With a Lie,” and her most recent, “What? I’m a DOG?” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Chickadee Boutique, 207 St. Marie St., Shoreview.
SARAH NELSON: Hosts Storytime in the Garden, reading her children’s picture books “A Park Connects Us” and “Frogness.” 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Children’s Reading Garden, Ramsey County Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Hosts poets Athena Kildegaard, whose most recent collection is “Prairie Maiden”; Ibe Kaba, award-winning spoken-word poet born and raised in Sierra Leone and Guinea; and David McElroy, smokejumper, fisherman and taxi driver who has four books of poems to his credit, including “Water the Rocks Make.” He lives in Anchorage, Alaska. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
EMILY BERGSLIEN/KAT WEAVER: Present “Uncommon Charm.” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. In-person. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
TOM WEBER: Introduces the third edition of “100 Things to Do in the Twin Cities Before You Die,” first published in 2015 and updated to incorporate life during and after COVID. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 612Brew, 945 Broadway St. N.E., Mpls.; 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, May 23, Thompson Park Activity Center, 1200 Stassen Lane, West St. Paul. Register at 651-403-8300.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Five award-winning authors, including John Irving, will headline the fall/winter season of Pen Pals, presented by Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Each writer does a 7:30 p.m. presentation and another at 11 a.m. the following day. Season subscriptions (starting at $200) go on sale Tuesday, May 17.
Here is the schedule.
- Michelle Zauner, Bestselling memoirist and Grammy nominee, “Crying in H Mart” — Sept. 20-21
- Maggie O’Farrell, National Book Critics Circle Award-winning novelist (“Hamnet”), introducing her most recent, “The Marriage Portrait,” to be published in September — Oct. 13-14
- Annette Gordon-Reed, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, “The Hemingses of Monticello,” “On Juneteenth” — Dec. 1-2
- John Irving, National Book Award-winner for “The World According to Garp” published 40 years ago this year, introduces his first novel in seven years, “The Last Chairlift,” to be published in October — March 23-24
- Kristin Hannah, bestselling author of “The Nightingale” and “The Four Winds” — May 4-5.
Authors will be in person at Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, with a virtual option for subscribers. Call 612-543-8112 or supporthclib.org/pen-pals. Individual tickets ($55-$45) will go on sale at a later date.
“The Legend of Jet the Gerbil,” a children’s book written by Minneapolis-based CEO Michael Keller and illustrated by Patrizia Donaera, won five awards in as many months. The story of a boy and his pet gerbil won gold for best new voice children/young adult and silver for best new children’s book (4-7) in the Benjamin Franklin awards presented by Independent Book Publishers Association. Midwest Book Awards, given by Midwest Independent Publishers Association, honored the book with silver medals for best children’s picture book and best illustration, and Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, dedicated to exemplary children’s books worldwide, gave it a bronze in the animals/pets fiction category.
Literary picks: Readings: ‘Sea of Tranquility’ and ‘The Adventures, Obsession and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman’
Speculative fiction from Emily St. John Mandel that critics are loving? Or life tales from Dylan Tomine, one of the nation’s most famous fly anglers?
Those are choices readers will have Tuesday, May 17, when these authors make separate appearances in the Twin Cities.
Mandel, author of the widely praised novels “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel,” offers another story of speculative fiction in her most recent book, “Sea of Tranquility.” She will read at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, concluding Friends of the Hennepin County Library’s Pen Pals season. Tickets at $45-$55 can be purchased at supportHCLIB.org or by calling 612-543-8112.
“The Sea of Tranquility” tells several stories, set hundreds of years apart, held together by time travel. In 1912 a young Englishman, banished from his family for bad behavior, arrives in Canada. Two centuries later, a writer named Olive Llewellyn has left her home on a moon colony to tour Earth promoting her book about a pandemic, when a real pandemic breaks out. Gasberry-Jacques Roberts breaks the rules of the Time Institute to save Olive and faces consequences.
Critics are loving this book, in which characters and remembered incidents from “The Glass Hotel” appear. The New York Times called it one of Mandel’s “finest novels.” Kirkus enthused: “Even more boldly imagined than ‘Station Eleven.’ Exciting to read, relevant, and satisfying.”
Dylan Tomine, who lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington, has been fishing northwestern rivers since childhood and is an activist for wild fish and water. He shares his enthusiasm in his new book “Headwaters: The Adventures, Obsession, and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman,” which he will discuss at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Patagonia, 1648 Grand Ave., St. Paul. The program is free and open to the public.
In his book, Tomine journeys to the Russian Arctic, Japan, Cuba, and British Columbia searching for fish and adventure. The Wall Street Journal called the book “sparkling,” and Publishers Weekly said: “Tomine delivers a work that informs and moves in equal measure. This is sure to reel in readers.”
Luis Robert drives in the winning run in the 9th, giving the Chicago White Sox a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees were tied in the bottom of the ninth Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tim Anderson represented the potential winning run for the Sox at second base.
Some hitters might try to do too much to produce for a team in those circumstances. But Luis Robert exhibited patience, waiting for the right pitch to attack against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.
Robert took three balls and a strike. Then he got his pitch, ripping a single to right. Anderson scored ahead of Aaron Judge’s throw, giving the Sox a thrilling 3-2 victory in front of 32,830.
“I was trying to be early with his fastball,” Robert said through an interpreter, of his approach in the situation. “I was trying to make contact.”
It was the second game-ending hit of Robert’s career. The first came during his rookie season, when he a home run on Aug. 30, 2020 against the Kansas City Royals.
“This felt better,” Robert said. “I was more excited, fans here versus the Yankees. After two losses, this one was very good.”
The Sox dropped the first two games of the series, allowing a combined 25 runs.
Dallas Keuchel gave the Sox a pitching boost Saturday, scattering four hits in five shoutout innings. He struck out three and walked three in the 86-pitch outing.
“We’ve made our fair share of mistakes the first couple of nights (of the series) and they’ve capitalized a lot on those,” Keuchel said. “I felt like if I could make some pitches and execute early, I had a good chance. It’s fun to pitch against a team like that with the way they are swinging the bats and the depth of their lineup, they can interchange a few guys every night it seems like.
“They just keep rolling. But we are a good team too.”
Keuchel followed up a strong outing against the Boston Red Sox with one against the Yankees. He went a season-high six innings May 8 at Fenway Park, allowing two runs on six hits in a 3-2 win.
Wednesday’s postponed game against the Cleveland Guardians pushed his start back a day. He was ready for the team with the best record in baseball.
“He’s spent his whole career pitching against good teams, rights and lefts,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He beat a good team in Boston. They’re good. When he executes his pitches, he’s got a lot of weapons.”
Keuchel got a double-play grounder to wrap up the first. It was the first time in the series the Sox didn’t allow a run in the first.
The Sox did the damage in the first Saturday. Anderson singled, one of his three hits, and scored on a single from Robert for the first run. Robert extended his hitting streak to 12.
Yoán Moncada homered leading off the third.
Keuchel exited with the 2-0 lead after getting Anthony Rizzo to ground out to second baseman Josh Harrison with the bases loaded to end the fifth.
“I’m feeling more like myself,” Keuchel said. “I told you (reporters) I was close. I would have liked to have gone a little bit longer tonight. I thought that was my job. I’m a little disappointed in five.
“My job is to go out there and throw as many as I can. I thought (86) pitches I had enough to at least go six. With how many games we’re playing (17 games in 17 days), I thought I had at least 100 pitches tonight. That didn’t happen. I’m not very happy with that but that’s the competitor in me and we’re going to have to figure out something (Sunday) because we have a lot more guys down now too.”
Reliever Kendall Graveman allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.
The Yankees scored once in the eighth against Joe Kelly, and the Sox brought in closer Liam Hendriks with two on and one out. He struck out Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres, keeping it at 2-1.
The Yankees tied the game on a Kyle Higashioka sacrifice fly in the ninth, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa was out trying to advance to third on the play. Moncada cut off AJ Pollock’s throw and got the ball to Anderson, who was covering third and tagged Kiner-Falefa for the second out of the inning.
“Excellent relay and cutoff,” La Russa said. “That was huge.”
Anderson singled with one out in the ninth and Moncada walked, bringing up Robert.
“That’s high baseball IQ because you’re not going to walk (Chapman) off with a home run, his stuff is too good,” La Russa said. “You’ve got to find a way to get somebody on base. Tim’s base hit was huge, the walk from Moncada, they did a good job taking what he gave, and he ain’t going to give you a lot that you can do big damage.”
Robert found a hole through the right side of the infield and Anderson did the rest, giving the Sox their first walkoff win of the season.
“The first two games they were just better than us,” Robert said. “But today we came prepared and were able to execute and then we got on top.”
