Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 16

Published

1 min ago

on

  • On May 16, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $69040.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 16, 2022, is $20155.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 16, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on May 16, 2022, is explained below with a daily time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Descending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart shows the Descending Triangle Pattern. A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern that is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trend line that connects a series of lows. It is a sign for traders in a short position to accelerate a breakdown. Among traders descending triangle is a very popular chart pattern because it clearly shows the demand for an asset.

Currently, the price of BTC is $30,241. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $69040 and the buy level of BTC is $34340. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $20155, and the sell level of BTC is $28800.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Crypto Analyst Predicts 1 Altcoin Will Fall Down Hard – Is It Cardano?

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 15, 2022

By

Crypto Analyst Predicts 1 Altcoin Will Fall Down Hard – Is It Cardano?
Pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst Capo tweets that Cardano (ADA) is bound to go on a massive downward trend.

This popular crypto trader with over 307,500 followers on Twitter predicted a massive plunge before the coin finishes its five-waved downward trajectory following the Elliott Wave Theory.

The Elliott Wave Theory pertains to a technical analysis that can predict price action by looking into mind psychology or crowd behavior that can be seen in waves.

Based on the theory, the crypto asset would always go through a predictive five-wave cycle before it makes that pivot or reversal.

Suggested Reading | NFT Prices Take A Beating After Crypto Market Chaos

  

Before the coin completes its five-wave downward course, Capo anticipates a catastrophic crash (Coingape).

Capo Predictions On ADA, BTC, Terra, STEPN

According to Capo, ADA is on its way to completing the fourth wave which means it’s ready for that final wave.

Cardano is currently trading at $0.55 which is categorically 45% above the target price point of $0.30.

Cryptocurrencies recovered quite a bit on Friday but crashed today which appeared to be a roller-coaster ride of sorts.

The erratic market moves have been worrisome for many crypto traders and investors alike. Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 3.6% and Cardano (ADA) went down by 6.65%.

Suggested Reading | LUNA Not Alone In Crimson: APE, AVAX, SOL, SHIB All Lose 20% In Crypto Crash

With the Federal Reserve pulling a tight rein on monetary policy, there isn’t a hint of a bullish trend. With the way things are going, many traders are looking for safer crypto assets compared to riskier ones.

Meanwhile, Capo is also keeping a steady eye on STEPN, a move-to-earn app built on the Solana blockchain. Capo says that he is looking at a significantly low trading value of $0.60. Looks like GMT is heading down the basement, as he describes. GMT is currently trading at $1.52.

yXdFzG8H

ADA total market cap at $18.42 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin Still Better Than Cardano?

Outlook for Bitcoin looks good as it continues to correct after going over the key support locked in at $30,000. The $30,000 support supposedly jarred it. A two-day candle has closed right below it and currently tapping that zone as support. At this point, this spot is still not good for buying.

Adding salt to the wound is the miserable turnout in the market value of TerraUSD that is pegged to USD. It’s now priced at $0.18 this week. Meanwhile, TerraUSD is mapping out a recovery plan this week.

Overall, Cardano is more volatile compared to Bitcoin although it appeals greatly to the broader market, in general.

Bitcoin has more promise to be bullish for the long term compared to other coins, including ADA.

Featured image from Forkast News, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins With Huge Potential in May 2022

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 15, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
