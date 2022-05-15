Bitcoin Whale Breaks 8 Year Long Silence With $30 Million Worth Of BTC Transfer

After an eight-year dormancy, a Bitcoin (BTC) Whale unexpectedly moved $30 million worth of BTC. On November 20th, 2013, the exact address received 1,000 BTC worth $567,600 at the time, Blockchair reported.

The Bitcoin remained dormant in one wallet until it was moved as part of a much larger block that sent nearly 2,100 BTC to two other addresses. One address received 2,000 bitcoins, while the second collected above 99.99 bitcoins.

Bitcoin Movements In Dormant Wallets

1,000 BTC were worth $30,090,000. That’s more than 53 times the original price from 2013, when Bitcoin was only $567. The transaction only cost 0.0016 BTC in fees, which is about $47.15 at the time it was executed.

During the last eight years, the inactive whale wallet received trace amounts of Bitcoin 23 times, and it appears that those amounts were for dusting attacks.

What are dusting attacks? These involve hackers and scammers sending minuscule amounts of Bitcoin (or other cryptocurrencies) to break wallets’ privacy.

The advanced blockchain tracker, Whale Alert, traced the transaction and reported on Twitter as:

A dormant address containing 1,000 #BTC (30,395,186 USD) has just been activated after 8.5 years (worth 468,643 USD in 2013)!

Blockchair also identified another wallet that has remained dormant since 2012 and finally transferred 500 BTC on Thursday. The first deposit of one Bitcoin was made back on 5th April 2012. The wallet then added another 499 BTC on June 3rd of the same year. The Bitcoin price at that time was only $5.25 per coin.

However, throughout that period, the wallet received modest sums of BTC, which appears to be dust transactions used by scammers to carry out dusting attacks.

Remarks And Contribution of Satoshi Nakamoto

The creator of Bitcoin has been silent for years, but people still think they know who it is. As a result, transactions from long-dormant wallets typically drum up media interest. Because they generate chatter speculating that the BTC could be owned by Bitcoin’s secretive creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Nakamoto launched the genesis block on January 3, 2009. Since then, it has succeeded in mining almost 1,000,000 BTC, according to the assessment of Blockchain analysts.

Satoshi confirmed his appearance on the internet in December 2010 when the Bitcoin network’s client software version was 0.3.19, and now Bitcoin’s version is 22.0.

Bitcoin has been showing high volatile movements during the last few months; it was at the price of $ 36,000 before a week and declined to $25,401 last Thursday.

Bitcoin is currently recovering from a market-wide dip. As of the time of writing, it has increased in value by 13.5% from this year’s low and is trading for $29,353.

