Bonnie Blodgett: Stewardship starts with observation
I’m reveling not just in the glorious spring weather but also in good news about an ailing chicken.
I had been convinced it was bird flu.
What with the latest pandemic taking out birds by the tens of thousands, all of us who raise chickens that are allowed to free range are on high alert.
Wild birds are dying in larger numbers than usual this time around, and that means any bird that lives mostly outdoors is theoretically more vulnerable.
I say “theoretically” because the odds are still low that homegrown hens are going to catch and spread the disease. More likely the high death count is the result of the virus being brought into a poultry confinement.
This raises the risk, as well, of a random mutation that is infectious to humans latching onto a person who cares for the chickens.
Unfortunately for confinement operators, chickens can’t raise themselves. People must be hired to move about among the birds. These people are often undocumented immigrants who have to stay in the shadows, which raises the risk even higher that a variant that infects humans could occur without the public being made aware of it. The longer such illness goes undetected, the longer it takes to develop protections against a pandemic.
I’m referring, of course, to vaccines and other precautions.
I know that experts like our own Michael Osterholm, the University of Minnesota epidemiologist who works both for the U of M and as a consultant on bio-security for the likes of Hormel, will dismiss my concerns as overwrought.
The same was said of COVID, before it morphed into a global catastrophe.
I know garden columns are supposed to be about pretty flowers, especially at this time of year and especially in Minnesota, where at this time of year we are desperate for signs of renewal.
I am not immune to spring fever myself, as you all know.
My own garden is springing back to life in a way that every strikes me as miraculous.
Our long winters erase all memories of previous springs, at least they do mine. Each new sprig of green, whether a leaf bud opening on a maple tree or a flower on a redbud or a hosta poking up or a dandelion spreading its tentacles as if to dare me to DO something about, has the same effect on my spirits.
It’s all good, weeds or not. I’ll take it.
But no self-respecting gardening columnist who is alert to natural changes in the habitat she stewards – for gardeners are the stewards of the plot of earth they tend — can ignore influences outside their control.
Just as pesticides drift from monoculture farms to their organic neighbors and kill crops on both parcels, so does everything else we do for the purpose of controlling weeds or promoting abundance in our gardens affect plants indiscriminately.
And as more and more urban gardens are turning into tiny farms, tending not just pretty plants but edible ones and some, like mine, raising hens for the dual purpose of enjoying their eggs and replenishing the soil with their manure, we find ourselves in the same predicament as “real” farmers — not just those with whom we share a belief in “natural,” “sustainable” and “organic” methods, but also those who prefer “conventional,” “industrial,” “chemical,” “monoculture” systems.
“System” is the operative term. The two “systems” to which we attach words that are as deceiving as they are inadequate are, if nothing else for certain, emphatically mutually exclusive.
We do not play well with each other. And the impositions of the conventional farm are vastly more onerous to us than the other way around.
Take bird flu.
This evening I picked up a hen who is my oldest (and therefore dearest to me) and whose failing health I could no longer ignore. She had been listless and off her feed for more than a week and she had developed a habit of twisting her neck as if she were trying to swallow but couldn’t.
When I gently stroked her back, a rancid yellow liquid dripped from her beak. I moved my hand to her chest, which seemed to be swollen.
She was unnaturally quiet through all of this, even at the moment when the drips turned to a slow trickle and the trickle into a torrent and I was suddenly on my feet, holding her away from my body as she disgorged a pint or more of the most foul-smelling brew.
My brain went from zero to 60. Bird flu.
Google moved me off the ledge in short order. Reading up on “why chickens vomit” allayed my worst fears. What she had was not bird flu, but something called sour crop — no fun for the patient, but curable and NOT contagious.
The rest of my birds were as healthy as they looked and acted. I was not imagining that either.
My point in telling you this story is, as you may have guessed, to remind you that gardening ain’t what it used to be.
When city gardeners begin raising their own food, whether by means of chickens or plain old plants, they become aware of the difference between conventional and natural food.
It saddens me that conventional is the new normal, if not natural in the least. And that it’s been allowed to take control of our food system in the span of a few decades, beginning with two scientific inventions.
The first was a way to make explosives that was deployed post-WWII to make synthetic nitrogen.
The second was the genetic modification of plants to make them resistant to pesticides.
The pesticides themselves had been in development since well before Rachel Carson warned of their toxicity in her book “Silent Spring,” which resulted in a ban on DDT and an understanding by the chemical industry that the public must not be informed about subsequent such adverse effects in the future.
These two discoveries enabled the creation of a system that rotated corn and soy not to feed people but animals, which for the purposes of “scaling up” the food supply were removed from the land and raised in warehouses (aka confinements) that are so toxic that if the huge fans that remove the methane stopped for one minute, all the animals would die.
In other words, the food we are told is “feeding the world” (read: growing consumer markets) is not feeding people but animals. And the animals are being raised in numbers far greater than is healthy either for people or for the environment in which people and animals both live.
We are told that the solution is MORE technological innovation. We should simply eliminate meat from our diets and eat plant-based meats and/or fake meat developed in the same sort of labs that created the GMOs than got us into this mess to begin with.
But just because we’ve created a monster, the solution isn’t to create a new monster, any more than to install giant mirrors to deflect sunlight (geothermal engineering) is the best way to reduce the heat that is produced by technologies such as conventional agriculture.
The best way is to recognize that knowledge isn’t better just because it’s new, any more than people aren’t better just because they’re good at making money.
This second fallacy is, in my view, what’s behind all these false narratives.
I am certainly not advocating an end to scientific inquiry. I am merely asking that when the applications of our discoveries are doing more harm than good, we own it and consult with those who farmed so effectively that farming itself controlled population growth and kept world population in the proper scale relative to that of other species.
We are witnessing the gravest species extinctions in human history, as well as a potential end to our own species owing to the effects of climate change and habitat loss.
A little humility would be an excellent counterweight to the irrational exuberance that humans are so prone to, which so often turns into hubris and arrogance that blind us to the facts in front of our faces.
In this era those facts are that our climate is changing, that the change means unpredictable and extreme weather, accompanied in some regions by unbearable heat. Other symptoms include rising sea levels and uncontrollable fires.
These are so frequent that insurance actuaries admit they no longer know how to protect their customers against them.
All of which means that as we welcome another spring and look forward to summer, we must do so with our eyes open — all of our senses, in fact.
That we must learn to distinguish between old-fashion manure smells and the foul odors that pour out of animal confinements and are as bad for our health as they are for the animals’.
That we ponder why we can’t seem to manage the invasive weeds, and why the chemicals running off our lawns are becoming a problem for water sanitation.
We must ask ourselves what’s wrong with our bee and butterfly and songbird populations. That is a question we can’t ask until we’ve taken the time to observe our bee and butterfly and songbird populations.
It’s our responsibility in the Anthropocene Age to reacquaint ourselves with the concept of stewardship. It begins with observing. And then doing what’s right.
ASK IRA: Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option?
Q: I am not sure what the timeline is for Kyle Lowry’s return, but whenever it is, he should come off the bench for a couple of games. He is likely to be rusty and the Heat cannot afford a bad start in any game against Bucks or Celtics. If Dwyane Wade can come off the bench, anybody can. – Parag, Weston.
A: And there are layers to this beyond who starts. Because it’s not only about Kyle Lowry again starting, it also is about the back end of the rotation. With Kyle back, then it is Kyle and Gabe Vincent as the 1-2 punch at point guard. With Kyle out, it’s Gabe and Victor Oladipo as the 1-2 alignment on the depth chart at point guard. So with Kyle back in the mix, it then impacts a role for Vic. More than anything, it is a situation that has to be monitored. And it comes down to this: You play Kyle if he is 90 percent back from his hamstring. But what if he is 80 percent? Or 70 percent? Or even less? At some point, an argument could be made that Vincent-Oladipo might trump Lowry-Vincent.
Q: I believe one reason Miami got P.J. Tucker was to be able to beat Milwaukee. He will know exactly what they’re going to do before they do it. He probably defended Giannis Antetokounmpo in practice last year. Pat Riley has a history of figuring out what player to add, to be able to beat the defending champion. – Martin.
A: Or they got him because he simply makes them better. I doubt P.J. Tucker could offer anything about the Bucks playbook that the Heat don’t know after consecutive seasons of playoff matchups. And P.J. tends to know what every opponent is going to do before they do it. If anything, two-way guard Javonte Smart could pass along the Bucks’ playbook, if he kept a copy after being released by Milwaukee at midseason.
Q: What can the Heat do to get Tyler Herro to the next level in the playoffs? – Stuart.
A: Have the other team stop double-teaming him and making him the focus of their defense. That was the approach by the 76ers in the second round. It all comes down to pick-your-poison by opponents. And the Celtics certainly remember what Tyler Herro did to them in the 2020 playoffs.
Literary calendar for week of May 15: ‘Democracy Under Fire’ and ‘What? I’m a DOG?’ And more
LAWRENCE R. JACOBS: Founder/director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance and Walter F. and Joan Mondale Chair for Political Studies at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, Jacobs signs copies of his book “Democracy Under Fire: Donald Trump and the Breaking of American History.” Jacobs argues that Trump’s presidency offered Americans a dire warning regarding the vulnerabilities in their democracy, but the threat is broader and deeper — and looms still. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
MARY LOCKMAN: Signs copies of her books “They’re Always With You,” “It Starts With a Lie,” and her most recent, “What? I’m a DOG?” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Chickadee Boutique, 207 St. Marie St., Shoreview.
SARAH NELSON: Hosts Storytime in the Garden, reading her children’s picture books “A Park Connects Us” and “Frogness.” 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Children’s Reading Garden, Ramsey County Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Hosts poets Athena Kildegaard, whose most recent collection is “Prairie Maiden”; Ibe Kaba, award-winning spoken-word poet born and raised in Sierra Leone and Guinea; and David McElroy, smokejumper, fisherman and taxi driver who has four books of poems to his credit, including “Water the Rocks Make.” He lives in Anchorage, Alaska. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
EMILY BERGSLIEN/KAT WEAVER: Present “Uncommon Charm.” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. In-person. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
TOM WEBER: Introduces the third edition of “100 Things to Do in the Twin Cities Before You Die,” first published in 2015 and updated to incorporate life during and after COVID. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 612Brew, 945 Broadway St. N.E., Mpls.; 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, May 23, Thompson Park Activity Center, 1200 Stassen Lane, West St. Paul. Register at 651-403-8300.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Five award-winning authors, including John Irving, will headline the fall/winter season of Pen Pals, presented by Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Each writer does a 7:30 p.m. presentation and another at 11 a.m. the following day. Season subscriptions (starting at $200) go on sale Tuesday, May 17.
Here is the schedule.
- Michelle Zauner, Bestselling memoirist and Grammy nominee, “Crying in H Mart” — Sept. 20-21
- Maggie O’Farrell, National Book Critics Circle Award-winning novelist (“Hamnet”), introducing her most recent, “The Marriage Portrait,” to be published in September — Oct. 13-14
- Annette Gordon-Reed, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, “The Hemingses of Monticello,” “On Juneteenth” — Dec. 1-2
- John Irving, National Book Award-winner for “The World According to Garp” published 40 years ago this year, introduces his first novel in seven years, “The Last Chairlift,” to be published in October — March 23-24
- Kristin Hannah, bestselling author of “The Nightingale” and “The Four Winds” — May 4-5.
Authors will be in person at Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, with a virtual option for subscribers. Call 612-543-8112 or supporthclib.org/pen-pals. Individual tickets ($55-$45) will go on sale at a later date.
“The Legend of Jet the Gerbil,” a children’s book written by Minneapolis-based CEO Michael Keller and illustrated by Patrizia Donaera, won five awards in as many months. The story of a boy and his pet gerbil won gold for best new voice children/young adult and silver for best new children’s book (4-7) in the Benjamin Franklin awards presented by Independent Book Publishers Association. Midwest Book Awards, given by Midwest Independent Publishers Association, honored the book with silver medals for best children’s picture book and best illustration, and Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, dedicated to exemplary children’s books worldwide, gave it a bronze in the animals/pets fiction category.
Literary picks: Readings: ‘Sea of Tranquility’ and ‘The Adventures, Obsession and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman’
Speculative fiction from Emily St. John Mandel that critics are loving? Or life tales from Dylan Tomine, one of the nation’s most famous fly anglers?
Those are choices readers will have Tuesday, May 17, when these authors make separate appearances in the Twin Cities.
Mandel, author of the widely praised novels “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel,” offers another story of speculative fiction in her most recent book, “Sea of Tranquility.” She will read at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, concluding Friends of the Hennepin County Library’s Pen Pals season. Tickets at $45-$55 can be purchased at supportHCLIB.org or by calling 612-543-8112.
“The Sea of Tranquility” tells several stories, set hundreds of years apart, held together by time travel. In 1912 a young Englishman, banished from his family for bad behavior, arrives in Canada. Two centuries later, a writer named Olive Llewellyn has left her home on a moon colony to tour Earth promoting her book about a pandemic, when a real pandemic breaks out. Gasberry-Jacques Roberts breaks the rules of the Time Institute to save Olive and faces consequences.
Critics are loving this book, in which characters and remembered incidents from “The Glass Hotel” appear. The New York Times called it one of Mandel’s “finest novels.” Kirkus enthused: “Even more boldly imagined than ‘Station Eleven.’ Exciting to read, relevant, and satisfying.”
Dylan Tomine, who lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington, has been fishing northwestern rivers since childhood and is an activist for wild fish and water. He shares his enthusiasm in his new book “Headwaters: The Adventures, Obsession, and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman,” which he will discuss at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Patagonia, 1648 Grand Ave., St. Paul. The program is free and open to the public.
In his book, Tomine journeys to the Russian Arctic, Japan, Cuba, and British Columbia searching for fish and adventure. The Wall Street Journal called the book “sparkling,” and Publishers Weekly said: “Tomine delivers a work that informs and moves in equal measure. This is sure to reel in readers.”
