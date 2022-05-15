Finance
Car Insurance With SR22 or FR44 After DWI or DUI to Regain License
Car insurance with SR22 or FR44 filing is required in most states for DWI or DUI drivers. This type of car insurance policy is tailored to meet coverage and other requirements specific to each state. SR22 and FR44 are the names of the forms used to document and submit (file) proof of insurance compliance. This is often the last step before convicted drivers regain their license. The process is similar everywhere with some distinct differences in a few states.
Each state legislature determines requirements, and their respective Department of Motor Vehicles administers the process. In 2007 and 2008 Florida and Virginia began to separate DUI convictions by using Form FR44 exclusively for them, while maintaining the SR22 form for all other high risk drivers. The FR44 compliant policy includes $300,000 of liability limits in Florida while its SR22 requires $30,000. In Virginia it is $100,000 for the FR44 and $50,000 for the SR22. Texas increased its liability requirement for their DWI drivers in 2011. Since 1980 Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) has brought this issue to the forefront and states have responded by continuously doing more to deter drinking and driving.
Another trend toward deterrence has emerged due to the sluggish economy because of vigorous enforcement. Local municipalities and states with diminishing revenues are aggressively seeking out drivers to collect fines and fees. Additional administrative and underwriting (insuring) requirements, to enhance deterrence, will likely continue by most states. Current notable differences between some major states include California and Florida having a 3 year compliance period and Texas 2. New York, North Carolina, Delaware, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania do not require FR44 or SR22 altogether. Finding out the exact requirements where you live is critical in securing a policy for license reinstatement.
Florida and Virginia, the only two states that require FR44 insurance for their DUI drivers has enjoyed much success from this program. For a number of reasons it turns out that FR44 car insurance is a benefit for everyone, including the policyholder. All states have 0.08 blood alcohol percentage as their standard legal limit. Likewise, FR44 insurance for DUI drivers may become a standard for all states due to its success in Florida and Virginia.
Car insurance policies from wherever you live with either a DUI, DWI, FR44 or SR22 are all very similar. However, the differences are critical in getting your license reinstated and how much you pay. Keep in mind requirements frequently change for convicted drivers. A knowledgeable independent insurance agent, licensed in your state, can explain the exact requirements needed and how much it will cost. The same agent can start the process by completing, binding, and submitting an application to the insurance company. The SR22 or FR44 Form is usually generated at point of sale, and submitted electronically as is required in Florida. A duplicate copy can generally be given to the applicant and brought to the DMV to expedite license reinstatement.
Bradford, You’re Fired by William Woodbridge – Book Review
Title and Author: Bradford, You’re Fired! By William W. Woodbridge
Synopsis of Content:
First published in the early 1900s this little book is a story of a young salesman who is lazy, unmotivated, selfish, and blames others for his misfortune. He is fired by his boss for his lack of a good work ethic. At first Bradford is angry and sullen. He drinks himself into a stupor.
But after a day of reflection he comes to understand that his failure and his being fired are not his boss’s fault or the fault of anyone but himself. He comes to realize that he must change himself to become successful. He then “fires” himself. That is, he fires the old self and creates a new, positive man who accepts responsibility for his own fate.
In time this change leads him to tremendous success.
This little book was in many ways ahead of its time. The author recognized over a century ago that in reality we work for ourselves and not for others even if we have an employer.
The Forward was written by Paul J. Meyer. Paul J. Meyer is a renowned author and a pioneer in the modern self improvement industry.
Readability/Writing Quality:
Woodbridge writes in the somewhat archaic style of the early 20 century. The modern reader may find the style a bit naïve but it is nonetheless an enjoyable and worthwhile read. It teaches a universal truth about the importance of accepting full and exclusive responsibility for our own destiny. It is not written in the more ponderous style of books in the early 19th century.
Notes on Author:
William Witherspoon Woodbridge was the author of a number of short classic self improvement books in the early 1900s. He also wrote That Something, Something More, and Scooting Skyward. His writings were endorsed by Thomas Edison among others. These little books and others like them were popular in the pre WWI era as they appealed to the common man and were written simply.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Before we can change our circumstance and turn failure into success we must completely accept the fact that our success or failure is entirely our responsibility. It is natural and all too common for people to blame circumstances and other people their problems. You must change yourself before you can change your fate.
2. Applying the fundamental principles of patience, hard work, integrity and commitment is the surest path to success. Asking what you can do and how you can contribute is the key to success.
3. We do not just work for a company, we work for ourselves. In this Woodbridge was a century before his time. He recognized that one cannot depend upon or blame the company for one’s lot in life. He taught a hundred years ago that our personal success must come from our understanding that we ultimately work for ourselves first and foremost – it is the one job you cannot be fired from and cannot lose. You can only quit.
Publication Information:
Bradford, You’re Fired! by William W. Woodbridge.
Copyright: 2004 by Executive Books.
General Rating: Good
Business Office Insurance Cost: Evaluating the Factors Affecting Rates for Your Business Needs
Don’t think that just because you run your business primarily online from an office environment that you won’t need business insurance. You never know what kinds of potential financial risk you could be facing. Anybody can try to sue you for some ridiculous reason or another, whether it’s in relation to copyright infringement or problems associated with inappropriate or misinterpreted market research. The pressing question, of course, is “how much does business office insurance cost?”
The answer to this question, unfortunately, not easy to answer. Just as with any other type of insurance, there are numerous variables that must be factored in, and each individual business has its own unique circumstances.
Factors that Affect Business Insurance Rates
• The classification of your business (corporation, sole proprietorship, etc… )
• Your business’s types of services / goods
• Salary totals
• The number of employees
• Daily operations of your business, including what your employees are doing when not checking email
• Physical items that are involved in your business, such as the office, building, supplies, equipment, and any vehicles.
• Your location
• Business’s sales reports
It’s not difficult to put all of this information together and organization any documents you might need. Check with an insurance company that offers custom solutions for your type of company and the industry you are involved in, and get a personalized quote for business office insurance cost. The best providers will have pre-custom solutions for every type of industry.
At the very least, you should have some type of liability coverage you in the event that you are sued. It doesn’t matter if you run a small company in a minuscule, one-room office or a large firm, there is always a possibility that you could wind up having to pay some type of compensation.
Business Office Insurance Cost and Its Coverage
Of course, business office insurance cost will cover more than lawsuits if you choose the right policy. What about theft or damage? If your business requires expensive electronics in order to operate, you’ll want to get back on track ASAP if it’s ever damaged by a fire, flood, or lost to theft. This is definitely something to consider when looking into insurance policies.
It’s very easy to obtain a quote online. All you have to do is enter your state, profession, and go from there. Get a consultation from an expert who will ask you questions about your specific needs and help you come up with the best solution for your office insurance requirements.
Where can you get a free quote for business office insurance cost? Many people recommend Hiscox Insurance Company, Inc as it offers the most custom, industry-specific policies at affordable rates.
Hiring an Internet Marketing Service – Plan Before You Leap!
A frequent mistake that businesses make is hiring an internet marketing company too quickly — primarily based on price. Your website is a visual representation of your business and a poorly designed site can frustrate visitors, misrepresent your products and even lose sales. Before you hire a internet marketing firm, research the answers to these questions:
1. How Much Experience Does The Internet Marketing Company Have? Do They Have Any Special Qualifications Or Designations?
Longevity in the industry is a good indicator of stability and skill. Online marketing firms that have been in the business for a while and built admirable reputations are usually known for sound design work and customer service. Choosing an internet marketing company that has been around longer means they will be more likely to be around in the future for ongoing maintenance and updates to your website.
The answer to this question will give you a general idea about the skill set at the web company. Having a tertiary qualification is good. Having a lot of experience is better, and combining experience with a tertiary education is best.
2. How Many Staff Members Do They Have And What Are Their Roles?
Bigger is not necessarily better when it comes to effective web emarketing companies. Companies on average have one designer, a couple of web developers, analysts, and a few sales and support people. Some companies use Just-in-Time staffing, adding or removing staff as needed. This helps keep overhead low.
3. In Addition To Internet Marketing, What Other Services Does The Agency Offer?
Many prominent internet marketing firms are branching out and offering other services, including web development and design. SEO, Search Engine Marketing, Web Content Writing, Social Media Marketing, Blog promotion, and Google AdWords Management are services offered by many experienced online marketing companies. The key is finding a company that offers the services that you are looking for.
4. Does The Internet Marketing Firm Spend Time With You To Gather Business Knowledge And Give You A Formal Proposal?
It is good to select an web marketing company that will take the time to offer a custom solution for your website. Oftentimes, the online marketing firm will provide you with a questionnaire to fill out so that they can get a better feel for your goals, competition and overall website needs. Your website will play a large part in your overall brand marketing. Therefore, it is important that your internet marketing firm have a clear picture of your overall internet marketing goals.
5. What Are the Internet Marketing Company’s Payment Terms?
For anything from a small non-profit site to full corporate branding, most internet marketing companies will charge an upfront deposit and stage payments based on agreed milestones and deliverables. Be wary of any internet marketing firm that asks for payment in full before starting the project.
6. What Is The Internet Marketing Company’s Policy On Non-Disclosure And Privacy Of Information?
In order to create the perfect marketing plan for you, your internet marketing firm needs access to important information about your company — information you wouldn’t want your competition, or anyone else, to know.
This is particularly true if you are starting a new company. You don’t want others to steal your concept before you’ve had a chance to monetize it. Therefore, a solid non-disclosure and privacy policy will protect your information.
7. What Are The Average Timelines For Completing Your Web Design Project Including Ecommerce, Logo Design, And Corporate Branding?
If the company does both web development and internet marketing, ask what the firm considers a typical turn-around time for projects similar in size to your own. This should give you a fairly clear idea if the website designer/developer has time tracking and project management systems in place. If you have a hard deadline that you need to meet, be sure you tell the design company up front so that they can plan accordingly.
8. Who Will Be Your Central Point Of Contact For Your Internet Marketing Project?
It is important to have a single point of contact for your project to ensure nothing gets lost in translation. A Project Manager should be assigned to all web projects. If you are working with a small web company, however, the Project Manager may also be the web designer and/or web developer himself.
9. Does The Company Outsource Any Project Components To Third Parties Or To Countries Like India? If So, Which Components?
While outsourcing may be a valid business decision to save costs and keep overheads lower, you’ll want to be cautious with any internet marketing company who takes your project and out-sources large components to another country. If you have concerns about low quality, cheap labour, and remote project management issues when jobs are outsourced to India, be sure to bring them up before your project begins.
10. Can The Internet Marketing Company Help With Website Content Copy Writing?
SEO copywriting can make or break your website. Your website design may draw the reader in and focus their attention where it needs to be – but the words themselves do the selling. And if the content is optimized correctly, your website can be showing up on the front pages of the search engines for your chosen search terms.
Be sure the internet marketing firm you choose offers copywriting and ask to see samples — particularly samples of sites within your same industry. This will give you a good foundation on which to base your decision.
11. What Programming Languages And Operating Systems Does The Internet Marketing and/or Web Development Company Work With?
Ideally, your web development company should offer both the open source PHP/MySQL and ASP.NET programming languages. They should make a technical recommendation on which
Platform would best meet your needs and budget.
12. Do The Internet Marketing And Web Development Experts Build Websites To Web Standards?
Standards compliance, such as W3C and Web Standards Group are highly recommended industry practices. The main reason is consistency in how your visitors view your website on different platforms and future proofing.
13. What Is Covered In The Firm’s Website Testing/Quality Checking Phase? Are You Able To See The Website While It Is Still In Development?
Basic testing requirements should be browser testing, checking for broken links and general usability tests to ensure the website is easy for website visitors to use and interact with.
By seeing a development staging version, you will be able to check the website before the launch date and make any necessary adjustments.
14. Does The Internet Marketing Firm Allow Clients To Host Their Websites With Any Host?
Sometimes, for the sake of functionality or other good reasons, a web company may ask that you host your website with them, but this is not always the case. You may have existing commercial relationships with an ISP or web hosting company that you would prefer to use. It is important to know before hiring a internet marketing firm if they will require you to move hosting to them.
15. Do They Provide Any Training Once The Website Is Launched?
If your website project includes customized systems or software, it can be extremely helpful if your internet marketing company provides you with training documents for future reference. If your system is very detailed, it might even be optimal to arrange for a training program or ongoing customer support.
16. Is The Internet Marketing Firm Knowledgeable in Web 2.0? Is This Included In Your Quote, Or Are There Extra Charges?
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a science in itself; an experienced Internet marketing company should be able to offer you a variety of options including organic, PPC and social media marketing including Facebook advertising. Depending on your business requirements, you should consider hiring an internet marketing company that can create a custom online campaign to help you achieve maximum results.
Usually there is an extra charge for single items like developing videos, commercials and ads, photo shoots, copywriting and so on. Ask about these if they are part of your marketing plan.
17. What Is The Charge For Website Updates After The Initial Website Is Completed?
While marketing is an ongoing process, the website is often considered a one-time effort. But there is always extra work to be done: changes and updates, new content and so on.
Be aware of the charging structure for updates to your website. Consider how often you will require updates and ask the internet marketing firm how they handle future updates and maintenance.
If you have frequent or large updates to your website, you could consider a Content Management System. A CMS is only really useful in the event of regular changes and if a staff member has good training in it. If neither are the case, it may just be cheaper to have the supplier to manage small updates.
18. What If You Find A Problem Or Code Bug After The Site Is Finished? Does The Graphic Design Company Have Any Kind Of Code Warranty Or Guarantee?
Often web companies will make the change if it is small for no additional costs. However, be aware that if it is a change and not a bug fix, you may be required to pay extra. Typically, internet marketing companies will give you several designs to approve initially and then involve you every step of the way. Each approved section of the project is considered finished. Going back and making changes — even if they seem simple — can be costly.
19. Is The Copyright For The Website Transferred To You When The Project Is Complete? What About Images in The Website? Logo Design?
Copyright law is a specialized legal field. You should ask to own the copyright on all of the work designed and developed after you have paid in full for the project.
20. Will The Website Development Company Comment Your Source Code?
Commenting code is part of good website development. If code is commented well, you won’t spend a lot of time if the unthinkable happens and you’re forced to find another website supplier either part way through the project or its maintenance.
Finding the answers to these questions may seem time consuming and quite involved, but it is an important part of the interview process. After you have interviewed several companies and had your questions and concerns addressed, you should be able to select a talented internet marketing and web development company that is knowledgeable and easy to work with. The firm you choose also needs to have the ability to produce a web design and website that represents and enhances your overall corporate branding.
Of course, you could choose to not follow our suggestions and just hire the least expensive firm available — or a friend of a friend who does graphic design and internet marketing. But then you could end up with a real mess. Your internet business depends on how good you look. You wouldn’t ask a friend to install a new set of teeth for you, would you?
