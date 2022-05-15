Finance
Content Marketing – A Closer Look on the Theory and Application
Content marketing is often regarded as the next big thing in internet marketing. Business owners who know the risk are likely taken aback, because any business solution that is promoted with hype must not be easily accepted without in-depth understanding.
Hence, before you go into the development and actual implementation of a content marketing strategy, it is crucial to have a well-defined business goals and the purpose of marketing content, especially for branding and positioning your business. Once you do this, you can easily recognize the objectives of every step and make your decisions and applications.
Content marketing, as the name implies, is marketing anything by using content. In a more comprehensive definition, this type of digital marketing is all about creating videos, blog posts, images, infographics, webinars, podcast, and other forms of media that attracts people and builds a positive association with the brand.
In a business context, content marketing is a strategy in creating long-lasting relationships with your target market. Conventional advertising strategies are conceptualized to attract viewers using imagery of value to the customer. On the other hand, content promotion delves deeper into the discussion about the needs and thoughts of the customer through the value-driven platform. In a top-down perspective, marketing content is the creation of several customer-engaging platforms that could help in providing their needs and in distributing information about your products and services. Your blog posts, videos, articles, and images become the face of the business showing your authority and personality and enticing customer connection in the process.
After understanding the theoretical basis for content marketing, the next thing to do is to take a closer look at the application of this theory. The implementation of content strategy is a matter of searching, forming, and developing relationships with customers through different platforms. Marketing research reveals that customers spend about 60% of their time on this platform before they even get into contact with sales and content is important in providing answers to their questions and concerns.
Blogging is an all-important tool for content promotions. About 80% of digital marketers who run a blog received bigger ROIs for their inbound marketing campaigns. Blogging covers the development and keeping track of visual and textual articles, created to deliver value to customers. In addition, bloggers should also respond to comments within the blog as well as social media.
Other marketing platforms have their own responsibilities. The channels you use will depend on your budget and resources. The top platforms are videos, articles, and webinars. But your marketing collaterals rely on your niche, available resources, and business goals. Regardless of your industry, it is essential to base your strategy on solid marketing.
Before you go into the specifics of planning and implementation, it is crucial to establish the foundation of any marketing campaign to define focus. Without a deep understanding of your business goals and your available resources, any type of online marketing will only fail mainly because of the lack of direction. Prior to writing your first article or start shooting your videos, gather your team and lay the foundations of content marketing.
School Bus Donations
A car donation is a courteous and easy way to contribute to a noble cause. People can sponsor a school bus or donate a used school bus to an organization or any charitable group that works for social services. Organizations either use the car for the society’s needs or may even sell it to raise funds for their activities.
Many non-profit organizations are now willing to donate buses to schools. It is true that a small group of thoughtful, dedicated individuals can change the world. This is possible only because of donors who go out of their way to provide help to the needy.
Some non-profit day care centers use donated school buses to get children back and forth. They must be sure that the buses are in total repair and have no problems. They do not accept old school buses, and they have to be equipped with seat safety belts for each occupant.
Online sites are available that provide details of various school bus non-profit charities. People can either purchase them at a low cost or can even hire them. The website will tell you how to go about donating school buses and also provide information on how to receive a school bus from a charitable organization. Individuals can also register for these buses online.
The organization that people donate their school bus to usually takes care of everything from transfer of ownership to towing the car. All donors need to do is call the organization. If people wish to donate a school bus, online forms are available through many auto donation sources. Donors may submit the form and receive an early reply, with most vehicles gladly excepted. It is advisable to have the bus title ready and other relevant paper work required.
The Role of the Quantity Surveyor
A Quantity Surveyor is an individual who oversees many parts of the construction operation. Traditionally this role has been performed by a highly trained person with extensive knowledge in the operational procedures involved with construction or project management. This position often acts as an independent contractor and is a trusted and respected source for professional consultation. The roles of the Quantity Surveyor are diverse and vital to the project life cycle.
Project life cycle
Quantity surveyors are a key member of the construction team; frequently involved from the initial planning stages to the end of construction and beyond. Fiscal, legal and engineering aspects are all managed by this position
Planning
During the planning procedures this individual plays a key role in assessing whether the project is feasible from an economic standpoint. The Quantity Surveyor may act in consulting role to engineers and architects, advising them on cost effective methodologies and procedures. Professionally trained in building code and by-laws, the surveyor will ensure that the project adheres to local and national regulations. Feasibility, both from an engineering and economical standpoint, is a key factor in the planning procedure.
Construction
While the project is underway and all the teams of engineers and construction personnel are in operation, the Quantity Surveyor plays a pivotal role in making sure the process runs smoothly and within budget limits. Dispute conflict can arise during these times and the Quantity Surveyor, if need be, can step in to act as a liaison between conflicted members of the construction process. Good interpersonal relationships between all members of the construction team keep the project moving forward. Close attention is also kept to monitoring the costs and economics involved during the construction process. Keeping the project running without conflict and economically sound are valuable services provided by this role.
Post-Construction
After the project has been completed, the responsibilities and function shift. This objective now is to monitor the building and make sure that operational costs are kept inside the budget. During this time, the responsibilities are to make sure the project adheres to local and national tax laws. Insurance is another aspect of the project. Insurance claims and cost of replacement are dealt with by the Quantity Surveyor. Valuable and accurate estimates of damages and costs of destroyed or damaged goods are also provided.
Other Roles/Responsibilities
This role is not limited to overseeing the financial and engineering aspects of the project. Contractors benefit from the estimates of cost-effective purchasing plans. Organizing tenders and compiling purchase reports are crucial in optimizing spending during a project. During purchasing research, this individual may also provide alternative purchasing plans. The balance between cost and quality is important for any construction process.
Contract drafting and interpretation is a valuable role that this position can provide. With a professional knowledge of legal documents, consultation to companies, contractors, or any involved in the construction process can be provided.
The diverse and essential roles provided by the Quantity Surveyor allow for any aspect of the construction or development process to run smoothly. By keeping the project within legal, economical, and structural limits, this position is crucial for any project.
How to Make and Sell Crafts for Charity
Many members of the arts and crafts fraternity make and sell crafts to raise money for charity. What better way of combining the passion of making something handmade with giving to a worthy cause. These makers of handmade crafts range from jewellery makers to knitting and makers of handmade cards, all using their talents to help those in need.
There are many ways in which makers of handmade crafts can help by donating to charity and even a small token item can go a long way.
Some crafters raise money for charity by donating a percentage of their sales to their nominated charity. Anybody buying from that artist or craft person knows that a certain amount of their money is going to charity, whilst the artist themselves has the knowledge that every sale is more worthwhile knowing someone else will be benefitting from it.
Other makers raise money for charity by holding auctions, craft fairs or donating products to raffles. Here profits made directly from the auction, fair or raffle is given to charity. Often they ask for donations from fellow crafters and artists and then these are sold by auction or raffle to raise money. Most makers of handmade crafts are more than willing to donate an item in aid of charity.
There are many organizations around who receive or make handmade items in support of charity. One example of this is a group of volunteers who stitch and knit baby clothes and other handmade baby items for hospitals.
Other methods of selling crafts in aid of charity are doing car boot sales, advertising in the local paper or shop windows. Quite often craft fairs, village fairs and school fairs will offer reduced if not free rates for having a booth selling handmade items in aid of charity.
If you looking to start making handmade items for charity, you may want to consider the theme of the items that you will be crafting, and how best that theme can be associated with your chosen charity. So for example if you like knitting, you might want to start making and selling small teddy bears in aid of charity. To associate the bear with the great cause that you are raising money for, you might want to adorn it with a jumper or ribbon with the charity logo and colours.
If you are a craft business or hobbyist wishing to support a charity that is close to your heart, you could consider contacting the charity directly. They may be able to help you by directing you to like-minded people and use their experience to provide you with the necessary support.
