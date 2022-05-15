Content Marketing – A Closer Look on the Theory and Application

Share Pin 0 Shares

Content marketing is often regarded as the next big thing in internet marketing. Business owners who know the risk are likely taken aback, because any business solution that is promoted with hype must not be easily accepted without in-depth understanding.

Hence, before you go into the development and actual implementation of a content marketing strategy, it is crucial to have a well-defined business goals and the purpose of marketing content, especially for branding and positioning your business. Once you do this, you can easily recognize the objectives of every step and make your decisions and applications.

Content marketing, as the name implies, is marketing anything by using content. In a more comprehensive definition, this type of digital marketing is all about creating videos, blog posts, images, infographics, webinars, podcast, and other forms of media that attracts people and builds a positive association with the brand.

In a business context, content marketing is a strategy in creating long-lasting relationships with your target market. Conventional advertising strategies are conceptualized to attract viewers using imagery of value to the customer. On the other hand, content promotion delves deeper into the discussion about the needs and thoughts of the customer through the value-driven platform. In a top-down perspective, marketing content is the creation of several customer-engaging platforms that could help in providing their needs and in distributing information about your products and services. Your blog posts, videos, articles, and images become the face of the business showing your authority and personality and enticing customer connection in the process.

After understanding the theoretical basis for content marketing, the next thing to do is to take a closer look at the application of this theory. The implementation of content strategy is a matter of searching, forming, and developing relationships with customers through different platforms. Marketing research reveals that customers spend about 60% of their time on this platform before they even get into contact with sales and content is important in providing answers to their questions and concerns.

Blogging is an all-important tool for content promotions. About 80% of digital marketers who run a blog received bigger ROIs for their inbound marketing campaigns. Blogging covers the development and keeping track of visual and textual articles, created to deliver value to customers. In addition, bloggers should also respond to comments within the blog as well as social media.

Other marketing platforms have their own responsibilities. The channels you use will depend on your budget and resources. The top platforms are videos, articles, and webinars. But your marketing collaterals rely on your niche, available resources, and business goals. Regardless of your industry, it is essential to base your strategy on solid marketing.

Before you go into the specifics of planning and implementation, it is crucial to establish the foundation of any marketing campaign to define focus. Without a deep understanding of your business goals and your available resources, any type of online marketing will only fail mainly because of the lack of direction. Prior to writing your first article or start shooting your videos, gather your team and lay the foundations of content marketing.