CryptoDep: Top 10 Crypto Gainers Of The Day!

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, the top tokens which you’ll have heard of are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other mainstream projects. But the market consists of thousands of cryptocurrencies that will take you up even during the bearish rally. However, it’ll be a tough task to decide which crypto token will reach heights as this industry is volatile. Some cryptocurrencies may overwhelm you with their gains; similarly, we’ll look at today’s top gainers.

Though the entire crypto users are aware of the crashdown, it doesn’t mean that none can invest in any crypto projects as every project has its own terms being unique. Moreover, the value of each token is based on the market capitalization and their total circulation supply. Thus, the projects rely on some terms in the crypto industry and are then evaluated to qualify as the top gainers among the cryptocurrencies.

Top Crypto Projects

CryptoDep is an analysis platform in the crypto industry that shares some interesting facts about the tokens. Likewise, CryptoDep has shared the top 10 crypto project gainers of the day. The top projects are SOUL, DF, FIS, BICO, DEGO, PSTAKE, GRT, FTG, PNT, and KDA. These tokens have performed well for the past 24-hours generating more gains to the holds.

Significantly, the first set of top gainers is Phantasma (SOUL), dForce (DF), StaFi (FIS), Biconomy (BICO), and Dandy Dego (DEGO). The market capitalization of these tokens is $47.2M, $20.4M, $19.2M, $91.3M, and $7.14M respectively. Besides, the surge in price value is 74.5%, 70.5%, 43.2%, 37.4%, and 34.9% each. This defines the gain of the mentioned cryptocurrencies for the day.

Furthermore, the other set of tokens is pStake Finance (PSTAKE), The Graph (GRT), fantomGO (FTG), pNetwork (PNT), and Kadena (KDA). The price change for the day is up 33.6%, 27.9%, 27.5%, 24.2%, and 23.35% respectively. However, the above-mentioned are the top 10 crypto projects of the day which produced more gains.