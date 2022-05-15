Blockchain
CryptoDep: Top 10 Crypto Gainers Of The Day!
- CryptoDep has shared the top 10 crypto project gainers of the day.
- The top projects include SOUL, DF, FIS, BICO, andn DEGO.
- These tokens have performed well for the past 24-hours.
When it comes to cryptocurrencies, the top tokens which you’ll have heard of are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other mainstream projects. But the market consists of thousands of cryptocurrencies that will take you up even during the bearish rally. However, it’ll be a tough task to decide which crypto token will reach heights as this industry is volatile. Some cryptocurrencies may overwhelm you with their gains; similarly, we’ll look at today’s top gainers.
Though the entire crypto users are aware of the crashdown, it doesn’t mean that none can invest in any crypto projects as every project has its own terms being unique. Moreover, the value of each token is based on the market capitalization and their total circulation supply. Thus, the projects rely on some terms in the crypto industry and are then evaluated to qualify as the top gainers among the cryptocurrencies.
Top Crypto Projects
CryptoDep is an analysis platform in the crypto industry that shares some interesting facts about the tokens. Likewise, CryptoDep has shared the top 10 crypto project gainers of the day. The top projects are SOUL, DF, FIS, BICO, DEGO, PSTAKE, GRT, FTG, PNT, and KDA. These tokens have performed well for the past 24-hours generating more gains to the holds.
Significantly, the first set of top gainers is Phantasma (SOUL), dForce (DF), StaFi (FIS), Biconomy (BICO), and Dandy Dego (DEGO). The market capitalization of these tokens is $47.2M, $20.4M, $19.2M, $91.3M, and $7.14M respectively. Besides, the surge in price value is 74.5%, 70.5%, 43.2%, 37.4%, and 34.9% each. This defines the gain of the mentioned cryptocurrencies for the day.
Furthermore, the other set of tokens is pStake Finance (PSTAKE), The Graph (GRT), fantomGO (FTG), pNetwork (PNT), and Kadena (KDA). The price change for the day is up 33.6%, 27.9%, 27.5%, 24.2%, and 23.35% respectively. However, the above-mentioned are the top 10 crypto projects of the day which produced more gains.
Blockchain
Ripple (XRP) Price Picks Up As SEC Legal Showdown Drags On
Ripple (XRP) rallied to $0.439217 Friday from $0.377384 on Thursday in the face of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit following the comments of William Hinman, former SEC Corporate Finance director.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Analyst Predicts 1 Altcoin Will Fall Down Hard – Is It Cardano?
Ether are not securities, Hinman said. (Bitrates.com)
William Hinman: Ether Not a Security
A judge has granted the request of SEC to file a reply concerning the case against Ripple Lab. The case was ignited by the speech of Hinman, stating that Ethereum is not a security.
Emails recovered as evidence strengthened claims that Hinman had some conflict of interest connected to those comments.
In 2018, Hinman’s speech included this statement:
“Based on my understanding of the present state of ether, the Ethereum network and its decentralized structure, current offers and sales of Ether are not securities transactions.”
Hinman’s speech stated that Ethereum is not a security which insofar is tagged as an opinion based on his own understanding of Ether and the Ethereum Network.
More so, the decentralized nature, and Ether transactions and sales are not secure, according to his personal knowledge and understanding.
On the other hand, Hinman attested that there are four criteria barring the rationale rendered by SEC, stating that said communications made in 2018 won’t fall under the attorney-client privilege.
XRP total market cap at $20.60 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
In addition, communications made by Hinman isn’t confidential information. Further, if in case SEC discovers any other information that can be protected, the only person who can claim that is Hinman.
Ripple Violated Securities Act of 1933?
Ripple’s defense on this case is that XRP’s purpose can’t classify the coin as a security. SEC has no power or authority over Ripple considering that XRP’s function is as a medium of exchange.
Further, Ripple states that the currency is utilized as an intermediary intended for remittance and not a security.
Suggested Reading | NFT Prices Take A Beating After Crypto Market Chaos
Ripple also defended that SEC did not clarify the classification of digital assets which failed to provide Ripple Labs timely guidance or warning as to how the current laws apply to XRP.
However, SEC contested that Ripple has in fact obtained advice from them in 2012 identifying its product as an investment which requires SEC regulation.
Hinman’s speech, however, further strengthens Ripple’s defense as it implied that if Ether or XRP was bought to participate in a decentralized platform and not for earning from trading activity, then it’s definitely not a security.
Featured image from CryptoGlobe, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 16
- On May 16, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $4780.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for May 16, 2022, is $1450.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on May 16, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on May 16, 2022, is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Descending Triangle Pattern. A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern that is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trend line that connects a series of lows. It is a sign for traders in a short position to accelerate a breakdown. Among traders descending triangle is a very popular chart pattern because it clearly shows the demand for an asset.
Currently, the price of ETH is $2076.87. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3500, $4780 and the buy level of ETH is $2280. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1450, and the sell level of ETH is 1750.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies below 50 MA (short-term). Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 16
- On May 16, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $69040.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 16, 2022, is $20155.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 16, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on May 16, 2022, is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Descending Triangle Pattern. A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern that is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trend line that connects a series of lows. It is a sign for traders in a short position to accelerate a breakdown. Among traders descending triangle is a very popular chart pattern because it clearly shows the demand for an asset.
Currently, the price of BTC is $30,241. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $69040 and the buy level of BTC is $34340. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $20155, and the sell level of BTC is $28800.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
