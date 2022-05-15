Finance
Distance Learning And Online Degree
Distance Learning and Online Degree:
With the advent of the Internet the mode of education has changed drastically. From distance education the word has changed to Online Education where the method of teaching has become virtual.
Additionally, course materials will be sent by post, which they can finish at home An online business degree is best suited to working executives who can finish their course at their own pace and do not need to lose work to attend classes.
2. How will an online business degree help your career?
An online business degree is one of the best possible ways to enhance one’s academic qualifications. Many fortune 700 companies appreciate employees who have a higher academic degree and consider such degrees as a criterion for promotion. This means that even if you work hard and exhibit good professional ethics, you may be sidelined when it comes to promotions and pay hikes.
3. Getting qualified through an online course serves three purposes:
1. It enhances your academic standing
2. It does not require you to lose your job in order to make time for learning.
3. You can learn in your leisure time and use it productively to enhance your career.
Online Degrees are available all over the Internet from valid accepted Universities to fake Diploma Mills that churn out diplomas without need for anything other than cold hard cash.
While the advantages of the Online Degree providing colleges are many the fact remains that the fake diploma mills are adversely affecting the reputation of the legitimate degree providing colleges.
Legitimate Online Degree College vs. Fake Diploma Mills
Universities and colleges online have to be accredited and the best ones like Phoenix University are, but there are again, the ‘life experience’ degree providers like the Belford University that create fake accreditation agencies and then accredit themselves, causing students looking for shortcuts to believe that these are legit institutes and are merely showing them the way out.
However, when all online degree holders enter the practical world looking for a job carrying their ‘online diplomas’ these fake diploma holders cause the legit degree holders to lose out as potential employers lose faith in the ‘online degrees’ so many of which are useless.
The latest trend in education is distance education where you can attain an undergraduate and graduate, certification or professional degree with the help of advanced technology of Internet.
It is gaining popularity owing to the fact that it can be obtained without leaving your job and can be done at your own pace. Owing to this sudden popularity in distance education, more and more universities are introducing online degree education.
With the wave of intensive growth in distance education comes another problem which is that of fraudulent online degrees.
Universities need to make a profit in order to sustain in the growing competition. The statistics behind online universities indicate that online universities are growing by 33% annually [International Data Corporation Online].
The benefit that the universities offering online courses are that they need not worry about infrastructural expenditure and they can reach out to people across the globe.
The difference between a fake degree online and a valid one is that fraudulent online degree universities are called ‘degree mills’ as their main focus is in fast production and distribution of fake diplomas. They just offer credit for life experience and if you pay your fees you get your diploma. You don’t have to worry about practical experience. If you pay a little extra, you can even graduate with honors!
The problem arises when this life experience is not accepted by state and federal laws and you face the problem of looking for a suitable job.
A legitimate online college can be recognized against a fake one by checking out the actual web address which is usually offered by The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the international organization that dispenses domain names (web addresses).
Accredited schools will receive the .edu designation. For example, Stanford University’s web address is Stanford.edu which authenticates that they are genuine online universities. Next you can also check from the list of accredited schools provided by US Department of Education.
What is the ‘The Diploma Mill Police’?
Diploma Mill Police is an online resource to identify if the diploma you have received from an online university is a valid one and is from a fully accredited institution.
To authenticate your degree, GetEducated.com, has launched a free online service, The Diploma Mill Police (TM). This is a free service offered by the website and helps students as well as employer to put forth their grievances regarding the accreditation of their online certifications.
All you need to do is to submit a query to check on the accreditation status of any online college operating in the USA. A Consumer Seal of Approval is also provided by GetEducated.com which genuine accredited colleges can use on their site after being screened by an authorized deputy of the Diploma Mill Police.
Is getting a fake degree worth the effort. Will it get you a job in a Fortune 700 company?
Getting a fake degree may cause lot more problems than benefits. It is a very big risk to buy a fake degree from a diploma mill as well as to claim that you have a degree which rightfully you are not worthy of.
You are shelling out enormous money and the people who are scam artists can get away with it but you can be victimized. The problem arises when this life experience is not acceptable by state and federal laws and you face a problem which acquiring a suitable job.
Students might be thinking that getting a diploma from an unaccredited university will save them the drudgery of studying and they want to out for an easy way out by just paying some money and buying a diploma.
The Diploma itself typically looks impressive and is indistinguishable from a real college or university diploma. Clearly the diploma mills have no integrity and are not worried about the injustice to the students like you who have worked hard for your degrees.
The fake degree may even lead to your prosecution as in the case of a dozen teachers in Georgia who claimed to have Doctoral degrees from the bogus Saint Regis University were caught in 2003. Similarly in May 2004, nearly 500 government employees lost their jobs when their degrees were checked.
It would be sheer luck if you acquire a job in a Fortune 700 company with the help of a fake degree as these companies undertake rigorous investigation to check the authenticity of the degrees.
If by chance you manage to get a job, you are always under pressure on when you might be fired, if they get to know about the fact that your degree is a fake.
Fake online degrees are a meaningless, waste of money because wherever, you use the degree; it will be validated as ‘fake’. Is that true?
Getting a fake online degrees is a meaningless, waste of money because wherever, you use the degree; it will be validated as `fake’; this is true to a certain extent.
There are chances that you will acquire a job in smaller companies who do not undertake rigorous screening of certificates of their employees. You might get away with it for sometime.
However, as you go up the ladder or look for a job in established companies you might come across the ground reality that your degree is just of piece of paper. A fake online degree has more problems than benefits. You will always be under the pressure that you would be caught for your fake certificate.
Students might be thinking that getting a diploma from an unaccredited university will save them the drudgery of studying and they want to out for an easy way out by just paying some money and buying a diploma.
The diploma itself typically looks impressive and is indistinguishable from a real college or university diploma. But the truth is employers know which degrees are worth it and which have been bought.
Some FAQs Accreditation and College Degrees
1. What is accreditation?
Accreditation is an assurance. It is a type of authorization given by an authorized government institute. The reason for accreditation is to give online degrees required recognition. In addition to this, it is also to ensure the quality of the program being offered.
2. What are the types of accreditation?
Regional accreditation boards provide the most recognized form of accreditation. For instance, Harvard and Ohio universities are regionally accredited. Stanford is also regionally accredited.
Whenever you come across people asking you whether you have attended an accredited university or not, they generally refer to regionally accredited universities. Hence, regional accreditation is the most preferred form of accreditation.
3. What is the significance of accreditation?
Accreditation provides a public record of your degree. A degree from an accredited institute is recognized by employers and companies all over the world.
4. What are the six regional institutes for accreditation?
There are about six authorized units responsible for accrediting online degrees. Namely they are:
NASC – Northwest Association of Schools and Colleges
NCA – North Central Association of Schools and Colleges
NEASC – New England Association of Schools and Colleges
SACS – Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
WASC – Western Association of Schools and Colleges
MSA – Middle States Association
What is programmatic accreditation?
At times, the special departments in accredited universities require special accreditation. The teachers licensing board requires a degree from accredited universities. Also, to accredit certain programs, the government requires a college to be accredited.
What do I need to know about State approved Universities?
Presently, there has been an enormous increase in State approved Universities. Many states have a test which a university has to pass, in order to be approved.
This process however is not equivalent to accreditation. It simply means that the college is approved to do business. The standard and quality of the degree is not ensured.
The above given FAQs comprise of basic information regarding distance learning. If you choose for an online degree, you should keep in mind the above points.
Finance
Homogeneous Competition in China’s Budget Hotel Industry
China’s budget hotel industry, which has less than 10 years’ history, has again come under the limelight. On one hand, it is the domestic giant Home Inn on an acquisition spree; on the other hand it is the rapid expansion of international predators. In less then 4 years, the number of budget hotels in China had grown from 166 in 2004 to 1476 in October 2007, almost a 1000% growth. As the industry becomes more mature, many problems previously swept under the carpet are now surfacing.
Cost challenge
Compared to ordinary hotels, cheap rent is the major feature of budget hotels, as well as the main reason for the industry’s fast expansion. But as the number of budget hotel surges in China, budget has become the biggest issue faced by budget hotels currently.
“Cost increase is a dire problem for budget hotels. Apart from general cost inflation, costs associated with expansion activities have been the chief reason for cost increases in most budget hotel chains.” said Mr Hu Shengyang, CEO of Shanghai Inntie Hotel Management Consulting. Hu suggested that the concentration of location selection by budget hotels and their exponential growth in numbers have resulted in a reduction of potential sites. This intensifies the competition for high grade properties between hotel brands, directly pushing up site acquisition costs. Meanwhile, other costs such as personnel, building and management are also going up.
“The situation of cost increase can help the budget hotel industry become more rational.” said Mr Cheng Jun, vice-CEO of Hanting Hotel Management Group. Compared to a payback period of 1-2 years in the past, Cheng thought that the current payback period of 3-5 years for budget hotels is more reasonable in a normal market.
Mr Hu also agreed that cost increase should make the whole industry more concentrated. While some small chains may have to exit due to cost pressure, large budget hotel brands could accelerate their strategic progress, in order to secure a first-mover position in the future.
The withdrawal of Top Star Hotel, now acquired by Home Inn, has proved the point. Industry insiders commented that in order to quickly list the company on stock exchange, Top Star were furiously expanding its hotel numbers, at an unsustainable cost of 15% higher than the industry average. The failure of Top Star should give the Chinese budget hotel industry a warning signal.
Homogeneous competition
Not only costs are increasing, budget hotels in China are also facing the problem of “decreasing income”. According to a survey report in 2007, the average price per room had decreased from 328 yuan/day in 2005 to 208 yuan/day in 2006, and occupancy rate also down from 89% to 82.4%.
“On one hand it is the increase in hotel numbers, on the other hand these hotels share the same market positioning, hence the inevitable price war between budget hotels.” said Mr Hu. He explained that the early type of budget hotels in China was simply a copy of the budget hotel models from Western countries. Once a pilot hotel was proved successful, the same model would be duplicated in other cities by the company. Other new comes would also the proven model, therefore resulting in the problem of homogeneous competition across the budget hotel industry. When the industry was at an early stage, this homogeneity problem could be covered by the strong market demand. But as the industry saturates, consumers can now have more choice. Hotel operators thus have to reduce their prices to attract customers.
But Mr Cheng disagreed, saying that the key reason for homogeneity is rather due to unsophistication of the industry. He pointed out that budget hotels are also called “limited service hotels”. In developed countries, based on differentiated demand from different target groups, the meaning of “limited services” can be very different. Many multinational hotel chains have thousands of hotels, which would be classified into 8-12 grades according to different customer demands, such as tourism and business travel.
“As the market matures, hotel chains will inevitably become homogeneous.” said Mr Cui Tao, an integrated marketing expert. “The competition between budget hotels in the future will no longer be on a shop-to-shop basis, but on a collective basis. In this rivalry process, all aspects of a business, such as branding, culture, business model and cost control, would need to be combined together to achieve a core competitiveness that cannot be replicated easily.”
Management difficulty
“There will be only two types of hotels that can survive in China: individualized hotels and systemic hotel chains.” Mr Cheng forecast. He reckoned that individualized hotels can survive on their uncopyable, unique features, while the advantage of hotel chains will be their scale and uniform quality.
However, Mr Cui thought that the there is a contradictory relationship between quality control and scale, “Larger scale may mean increasing brand risk, but the formation of a brand requires scale.” In this sense, the standardisation of budget hotels is not only an issue of individual breakthrough, but a process of structural superiority. “From managing a few hotels to managing scores of hotels, the methods for standardised management would be quite different.” said Mr Cui, who has a profound background in franchise business management.
Hanting Hotel Group, a relatively new comer to the industry, is showing more caution. It is understood that apart from improving the management of standardised systems, Hanting is also strictly controlling the number of franchisees. At present, only 10% of Hanting’s hotel chain are franchised hotels. Mr Cheng admitted that “franchised hotels are more difficult to communicate when it comes to standardised management. Therefore before our management capability can be substantially improved, it would be safer to control the number of franchisees.”
For more information on Chinese businesses, please visit www.chinabizintel.com
Finance
What Is Psychology?
Psychology has evolved from the Greek word “psyche,” which means “soul” or “mind,” and “logos,” which means speech. It is an academic and applied field concerning the study of the mind, brain, and behavior, both human and nonhuman. Psychology also refers to the practical application of such knowledge to diverse spheres of human activity, including problems of people’s daily lives and the treatment of psychological illness.
Psychology differs from anthropology, economics, political science, and sociology in seeking to capture illustrative generalizations about the mental function and explicit behavior of individuals. However, contrary to this, other disciplines depend more heavily on field studies and historical methods for extracting expressive generalizations. In reality, however, there is much “cross-fertilization” that takes place among different fields. Psychology differs from biology and neuroscience in that it is mainly concerned with the interface between mental processes and behavior of a person. It also refers to the common procedures of a system and not merely the biological or neural procedures themselves.
However, subfields of psychology, such as neuropsychology, combine the study of the actual neural processes with the study of the mental effects they have intuitively produced. Psychology in literal terms means the study of the human mind. It illustrates and attempts to explain awareness, behavior, and social interaction. This study can be structured purely in terms of phenomenological descriptions of internal experiences or as a result of behavior, which includes social conduct. Empirical psychology is mainly dedicated to describing human experience and behavior as it actually occurs.
The study of the correlation between consciousness and the brain or nervous system has been undertaken only recently. However, it is still not clear in what ways they interact.
Psychology is a particularly extensive field, which includes various approaches to the study of mental processes and behavior. An understanding of brain function is gradually being included in psychological theory and practice, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, neuropsychological, and cognitive neuroscience. Mechanical and electronic computing has played an important role in developing the information-processing hypothesis of the mind.
Finance
Offshore WordPress Development Services
WordPress has become the favorite content management systems in the world. There are thousands of blogs and websites, which use WordPress. These include company blogs, personal blogs and websites. WordPress developers are using this cutting edge technology to provide robust and pragmatic solutions to businesses. Multinationals like Yahoo, CNN and Wall Street Journal use WordPress development to manage their blogs.
This is an ideal platform for development and customization of websites. Although popular with bloggers, WordPress CMS can be conveniently used for all kinds of web portal development. It is extensively used for design works, integration, module installation and existing modification
In the last decade number of offshore development centers have emerged which are providing cost effective website and blog solutions to businesses. You can outsource your custom development projects to these developers and get highly interactive websites and blogs developed. WordPress CMS, being customer friendly, is used extensively to publish and manage websites and blogs. As a user, you don’t need to have technical expertise to use it.
Advantages of Outsourcing WordPress Development
- Your website or blog is developed by expert developers who have experience of working on varied websites and blogs ranging from company blogs to ecommerce sites and galleries. This varied experience lets them deliver solutions, which meet the exact needs of the business.
- Offshore centers have huge experience in search engine optimization, which is one of the must-haves if you wish to make business out of your blog or website. This helps in increasing targeted traffic to your website and adds to your brand value.
- You will be able to hire the best developers from around the world which isn’t possible when you recruit someone directly into your payroll. You also don’t need to incur any cost on the training of your employee.
- When you outsource you get the option of hiring services flexibly depending on your exact needs. You will have the option of hiring developers at hourly, daily, weekly and monthly basis. This is ideal for businesses, which have a small budget for their website development needs.
- Offshore development centers offer you support after development of the website or blog. This is especially needed in case of WordPress development, which will be of great help if you are new to the web technology.
- Offshore development centers take extra care in client handling to build a good reputation in the market so that old customers refer them to fresh ones. For the same reason, they also maintain transparency in all financial transactions.
These reasons make outsourcing WordPress development such a good proposition for small and medium businesses. You not only save money but also get awesome products developed by expert WordPress developers like at http://www.evontech.com/wordpress-development.html
Distance Learning And Online Degree
Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s ‘bonehead play’ costs Yankees in loss to White Sox: ‘It won’t happen again’
Homogeneous Competition in China’s Budget Hotel Industry
What Is Psychology?
Offshore WordPress Development Services
Twins’ Jhoan Duran throws fastest pitches in franchise history
Social Work Theory and Practice – Making the Links
Online Pharmacies – A Welcome Alternative To Drug Purchase
Aroldis Chapman struggles in 9th as Yankees win streak ends at 5 as White Sox walk off with 3-2 win
Beware – Read This Before Getting An "Accredited" Online Social Science Degree
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach