Dolphins waive undrafted lineman due to failed physical, sign another
The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday evening they waived undrafted free agent offensive lineman Ty Clary due to a failed physical and signed lineman Cole Banwart to replace him.
Banwart (6-4, 298 pounds) spent parts of last season on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants but did not appear in a regular-season game. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.
Banwart played collegiately at Iowa, where he played left and right guard and earned third-team All-America and second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2020.
Clary, out of Arkansas, was one of 14 undrafted free agents the Dolphins signed following their four-pick draft haul in late April. Of the 18 rookies that will get their chance to compete for a roster spot for the Dolphins through rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, he was the one that had experience playing center, a position many expected Miami to address with one of the team’s draft picks.
The Dolphins completed their two days of on-field work in rookie minicamp on Saturday.
Yankees Notebook: Josh Donaldson starting to heat up
CHICAGO — After hitting two home runs in his first 27 games, Josh Donaldson hit two in two nights. The veteran third baseman got off to a slow start, hitting .215/.342/.344 with a .686 OPS, but has been heating up as the Yankees offense is shifting into high gear.
“I still feel like he’s getting there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “and I feel like that’s kind of been where he’s been for the last couple of weeks. He’s been getting on base. He’s been popping one ball a game that he’s smoking. He’s got the ball in the air a little bit more the last couple of days, obviously hitting the ball out of the ballpark. He had a couple of line drives over (White Sox outfielder A.J.) Pollock’s head last night, too.
“So I think [he’s] starting to get the ball on a line and in the air a little bit more consistently. But the at-bat quality, he’s been kind of grinding that way the last few weeks, where he’s getting that hit or getting that walk each and every day and now he started following [with] some damage.”
Donaldson has had multiple hits in each of his last two games after having just one in the previous 27. He’s driven in six RBI in the last two games and had seven in the 27 before that.
He sees it as a product of a diverse lineup.
“I think what’s really making us go right now is one through nine. We’re really doing a good job of putting the at-bats together. And when you can do that it takes pressure off of everybody else,” Donaldson said. “[Aaron] Judge. [Giancarlo] Stanton, [Anthony] Rizzo, [Joey] Gallo and myself, everybody’s stringing those at-bats together. When you do that. It makes your offense very dangerous.”
SAME OLD BOMBERS
While the Yankees have been preaching diversity in their lineup and offense, they’ve kind of found their way back to being the same old Bombers. They went into Saturday night’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field leading the majors with 48 home runs. They have hit 11 homers in their last four games.
While Boone has been quick to point out that they are getting big walks and doubles, he admits the long ball is an important part of the Yankees’ offense.
“It is an important part of the game,” Boone said. “And we certainly have guys that can get the ball out of the ballpark. … One of the exciting things early on in the season, as we’ve talked a lot about, is the amount of ways we’ve been able to win ball games; low scoring, defense, base running, pitching and hitting the ball out of the ballpark. The fact that we’ve really swung well the last couple of nights and hit the ball out of the ballpark. Hopefully, it just continues to give us confidence that we can win in a lot of different ways.”
Aaron Judge leads the majors with 12 homers, Giancarlo Stanton has 10.
The Yankees scored double-digit runs in the first two games of the series and have done it six times already this season — matching their total for all of 2021.
They also lead the big leagues in OPS (.755) and slugging (.430).
TALK TO ME
The White Sox got their first run off Gerrit Cole on a balk Friday night. It came when he went to throw to first, but DJ LeMahieu had left the bag. Boone said it was just bad communication from the bench on down.
“Just not quality enough communication, something that we’ve addressed. Something that shouldn’t happen,” Boone said. “It starts with me and runs on down through like that. You know, that’s something that we may need to make sure we’re airtight about and communicate better.”
Jensen closes in on GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, closed in Saturday on the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election.
Jensen, who led on the first two ballots, regained the lead on the seventh ballot with 59%, just below the 60% threshold needed to claim the endorsement, once Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy backed him after being eliminated on the sixth ballot.
That put Jensen ahead of business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 39% on the seventh ballot. Qualls took the lead on the fourth ballot. Jensen slipped to 57% on the eighth ballot and Qualls rose to 41% after Qualls told the delegates that Murphy falsely claimed that Qualls had offered to make Murphy his running mate, then took back the offer, which angered some delegates. Qualls was hoping to become the Minnesota GOP’s first Black gubernatorial endorsee.
All had pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, assuming there was no deadlock. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
The 2,100 delegates had to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, got the earliest start in the race and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom. He stressed in his speech his efforts as a state senator to stand up against the Walz administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed. He’s done. But who’s going to step forward? Who’s going to serve for the benefit, security and the protection of all the people? Who’s going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North?” Jensen asked in a video preceding his speech. “The answer is you.”
Jensen was repeatedly accompanied on stage by his running name, former Minnesota Viking and Baltimore Raven Matt Birk, who reminded delegates that he refused to visit the White House after the Ravens’ 2013 Super Bowl victory because of President Barack Obama’s support for abortion rights.
Qualls highlighted his rise from poverty, to going to college, to becoming an Army officer and a business leader. He said his life is a testament to the failure of the Democratic agenda and shows that the American dream is still alive.
“The radical left thinks I shouldn’t be here. The media doesn’t think I should be here. Tim Walz wishes I wasn’t here at all,” Qualls said to loud applause. “And poor Joe Biden, he tells people that look like me that I’m not Black, that we’re not Black, we didn’t vote for him. Well, after voting for Donald J. Trump for president — both times — and I’m still Black. And I’m still Republican. And I’m going to be Joe Biden’s and Tim Walz’s worst nightmare.”
Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a state senator from East Gull Lake who stressed his support for law enforcement, dropped out after the third ballot and threw his support to Qualls. Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, who had been a candidate but dropped out before the convention, joined Gazelka in backing Qualls.
Murphy, the mayor of Lexington, a small suburb northwest of Minneapolis, slammed Walz for both his handling of the pandemic and the sometimes destructive unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“When Walz shut us down, locked us out of our churches and masked our children, I banned it in my city and shut it down by making my community a health freedom sanctuary city, free of all the COVID nonsense,” Murphy said. “When Walz and (President Joe) Biden attacked our Second Amendment, I defended it in my community by declaring my city a Second Amendment Sanctuary City and I will do that for the state.”
However, it wasn’t clear Saturday if the endorsed candidate would escape a serious primary challenge. Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who had been seeking the endorsement, was sidelined by a recent car accident and skipped the convention while he recovers and hasn’t announced a decision.
“Rich and his campaign team are evaluating all options for moving forward to beat Walz in November,” his campaign said in a statement Saturday.
On Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust incumbent Keith Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew
By JIM SALTER
Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game.
In one of the shootings Friday night, 17 people were hurt when two groups started firing at each other. Three people were hurt in another shooting, and one in the third. All of the gunfire happened blocks from the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. All of the victims are expected to survive.
“What makes people think they can just have a shootout on a public street or in an entertainment district, whether police are there or not?” Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner asked at a Saturday news conference.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city imposed a curfew for the downtown area requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the street by 11 p.m. for Saturday as well as Sunday — when the Bucks play at Boston in the decisive Game 7.
Meanwhile, a Game 7 outdoor watch party that had been planned in the Deer District entertainment area just outside the arena was called off. Jeff Fleming, a spokesman for Johnson, said in a text that the team decided to cancel the event “after consultation with the city and public safety agencies.”
The watch party for the Sunday afternoon game likely would have drawn well over 10,000 people. The Bucks said 11,000 attended a Game 6 watch party, even as more than 19,000 others were inside the arena.
“The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence,” the Bucks said in a statement. It said the watch party was called off “to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night’s events,” but noted that Deer District businesses will remain open.
Johnson said those responsible for the shootings will be held accountable.
“We cannot have that in this city, nor anywhere else in this state, nor anywhere else in this country,” he said.
Waldner said three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in the first shooting at 9:10 p.m., which was roughly five minutes before the game ended. One man was taken into custody.
The shooting happened just outside the boundaries of the Deer District, a 30-acre entertainment district that was developed after Fiserv Forum opened in 2018. It features numerous bars and restaurants where large crowds often assemble to watch major sporting events or to attend festivals.
Bill Reinemann, a parking attendant at a lot adjacent to Deer District, said he heard gunshots, then saw scores of people running away.
“It sounded like six to eight gunshots,” he said. “It was close.”
At 10:30 p.m., a second shooting left one person injured. No arrest was made, Waldner said.
Dozens of shots rang out at 11:09 p.m. in the third shooting that left 17 people hurt. Five of the injured were armed and were among the 10 people taken into custody, Waldner said. Police haven’t yet determined what set it off.
“There were a couple groups exchanging gunfire despite the incredible amount of police presence that was downtown,” Waldner said. “District 1 officers reported bullets whizzing past their heads.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that broken glass, empty alcohol bottles, single shoes and two bloody shirts littered the streets in the chaotic aftermath.
Jake O’Kane, 25, of Appleton, Wisconsin, attended the playoff game with his girlfriend. Afterward, they saw the commotion from the first shooting, then went a few blocks away and spent a couple hours at bars before deciding to take a Lyft ride to a restaurant.
O’Kane said they were outside waiting for their ride “then all of a sudden you hear the ‘pop, pop, pop’ behind you.”
O’Kane said he heard about 20 shots before he was able to capture 22 more on video. He estimated the gunfire was a few hundred yards away from his group.
When the driver pulled up less than two minutes later, “I said, bro — drive!” O’Kane said.
Milwaukee was among several U.S. cities that saw record numbers of killings in 2021, most of them involving guns. The list also included Philadelphia, Indianapolis and others.
Experts believe stress and pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the violence. Johnson blamed easy access to guns.
“A central part of the problem is the fact that individuals easily get their hands on guns,” Johnson said. “This is not strictly a Milwaukee problem. Across the country we’ve seen a rise in shootings, both fatal and non-fatal.”
Of Milwaukee’s 193 killings in 2021, 180 were by firearms. Another 873 people were wounded in shootings, according to police data.
This year, the pace is even worse. Milwaukee has already recorded 77 killings, a 40% increase from the same time in 2021. The number of nonfatal shootings this year is 264, two less than from the same time a year ago.
O’Kane said he worries about the direction Milwaukee is going.
“Are we going to go to another game again, if we win? Yeah, I’m still going to end up going to Bucks games. But are we going to be partying out afterward outside? Hell no, not a chance.”
This story has been updated to correct the age of one of the people shot to 30, not 3.
