Donate For Free – No Cost, Easy Ways to Give Back on the Internet
What prevents most of us from donating to charities and worthy organizations? Like many, lack of extra money and time can be an issue even if your heart is in the right place. Luckily for all of us there is a simple, easy solution that won’t take any additional effort or time on your part. Can it really be so simple? The answer is yes!
By simply changing a few of the web sites you visit for your normal online activities, you can begin to give back without actually donating out of your own pocket. And since you are only changing the sites you visit, it won’t take any longer out of your day to start right now. There are plenty of online services that are comparable to, and in my opinion better than, their competitors that give to charities just by having you visit or use their site instead of another. These donations are usually funded by the companies that advertise on these sites or by third parties that may benefit from your patronage. Regardless, it allows everyone to give back without even trying.
Below are a few services that I have incorporated into my normal routine and it has now become second nature to visit them when I need something, making giving back effortless.
1. Search Engine – My new search engine of choice is goodsearch.com powered by the already well-respected and established company Yahoo! It lists a daily charity off to the left when you go to the site so you know what your searches will benefit that day and it also allows you the ability to suggest a charity if it is not already listed. Another easy way to promote them is to copy a link or banner to post on a personal web page directing traffic to their site.
2. Online Shopping – Shopping online is something most internet savvy people do nowadays at some point during the year. A well-known site for online shopping is charitymall.com Benefiting cancer research, a charity close to my heart, all you have to do is select the retailer and it tells you the percentage they will give back for all your purchases. Another option, also on Good Search is a link to their shopping site, Good Shop. You get to pick your participating company and you can also submit a charity to donate your purchase too. Once verified you can shop all day and know that a percentage of your normal purchases will be going to the charity of your choice.
3. E-cards – If you are like me, you will occasionally or even often send an e-card to a friend to brighten their day, for a birthday or another occasion. Make your efforts benefit a charity. There are plenty of sites that donate a set fee for each e-card sent. Sometimes I will even log on and send a card to everyone on my email address just to get the donations rolling and hope they will do the same. Check out e-cards.com There are many others that offer this kind of service year round, while some offer donations to a specific charity for a limited time.
Now that you have some more information on how to go about giving back without spending anymore time or money than you do in a normal day, what is stopping you? Use the sites listed above or find your own and share what you’ve found with your friends and family. Your referrals to these sites only add to the donations you are creating. I challenge you to surf the web for your cause!
Belize Real Estate – The Investment Hot Spot
The tourism industry in Belize is undergoing a huge metamorphosis. The boom is evident everywhere. So it is hardly surprising to find international property investors making a beeline to invest in Belize real estate.
From its pristine Caribbean shores to its lush jungle, Belize is abundant in amazing natural beauty. As the tourism industry in Belize is awakening to its potential, the property market is struggling to cope with the surge in demand for a piece of Belize real estate from foreign property investors. If recent statistics are any indicator, then Belize is well and on its way to becoming the next hot destination for international property investors.
One of the hottest expatriate destinations in Latin America, Belize offers real advantages, including a lower cost of living, a better quality of life, amazing real property opportunities, lower taxes and prolific business potential. Belize real estate listings are a great source of information for those looking to invest in property here. Prime residential properties, commercial land and business places like hotels and resorts are listed at these sites, so investors can have access to all the information that they need in one place.
Belize real estate offers excellent investment potential in the current market scenario because of several factors that are specific to this Central American country. It is a tax-shelter haven where investors do not have to pay any capital gains or inheritance tax. Property taxes are abysmally low at just one percent of the market value of the undeveloped land. Land titles can be easily transferred without going through complicated legal processes like other countries.
There are countless reasons why property investors are finding investing here as an attractive option. Foreign property investors can buy property without any prequalification or restrictions. Government rules are very flexible and do not act as a deterrent to investors. Belize, the only Central American country with English as its first language, has a stable government and a growing economy. The cost of living is inexpensive and there are retirement advantages. In fact, there is no place in Central America where property is available at such incredible rates.
The best of Belize real estate for sale can be sourced from the well-managed property portals. Property companies help investors go through the buying process with little to no hassle. They work closely with their client right from the point of initial contact until the time of title transfer. All listed Belize real estate properties are researched to ensure that the titles are clear.
Donating Your Car to Charity: Make It Easy
There are many different reasons to donate your car to a charity of your choice. If you have a vehicle that you rarely use anymore, takes up space in your garage, and you no longer want, it may be the perfect time to donate your vehicle.
Making Donation Easy
In some cases, people interested in donating a car to a charity may not care about the tax deductions they could qualify for. It may seem more appealing to simply have the charity come to pick up the car and title and take if off your hands.
For those people, the donation process is very simple, and it can be a relief to have the vehicle out of your garage. Other people may be interested in donating their vehicle to help out a good cause and receive the tax deduction benefits that come with making a charitable contribution.
The Donation Process
Depending on how many benefits you want to earn from your contribution, your tax deduction process can differ. If you intend to maximize your benefits and your vehicle is worth more than $500, you probably intend to claim full market value to reduce your total taxes.
This can make filling out your taxes more complicated than claiming basic exemptions or simply making a cash donation.
The Itemized Deduction
Claiming full market value for a car is a very difficult process, and the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) tries to dissuade people from completing it by creating restrictions on the market value donation qualifications.
In order to best understand how your contribution affects your federal income tax statements, you need to complete an itemized deduction tax form. If you don’t understand this form – or if you are unsure how to proceed after making a donation – you can go to a professional tax firm to have them complete your taxes or hire an enrolled agent, otherwise called a tax expert, to represent you before the IRS.
Finding a Qualified Charity
Not all charities are qualified as tax exempt organization that can provide tax benefits in return for donating cash and non-cash items. The only charities that are qualified are ones that have been approved by the IRS as “exempt,” some religious organizations, and charities that are a 501(c)3 organization.
If you aren’t sure on the status of the charity that you wish to donate to, you can search the internet for the charity and the qualification should be on its website. If the organization does not have a website, the IRS has a page that has a current list of the tax exempt organizations.
Fair Market Value vs. Cash Donations
In most cases, it is rare to receive fair market value for a donated vehicle. A variety of fees and underlying expenses accompany car donations, and it is fairly common for vehicles that make their way to charitable organizations to need quite a bit of work to bring them back to life.
More often than not, charities end up scrapping the cars that come in and then take the money from the scrap to apply it to the charity’s purpose. The IRS also limits the vehicle’s worth to the value that the charity has for it.
If a car will be used for a certain period of time to carry out the charity’s needs or if the charity sells the car at a significant discount to someone as a fulfillment of the charity’s philanthropic mission, the donation is set at the value of the charity’s use for the car.
Understanding your Donation
Make sure that throughout the donation, you keep records of each and every transaction and piece of information that takes place. This will be a significant help during tax season. In addition, make sure that you take the necessary steps to correctly fill out your tax forms.
Your donation can truly make a difference in many people’s lives. There are many charities that could help many people with your vehicle donation. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of donating a vehicle, you can do a private sale and simply donate that cash.
Cash donations are much easier to handle on tax forms than vehicle donations, and it is up to you how you want to proceed. Just remember, any donation that you make changes the life of other people around you.
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Title and Author: In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters
Synopsis of Content:
In this 1994 best seller Tom Peters collects anecdotes, interviews, observations, and ideas. While some of its content is a bit dated, most of it remains fresh and relevant. It stimulates thought and challenges us to reconsider all the truths about business, management and how to motivate people.
Peters collected these things for over 25 years. It is somewhat of a hodgepodge of things without a cohesive design. I think he intended it that way. These are things that did or did not make it into other books he wrote. What most of them have in common is the tendency to challenge contemporary thinking and ways of doing things. There are so many good ideas and challenging questions in the book it is difficult to characterize it in one sentence.
He talks about how to get things done, now. He discusses how to motivate people who work for us and with us. He challenges us to look forward, to break the mold, to find new ways of doing things and to be creative. He recognizes the importance of emerging Asia in the marketplace and the value of diversity in the work place.
I probably highlighted more quotes and observations in this book than I do in many. It is full of intriguing thinking. Some of his ideas go against the common wisdom of our time. He assails goals and says they have little value. He challenges hierarchical structures and discussed what was then a relatively new concept in flat management systems.
He brings together small groups of business people and invites them to discuss subjects that are on their mind and active in their businesses. The emphasis here I on what is changing, what no longer works and more importantly on what now works.
Even though some of the events he discusses are dated to the early 1990s it is remarkable how much of it is relevant today. The change we see in the world today, in business and society, did not happen overnight. It evolved over many decades and we only see a snapshot of how it looks at one point in time. In this book you see that snapshot for 1994 but you also see the direction of things to come, things new or even revolutionary then and well established now.
Usefulness:
While this book contains some practical advice on how to work with people, how to manage organizations in a new global economy, etc., its biggest contribution is to stimulate thought on change and how we need to keep up with it and use it. This book still makes you think and still challenges many things you think you know.
Readability/Writing Quality:
Well written this book is one you can put down and come back to any time. You can even start anywhere in the book and stop and skip around. It does not build from a structure. It is a collection of things, some new, some old, some perhaps more valid than others.
Notes on Author:
Tom Peters calls himself a business visionary. He is a consultant and author who regularly speaks to Fortune 500 companies and writes for all of us
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. On choosing a career: do what turns you on, not what statistics say will generate the most job opportunities. If you cannot be passionate about your work you will likely be bored with it or worse.
2. Design is important, in both products and services. You must learn the importance of design to expand and succeed.
3. While Peters admits he likes incrementalism, the gradual improvement of things, he argues that the world is changing too fast to rely on that entirely. Change today must be fast and must be somewhat radical to be effective in the marketplace.
Publication Information:
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters
Copyright: 1994 by Excel / Published by Vintage Books, Random House.
