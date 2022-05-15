Finance
Donating Your Car to Charity: Make It Easy
There are many different reasons to donate your car to a charity of your choice. If you have a vehicle that you rarely use anymore, takes up space in your garage, and you no longer want, it may be the perfect time to donate your vehicle.
Making Donation Easy
In some cases, people interested in donating a car to a charity may not care about the tax deductions they could qualify for. It may seem more appealing to simply have the charity come to pick up the car and title and take if off your hands.
For those people, the donation process is very simple, and it can be a relief to have the vehicle out of your garage. Other people may be interested in donating their vehicle to help out a good cause and receive the tax deduction benefits that come with making a charitable contribution.
The Donation Process
Depending on how many benefits you want to earn from your contribution, your tax deduction process can differ. If you intend to maximize your benefits and your vehicle is worth more than $500, you probably intend to claim full market value to reduce your total taxes.
This can make filling out your taxes more complicated than claiming basic exemptions or simply making a cash donation.
The Itemized Deduction
Claiming full market value for a car is a very difficult process, and the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) tries to dissuade people from completing it by creating restrictions on the market value donation qualifications.
In order to best understand how your contribution affects your federal income tax statements, you need to complete an itemized deduction tax form. If you don’t understand this form – or if you are unsure how to proceed after making a donation – you can go to a professional tax firm to have them complete your taxes or hire an enrolled agent, otherwise called a tax expert, to represent you before the IRS.
Finding a Qualified Charity
Not all charities are qualified as tax exempt organization that can provide tax benefits in return for donating cash and non-cash items. The only charities that are qualified are ones that have been approved by the IRS as “exempt,” some religious organizations, and charities that are a 501(c)3 organization.
If you aren’t sure on the status of the charity that you wish to donate to, you can search the internet for the charity and the qualification should be on its website. If the organization does not have a website, the IRS has a page that has a current list of the tax exempt organizations.
Fair Market Value vs. Cash Donations
In most cases, it is rare to receive fair market value for a donated vehicle. A variety of fees and underlying expenses accompany car donations, and it is fairly common for vehicles that make their way to charitable organizations to need quite a bit of work to bring them back to life.
More often than not, charities end up scrapping the cars that come in and then take the money from the scrap to apply it to the charity’s purpose. The IRS also limits the vehicle’s worth to the value that the charity has for it.
If a car will be used for a certain period of time to carry out the charity’s needs or if the charity sells the car at a significant discount to someone as a fulfillment of the charity’s philanthropic mission, the donation is set at the value of the charity’s use for the car.
Understanding your Donation
Make sure that throughout the donation, you keep records of each and every transaction and piece of information that takes place. This will be a significant help during tax season. In addition, make sure that you take the necessary steps to correctly fill out your tax forms.
Your donation can truly make a difference in many people’s lives. There are many charities that could help many people with your vehicle donation. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of donating a vehicle, you can do a private sale and simply donate that cash.
Cash donations are much easier to handle on tax forms than vehicle donations, and it is up to you how you want to proceed. Just remember, any donation that you make changes the life of other people around you.
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Title and Author: In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters
Synopsis of Content:
In this 1994 best seller Tom Peters collects anecdotes, interviews, observations, and ideas. While some of its content is a bit dated, most of it remains fresh and relevant. It stimulates thought and challenges us to reconsider all the truths about business, management and how to motivate people.
Peters collected these things for over 25 years. It is somewhat of a hodgepodge of things without a cohesive design. I think he intended it that way. These are things that did or did not make it into other books he wrote. What most of them have in common is the tendency to challenge contemporary thinking and ways of doing things. There are so many good ideas and challenging questions in the book it is difficult to characterize it in one sentence.
He talks about how to get things done, now. He discusses how to motivate people who work for us and with us. He challenges us to look forward, to break the mold, to find new ways of doing things and to be creative. He recognizes the importance of emerging Asia in the marketplace and the value of diversity in the work place.
I probably highlighted more quotes and observations in this book than I do in many. It is full of intriguing thinking. Some of his ideas go against the common wisdom of our time. He assails goals and says they have little value. He challenges hierarchical structures and discussed what was then a relatively new concept in flat management systems.
He brings together small groups of business people and invites them to discuss subjects that are on their mind and active in their businesses. The emphasis here I on what is changing, what no longer works and more importantly on what now works.
Even though some of the events he discusses are dated to the early 1990s it is remarkable how much of it is relevant today. The change we see in the world today, in business and society, did not happen overnight. It evolved over many decades and we only see a snapshot of how it looks at one point in time. In this book you see that snapshot for 1994 but you also see the direction of things to come, things new or even revolutionary then and well established now.
Usefulness:
While this book contains some practical advice on how to work with people, how to manage organizations in a new global economy, etc., its biggest contribution is to stimulate thought on change and how we need to keep up with it and use it. This book still makes you think and still challenges many things you think you know.
Readability/Writing Quality:
Well written this book is one you can put down and come back to any time. You can even start anywhere in the book and stop and skip around. It does not build from a structure. It is a collection of things, some new, some old, some perhaps more valid than others.
Notes on Author:
Tom Peters calls himself a business visionary. He is a consultant and author who regularly speaks to Fortune 500 companies and writes for all of us
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. On choosing a career: do what turns you on, not what statistics say will generate the most job opportunities. If you cannot be passionate about your work you will likely be bored with it or worse.
2. Design is important, in both products and services. You must learn the importance of design to expand and succeed.
3. While Peters admits he likes incrementalism, the gradual improvement of things, he argues that the world is changing too fast to rely on that entirely. Change today must be fast and must be somewhat radical to be effective in the marketplace.
Publication Information:
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters
Copyright: 1994 by Excel / Published by Vintage Books, Random House.
Giving Money to Charity at or Near Death
If you want to give money to charity and you are planning your estate, what is the best way to do it? There is an option to give to charity each year or as a lump sum upon death. At the time of death, there are options to give to charity as part of your will, through life insurance or through donating assets. There are considerations to consider when making these choices:
What Is My Income Level and What Do I Need For My Lifestyle Now and At The Day of My Death?
If you have a high annual income (high would mean you are paying the highest tax rates) and you don’t need this money for day to day expenses, then giving to charity while you are living may be a good idea. You can make this decision each year if your income fluctuates, or if you have a year where the income spikes such as a year when a property is sold or capital gains are harvested on investments. There would be a trade-off between lowering the tax rates currently, and lowering them for the estate. You also would want to consider how quickly you want to give to charity and whether you would like to see how your money is being utilized.
There are many personal opinions that surface with respect to charities and how it should be done, so some introspection is required to ask yourself what your preferred method of giving would be. It is a good idea to ask your favourite charities how they would like their donations – lump sum versus frequently, and assets versus cash. Some charities have difficulty dealing with large sums of money because they may not have the facilities to allocate it where they need it. Other charities may have unpredictable funding from other sources if large sums are donated which would disrupt their cash flows. Depending on the type of donation, a charity may earmark it for different uses and this would facilitate how the donations get utilized.
If I Give Donations at the Time of My Death, How Should I Do it?
Donating Your RRSP
What about donating RRSP, RRIF or LIRA accounts to charity? Why do this? These accounts may be taxed heavily depending on your income at the day of death and on the remaining balance at the day of death. This strategy is similar to donating shares that have large unrealized capital gains at death which could be nullified if the shares were donated to charity prior to sale.
Donating Through Your Will
The disadvantages are that the will can be contested or changed which may affect the intended outcome of giving to charity. There are also probate fees that apply to anything passing through a will.
Donation of Life Insurance Through a Will
This donation is made at death. Note that donation is made by the estate and at the time of death. Note that “cultural gifts” and “ecological gifts” are taxed differently. Donations can be claimed: in the taxation year of the estate in which the donation is made, an earlier taxation year of the estate, or one of the last two taxation years of the individual up to 100% of net income. The estate can also carry forward donation credits up to 5 years into the future if it is Graduated Rate Estate (GRE) or 10 years for ecologically sensitive land. Note that a gift given through a will or through the estate is treated the same way. The donation consists of a lump sum and the tax receipt is made to the estate and not the individual. There are probate fees, public disclosure and the possibility of estate contestability.
Donations of Life Insurance By Naming a Charity as a Beneficiary of the Insurance Policy
The individual in this case would not qualify for a charitable donation tax credit for the premiums paid. This would be done when an insurance policy is close to renewal or set to expire. If you let the policy expire by not paying premiums, you may not get any value for it or get cash surrender value which may be lower than its fair market value. Life insurance policies can be donated by 1) changing the assigning the charity as the beneficiary and upon death. The estate would receive a tax credit based on the amount of the gift. Another way is to 2) change the policy ownership and beneficiary to the charity. The charity should be consulted as to whether they would accept this kind of gift. This method is useful for direct donations as opposed to using third parties. Can the donation credit be used? It is worth 75% of net income at a maximum with a carry forward of 5 years.
Donations of Life Insurance Policies Directly To A Charity
In case 2), the fair market value is used which is typically higher than the cash surrender value. Who will pay the premiums once the insurance policy is donated? The insured can continue to pay premiums and get additional tax credits for the payments if they occur after the transfer of the insurance policy is made to the charity, or the premiums can be deducted from the policy’s cash value. Other donors of the charity itself can also pay the premiums. The charity may prefer to pay the premiums since if the donor agrees to pay the premiums and does not, the insurance policy will lapse. Note that the features of the life insurance policy should be checked thoroughly to make sure to arrive at the correct fair market value. In the second case, there are no probate fees, no contestability of the estate and no issue with creditors and the estate. This case can apply to a new or existing life insurance policy during your lifetime. The remainder of the estate can be kept whole for the other beneficiaries. Donating a life insurance policy can be cheaper than giving a cash donation because investment income is being generated inside of the life insurance policy. Note that if there is a split of an insurance policy between a donor and a charity, the CRA does not want an advantage in favour of the donor. The benefits to the charity and the donor must be clearly separated otherwise the charitable tax deduction would not be allowed. The individual making the donation has to calculate the value of the split – which is likely performed with help from an insurance underwriter or actuary.
Donating Assets
This method is donating assets in kind where there is an unrealized capital gain or loss embedded in the transaction. This is called donating capital property and the total donation limit is increased by 25% of the taxable capital gain. The donor may designate a value between the ACB (Adjusted Cost Basis) and the FMV (Fair Market Value) of the donated property for calculating the capital gains and tax credit. If an insurance policy is purchased to replace the value of the assets donated (and offset the tax consequences of a capital gain), the tax savings from the gift can be applied toward the purchase of the insurance policy.
Donor Advised Funds and Foundations
A donor advised fund is an endowment fund. Monies are put into the fund and the fixed payout is made to registered charities. There is flexibility as to when donations are made and who to make them to. This can be used as a legacy of charitable giving since the donations can continue after death and be your heirs as well. The money is donated to an organization who invests the initial donation, administers where the proceeds are donated, invests the money guided by you and issues the tax receipts.
Risk Reversal – A Strategy I Learnt From Jay Abraham
A few years ago when Jay Abraham was promoting one of his seminars, he gave away a series of free reports as part of the marketing plan. Needless to say, I downloaded and read the reports. Inside one of the reports, I learnt about the concept of risk reversal from Jay.
In any transaction between two parties, one side is always taking more of the risk. Whether it is a relationship between dating couples or a business transaction between a provider and his prospect, one party automatically assumes more of the risk.
If you, as the product or service provider, can eliminate or remove most or all of the risk from your prospects, then there would be a much higher chance of them becoming your clients. You want your prospects to do business with you and you want them to be able to do it knowing that their downside is limited or even zero.
One method that you can employ is that of a money back guarantee. This is something that many people are afraid to implement for fear of abuse.
True, a low percentage of people might take advantage of your offer unfairly. But think about it. Why should you be concerned about losing that 1-2% of revenue (from the refunds) when your overall revenue can be multiplied a few hundred times just by making that money back guarantee available?
There is one thing you need to take note though. Your product or service must able able to stand up to it’s claims. Otherwise you will end up having a high percentage of refunds.
