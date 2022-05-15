News
Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement on Saturday to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election, going over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote.
Jensen, who led on the first two ballots, regained the lead on the seventh ballot with 59%, just below the 60% needed to claim the endorsement, once Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy backed him after being eliminated on the sixth ballot.
“Game over,” Jensen told the delegates, accompanied by his running mate, former Minnesota Viking and Baltimore Raven Matt Birk, who used repeated football metaphors to fire up their supporters.
Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth ballot. But Jensen hit a bump in the road when Qualls, who was trying to become the Minnesota GOP’s first Black gubernatorial endorsee, told the delegates that Murphy falsely claimed that Qualls had offered to make Murphy his running mate, then took back the offer.
The claim angered some Qualls delegates and forced two extra ballots. And Qualls did not appear on stage with Jensen for the traditional show of party unity, ending the convention on a note of discord.
Both pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, and State Chairman David Hann told reporters he did not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
The 2,100 delegates were aiming to complete their work by a soft 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday reduced the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, got the earliest start in the race and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom. He stressed in his speech his efforts as a state senator to stand up against the Walz administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed. He’s done. But who’s going to step forward? Who’s going to serve for the benefit, security and the protection of all the people? Who’s going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North?” Jensen asked in a video preceding his speech. “The answer is you.”
Jensen was repeatedly accompanied on stage by Birk, who reminded delegates that he refused to visit the White House after the Ravens’ 2013 Super Bowl victory because of President Barack Obama’s support for abortion rights.
Qualls highlighted his rise from poverty, to going to college, to becoming an Army officer and a business leader. He said his life is a testament to the failure of the Democratic agenda and shows that the American dream is still alive.
“The radical left thinks I shouldn’t be here. The media doesn’t think I should be here. Tim Walz wishes I wasn’t here at all,” Qualls said to loud applause. “And poor Joe Biden, he tells people that look like me that I’m not Black, that we’re not Black, we didn’t vote for him. Well, after voting for Donald J. Trump for president — both times — and I’m still Black. And I’m still Republican. And I’m going to be Joe Biden’s and Tim Walz’s worst nightmare.”
Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a state senator from East Gull Lake who stressed his support for law enforcement, dropped out after the third ballot and threw his support to Qualls. Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, who had been a candidate but dropped out before the convention, joined Gazelka in backing Qualls.
Murphy, the mayor of Lexington, a small suburb northwest of Minneapolis, slammed Walz for both his handling of the pandemic and the sometimes destructive unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“When Walz shut us down, locked us out of our churches and masked our children, I banned it in my city and shut it down by making my community a health freedom sanctuary city, free of all the COVID nonsense,” Murphy said. “When Walz and (President Joe) Biden attacked our Second Amendment, I defended it in my community by declaring my city a Second Amendment Sanctuary City and I will do that for the state.”
However, it wasn’t clear Saturday if the endorsed candidate would escape a serious primary challenge. Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who had been seeking the endorsement, was sidelined by a recent car accident and skipped the convention while he recovers and hasn’t announced a decision. Hann acknowledged he hadn’t spoken recently with the Stanek campaign.
“Rich and his campaign team are evaluating all options for moving forward to beat Walz in November,” his campaign said in a statement Saturday.
On Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust incumbent Keith Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
News
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
By CAROLYN THOMPSON, MICHAEL BALSAMO and DAVE COLLINS
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a “hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
The gunman was identified as Payton Gendron of Conklin, a community about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo in New York state, two law enforcement officials told the AP. The officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.
The suspect was being questioned Saturday evening by the FBI, one of the officials said, and was expected to appear in court later Saturday.
Officials said 11 of the victims were Black and two are white. The shooting happened in a predominantly Black neighborhood a few miles (kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo.
“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia added, “This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us.”
Police officials said the gunman opened fire with a rifle at a Tops Friendly Market. Investigators believe he may have been streaming the shooting through a camera affixed to his helmet, one of the officials said.
The video showed the gunman pulling up to the front of the store with a rifle on the front seat and then pointing the rifle at people in the parking lot as he exited the vehicle and opening fire, the official said.
It also shows the suspect walking into the supermarket and shooting several other victims inside, the official said. One of the victims was a recently retired police officer who was working as a security guard at the store, according to the official.
The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.
Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing military-style clothing in addition to the body armor and a helmet, one of the law enforcement officials told AP.
Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is receiving regular updates on the shooting and its aftermath.
“The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” she said, adding the president and first lady were praying for the victims and their loved ones.
Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz were at the scene late Saturday afternoon, gathered in a parking lot across the street from the Tops store and expected to address the media.
More than two hours of the shooting, Erica Pugh-Mathews was waiting outside the store, behind the police tape.
“We would like to know the status of my aunt, my mother’s sister. She was in there with her fiance, they separated and went to different aisles,” she said. “A bullet barely missed him. He was able to hide in a freezer but he was not able to get to my aunt and does not know where she is. We just would like word either way if she’s OK.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.
Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.
___
Associated Press reporters John Wawrow in Buffalo and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report. Balsamo reported from Washington and Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.
News
Dolphins waive undrafted lineman due to failed physical, sign another
The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday evening they waived undrafted free agent offensive lineman Ty Clary due to a failed physical and signed lineman Cole Banwart to replace him.
Banwart (6-4, 298 pounds) spent parts of last season on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants but did not appear in a regular-season game. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.
Banwart played collegiately at Iowa, where he played left and right guard and earned third-team All-America and second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2020.
Clary, out of Arkansas, was one of 14 undrafted free agents the Dolphins signed following their four-pick draft haul in late April. Of the 18 rookies that will get their chance to compete for a roster spot for the Dolphins through rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, he was the one that had experience playing center, a position many expected Miami to address with one of the team’s draft picks.
The Dolphins completed their two days of on-field work in rookie minicamp on Saturday.
()
News
Yankees Notebook: Josh Donaldson starting to heat up
CHICAGO — After hitting two home runs in his first 27 games, Josh Donaldson hit two in two nights. The veteran third baseman got off to a slow start, hitting .215/.342/.344 with a .686 OPS, but has been heating up as the Yankees offense is shifting into high gear.
“I still feel like he’s getting there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “and I feel like that’s kind of been where he’s been for the last couple of weeks. He’s been getting on base. He’s been popping one ball a game that he’s smoking. He’s got the ball in the air a little bit more the last couple of days, obviously hitting the ball out of the ballpark. He had a couple of line drives over (White Sox outfielder A.J.) Pollock’s head last night, too.
“So I think [he’s] starting to get the ball on a line and in the air a little bit more consistently. But the at-bat quality, he’s been kind of grinding that way the last few weeks, where he’s getting that hit or getting that walk each and every day and now he started following [with] some damage.”
Donaldson has had multiple hits in each of his last two games after having just one in the previous 27. He’s driven in six RBI in the last two games and had seven in the 27 before that.
He sees it as a product of a diverse lineup.
“I think what’s really making us go right now is one through nine. We’re really doing a good job of putting the at-bats together. And when you can do that it takes pressure off of everybody else,” Donaldson said. “[Aaron] Judge. [Giancarlo] Stanton, [Anthony] Rizzo, [Joey] Gallo and myself, everybody’s stringing those at-bats together. When you do that. It makes your offense very dangerous.”
SAME OLD BOMBERS
While the Yankees have been preaching diversity in their lineup and offense, they’ve kind of found their way back to being the same old Bombers. They went into Saturday night’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field leading the majors with 48 home runs. They have hit 11 homers in their last four games.
While Boone has been quick to point out that they are getting big walks and doubles, he admits the long ball is an important part of the Yankees’ offense.
“It is an important part of the game,” Boone said. “And we certainly have guys that can get the ball out of the ballpark. … One of the exciting things early on in the season, as we’ve talked a lot about, is the amount of ways we’ve been able to win ball games; low scoring, defense, base running, pitching and hitting the ball out of the ballpark. The fact that we’ve really swung well the last couple of nights and hit the ball out of the ballpark. Hopefully, it just continues to give us confidence that we can win in a lot of different ways.”
Aaron Judge leads the majors with 12 homers, Giancarlo Stanton has 10.
The Yankees scored double-digit runs in the first two games of the series and have done it six times already this season — matching their total for all of 2021.
They also lead the big leagues in OPS (.755) and slugging (.430).
TALK TO ME
The White Sox got their first run off Gerrit Cole on a balk Friday night. It came when he went to throw to first, but DJ LeMahieu had left the bag. Boone said it was just bad communication from the bench on down.
“Just not quality enough communication, something that we’ve addressed. Something that shouldn’t happen,” Boone said. “It starts with me and runs on down through like that. You know, that’s something that we may need to make sure we’re airtight about and communicate better.”
()
