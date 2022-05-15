Elon Musk Reveals Encounter With Twitter Legal Team Over Violation of NDA

Elon Musk has announced that he still intends to acquire Twitter.

Musk said that his team would undertake a random survey of Twitter users.

On Saturday, as per a tweet by Elon Musk, a Twitter legal team contacted him for breaking a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) by disclosing that the social media platform’s checks on automated users utilized a 100-person sample size.

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Acquisition on Hold

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had postponed the acquisition of Twitter until the company could provide evidence to substantiate its assertions that spam/fake accounts make up fewer than 5 percent of its users. He said that his team would undertake a random survey of Twitter users to see if Twitter’s assertions about the number of bots on the microblogging site are real.

Musk tweeted:

“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @Twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.”

Musk added, “I picked 100 as the sample size number because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate.” The legal team of Twitter has accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of breaking an NDA because of these comments. Even though he’s been holding off on owning Twitter for a time, Elon Musk has announced that he still intends to acquire the microblogging service.

Elon Musk’s bid to take over Twitter has encountered another snag with the “temporary hold” tweet. As a side note, the announcement that the purchase had been placed on hold had caused Twitter’s stock price to drop by 19 percent. After announcing a so-called “poison pill” tactic to thwart the acquisition, the firm finally agreed to be acquired at the end of April.