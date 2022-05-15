News
Eurovision win in hand, Ukraine band releases new war video
By NICOLE WINFIELD and PAOLO SANTALUCIA
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, fresh off its Eurovision victory, released a new music video Sunday of its winning hit “Stefania” that features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear, as the annual song contest took on ever more political tones.
The video was released hours after Kalush Orchestra brought Ukraine its third Eurovision win, pulling ahead of Britain in the grand finale thanks to a surge of popular votes from some of the estimated 200 million viewers from 40 participating countries.
Band members posed for photos and signed autographs outside their three-star Turin hotel Sunday, packing their own luggage into taxis en route to an interview with Italian host broadcaster RAI before heading home. They must return to Ukraine on Monday after being given special permission to leave the country to attend the competition; most Ukrainian men between age 18 and 60 are barred from leaving in case they are needed to fight.
That stark reality made for a bittersweet moment Sunday in Turin, as Kalush vocalist Sasha Tab had to say goodbye to his wife Yuliia and two children, who fled Ukraine a month ago and are living with a host Italian family in nearby Alba. She and the children were at the band’s hotel and she wept as Tab held his daughter in his arms before getting into the cab.
Russia was banned from the Eurovision Song Contest this year after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, a move organizers said was meant to keep politics out of the contest that promotes diversity and friendship among nations.
But politics nevertheless entered into the fray, with Kalush frontman Oleh Psiuk ending his winning performance Sunday night with a plea from the stage: “I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now!” he said, referring to the besieged steel plant in the strategic port city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the victory, saying he hoped Ukraine would be able to host the contest next year and predicting the “victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off.”
“Stefania” was penned by lead singer Psiuk as a tribute to his mother, but since Russia’s invasion it has become an anthem to the motherland, with lyrics that pledge: “I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed.”
The new music video features women soldiers carrying children out of bombed-out buildings, greeting children in shelters and leaving them behind as they board trains. The video credits said it was shot in towns that have seen some of the worst destruction of the war, including Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel.
The video was clearly made before the band left Ukraine as it features band members and — presumably — actors performing in the rubble.
“Dedicated to the brave Ukrainian people, to the mothers protecting their children, to all those who gave their lives for our freedom,” it said.
Ukrainians cheered the victory Sunday as a much-needed boost, and the national rail operator announced that the train that passes through Kalush, the birthplace of Psiuk, will be renamed the “Stefania Express.”
“Every little victory is important for every Ukrainian, for our Ukraine, for each one of us,” Kyiv resident Svitlana Nekruten said.
Albert Sokolov, an evacuee from Mariupol, said he had no doubt Ukraine would emerge victorious.
“I listened to this song in Mariupol when we were being bombed so I was sure that they would win,” he said Sunday in Kyiv.
Russians said the vote was ultimately political, but also showed that Kalush Orchestra and Ukraine had support.
“Eurovision is always about politicized choices; some situations call for a certain choice,” Moscow resident Olga Shlyakhova said. “Of course, I think most people support Ukrainians. They can’t think differently, because they understand it’s a tragedy. That’s why they chose (the winners) with their hearts.”
Anastasiya Perfiryeva, another Moscow resident, noted the popular vote that was so decisive in the victory.
“It was ordinary people who voted. They supported (the winners). Well done. I think that in any case the team was strong, and the support from outside is always pleasant.”
Kalush Orchestra includes folklore experts and mixes traditional folk melodies and contemporary hip hop in a strong defense of Ukrainian culture that has taken on added meaning as Russia has sought falsely to assert that Ukraine’s culture is not unique.
At an early Sunday news conference after the contest, Psiuk in his trademark pink bucket hat said the win was particularly meaningful given the war and the popular support that pushed Ukraine to victory.
“We are here to show that Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian music are alive, and they have their own and very special signature,” Psuik said.
___
Nicole Winfield reported from Rome. Luca Bruno contributed to this report from Turin.
News
Vikings rookie Brian Asamoah proud to share Ghanaian heritage with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
After Friday’s first practice of a two-day Vikings rookie minicamp, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah chatted on the field for more than five minutes. It wasn’t exactly a typical NFL conversation.
“We were actually speaking African,’’ Asamoah said. “It’s called Twi.”
Twi is a widely spoken language in the West Africa nation of Ghana, which has a population of 31 million. Both Adofo-Mensah and Asamoah are of Ghanaian descent and speak Twi fluently.
“It’s like my first time ever meeting him,’’ said Asamoah, selected in the third round of last month’s draft out of Oklahoma. “It was just cool because you don’t see this ever happening, a general manager from your hometown (the capital city of Accra), being able to speak in a different language with him and just show my appreciation to him for even choosing me.’’
After the Vikings selected Asamoah on April 29, Adofo-Mensah made note of their shared heritage.
“That was a special call for me,’’ said the first-year general manager. “I told him, ‘Did you ever think you’d fulfill your NFL dream with somebody named Kwesi?’ … That was a cool moment for both of us. You talk about the circle of life and all of that stuff.”
When the two first met in person Friday, they hugged. Asamoah said their conversation touched upon the improbability of two people of Ghanaian descent having now joined forces in the NFL.
“He was just kind of lacing me up on just how things are going to go and make the most of your opportunity, and I was telling him I appreciate the opportunity and I’m not going to let him down,’’ Asamoah said. “Where we come from, a lot of people don’t make it to this spot specifically, being the general manager or playing football at the highest level. So it’s a level of appreciation on both sides.”
Asamoah, a native of Columbus, Ohio, is the son of Lawrence and Agnes, who were both born in Ghana. Asamoah, 22, has visited Ghana once, going in 2010.
“It was cool,’’ said Asamoah, who plans to return to Ghana next year. “It was an experience. I got to understand the cultural differences between here and America, and how much of an opportunity you have here in America.’’
After starring at St. Francis De Sales High School in Columbus, Asamoah arrived at Oklahoma in 2018. He redshirted as a freshman and then continued to get better in three seasons with the Sooners, including being named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2021.
The Vikings like the range the athletic 6-foot, 226-pound Asamoah has at inside linebacker. He expects to fit in well in the 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“I’ve seen the opportunity for me to just run sideline to sideline and just really opening up a lot,’’ Asamoah said. “But also being able to just cover tight ends and running backs, Putting me man to man, that’s something I think I do really well.’’
The initial most noticeable thing about Asamoah on the field is his wearing of No. 33, which was star running back Dalvin Cook’s number in his first five seasons before he switched to 4.
Asamoah noted that he wore No. 6 in high school, No. 24 in college, which adds up to six, and now has another number that adds up to six. He has an idea about what fans with old Cook No. 33 jerseys should do.
“I think that people are just going to put tape over it with Asamoah on it,’’ he said with a laugh.
But if the linebacker develops the way the Vikings hope he will, there will be new No. 33 jerseys with Asamoah on the back hanging in local stores.
News
Buffalo shooting spurs Gov. Hochul to call for crackdown of social media: ‘instruments of evil’
Citing the vile online manifesto attributed to the Buffalo shooter, Gov. Hochul on Sunday urged social media companies to crack down on hate speech — calling the sites “instruments of evil.”
“I’m calling on the CEOs of all the social media platforms to examine their policies and to be able to look me in the eye and tell me that everything is being done that they can to make sure that this information is not spread,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union,” speaking a day after 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is white, killed 10 in an attack targeting Black people.
“They have to identify when information like this — the second it hits the platform, it needs to be taken down, because this is spreading like wildfire. These theories that result in the radicalization of a young person sitting in their house is deeply scary, and it’s something that has to be dealt with,” added Hochul, a Democrat.
Prior to the attack, Gendron posted a 180-page screed saying he chose the site of his attack because it had the largest Black community that was close to him. Among his racist ravings, he cited the so-called “great-replacement theory” popular on the far right. The vile doctrine holds that people of color are replacing whites, with help from elites.
Calling the theory “truly disgusting,” Hochul said leaders from both parties need to denounce it and make sure proponents “crawl back into their holes and stay there.”
Speaking at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo, Hochul addressed her message “to the instruments of this evil, the social media platforms that allow this hatred to ferment and spread like a virus.”
“I want to silence those voices now and make sure, that yes, people will talk about Buffalo, but I want them to talk about Buffalo as the last place this ever happened,” she said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) seconded the call for a social media crackdown.
“We must address the disturbing reality … that the internet and social media enable purveyors of evil to spread their wicked words to poison the minds of others,” he said in a video address to True Bethel Baptist Church.
“Law enforcement has assured me they’ll use every investigative tool to track down and identify racial hatred and hate crimes that have motivated this reprehensible crime,” he added.
Attorney General Tish James echoed Hochul’s Saturday remarks calling the attack “domestic terrorism.”
“These were acts of hate and it should be prosecuted as such and the full strength of the United State of America should be behind these cases and I am confident that they will prosecute this individual to the full extent of the law,” said the Democratic prosecutor.
“He was fed each and every day a steady diet of hate,” James added, “and for that he should be held accountable but we as a people need to come together.”
()
News
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity renews $125 million mortgage backing from Bremer Bank, appoints Sharon Sayles Belton as board chair
In 2017, nonprofit homebuilder Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity embarked upon the largest banking partnership of any Habitat for Humanity affiliate in the country — a mortgage lending program for low- and moderate-income households backed by St. Paul-based Bremer Bank.
The nonprofit, which is based on University Avenue in St. Paul, recently renewed that partnership with Bremer, to the tune of $125 million.
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s “Home Loan Impact Fund” has helped nearly 500 families purchase homes at low fixed interest rates, and the renewal is expected to benefit 500 more over the next three years. Bremer Bank buys the mortgages from Habitat’s wholly owned mortgage company, TCHFH Lending, Inc., which has approved nearly $100 million in home loans to date.
The goal is that families pay no more than 30 percent of their income toward housing. The relationship with Bremer is expected to boost the nonprofit’s new strategic plan, which focuses on advancing racial equity in housing.
The homebuilding-and-lending nonprofit is led by former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman. The board of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity recently appointed another former mayor — former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton — as board chair, and welcomed six new members to their first terms of board service. Sayles Belton is currently vice president of government affairs and community relations at Thomson Reuters.
The new board members include Brandon Berg, a senior vice president with the Andersen Corporation; Mark Copman, president of the Stationery and Office Supplies division at 3M; Scott Hietpas, chief executive officer of Computype; Nash Shaikh, chief of staff to the chief executive officer of BlueCross BlueShield of MN; Dean Wahlin, retail market manager for home lending with Wells Fargo and DeLinda Washington, a senior vice president with HealthPartners.
